Jen Babakhan: “Read, Read, Read”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jen Babakhan.

Jen Babakhan is an author and freelance writer living in California with her husband and two young sons. She is the author of Detoured: The Messy, Grace-Filled Journey From Working Professional to Stay-at-Home Mom and her freelance work has been featured in various national news outlets.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up as an only child for most of my life — my younger brother didn’t come along until I was nearly 11. That meant that much of my time was spent finding ways to entertain myself in an otherwise adult-only household. I loved to read more than anything else, and found it incredible that I could be transported to other places and times in an instant through books. Both of my parents worked long hours at jobs they didn’t always enjoy, and yet they instilled in me the belief that if I worked hard enough I could do whatever I wanted. I took that belief to heart and never once doubted that if I really wanted to do something in life, I could work hard and achieve it. Looking back, I suppose I could have used a little less confidence in my ability to do anything and be anything, but in the end it served me well.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve been inspired by so many influences in my life that have encouraged me to pursue writing, but none more so than my late mother. Early on, she saw that I had the ability to write — and that I enjoyed it more than anything else — and consistently encouraged me to continue and see where it led.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My parents and brother have been incredible encouragers of my writing career, and my husband, Ed has been invaluable in helping me to both believe in myself and have the time to write. When I told him I wanted to write a book, his response was “Do it. How can I help you?” Without his support, my first book would never have been written.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Early on, I wrote for a website that did not align with my values. It was a tough decision to step away from it, but ultimately it was for the best. I learned to never sell myself short, and to have enough integrity to say “no,” even if the opportunity looks appealing at first.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m currently ghostwriting for a few books I really believe will be inspiring and encouraging to others, along with tossing around a couple ideas for my next book.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I have an ability to get and be quiet with myself and God. It’s allowed me to listen — truly listen — to what I’m supposed to do next. During my lowest moments in life when the next steps seem unclear or cloudy, the ability to sort of tune in to the ultimate will and plan for my life has been priceless.

I’m incredibly focused (most of the time). Even when something feels unattainable, I’ll do all of the research I can about bridging the divide between myself and the goal, and then bit by bit, I’ll reach it. When I decided to write a book for women who struggled with the transition to staying home with their kids, and all of the unexpected emotion that comes with it, I was overwhelmed by what I would need to do. The first hurdle was writing the book, then convincing an agent it was worthy of publishing, and finally, hoping that a publisher agreed. Step by step, I did it — and I believe it was one of the most incredible ways that God and I co-created something together, outside of my children.

I never take life too seriously, and I try to treat everyone like a good friend I’ve known forever. If there’s humor to be found in a situation (and there almost always is) I’ll find a way to pull it out and make those around me laugh. I’ve interviewed so many people through the years for my freelance work, and every time I’m struck by how people are just people, no matter how famous or important they are. There was one interview in particular, that still makes me laugh when I think about it. I was interviewing a multiple Emmy-award winning journalist for a major news network who has close connections to presidents and the Pope. I felt a bit out of my league, but he was so genuine and down-to-earth I was completely at ease. Our dog was a puppy at the time, and during the interview, he managed to unroll an entire roll of toilet paper through the house while my son began asking for help in the bathroom. Here I was, on the phone with this incredible journalist, and I was on the other end of the call chasing a puppy and trying to help my toddler. It felt like the epitome of the struggle for mothers working from home. You know who doesn’t care that you’re on the phone with a big deal? A three year old and a puppy.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I’ve had a lot of experience learning the difference between joy and happiness. My mother passed away from cancer during the pandemic, and joy has been difficult to come by, but I believe it is possible to not only find it, but hold onto it in the most difficult times.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I think the lack of joy here in the US is greatly tied to our work ethic and rhythm. All of those privileges and opportunities we have are connected with a voracious desire to be the best, accomplish the most, and have it all, when in reality — we don’t need it all. This frantic pace, that always has us on the run and reaching for more, is creating a society of people who don’t know how to slow down and de-stress anymore, for fear of falling behind. As a society, I think we need to normalize rest and peaceful ways of living in general.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The main myth is that joy and happiness are the same thing. My friend, Author Jennifer Dukes Lee, wrote a book called The Happiness Dare that speaks to this idea so well. I see joy as a much deeper experience than happiness. I also do not believe that joy is something external we can obtain. It’s something we cultivate within ourselves, through learning our value as a soul, currently on this planet and inhabiting a body, but ultimately as an eternal being. If everything else fell away, who are we really? How can we come to love and nourish and appreciate that?

So often, we reach for the external to provide a distraction to our unhappiness, but it’s then, I think, we must sit down and consider what it is we need. Is it really more doom-scrolling on social media, or is it a walk through nature?

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I think people try to fill themselves with just about anything that will numb the pervasive heaviness and sadness in this world. Everything tends to feel so permanent — like it will always be this way. That belief is a fast-track to depression. If we instead view ourselves as souls, passing through the world, then we know that this is not permanent. Life is consistently changing, and there is hope. There is always hope.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Find a way to give back. Early on in the pandemic, I was desperate to feel like I was making a difference. I knew I couldn’t do much physically, since we were all at home, so I started there. I began feeding the hummingbirds in my backyard. It began with a single feeder, and then progressed to a couple. I eventually bought a standing bird feeder with three bowls for birdseed. Then I hung a seed sock to attract finches. Flocks of birds began to visit my yard, and I found that their presence was very symbiotic. I was helping them out, but the joy they brought into my day was a huge payoff. Learn something new. On a whim, I purchased an indoor Bonsai tree on Amazon. This led to me learning about the care and trimming techniques of all sorts of Bonsai trees, and then of course, more trees. Nurturing something has been an incredible way to focus on the small, simple, joys of life. Spend time with God/in prayer daily. A belief in a higher power is central to my life’s purpose. I’m a Christian, and believe that each of us has work to do on this earth while we are here. So my question is always, “What am I to do with this time? How can I serve others, and be a true representative of Jesus in this life?” Read, Read, Read. Reading has always been such an escape for me in every season of life. It’s a way of giving your brain a break from all of the negative and distressing things going on, and stepping into another world. I love reading fiction, but nothing scary or anxiety-inducing (that defeats the purpose entirely!). Go outside. There is something so comforting about being in the natural world, and acknowledging its persistence to survive. I love taking walks and forcing myself to focus on something other than my phone or work. Nature is a gift, and it feels healing to honor it by noticing how incredible it truly is.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

I think listening without any need to fix the problem is highly undervalued in our society. When we can truly listen to one another without focusing on how we will respond, we show the person that we are present in every way. Sometimes, that’s all that’s needed. I also think there is a place and time to encourage someone who is struggling to seek counseling, which is immensely helpful.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to inspire a movement that bridges division with laughter. Laughter is so unifying, so if there was a way to harness it to heal the division our country is experiencing, I think that would be incredible.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to hang out with Mindy Kaling — she’s an incredibly talented writer, a hilarious actress, and so industry savvy. She would be the most fun to spend some time with.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m on Instagram and Twitter @JenBabakhan, and on Facebook @JenBabakhanAuthor. You can also find me at JenBabakhan.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!