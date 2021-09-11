Dr. Scott Dust Of Miami University in Ohio: ” Evaluate, Systematize, and Prioritize”

Evaluate, Systematize, and Prioritize. The third thing employees should do is create a system that helps them prioritize what they can handle (i.e., demands) and what they need to help make it happen (i.e., resources). For some employees, it might simply be a one-week “stay-cation” to get one’s life organized. For others, it might be spending money on services that free up one’s time (e.g. dog walker, house cleaning, food delivery, childcare, etc.). You can’t fix burnout unless you really take stock of where it’s coming from. To the degree that employees can get a better handle on this, the higher the likelihood they can make better decisions about solving the problem.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Scott Dust.

Scott Dust, Ph.D., is an organizational behavior expert and the Dr. John F. Mee Endowed Assistant Professor of Management in the Farmer School of Business at Miami University in Ohio. His primary areas of research are leadership, leader-follower relationships, and teams. He’s currently researching personal characteristics that enable employees to overcome work-related interpersonal challenges.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana. My childhood pretty much revolved around sports. Football, basketball, baseball, tennis, and swimming dominate the majority of my childhood memories. I was lucky to have a supportive family that let me try about anything. I think being sports-obsessed growing up had a big impact on my mindset as I grew older. I was never very competitive with others, per se, but I’ve always been very competitive with myself. I’m a big fan of what’s called “self-leadership” (I write a blog on the topic at scottdust.com/blog), which is essentially the mindset that you should attempt to continuously monitor and reflect in order to learn and grow over time. Sports taught me that. It helped me learn how to set goals in order to improve.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It’s more like a collage of people that helped me in different ways. The first is Bill Tolbert, a former HR executive at Dow, who was the father of a good friend, Brian Tolbert. Bill would spend an afternoon with all of Brian’s friends, being their mentor, and talking to them about setting meaningful goals for school, work, and life. I’ve been using his “formula” since I was 17 years old. Every year I write out a list of goals for things I’d like to accomplish in one year, five years, and ten years. I also make a list of things I want to do weekly and monthly. I never hit them all. And in most cases, they adjust over time. But the process of goal setting is really important to me, and it’s thanks to Bill.

The second person is one of my management professors from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, Todd Saxton. When I was getting my M.B.A., I wasn’t sure what exactly I wanted to do next, but I knew I needed to do something different. Professor Saxton was the one who really showed me what a life would look like as an academic and scholarly practitioner. He was the first person to give me a chance as a research assistant and was instrumental in helping me understand the process of getting a Ph.D. in management.

Third is my father, Larry Dust. I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve heard people tell me he’s the most innovative or entrepreneurial person they’ve ever known. He taught me that it doesn’t really matter what the business is — the goal is to figure out what you enjoy, and then be the absolute best at it. The phrase “be a student of the business,” will forever be ingrained in my head after his many, many fatherly lectures.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I applied to a whopping 12 Ph.D. programs. That’s a lot of research, paperwork, and recommendation letters. I tell my students that I received 11 of the nicest and most eloquent “you’d never cut it here” letters you could ever imagine. Thankfully, the 12th program, Drexel University, let me into their program. I eventually realized that part of that acceptance was because of my soon-to-be dissertation advisor, Dr. Christian Resick. He saw something that perhaps others didn’t. My GPA and GMAT/GRE scores were good, but not great. I’m very thankful that Christian saw the big picture. He noticed that I did my homework and knew what I wanted. I had read anything and everything he and his colleagues had ever written. I tailored my submission materials to ensure that he understood that I wanted to work with him. Sometimes hard work and attention to detail pays off. Luckily, these were things Christian also believes in, perhaps at a level that few can match. At the time, Christian was an up-and-coming, untenured professor. Today, he’s the editor of the Journal of Organizational Behavior and an incredibly productive scholar. Everything I’ve learned about evidence-based management stems from his mentorship. We’ve been working together for 13 years now. I’ll always be grateful for his encouragement and friendship.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

That’s easy — thinking I could be in sales. When I graduated from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, one of my first jobs was to generate leads and close deals in the employee benefits space. I was horrible at it. Plus, it was exhausting. I didn’t realize it at the time, but the job really didn’t fit my personality or my strengths. The mistake was that I was trying to be someone that I wasn’t. I admired the charismatic, extroverted, deal-making go-getters that surrounded me. Almost all of my friends were starting successful careers in sales, and many of my family members were successful in related jobs. I got caught up in identifying with what I thought was cool and important. It took me far too long to realize that I’m an introvert who enjoys solitary, deep-thinking activities. To this day, reading, research, and writing are by far my favorite activities. I wish I’d figured that out much, much earlier.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I’ve got two favorites. The first was something one of my first managers, Bill Ealy, told me when I was really struggling. He said, “honest, intelligent effort is always rewarded.” He was right. Sometimes we get wrapped up in the final outcome. But if we define success by the final outcome, we’re overlooking all the steps that got us there. Sometimes we succeed because we get lucky. Sometimes we fail because of things that are out of our control. So why do we focus so much on outcomes? His quote reminded me that you should be intrinsically fulfilled by simply doing the right things, through honest and intelligent effort. Work hard and work smart — that’s all you can really do.

