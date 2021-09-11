Craig Goldenfarb: “Never forget to have fun! “

Keep your employees engaged and fulfilled: Never forget to have fun!

As a part of our series about “How business leaders can create a fantastic work environment”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Craig Goldenfarb, Law Offices of Craig Goldenfarb.

As the founder of the Law Offices of Craig Goldenfarb, P.A., Mr. Goldenfarb directly manages the daily operations of all of the many departments of the law firm.

While Mr. Goldenfarb is primarily occupied with building the teams that directly manage client cases, he is devoted to serving the legal needs of our “Critical Case” clients. Mr. Goldenfarb directly handles pre-suit and litigation matters that involve significant loss, such as catastrophic injury cases, nursing home abuse, wrongful death, negligent security, and heart attacks in public places (AED law).

Whether a client suffers due to an auto accident, boating accident, medical malpractice, defective product, nursing home neglect or abuse, addiction rehab abuse, premises liability, slip and falls, heart attacks in public places, or cases involving Wrongful Death, Mr. Goldenfarb takes pride in being able to fight the insurance companies to obtain fair compensation for his clients.

Can you share the most interesting thing (story) that has happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting and rewarding experience has by far been sculpting and forming a work culture I am proud of. Since I opened the Law Offices of Craig Goldenfarb in 2002, I’ve understood that happy employees with a sense of purpose are the number one factor to success. I began taking employees to lunch and forming enduring relationships. It has been an incredible experience in creating a sense of ownership with staff. It truly leads to low turnover, excellent work ethic, loyalty, and in the end, a superior product. I’ve used it as one of our core values, and it is part of our mission statement.

My first employee, Debbie, retired last year after working here for 20 years. She said from day one that she wanted to end her career with the Law Offices of Craig Goldenfarb, and she did. Debbie came with me from a large firm where we worked together to my solo practice. She must’ve seen something that I may not have seen in myself at the time. Today, I would call that leadership.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The most exciting things I do are related to involvement in the community, whether helping clients with something unrelated to their cases, running Heart of the Game, or supporting several community foundations. It gives me meaning outside of being a lawyer. For example, to honor one of my favorite former law assistants turned successful attorney, I founded the Emanuel McMiller Scholarship for Higher Education, awarded annually to a junior or senior student active in Urban Youth Impact of West Palm Beach.

Additionally, this summer our firm launched the #AttorneysWhoAlly campaign to support and promote equal rights, gender equality, LGBTQIA+ social movements, and stand against homophobia and transphobia. Our goal is to encourage the legal community to join our pledge to serve as an ally by standing up for equality and inclusion.

I am also involved with the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Taskforce. I take my work on the finance committee very seriously while supporting victims and promoting awareness. Human trafficking is a serious and scary problem happening everywhere and we must put an end to this.

According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

I believe most employers see staff as tools to serve the company instead of humans looking for purpose. Suppose you can find your employee’s reason for being employed with your company. Learn what inspires them and to motivate them in a way that is beneficial for everyone. A Harvard Business Review study found that happy employees are more motivated, productive, and loyal than unhappy employees. I wholeheartedly agree and see the benefits daily.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

Unhappy employees are, unfortunately, a cancer. They complain to coworkers, and the unhappiness spreads. From watercooler conversations to nonengagement in company activities, this can turn even the happiest employees into unsatisfied staff members. Unhappy employees are often distracted, use social media more, and do not reach their goals. This can certainly reduce profitability and success. It also creates added stress to the workplace morale.

Instead of blaming the employee, I blame the employer in those situations. Our responsibility is to foster happiness in the workplace and promote systems and structures that create workplace satisfaction. As a leader, you must notice and address any issues relating to an employee’s wellbeing.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

As a matter of fact, I can! I regularly speak to businesses and organizations about workplace satisfaction. I have developed and use “Five Pillars of a Workplace Employees Love” as a guideline to creating an environment

Define your firm’s culture: Our mission statement highlights our employees’ values.

Our mission statement highlights our employees’ commitment to each other, the law firm, and our clients.

Become a leader and create leaders: I see myself as a “Chief Encouragement Officer,” not a boss. I like to empower my team to find solutions to problems. Not everyone has the same life experiences. That provides unique opportunities for viewing problems in different ways. By allowing team members the opportunity to step up — no matter what department they are in — gives them ownership and the opportunity to feel even more proud of their work. Give your employees what they want: A stable work environment with an opportunity to grow is vital. We have all seen over the last eighteen months the need for flexibility in terms of work environments. As a business owner, and a husband and father, I know the juggle that many of my team members go through daily. I proudly offer a flex work environment which combines both in office and virtual work options. It has worked incredibly well, and productivity has not suffered as a result. Compensate your employees generously: Pay above market and offer great benefits. Spending more time working than with your family is real in so many industries. It must be worthwhile and rewarding. Keep your employees engaged and fulfilled: Never forget to have fun!

It seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture.”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

Grow leaders by growing yourself. It will trickle down. If you focus on yourself and become someone people emulate then you will have a successful business. I like to say, “It all starts in the corner office.”

We can encourage business owners to become leaders instead of bosses. I spend a great deal of time reading books by many leadership gurus and am always looking to grow and develop my leadership skills. I credit those skills to most of my business’s success.

How would you describe your leadership or management style?

I am a benevolent dictator. I think I have earned authority without being heavy-handed. I genuinely care about my entire staff, from the receptionist level to the executive level. I don’t say my employees work for me; I say they work with me, and I mean it. I feel honored to have 70 people spend more time working on my business than with their families.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was lucky enough to start my career with a fantastic mentor who happened to be my father-in-law. He gave me a dual education in law and business from the day I got out of law school. He taught me how to run a profitable business and law firm and still care about staff. He has been my mentor for more than 25 years and continues to be one of my best friends. I credit him with accelerating my growth on both a personal and professional level.

Finding a good mentor at an early age is an absolute must. You’d be surprised at how many experienced professionals see a lot of meaning in mentorship. Successful people almost always want to help others. I am paying it forward now as I mentor many personal injury attorneys. I encourage others to do the same in any industry. If you are just beginning your career, find a mentor. It will the best decision you make.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I help my clients recover in two ways. First, I help them recover from emotional trauma caused by an accident or death. Second, I help them achieve financial justice by holding insurance companies accountable for the damages caused by their insured policyholders. By helping my clients recover in these ways, I can reduce the world’s amount of pain.

I am also proud of the philanthropic work that I do personally, and the work we do as a firm. There are many important causes that need support and being able to do all we can is important to me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

President Theodore Roosevelt said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.” When you find yourself comparing your situation to others, it can only rob you of happiness. Compete against yourself only and set goals you can obtain that have nothing to do with others.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!