Scott Snider Of Exit Planning Institute: “Understand exit planning”

Understand exit planning. If you are a business coach working with business owners and you do not know how to properly build value in a company and align the owners personal and financial goals, you are simply being left behind. The biggest need of owners today is to help them do just that. Align goals and build something of value.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Scott Snider.

Scott Snider is the President of Exit Planning Institute, the authority on Exit Planning. He is a nationally recognized industry leader, growth specialist, and lifetime entrepreneur. As the operational and strategic leader of EPI, Snider thrives on helping advisors learn how to educate clients, achieve market distinction, and deliver real results.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Certainly, I would say I am a serial entrepreneur. I started my first business at 16 years old and was able to build and sell that company when I was 24. After that I ended up partnering up with my Dad, Christopher Snider. My Dad had been growing companies most of his career and at the time, he owned a consulting firm where he helped business owners build value in their companies and sell them. He became a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) in 2008 from Exit Planning Institute (EPI). When I partnered with my Dad, I thought he had a really unique process and we decided to deploy it. We thought, if we could surround the owners with great advisors, the owners would have more success transitioning their companies. So, in 2012, we bought the Exit Planning Institute, and we have been teaching the Value Acceleration Methodology to advisors across the country, and the world, ever since.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, a high appetite for risk and perseverance. Undoubtedly owners and business leaders take many calculated and sometimes not very calculated risks throughout their careers. You must be able to take the wins with the losses and have the courage to try. But there comes a time in every leader’s journey where it’s tough. And people look to you as the leader to get them through it, let alone persevere yourself. First thing that comes to mind here is our pandemic. In 2019 EPI was a company that produced all in-person educational programming. March 2019, we were dead in the water from a business perspective and most people’s lives were changing rapidly personally. Chris, my father and business partner, and I had to take a risk. We faced an investment of 250,000 dollars into building out a virtual platform for our products to be deployed and delivered to our customers. We were able to not only go virtual and continue our momentum, but we were able to build an entirely new way to deploy our programming. But with nearly no revenue coming in, that was undoubtedly a big risk.

Second, the ability to always be innovating. I think the saying goes something like “if you are not growing you are dying.” To stay competitive, or better yet lead the market and keep people growing, you need to be creative. You need to be innovative. Thinking about what’s next, what’s the next best solution, what are your customers needs, and what keeps good people around. For me, I go back to that same experience with our pandemic. March 2019, we were forced to cancel three in-person programs. We had nearly 300 paying customers awaiting a program option now that their programs were cancelled. Our team, in the matter of 45 days, was able to create an entirely new platform to deliver our education to our customers. Not only was it built, but it transformed the way we were doing business and the way advisors were receiving our education.

Lastly, the ability to connect with people. People are everything. You can have the best systems, best products, and best processes; but if you cannot give people great experiences, make them feel a part of something, gather them around a common purpose or core values, then it’s never going to work. For us at EPI, our purpose is to help business owners create more significant companies. A significant company is one that is valuable and transferrable. One that is aligned with the business owner’s business, personal and financial goals. Our members, partners, employees, and vendors are all connected to this purpose and cause. I think its in part what allows us to grow some rapidly.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

