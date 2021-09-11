Maciej Kubiak Of PhotoAiD: “Be honest”

Be honest: Directness helps to maintain relationships. So be honest with your employer about your burnout. Consider the impact of hiding your problem. Both of you will be frustrated: your boss — because the work isn’t done, and you, because you can’t meet his or her expectations. Simplify things and tell them what you’re struggling with. That way, you’ll be able to find a solution together.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maciej Kubiak.

Maciej Kubiak is a digital native with a passion for languages, constantly astounded by how linguistics intertwine with modern technology. His passion matches his job since he cares about rewarding Erasmus interns’ experiences at the PhotoAiD start-up. As a Millenial, he enjoys being part of the information revolution.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the hustle and bustle of Warsaw, Poland’s capital. Although I had a typical childhood, my parents were exceptional. As psychotherapists, they often spoke in a specific manner at home. Growing up, I was familiar with their terms and also used them. Could you imagine an 8-year-old boy telling you he is “conjuring things up for himself”? Apart from that fun fact, I am now taking into account how much their example helped me gain more empathy and genuine interest in others.

Like every teenager, I had many ideas about my future career. However, I would devour Wikipedia pages, regardless of the topic, and I soon discovered that English and Spanish content was much more detailed and up-to-date than the content written in my mother tongue. Consequently, I decided to study English, Spanish, and Portuguese at the university to become a translator.

Experiencing a language is, I believe, the best way to learn it. This thought led me to apply for the Erasmus exchange program. As I expected, speaking with native speakers dramatically improved my language proficiency. The trip was also a chance to soak up the culture and experience some great adventures, making me more open-minded.

Right after my graduation, I got my second big break. My first job was related to creating an AI training model. That sparked my fascination with blending language and AI.

All of those experiences led me to where I am today. Having both an interest in technology and the Erasmus experience is handy for me in my daily tasks.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

And I would love to tell the story because it is one I like.

Working with a fantastic team leader was the highlight of my first job. He was as inspiring to me as Miyagi was to Karate Kid.

Our company dealt with language and machine engineering. Our leader’s knowledge about the industry — AI, linguistic and generative grammar — was as good as his HR skills. However, what made him most memorable was his personality. He clearly lived his passion. We felt like we were doing something more significant than we actually were because of his enthusiasm. With him by our side, we believed we were conquering the world. As HR, he showed me that you could do more than support your team. You can contribute to their success.

In the end, the project was complete, so we parted ways. However, my leader’s example led me to choose my current career path.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

It is most likely Tomek Młodzki, the CEO of my current company, since he did one simple thing. He believed in me.

In the beginning, I didn’t have much experience, so his approach surprised me. Tomek listened to my ideas and trusted my opinions. The tools he provided and the challenges he put forward opened up great opportunities for me. Since it’s a start-up, my responsibilities here have been quite diverse. I’ve worked in so many different fields such as HR, translations, marketing, helpdesk, and office management all at once. Now I’m glad it has pushed me to grow in many areas at once.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

It’s not the most inspiring story, but it’s a funny one. Since I’d started working at my company, I smoked with one guy almost daily. I was sure that he was a colleague because we were joking and talking without being too formal. During a company event, I noticed that he was the main speaker. Within a few words, I realized I had been hanging out with my boss this whole time! Because he didn’t appear during the recruitment process, I never got to meet him before.

The lesson I learned from that is that the title doesn’t matter. Employers are just ordinary people like us. Also, by being open and straightforward, you can build a relationship with anyone.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I’m glad you’re asking because I actually have a motto that has guided me throughout my life. I believe that A person’s freedom ends where another man’s freedom begins. (Alfred George Gardiner).

The words speak for themselves, but I’ll explain my interpretation briefly.

Essentially, it means that you can’t impose your will on others. Doing so, you directly affect their choices and break their boundaries. Honestly, why should they comply with your wishes? In the workplace, such an invasive approach can quickly result in a burnout.

At the same time, my own freedom and boundaries are just as important to me as respecting others.

Simply put, I maintain good mental health by keeping this rule in mind.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Since I am a translator, I am enthusiastic about my current project. Together with Erasmus interns, we are now translating our website to over 30 languages. However, the number of languages is not the most exciting feature. I am personally impressed by the fact that our interns are sometimes better translators than professionals! As native speakers of their language, they are able to be. They remind me every day that experience-based knowledge is more valuable than theoretical knowledge.

This project will help both foreigners benefit from our service and our team to change their attitude and improve our work.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy.

