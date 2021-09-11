Samer Saab of Explorance: “Recognizing the Importance of Family”

Recognizing the Importance of Family: Our culture has been built on this foundation. Every activity, every “No Policy,” every award, and every decision we make takes into consideration work-life equilibrium. We also acknowledge and take part in every Explorer’s family milestones, from the happy ones such as a new home, an engagement, a marriage, a birth, to the unfortunate ones such as separations and losses.

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Samer Saab.

Samer Saab is the founder and CEO of Explorance, a leading provider of Experience Management solutions.

Before founding Explorance, Samer spent 10 years in the technology industry where he developed a broad perspective on leadership through various roles in diverse organizations, including Bombardier, Nortel, Sycamore Networks, and Nakisa. Through the lens of these experiences, Samer built a company that was organic, people-centric, and guided by leadership principles that looked beyond short-term achievements to a sustainable future.

He has led Explorance through two decades of growth and innovation with a mission of providing benefit to the larger society. Under Samer’s guidance, Explorance has being named the #1 Best Workplaces in Canada by Great Places to Work, a Microsoft’s Great Canadian Innovator, and recognized by EcoVadis for the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) achievements.

Today, Samer participates in a wide range of philanthropic activities that focus on his two passions: entrepreneurship and lifelong learning. He provides grants and endowments, and acts as a mentor. Samer also sits on the Foundation Montréal Inc. Board of Directors, International Advisory Board for the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University and is a member of Quebec’s Regional Development Committee.

Samer holds a degree in Engineering and an MBA from McGill University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Here is my story.

I immigrated to Canada more than 30 years ago seeking a better future. I completed my engineering studies at McGill University, and followed that with an MBA while starting my career in Aerospace at Bombardier. My pre-Explorance phase lasted approximately 9 years. I then got to experience working in a post-IPO, and then in a pre-IPO organization during the tech bubble era. As the bubble burst, I found myself, close to broke, and back in my home away from home, Montreal.

It took me close to 9 months to find a place, some value and a purpose to my existence.

All throughout my career, I have craved opening a business. I was willing to do anything for the freedom I believed “being one’s own boss” can offer. I, for example, sold swimming suits, joined Amway, opened an online casino, and built a consumer-based software company that made its first online sale in 1997. However, none of these endeavors stuck with me. None gave me the motivation and inspiration to stop what I was doing elsewhere to pursue it. None earned me the support of my friends and family.

Every time my eagerness to quit my work and start a business resurfaced, I experienced much resistance from life, my loved ones and many others around me. Until the 19th of January 2004. I woke up early that morning, and decided to start my journey into entrepreneurship. I wanted to build a company whose path and purpose resonated with me. It felt like the easiest decision I had ever had to make. All there was to bootstrap Explorance were a total of 55,000 dollars in personal savings; the acquaintance of a handful of software developers that I felt could deliver on their promises; and a recently developed competency of knowing how to live with very little. I felt ready to build my own company.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

About 7 years ago, I brought in our executives and managers to our main conference room and said: “the next employee that leaves us for satisfaction reasons, I will fire their reporting manager.” At that time, we had gone through 10 years without losing ONE employee for voluntary reasons. And the day prior to that meeting, a key employee tendered her resignation. She did not want to work with us anymore. We were a tight knit family of misfits that had something to prove. We were compensating for everything with sheer heart and audacity. These were foundational times for Explorance, and for my journey into leadership.

A year or two later, we had another event where Explorance faced some severe challenges and I would have been able to ease them by letting go of a third of our employees. I struggled then, as whoever I turned to advised me to layoff fast and before it was too late. It just did not sit well with me. After a weekend of anguish, reflection and soul searching, I came to work on Monday convinced of the path forward. I invited all of our employees (whom we call “Explorers”) to our Blue Lounge and I made a big statement: “At Explorance, we will never have a layoff. We are all in this together.” This became our motto. I knew that in order to maintain Explorance, and what made it special, I had to double down. Either our motto meant something, or it meant nothing. This was the moment to assert the true meaning of that statement, and live by it. We made it through that tough time, and since then we have continued to prosper. And that employee that left? She ended up rejoining Explorance a couple years later.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, we’ve just released a new product, BlueML, the only machine learning-powered comment analytics solution that is trained on real employee responses with HR leaders in mind. With BlueML, business leaders can mine the unstructured text responses common to employee surveys, performance reviews- even online company review websites- for meaningful trends and actionable insights like never before. With employers everywhere facing the challenges of recruiting, engaging, and retaining their employees, ensuring that they are truly listening to the feedback employees are sharing is critical to optimizing the employee experience.