When I think of successful habits, I think of three things. 1) Creating rhythm, or a routine you follow, 2) being wildly organized and 3) balancing your work and personal life. These habits allow business leaders to being highly productive while replenishing their own cup.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Continuing from our last question, habits allow you to be highly productive and focus on the right stuff. I think it’s critical to your career, business leader or not. For me, I have a routine which creates this jive or rhythm for me. And I am not a fan of the same routine each morning. Because your days are different. If you have to do the same thing, the same way, each day and then one day you can’t it messes up your entire day. So, I have a couple of different layouts for my mornings and my days. And depending on what is going on that day or how I feel when I wake up, I deploy one of those routines. Organization is critical. Every day when I go to bed, I sit down, and hand write a to do list of both personal and business tasks for the next day. I keep this all in “one source of truth” and for me that’s my notebook. It allows me to focus on what absolutely must get done, and it allows me to understand if I am working on the right stuff. Lastly, work life balance. We hear it all the time, but none of us do it all that well. It is critical to balance. You’ll be a better person for it.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Get real with yourself. Your values should match your goals. For example, let’s take something simple. If your goal is to become a better golfer, but then you never play and always complain when you are out on the course about how crappy you are, well your values don’t match the goal. You need to play often, you need to get to the driving range, maybe even take lessons, and perhaps invest in new clubs and gear. If you can get real with yourself, challenge yourself to see if your values match the goals, then you can get into good habits and stop bad ones.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Have always lived by this quote… “Do not follow where the path may lead but go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” It hangs at the top of my staircase in my home, so I see it daily. I have never been the type of person that just follows the path. For better or worse. It’s one of the reasons I am an entrepreneur and have a massive personal bucket list I follow. Its truly a part of who I am.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I would honestly have to say my business overall. Exit Planning Institute and Certified Exit Planning Advisors have a massive opportunity to help business owners harvest the value out of one of their biggest life investments, their business. Right now, their chances are slim. Only about 20% of companies put on the market today sell. So they are 80% likely to fail. If we can do this, not only will we see more success for the owners but better companies for our communities.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Develop a written plan and strategy. Just as we would coach. Practice what we preach. Ask the right questions and listen. Too many times coaches are telling people the right answers. Instead, I believe we need to ask the right questions and listen to the responses. This will help us provide better solutions. Share insights early. Too many of us wait to share deeper insights until the person becomes a client. Sharing these insights early with your potential clients will build credibility and collaboration. It will connect you. Always be growing. We need to evolve with the evolving needs of our customers. Invest in yourself and your firms will grow and continue to allow you to be innovative and provide the best advice and solutions. Understand exit planning. If you are a business coach working with business owners and you do not know how to properly build value in a company and align the owners personal and financial goals, you are simply being left behind. The biggest need of owners today is to help them do just that. Align goals and build something of value.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Many coaches go to market saying they will work with any business. We need to get more specific. Understand our owner expertise and how we may deploy that with our customers. Who is your customer? What do they do? Where do they hang out? What type of company do their have? What size it is? What are their pain points and desire? Having a written strategy which includes buyer personas helps you determine your specific audience.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Be a connector of people. A coach doesn’t do it all. Specifically, if you are working with business owners, their needs are wide ranged. You need a holistic approach. You should build a team around you that then can be built around the owner. Think about all three aspects of a business owners’ life: business, personal, and financial. As the business coach, you likely understand the business aspect, but do you have the right folks that help the owner align and build value in the other two aspects.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

There are three tactics that business coaches should be deploying. First, speaking at networking events. Align yourself with other advisors that represent things you do not do. Second, build a knowledge center on your website where your potential clients can come and begin to learn. Remember to share insights early to begin intriguing and empowering your clients. Here you can always have “gated” content, meaning content that must be downloaded. You can grab their information that way. Remember to have a mix of free and gated content. And third, launch a roundtable series. Get a mastermind group of people together monthly. Do a 1.5-hour workshop and begin to teach your prospects your specific process. Along the way they will become a more educated prospect. And a more educated prospect becomes a more educated client. This keeps you sticky and entangles you with the potential customer on a monthly basis.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

As I said before, balance your life. I am not a doctor so I can’t tell you what you need physically or mentally or what should be done. But I can tell you that if you make more intentional and deliberate efforts to balance your life, you will be a better coach, better spouse, better friend, and better person.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would do what I am currently doing. Helping small to lower middle market business owners build valuable companies. If we can do this, not only will the owner be better off but their employees, vendors, and customers would be. And the surrounding community would be strengthened as well.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Isabel Guzman. She is the current Administrator of the Small Business Administration. I would love to understand her thoughts on exit planning and how the SBA may be helping small business owners in our country build value in their companies and exit. Given the stats, only 20% of companies will have a successful exit. Most will just close and liquidate, which is a horrible situation. Family companies are worse. Only 30% survive into the 2nd generation while 12% into the 3rd generation. And SBA stats would show that there are about 650,000 companies started in the US each year while about 540,000 close their doors each year. Our pandemic had an even biggest impact on this.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check me out on LinkedIn, Scott Snider. Or go to www.earncepa.com to understand our process, methodology and to receive free content.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!