I remember I had no trouble putting myself in another person’s place. Thanks to that, I was sincere in my understanding. In my experience, my colleagues have seen me as being genuinely interested in their opinions. That kind of feeling made those working with me more engaged, leading to better team results. What role did it play in my success? Generally speaking, we are all stronger as individuals in a committed, supportive team. I am sure I would not be able to achieve the same success just on my own.

Being open-minded.

Two years ago, my Erasmus group of interns went through an experience I called the Erasmus Rebellion. It was not as severe as it sounds — there were no guns or fights! Here’s what happened.

One girl was complaining every day about how pointless our work was. She thought that we were too small to face off against the “big shots,” and our efforts were in vain. Because she was expressing her opinion daily, some colleagues began adopting her viewpoint. As a result, the mood got progressively worse… until it totally went down.

Due to this situation, I decided to have an open conversation with them. We discussed the interns’ worries and began looking for bright sides and possible solutions together. No matter what the situation was, we were more likely to adapt to it. The following month, we watched how other company specialists applied the suggestions and improved our company. We felt a sense of causative agency, community spirit, and obviously, the mood improved.

Persistence.

Persistence doesn’t mean gritting your teeth. It’s rather about focusing on your goal, even if it’s a long way off. Once I was close to quitting my job because the goal was unclear, and results were close to none.

So instead of giving in to this despair, I turned my attention toward what I wanted to accomplish. Having reached my goal after a month, I experienced the most excellent satisfaction of my life. I won that satisfaction thanks to persistence, but I was on the verge of choosing failure.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Honestly, I’m not sure if I can call myself an “authority” because, for me, it means someone with extensive experience and proven knowledge. However, as a 27-year-old guy, I’m a great representative of Millennials. A majority (44%) of Millennials report feeling stressed all or most of the time, and it’s a much higher number than that reported by previous generations (Deloitte Millennial Survey; the Stress in America survey). The suggestive title of Anne Helen Petersen’s book — “Can’t Even: How Millennials Became The Burnout Generation” — best describes the millennials’ situation.

All those factors make me, as someone who belongs to the millennial generation, very familiar with burnout. It is intuitively clear to me. Although I don’t have any certificate for it, I am an insightful life observer. I think that my experience allows me to understand the problems of ordinary people well.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

As I believe, burnout is no different from any other mental illness. As soon as you notice the first signs, you can cope with the situation yourself. However, if things get worse, you need professional help. Even the World Health Organization has recently classified burnout as a “syndrome.”

Therefore, for me, it’s just like getting the flu, and as an illness, it has its symptoms.

As for myself, I get alarmed by the following if I observe them for an extended period: a loss of energy and interest in my tasks, less motivation to wake up in the morning, avoiding meetings with my coworkers, feeling exhausted while thinking about the job, reduced efficiency, passivity.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

If burnout is a lack of health, wellness is the opposite. It doesn’t mean you have to be overly motivated or overflowing with energy or new ideas. It’s simply feeling OK: being satisfied with every day and having enough motivation to get up in the morning.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Try to grit your teeth for, let me say, 30 seconds. Now imagine staying like that for eight hours. Then, for an entire month. What would you feel after that?

A tight feeling in the muscles is likely to last for quite a long time, and it is a perfect example of burnout’s long-term impact. It’s staying exhausted and passive much longer after “releasing your teeth.”

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Because we are the first generation of children that grew up with access to the Internet, I regard overstimulation as the primary cause. The Internet is a new, impactful tool. In the meantime, our parents have not offered us any guidance on how to handle it.

As humans, we are not used to receiving so much information at once. Each stimulus that your mind receives, from Instagram pictures to email messages, forces your mind to decide if it is relevant or not. The brain can’t process that. This results in feeling overwhelmed, which leads straight to burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Obviously, each person is unique, so that won’t work for everyone. Anyway, I hope to inspire a few of you here. My five ideas are as follows.

1.Clean up your mind

Since I am a fan of digital detox, I recommend it first. In short, a digital detox is when you don’t use any electronic devices for some time to let your mind rest. I feel that this practice has helped me cope with overstimulation, the primary cause of burnout.

There was a time when I felt something was wrong. Every new message made me irritated, and I felt utterly distracted. One day I realized I couldn’t control it when I checked my social media accounts — I was doing it unknowingly. That event marked a turning point in my life. The more I researched the issue, the more I realized how many people deal with it. In reading, I gained some knowledge and advice, and I decided to turn my devices off for an entire Sunday.

