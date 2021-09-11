Athena Kasvikis of Behave Bras: “Balance”

Balance. Starting a business and brand in the fashion industry is a rollercoaster. There are days when you can get so high and days when you can get just as low. One of the keys is to learn how to balance those days out over a long period of time so that you can move forward and not be manic. While I’ve gotten very good at separating my emotions from business decisions, it doesn’t mean that I’m not emotional. It’s more that I’ve learned how to smooth out the highs and lows so that I can operate on a more consistent basis — which is what’s required when you’re a solo founder!

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Athena Kasvikis.

Athena Kasvikis is the Founder and CEO of Behave Bras, a game-changing line of bras for the curvy in-between consumer. Athena conceived the concept after drawing on a napkin her thoughts on what the perfect bra should be. In development, she thought up an innovative, “magical” piece of fabric called Stayz. Stayz can be pulled out around the curve of each breast and is used to reduce boob jiggle when you’re walking around the house, or to keep each breast in place when you’re laying on your side. The Stayz are Behave’s unique technology and are patent-pending.

Each Behave Bra ranges in size from DD-I and 30–38 inch bands, and comes in three colorways: The Nudist, Big Cat and Phantom for 75 dollars on behavebras.com.

Last March, Athena quickly pivoted her DTC business and opened up a community feel by offering Zoom Virtual Fittings (which certainly are COVID friendly!) and make it easier than ever to comfortably “try on” bras- and meet the founder herself. Each customer signs up for a 15–30 minute time slot on the website and even offers a personalized discount code following the try-on. This fall, Athena plans to add a team of virtual fitters to make the process even more seamless (literally) for her customers coast to coast.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My Mediterranean gene pool led me to develop large-breasts at a young age, during a time when I was very active in sports. I dealt with constant back, neck and shoulder pain for years before finally getting properly fitted in my mid-twenties. Turns out that “G” is a totally normal size for a bra cup everywhere else in Europe, but not so much in America.

After that, my personal challenges with being large-busted were manageable right up until the point when I went looking for a wire-free bra. I tried on everything and anything I could find from all over the world. Desperate for a comfy solution, I ended up “Frankensteining” a cheap cloth sports bra in XXL and just sewing the back together so it would fit both my cup and band. My mother is handy with a needle and I had her sew in the first version of our Stayz technology to this wire-free bra, which I had adjusted because I was super worried that I would develop chest wrinkles!

What makes Behave so interesting is the fact that I went into an industry that I knew nothing about as a businesswoman, but almost everything about as a consumer. It was a total flip from my previous roles but really helped to give me confidence in a market where there is such a small and exclusive talent pool.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I got asked to appear on a local Boston podcast about failure in business. It was a really interesting idea to showcase the ups and downs of entrepreneurship and how different founders learn from their mistakes.

What I didn’t realize at the time was that the 3 older gentlemen who hosted the podcast had zero idea about bras or breasts. I mean, ZERO. I spent nearly the first 35 minutes of the show just patiently explaining to them what a bra did in general, why breasts are way more complicated than just things for men to stare at, and how yes, women do wear bras with actual wires in them. Suffice it to say that I gave a 101 class for the first 35 minutes but didn’t get any business pitching or Behave specific things discussed.

It was absolute madness and I was starting to feel like I was in the twilight zone. How did these men have wives and daughters and not know the very first thing about breasts or bras?!? I totally can see how they may not have been able to relate to the problem, but to not even understand the basics about female anatomy just really struck me.

Unable to hide my exasperation, and trying to explain why my Stayz invention was so very needed to help women with large breasts support their busts, I finally blurted: “You don’t understand how 5lbs. of semi-solid pieces of unsecured flesh can hurt a woman’s back and shoulders? Ok I see. Well how do you think it would feel like your man parts weighed 5 lbs. and swung unsupported in-between your legs? Think you’d want to wear something that helped keep them up and secured?”

Needless to say, the analogy worked, but the subject matter was a touch awkward.

That experience opened my eyes to the need for better metaphors and analogies for how my product works, so that both males and females can understand the problem easily and then buy into solutions.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Too often today brands do a lot of talking and pink-washing, but don’t follow that with real action when it comes to helping women.

Behave is a stand out brand because I really do care about helping the consumer, whether or not she’s a Behave-sized woman. I do not want a single woman to go through body dysmorphia, the fit struggles, the feeling like “other” that I did after I developed breasts.