The second is a quote that I learned from one of my best friends, Louie DeCarlo. We met while training for our first Ironman distance triathlon. He would always say, “keep the goal in mind.” A simple but important nudge that helped me keep things in perspective. Anytime things get hard, it’s good practice to reframe and remotivate by thinking about “why” you’re doing something.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ve been researching what’s called “person-environment fit” for a long time. The theory and research highlight something that many human capital managers and scholars are overlooking. Namely, if you’re trying to understand the attitudes (e.g., burnout) or behaviors (e.g., performance) of a focal employee, it’s incomplete to just look at their characteristics and tendencies. This is a one-dimensional view of human behavior. The environment in which this employee is embedded will ultimately dictate how they react.

As an example, I recently published a study in Personnel Psychology evaluating the impact of employee risk orientation on employee innovation. Historically, people assumed that the more risk oriented, the more innovative, because they were unphased by the need for complete information or being able to accurately predict the future. We illustrated that the risk orientation of the employee didn’t matter nearly as much as whether or not the employees’ risk orientation was the same as or different from their managers. When employees were different than their managers with respect to risk orientation (whether it was low employee-high manager or high employee-low manager), it increased employee innovation through what’s called “intellectual stimulation.” Said another way, employee innovation isn’t just about the employee’s characteristics, but the interactions they have with others.

Cloverleaf, an HR-tech entity where I’m the Chief Research Officer, is the first organization that I’ve worked with that fully appreciates this person-environment phenomenon. Their platform allows users to take a variety of well-known assessments (e.g., 16 types, DISC, Enneagram, StrengthsFinder, etc.). Users are then delivered coaching insights in the flow of their work (e.g., email, calendar, Slack, Microsoft Team, etc.) based on their assessment results. The key, however, is that these insights recognize the contexts in which the employee is embedded. Who are they working with? What are the characteristics and tendencies of their manager, team member, or the team at large? The incorporation of this person-environment fit perspective is important. It’s more accurate, which in turn, makes it more useful.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

A manager once told me he liked that I had “grit.” This was before grit became a widely known construct in social science. At first, I thought he meant I was a hard worker. But I think he actually meant something closer to how we now define grit — perseverance and passion for long-term goals. I’ll admit, however, that this can also be my biggest liability. I try to figure everything out myself, even when it’s not worth the investment. I need to learn to say “no,” recognize sunk cost, and find partnerships that are more efficient

Several colleagues have told me over the years that I ask a lot of questions. I think I was annoying them and that was their subtle way of asking me to shut up. But to me, I think that signals that I’m relatively high on what’s called a “learning orientation,” meaning, a focus on developing one’s competencies by acquiring new skills and learning from experience. Although not mutually exclusive, this is in contrast to a goal orientation, which entails a focus on demonstrating one’s competence by proving one’s knowledge. My test scores have always been mediocre. I’m a professor at one of the best business schools in the world, but I would have never gotten into Miami University when I was 22 years old. I think there’s something to be said for just being aware of your weaknesses, addressing them head-on, asking questions, learning from mistakes, and charging forward. Just figure it out and get it done. That doesn’t always translate in the grade-focused and performance-metric focused world that we live in. But eventually, people notice.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

My goal is to help bridge the gap between science and practice for all things organizational behavior. I’m a scientist at heart, and I understand the nitty-gritty from the traditional, social science perspective. However, I’m also a practitioner, which has a slightly different purpose. The goal of a scientist is to advance theory through specific, accurate, and incremental research. The goal of a practitioner is to maximize stakeholder return by solving problems and making forward progress. I come at the idea of burnout from both angles.

First, I understand the science behind burnout at work. I’ve been studying management for a long time. I have my B.S. in Management and M.B.A. from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University, and my Ph.D. from the LeBow Colleague of Business, Drexel University where I studied management and organizational behavior. I’m currently a tenured management professor specializing in organizational behavior at the Farmer School of Business, Miami University. I’ve published 30 peer-reviewed articles in high-quality academic outlets. I’m also on the editorial board at several academic journals, including the Journal of Organizational Behavior, Group and Organizational Management, and Journal of Social Psychology. I’ve researched, written about, and reviewed papers about burnout and its correlates for over a decade.