Ok, let’s jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

The reality is that we spend more than a third of our waking lives at work. That’s a lot of time spent away from our families, friends, and personal interests. If we can find the right balance between our careers and personal lives, if we feel that work can be a natural extension of our personal life, with all its imperfections, we can live a full life, not two-thirds of one. But many people, more than half according to the study you cite, have not found this balance. I believe the root of much of this dissatisfaction lies with the policies that businesses use to govern day-to-day operations. Here is an example. I found that my managers were spending far too much time managing their employees’ time off requests, with little to show for it from the standpoint of actual business impact. They were simply administering the policies which the company had implemented. Yet it seemed to me a bit hypocritical that, as an organization that expects its contributors to be at work when and for as long as needed, we attached so many strings to the time they may need to balance their own personal lives. That same Forbes article states that “American workers forfeited nearly 50 percent of their paid vacation in 2017. And, nearly 10 percent take no vacation days at all.” With this in mind, we implemented a “No Policy” toward time off. We tell our employees, “Take as much time as you need. Your manager or supervisor can neither say ‘No,’ nor keep track of it.” We are now in our ninth year of following this “No Policy” toward time off, and it has worked like a charm. Less administrative overhead for managers, and more autonomy for employees, and the ability to dictate one’s work schedule allows our employees to assert more control in finding their own balance. Yes, it has been an adjustment, but this “No Policy” became the foundation for a culture of “Free Will” and autonomy that we have established across our organization.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

We are seeing the results play out right now, in real time: 41% of people say they are likely to consider leaving their jobs within the next year. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people seem to have realized that they were not doing work that they found fulfilling, and so they are looking for new opportunities. Without a doubt, this creates challenges for employers, impacting productivity and possibly profitability. However, in the long run, I take the perspective that for the employees themselves, and ultimately for businesses, this is a good thing. When employees find roles that are a good fit, fulfilling, and balanced, they will be happier, productivity will rise, and profitability will increase.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

I’d like to share some of the other pillars of our Free Will culture. I’ve already shared our commitment to never having a layoff and our “No Policy” towards time off. In addition, we also subscribe to these tenets:

No Performance Appraisals: That’s right, we don’t conduct individual performance evaluations as most businesses do. With a commitment to continuous improvement there is not much place for individual performance management at Explorance. Our belief has always been that if we focused and supported each and every contributor to improve one thing every day, we would achieve much higher growth and stronger performance than the average business where the focus is purely on topline individual performance measurement and monitoring, with hand-me-down goals.

That’s right, we don’t conduct individual performance evaluations as most businesses do. With a commitment to continuous improvement there is not much place for individual performance management at Explorance. Our belief has always been that if we focused and supported each and every contributor to improve one thing every day, we would achieve much higher growth and stronger performance than the average business where the focus is purely on topline individual performance measurement and monitoring, with hand-me-down goals. Recognizing the Importance of Family: Our culture has been built on this foundation. Every activity, every “No Policy,” every award, and every decision we make takes into consideration work-life equilibrium. We also acknowledge and take part in every Explorer’s family milestones, from the happy ones such as a new home, an engagement, a marriage, a birth, to the unfortunate ones such as separations and losses.

Our culture has been built on this foundation. Every activity, every “No Policy,” every award, and every decision we make takes into consideration work-life equilibrium. We also acknowledge and take part in every Explorer’s family milestones, from the happy ones such as a new home, an engagement, a marriage, a birth, to the unfortunate ones such as separations and losses. Celebrate Everything: This one is easy, yet its timeliness is essential. We try our best to celebrate everything and everyone, right there and then, when we should. Every successful implementation of our solutions, every new client win, every successful software release, as well as every first experience or achievement.

This one is easy, yet its timeliness is essential. We try our best to celebrate everything and everyone, right there and then, when we should. Every successful implementation of our solutions, every new client win, every successful software release, as well as every first experience or achievement. Giving Back: When I founded Explorance, as a bootstrapped company, it was obvious that we needed financial support from organizations that are committed to entrepreneurial success. A handful of organizations provided us the oxygen we needed early on to continue our growth and development as a business. They were foundational and instrumental to our continuity and success. This experience helped me understand that we get a higher sense of purpose from giving, than we do by receiving. There were times when I was disillusioned with business, and it was the giving part that kept me going. And the sole thought of elevated levels of giving, and a bigger footprint of good, pushes me further and forward, faster. It became only natural to share the joy of giving with all Explorers, so we found ourselves encouraging all Explorers to take part of, and even lead, causes they strongly believe in. Whatever they are. Wherever they are. We will support them by matching any contribution they put in, and more.