Instead of shouting about how we support women, I decided to show women how I support them. I launched FREE Virtual Fittings for all. I offer them to anyone who has breasts. And yes, I’ve proudly sized some men and transitioning men as well. All breasts are worthy of support, and in my fittings I help teach consumers how to fit themselves, what to look out for and what brands to try and buy based on their needs. Sometimes they are Behave customers, and we find them the perfect size in our bra. Other times, I share which other brands to try for underwire bras and swimwear if that’s what they want. Whether or not they are Behave consumers, I spend my time helping them get the fit and products they need.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Talk with your customers! I set aside time every single day for virtual fittings and customer service, so I can connect with the very women I care so much about helping. It’s a fantastic motivator and prevents my energy for what I do and who I serve from slipping. Feeling like I’m helping and listening and connecting with other women just like me is so amazing as it never lets me lose sight of my “WHY” for the business.

It’s also the very best form of market research and it’s completely free! I learn something new every single time I speak with a consumer and never miss the opportunity to glean a new insight or feeling that I can use to make Behave even better.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve used my platform as a female business owner and entrepreneur/inventor to help other women. Initially, I struggled to break into the lingerie industry and find experts who could lend their expertise to what I was creating. Ultimately, I found some amazing partners to work with who were excited about what I had developed. But, I faced quite a few headwinds dealing with people in the space that didn’t want to help someone like me that hadn’t grown up in their industry. That experience drives me now, as I mentor and help other female entrepreneurs with their own endeavors. I’m currently mentoring 3 new lingerie startups, and sharing everything I’ve learned with them. I don’t worry about competition — there is more than enough room for us all — and instead just focus on being the person I wish I would’ve been able to find when I was starting off- someone willing to share all they know without any strings attached, and a positive voice as they go through the trials of creating a company and product from scratch.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Not sure it’s a famous quote, but it’s from one of my Directors at P&G. We were doing a performance review and he knew I was coming in frustrated with one of my agencies’ slow pace of work. He sat me down and said, “Listen. We can talk about your weaknesses, and how you’re impatient for progress and how you push harder than anyone to accomplish it. But let me tell you a secret. Focus on your strengths. They are what set you apart from anyone else. Hone your strengths as sharp as you can and spend a LOT less time on your weaknesses, because you can likely only change those in small increments. Your strengths can send you to the stars.”

It was the first time I had gotten that advice and it really changed my career. I know my weaknesses and work on them consistently. Where I spend the bulk of my time though is understanding what my strengths are and what I uniquely can bring to the table because he was so right. Your strengths are what truly sets you apart and they enable you to fly higher than small changes to your weaknesses ever can.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

Yes! I’ve totally seen the fashion industry get turned on its head in the past few years, and I think it’s going to get turned on its head again in the future.

Where I think the entire industry is moving towards is one of specialization vs. generalization. For example, we will be seeing more online retailers that specialize in certain parts of the population that have big unmet needs, like large-breasted women, and stray away from generalization and large department stores that take a long time to catch up to trends, and have limited inventory that still doesn’t reflect the population as it is today.

Women have gotten tired of feeling like the “other” every time they walk into a store and cannot find their size. It’s part of the reason I started Behave! I couldn’t go into a department store or a mall store and find a bra in my size. It made me feel like I was a freak, that no one really understood women with large breasts and I just couldn’t marry that with what I saw in the mirror everyday. The only thing on my body that was large were my breasts, and I knew that I saw so many women on a daily basis that were much larger than I was. I learned that DD is the AVERAGE breast size today in the US, and that more than 50M women are DD+ cupped. I just couldn’t understand why so few brands catered to us and so few stores carried sizing above DD cups.

Now that the average dress size has moved to a 12/14, it becomes quite clear that women in the US are becoming curvier and have no plans on going back to the days of tiny breasts and tiny waists. And I’m totally here for that!