Second, I have plentiful experience working directly with employers and employees. I’ve consulted a wide variety of organizations, helping them develop leadership or team building initiatives, designing and administering customized assessments, and offering strategic advice on best practices for the return to work and/or hybrid work arrangements. Most notably, I’m also the Chief Research Officer for Cloverleaf, an HR-tech entity with a platform that facilitates “coaching insights for everyone.” At Cloverleaf, my job is to ensure that everything we do (e.g., assessments, coaching insights, etc.) is theoretically and empirically sound.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

There are many definitions of burnout out there in the info sphere, but the one that I would encourage everyone to use is as follows: burnout is a prolonged response to chronic emotional and interpersonal stressors on the job, and is defined by the three dimensions of exhaustion, cynicism, and inefficacy. This is the definition as presented by Christina Maslach and colleagues, which is the basis for the most popular and well-validated measure of burnout, the Maslach Burnout Inventory. This burnout inventory has been used in hundreds of studies, so there is a great deal of accumulated knowledge stemming from this definition of burnout.

To fully understand what burnout means, it can be helpful to think through each of the three dimensions. The first dimension, exhaustion, is typically what people think of when they are talking about burnout. This is the emotional exhaustion aspect of burnout; the feeling of being drained or fatigued. And although exhaustion is arguably the most fundamental component of burnout, it isn’t the only important aspect of the concept. When exhaustion is tied to actions to distance oneself — emotionally and cognitively — from one’s work, this is more representative of the gestalt construct of burnout. Said differently, it’s more than feeling worn out from work, it’s also about an unfortunate orientation towards work because of the feeling of exhaustion. This is where the other two dimensions play a role.

The second dimension, cynicism, typically involves attempts to engage in depersonalization of colleagues or customers, and having an overall cognitive orientation of indifference to one’s work and work relationships. This cynical mindset is the brain’s attempt to cope with the exhaustion stemming from the demands of work. When experiencing the cynical dimension of burnout, employees are likely to become more callous towards others, be emotionally unavailable, blame others for problems, and express that they don’t really care what happens to others or the organization.

The third dimension, inefficacy, is a sense of reduced personal accomplishment. Work that is continuously and relentless overwhelming causes individuals to feel like they are ineffective and incapable. When experiencing the inefficacy dimension of burnout, employees are likely to be uptight, overreact to obstacles, fail to consider how others think and feel about a situation, and have an overall negative attitude about work.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The answer to this is actually a little more complicated than what some might think. Many have argued that engagement is the opposite of burnout. But there are some purists out there that would argue that there is no such thing as an opposite of burnout. Burnout is a continuous variable, where you can be anywhere from low to high on experiencing burnout. But if you are low on burnout, it doesn’t mean that you will inevitably be engaged at work.

For those that argue that engagement is the opposite of burnout, it’s typically because they have a definition of engagement that theoretically aligns with the definition of burnout. In particular, if you define engagement as manifestations of energy, involvement, and efficacy — the direct opposites of the three burnout dimensions — then yes, engagement is the opposite of burnout. In this framework, burnout is characterized by low levels of activation and pleasure, whereas engagement is characterized by high levels of activation and pleasure.

But there’s also a different and more widely validated definition and measure of work engagement. The work of Wilmar Schaufeli and colleagues defines engagement as a positive, fulfilling, work-related state of mind that is characterized by vigor (i.e., energy and resilience), dedication (i.e., enthusiasm towards the significance of one’s work), and absorption (i.e., .pleasant state of immersion in one’s work). This body of work draws more heavily from the motivation literature, which is quite different from the previously outlined burnout-engagement framework, which is aligned with the stress literature.

Nonetheless, some of the same “levers” that increase engagement can also decrease burnout. And some of the same levers that decrease burnout can increase engagement. There is plentiful research illustrating that these two concepts have moderate to high negative correlations (i.e., when one goes up, the other goes down). The key difference, though, is that burnout is more strongly related to what are called “job demands” (e.g. work overload, emotional demands, time constraints), while engagement is more strongly related to what are called “job resources” (e.g. autonomy, feedback, learning opportunities).

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

I’ll answer this one with a story. A long time ago, when I was probably 13 or so, I went fishing in a remote area of Ontario. The owner of the cabin where we were staying had a son that was practicing for an aerobatic flying competition. The cabin owner asked us if we’d be interested in being his practice audience of a new routine he’d been working on. For 20 minutes, the owner’s son did insane tricks — flying upside down, rolling over a dozen times in a row, flying straight up and then stopping mid-air, you name it (he eventually flew professionally for Red Bull). I had no idea a plane could do that. At the end of the routine, he landed the plane, then came out to talk to us. He and his Dad talked very little about the execution of the tricks. Instead, they went into excruciating detail about how the plane operated. Was it handling just right? Was it making a sound that was a decimal off from the norm? Was it reaching max speed in a half-second slower or faster than last flight? When they were done talking, I asked, “so what’s next?” His response stuck with me, “Well, it’s a machine…it’s going to need a lot of maintenance after a session like that.” I was so enthralled with all the flips and turns — the show — that I hadn’t considered how much work went into keeping that machine in operation.