In the beginning, anxiety filled the air. But hours passed, and I was feeling more and more peaceful. During this time, I paid close attention to every detail, even making a sandwich. As the day came to an end, I felt so free and relaxed! Since then, I have practiced it every week, which has helped me cope with overstimulation.

2.Make a little change

There is a witticism attributed to Albert Einstein: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” The same can be said about burnout. Your life becomes mundane if you live it the same way every day. Despite not always being able to affect our work environment, we can impact our personal lives. So here’s my suggestion for a lifestyle change. Imagine one small thing that can brighten up your day. For some people, it may be jogging in the morning; for others, it may be preparing a delicious lunch to take away or wearing a perfectly matched outfit. It could even be walking rather than taking a bus. Think about what will fit you best — and do it. Positive moods will definitely impact your work.

3.Gain new experiences

This one is quite similar to the previous one, because new experiences also provide us with a change of perspective. The process, however, is a little different. Instead of considering your needs and trying to find solutions, you just dive into adventure. The change that will come is unpredictable.

It is a lesson I learned through the Erasmus project. During my time abroad, I aimed to learn the language and immerse myself in a foreign culture. As I had not expected, this journey broadened my mind. The diversity I had experienced inspired me to think outside the box. Upon my return to my home country, I found myself to be more open-minded and innovative at work. Furthermore, I was better prepared to understand the concerns and problems of Erasmus interns while working with them.

That story illustrates how a completely unrelated new experience can impact our work in a big way. You do not have to follow me, but instead, you can take a 5-day trip to an unknown place or learn a new skill like… Samba dance.

4.Talk with friend

Talk with your friend. That tip seems obvious, but it’s often overlooked.

It is sometimes embarrassing to be in poor shape. Our minds wonder what is wrong with us if we cannot handle something as ordinary as a full-time job. Sharing our troubles can, however, help us to understand that others have the same struggles. It creates a strong sense of support. Having an empathetic friend around can help us, even if he or she can’t relate to our situation. Talking about your story with another person will help you make it more precise in your mind.

5.Be honest

Directness helps to maintain relationships. So be honest with your employer about your burnout. Consider the impact of hiding your problem. Both of you will be frustrated: your boss — because the work isn’t done, and you, because you can’t meet his or her expectations. Simplify things and tell them what you’re struggling with. That way, you’ll be able to find a solution together.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

There is one main rule that tells us: there are no general rules. All you can do is listen to your burnt-out friend, colleague, or relative. Things that work in one case may be ridiculous in another. Let me share an example of an invitation to a yoga class. If your friend isn’t interested, you may even be offended. However, your burnt-out friend prefers watching movies instead of exercising, so going to the cinema together would be a much better solution. How will you know? Simply by listening.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Even though I would like to reply the same as above, employers have a wider range of options. Above all, the company can provide staff with a professional mental health opportunity. In addition, sharing a helpline number at a visible location lets people reach help with ease. Finally, the leaders’ supportive attitude can also lead to excellent outcomes.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

In the Deloitte survey I mentioned above, half of the employed respondents said feeling stressed or anxious is a valid reason to take a sick day. People are becoming more and more aware of the importance of mental health, in my opinion. Raising awareness, then, is a change taking place now.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I’ve observed that the most common mistake my friends make is undermining their feelings. Essentially, it’s when you think you are overreacting. It is absurd to feel so bad about such a small thing, so you should immediately stop feeling that way. The problem is it won’t stop on its own.

Another thing to avoid is trying to follow all popular advice at once. Let’s say you start jogging in the morning to boost your endorphin levels, drink a smoothie for breakfast to get vitamins, schedule a meditation break in the middle of the day and finish the day off with a yoga class… Oh, I forgot about listening to a motivational talk. If you have noticed, there are too many activities, and not all of them fit in with your needs. It’s best to just trust yourself, both when it comes to your feelings and possible solutions.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I do not have a specific movement in mind. However, I would like to inspire people to think outside the box. Living with a broader perspective and looking for a bigger picture enriches one’s life and makes it more meaningful. My wish is for people to create such a change. To do so, I can recommend TED talks, which actually have a pretty similar mission.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

What a great question :). There’s a person from Poland I would love to meet: Adam Zieliński. He impresses me by combining two completely different professions — he is a part-time lawyer, part-time rapper. The lyrics of his songs speak eloquently of relevant social issues. One line in his songs really struck a chord with me and made me wish I could talk to him longer. It goes like this: When you defend the truth you think it’s the only true one, do me a favor and spare a moment to doubt it.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can view our progress on the PhotoAiD website and contact me through LinkedIn.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!