I’m heartened by the influx of startups that are coming out of nowhere and taking care of women that don’t fit the fashion industry’s standard of Size 4, B-cups. Online retail is strong, especially since Covid, but I expect continued growth as women realize that they can find things that are made especially for them, online and in a much larger array than they could in any department store.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Passion. — If you’re not passionate about what you’re doing and making, you’re in real trouble in this industry. I was told so many times as I started Behave that EVERYTHING had already been done, invented and tried. If I didn’t know in my heart that what I’ve created is truly a revelation to the industry and if I wasn’t passionate about helping women just like me, I would’ve given up so many times. Because I am the consumer who needs our product the most, and have been that consumer for almost 20 years, I’m passionate about how my product and brand can change women’s lives. It is what enables me to get past any naysaying and to continue to innovate in a space that has a lot of room for improvement. Tenacity. There are going to be so many roadblocks as you start a business. You really need to have the right mindset to survive and thrive. The determination to move forward no matter what, is what enabled me to launch my brand and product, despite it being right in the middle of the Covid lockdowns last year. There are never perfect scenarios in life and things don’t always go your way, but if you’re tenacious and a problem-solver, you can weather any storm and solve any problem. Things are only going to get more complicated in this industry. Raw materials are becoming harder to source since Covid, shipping timelines are outrageous right now, and the fashion industries’ supply chain is broken in places. Being a tenacious problem-solver is key to consistently moving forward, especially where we are right now with Covid. Balance. Starting a business and brand in the fashion industry is a rollercoaster. There are days when you can get so high and days when you can get just as low. One of the keys is to learn how to balance those days out over a long period of time so that you can move forward and not be manic. While I’ve gotten very good at separating my emotions from business decisions, it doesn’t mean that I’m not emotional. It’s more that I’ve learned how to smooth out the highs and lows so that I can operate on a more consistent basis — which is what’s required when you’re a solo founder! Confidence. Constantly pitch your business. This is advice any new entrant into this market will get and should heed. Every single person you speak with should hear your pitch and why you believe what you’re doing deserves attention/time/money, etc. The more times you pitch, the more confidence you get, the better your pitch becomes, etc. Confidence is key to ensuring that all of your interactions, with experts and consumers alike, turn out the way you need them to. You put blood sweat and tears into your business. You had better be confident every single day that it’s all been worth it! Consumer-Understanding. I’ve met quite a few people who don’t know who their consumer is. Sure, they can tell you that it’s women 18–65, but that’s not what consumer understanding is. That’s media targeting. Consumer understanding is the deep insights you have about the women you’re trying to serve. What are her pain points? Her motivations? Her wants and needs? To have great consumer understanding you need to get inside the head of your consumer — not just identify how old she is or how many bras she owns. If you’re not the consumer yourself, that’s okay. But you should talk to every woman who you think is your consumer and really take the time to probe how she thinks and feels about the space you’re interested in going into. I speak to consumers every single day, and I’ve learned so much from them that I wouldn’t have understood on my own, and I am the consumer too!

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

There are so many ways that the industry can improve itself. One of the biggest ways is to have more women leading the charge on products that are made for women.

For too long we had some large companies in lingerie run by men who sold sex and perfection back to women, instead of body positivity and comfort. I blame that on the stat that you hear so much about: 80% of women are wearing the wrong bra size. I was personally mis-sized by mall lingerie stores for many years, and it contributed to my body dysmorphia and discomfort for far too long. I think that’s because they were more interested in selling me their product than properly fitting me for bras in general.

I would argue that an entire generation of women in the US were taught that DD is the largest cup size by going into one of the largest retailers in the US and never finding a size larger than that on their shelves. So we are now trying to clean up that misconception and show women that bodies and bras come in ALL sizes. When men are the sole decision-makers of what is “ideal” and that viewpoint is forced upon their female consumers, we all end up in a terrible place.

So many new companies in fashion are now being driven by women who understand what we need and work hard to ensure that their products are truly helping women. I see a ton of progress in fashion and lingerie already, and expect consumers to continue to demand that women that look like them are at the helm of the companies that make products for them.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

One of my driving motivations is to help other people, and there are so many places in the world right now that need help! I can help the most women with my position right now by sharing my own brand of body positivity.

It starts by being bluntly honest with women and coming from a different state of mind.

I’ve seen all of the breasts, sized all of the breasts and fit all of the breasts. I have yet to see a bad pair. Truly.

Unfortunately what I do see is almost every woman I talk with has a bit of body dysmorphia because she lacks perspective. If you saw as many natural busts as I do on a daily basis, you’d come to realize that breasts are uniquely wonderful things. Only augmented breasts are perfectly round and stare you in the eye. Natural ones are going to be more unique. And that’s okay.

So what I tell women, and shout from the rafters whenever I can is this:

It’s not you, it’s your bra. Your breasts are exactly perfectly wonderful. If they are going a bit south, then that’s just a part of a life well-lived. Because you’ve fed babies with them and that’s the ultimate badge of honor. Or you’ve made it through a bunch of hard years and have the killer shape still to prove it. If they’re slightly asymmetrical then that’s great too — because you are like the +80% of us out there that also are asymmetrical and we’re all one big sorority. And if they cause you discomfort, we can solve that easily by getting you something that fits properly for your size and shape.

Essentially, there is no “normal” or “perfect” for breasts and someone in authority needs to be telling women this every single day. Turn off the porn, log off of Instagram, look past the photoshopped models and instead look at your friend’s boobs or your mom’s boobs. They are magnificent. And no two are alike. Gravity affects everyone, even Instagram models. So let’s get over it and focus on getting our amazing assets to behave — get ourselves comfortable with our busts and our bodies.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!