Our mind and bodies are like machines. They also need maintenance. They need rest. They need recovery. If you want to perform at a high-level, you need to take care of your equipment. This is why burnout, even at lower levels, is something we need to acknowledge and address. If you just “grin and bear it,” something is going to eventually break. And it would be a tragedy if your mind and body were to fall apart right when really need it to perform — metaphorically speaking, like when you doing a flip inside an airplane 3,000 feet in the air.

And why is burnout so bad? The health-related outcomes of burnout are bleak. The physiological correlates of burnout mirror those found with other indices of prolonged stress. Further, some research goes so far as to illustrate that the symptoms and etiology of burnout significantly overlap with the symptoms and etiology of depression.

Burnout is also associated with a host of performance-related outcomes, which is problematic for employees and their employers alike. Burnout is associated with several forms of job withdrawal, including absenteeism and actual turnover, both of which are expensive problems for organizations to deal with. For those employees who do try to stick it out, burnout is associated with lower productivity, job satisfaction, and organizational commitment. Worse yet, burnout tends to have “spillover” effects, such it can lead to conflict with team members and negatively impact employees’ home life.

In sum, failure to address burnout is a bad idea. When you feel burned out, your mind and body are trying to tell you something. And if you don’t go into maintenance mode, there will be health- and performance-related implications. And if organizations don’t acknowledge that their employees are burned out, it will come back to haunt them in terms of lost productivity in the short run and reputation in the long run.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

There are many different causes of burnout, but the best framework for understanding and categorizing burnout predictors is what’s called the Job Demands-Resources framework. Burnout occurs when there are too many job demands and/or not enough job resources. The most popular forms of job demands in the burnout literature are things like work overload, time pressure, role conflict (i.e., conflicting job demands), and role ambiguity (i.e., not enough information to do the job well). The most popular forms of job resources in the burnout literature include things like autonomy, feedback, and social support (e.g., coping resources or problem-solving resources).

The examples within the Job Demands-Resource framework are very much social-structural in nature. There is also a psychological predictor of burnout, namely, violation of psychological contracts. This is when employees believe that their organization has failed to fulfill one or more obligations associated with perceived mutual promises. At the core of the psychological contract is the notion of reciprocity. Employees assume that they will offer their time, effort, and skills to their employer. And in kind, employees inherently expect some degree of career opportunities, job security, and fair pay from their employer. If this is thrown out of balance and the psychological contract is breached, burnout is one of the outcomes.

Research also illustrates that certain personality traits are predisposed to experiencing burnout. One commonly studied trait associated with burnout is an external locus of control (i.e., powerful others or chance dictate outcomes) as opposed to an internal locus of control (i.e., ability and effort dictate outcomes). Additionally, individuals with traits associated with neuroticism, such as anxiety, hostility, self-consciousness, and vulnerability are more likely to experience burnout. These tendencies cause people to cope in ways that are passive and defensive as opposed to active and confrontive, which makes it harder to solve the source of the burnout. On the other hand, traits like being Type-A or being high on need for control are also associated with burnout. It would appear that individuals who are prone to taking ownership of their situation and keeping things in perspective are more likely to preempt or solve the manifestations of burnout. But as we’ll soon discuss, in many cases, traits can’t overcome extreme and excessive workloads with little resources. So pointing to individual characteristics isn’t a real solution in and of itself.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

There are five things employees should do when they are experiencing burnout, and I’d suggest that they start with the first one and then work their way through each stage.

Stage 1: Physiological Recovery. This focus here is on physiological factors. While this won’t completely fix burnout, it’s an important piece of the puzzle that can help create the energy necessary to implement the remaining suggestions. When you’re burned out your body is signaling an overload, and it’s time to recharge. Getting good sleep, eating healthy food, and getting exercise is a good first step. We tend to eat unhealthy when we’re stressed, and we tend to exchange time spent exercising or sleeping for more work. You can’t work your way out of burnout. That makes it worse.

Stage 2: Psychological Recovery. The second suggestion is more psychological in nature. In the organizational behavior literature, there is a phenomenon called “psychological recovery,” that can also help reduce burnout. There are four dimensions of psychological recovery, including psychological detachment (i.e., the subjective experience of leaving work behind), relaxation (i.e., the experience of low activation), mastery (i.e., the experience of learning or achieving), and control (i.e., the experience of deciding for yourself what to do with your non-work time). When we do finally have an opportunity to stop working, the goal should be to hone in on one or more of these four factors. Research clearly illustrates that recovery in the evenings can reduce next-day burnout. