Sal Banchitta: “I believe the public is always there trying, but so many challenges continue to creep up, especially when it comes to firefighters and their health & wellness”

“Cousin Sal” Banchitta was one of the many first responders on 9/11. His professional commitment to the FDNY and to the City of New York placed his life and well-being at extremely elevated risks in many rescue calls and even more so each day that he spent directly exposed to the deadly dust of Ground Zero. Banchitta, now retired from “the job,” has made it his mission to support the entire community of first responders alongside top medical diagnostics experts as a health and wellness advocate with an emphasis on cancer and mental health issues. As an ambassador of the “GET CHECKED NOW” program, Banchitta frequents the public speaking arena to promote the importance of continued health checkups and to encourage proactive approach to health, safety and wellness.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific path?

Health & wellness issues, specifically those concerning cancer, have touched everyone’s life in some way shape or form. For me, when my doctors were not giving me the answers I needed, I sought out Dr. Robert Bard, Associate Medical Publisher & Cancer Educator for the New York Cancer Resource Alliance News (NYCRA). I found him to be a straight shooter and revolutionary when it came to cancer screening and diagnostics. He also introduced me to public advocacy and the importance of helping others through awareness. Not long after I met Dr. Bard, I joined the NYCRA to share the “Get Checked Now!” project with the firefighter community. This year, we partnered with Firefighters Against Cancer & Exposures (FACES) and are helping so many more first responders on a nationwide level. Additionally, we’re excited to be working with global men’s health charity, Movember, to help raise awareness about health issues affecting men.

Can you describe how you or your organization work is making a significant social impact?

Cancer is not won from a single front. Leading this global effort and being a helping hand means searching for all available resources. NYCRA and FACES have banded together to form a solid support resource system between all cancer organizations and firefighter support groups. We are dedicated to helping firefighters who have been diagnosed with cancer, mental health issues and other challenges. Firefighters and their families dedicate their lives and lifestyles to saving others; it is our turn to help them. Heroum Animas Salvas. Save the Lives of Heroes.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There are so many and they are all happy to share their stories. First, there’s a lot of ways to help. There’s the educational help where I speak in firehouses and about “Get Checked Now!” for the many who procrastinate annual checkups and cancer screenings. Then there’s the actual clinical help. We have many doctors in our group, but we all start with Dr. Bard because he is “the cancer detective” with his scanners and imaging expertise. He often challenges the first diagnoses, finding false positives or finding other disorders that are missed by the first guy. Just the other day, one of my old pals from the FD complained about getting the run-around by his insurance and his doctors. As an unofficial patient advocate, I know this much: “always go for a second opinion if you want the truth”. We confirmed his medical report with Dr. Bard, then he got new scans and found prostate cancer which his PSA test missed.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I believe the public is always there trying, but so many challenges continue to creep up, especially when it comes to firefighters and their health & wellness. From victims’ compensation, to access to mental health resources and programs, to term limits of testing and screening — the true help is the understanding and awareness for all leaders to truly step up to the plate and listen to calls for help. A great example of a leader stepping up is our partner Movember — it has taken steps to prioritize mental health & wellness for its employees with the announcement of its “Movember Recharge Days.” Movember is encouraging its staff and contractors around the world to take two wellbeing days to focus on their mental health coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday, September 10th through Monday, September 13th. These are the kinds of initiatives that truly help and give back and that we need to see reflected in the firefighter community and beyond.

We often share stories of leaders in their respective industries or communities. How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

“Leadership” takes a special kind of personality — one that cares and takes action. One powerful example of leadership regarding a resource matter comes from one of my personal heroes in our group, Captain Robert Webb, retired Captain from the Fort Worth Fire Department. While having had cancer himself, he underwent the many ‘red tape’ challenges of the workers’ comp process. He struggled in his search for the proper documents and materials he needed to file for financial support while going through treatments. Over time, he learned about the right evidence and materials needed to submit through deep research to satisfy the State’s system. He created a branch of FACES called www.webbcancerpacks.com, a major catalog of complete cancer packets for 25 types of cancers for each firefighter who called asking for this help. It’s a lot of info to be submitted to an ombudsman, lawyer or doctor. Thanks to Captain Webb, getting workers comp just got a bit easier.

This is just one of many incredible contributions that tell me that I am on the right side of the fight!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I always want to inspire people to do more and give back. A motto that often comes to mind is “love is about giving back,” which I have to attribute to my role models in advocacy including Lennard Gettz, Founder & Director of NYCRA, Dr. Bard and Lt. Chris Conner. Len and Dr. Bard built the map, the educational tools and the proper platform to reach the public in a way that makes the most difference. Together, we got people to prioritize their health & wellness and “GET CHECK NOW!” (as our button states). We brought accessibility to all resource information and the ability to get new answers easily. We built somewhat of a movement, inspiring others to ‘pay it forward’ and give back by sharing the wealth of helpful materials that we provide.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is too short; make every second count.” Don’t spend a second of it doing selfish, negative or unsustainable things. Add to the world, one person at a time. Help add to someone’s life, it doesn’t take much more than a simple act of kindness or taking a step outside of your own path to help another person.

How can our readers follow you and your journey on social media?

Please visit www.CousinSal.org and read more about my journey at https://us.movember.com/story/salbanchitta.