When I founded Explorance, as a bootstrapped company, it was obvious that we needed financial support from organizations that are committed to entrepreneurial success. A handful of organizations provided us the oxygen we needed early on to continue our growth and development as a business. They were foundational and instrumental to our continuity and success. This experience helped me understand that we get a higher sense of purpose from giving, than we do by receiving. There were times when I was disillusioned with business, and it was the giving part that kept me going. And the sole thought of elevated levels of giving, and a bigger footprint of good, pushes me further and forward, faster. It became only natural to share the joy of giving with all Explorers, so we found ourselves encouraging all Explorers to take part of, and even lead, causes they strongly believe in. Whatever they are. Wherever they are. We will support them by matching any contribution they put in, and more. Challenging our Leaders to Adapt: We recognize and celebrate that our approach to building culture is different than the norm. It naturally follows then, that when you build a culture of Free Will, as we have done at Explorance, you must train your leaders to lead differently. The traditional top down, command control model will simply not work. Our highly successful Explorer leaders:

Are bootstrapped at heart

Are great influencers

Do as they say

Are agile, and are always one step ahead of change

Display empathy and patience

Are strong in culture, strong in strategy, and strong in performance

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

I believe that if more companies adopted our culture of “Free Will,” we would witness a sea change in work culture. It’s important to note that “Free Will” does not mean a “free for all.” As individuals, as a workforce, and as a society we must embrace that while this concept provides greater individual autonomy, it also expects heighted individual responsibility.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

My approach to leadership is guided by the tenets of our “Free Will” culture, and by what I call the “Law of Reciprocity.” Simply put this means that I seek to balance what I ask of my employees with what they need to find balance in their lives. How can I expect them to give Explorance as much time, heart and soul as we need in the name of business success, but not give them and their loved ones as much time, heart and soul as they need in the name of their own personal balance and success? These are not two different things, work life and personal life; but two sides of the same coin, so they must be balanced.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We have had several organizations that helped Explorance along the way. One experience that I refer to often is when the Fondation Montreal Inc. gave us a 10,000 dollars grant back in 2004. This may not seem like much, but at the time it was enough for us to extend our lifeline by 45 days, when we most needed it. What struck me most was not the dollar amount of the grant, but the level of happiness and pride expressed by the wonderful team at Fondation Montreal through the act of giving.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I must leave that to others to quantify. I hope that I have brought some goodness into the world. I try to give back with my time, my energy and financially wherever I can. I am particularly proud of my partnership with my alma mater, McGill University. I have funded two awards for MBA students at the Desautels Faculty of Management. The Explorance MBA Leadership Award was created as an expendable (five-year spend-down) award in 2010 for students with demonstrated leadership qualities. The second award, the permanently endowed Samer Bekai-Saab MBA Entrance Fellowship, was established in 2015, and supports outstanding students entering the MBA Program. McGill helped launch me on the path to my success, and I am so grateful to be able to help others achieve their goals.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ll share a piece of advice I wish I had followed, but did not. When I made the fateful decision to tender my resignation and set forth on the journey to build Explorance from scratch, I met with the CEO of my company at the time. Whereas I expected him to try and dissuade me from leaving, he was actually quite supportive of my decision. His advice was simple: “Make sure you take a long vacation before this all begins. You will need it.” As I said, I did not heed this advice. Like many entrepreneurs, I envisioned that I would commit a couple years’ worth of hard work toward my business and then life would get easier. I learned the hard way that it does not! Being an entrepreneur is not a “phase,” it’s a lifestyle, one that comes with many demands and sacrifices. It’s not for everyone. But if you find yourself answering the call to walk a different path, and you have the passion and commitment to achieve success, I say go for it! But please do take some vacation time first.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would ask people to embrace the idea of “paying it forward.” As I said, McGill University gave me the education I needed to launch my career, and ultimately start my entrepreneurial journey with Explorance. I want to be part of that journey for others. I say to myself that if you give me five things, I will use them to make myself ten times better. Then I asked, what if I could give others ten good things, so that they can use them to become a hundred times better? My promise is that for anything that has touched my life and contributed to the evolution of where I am today, I want to help much more than I received help myself.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!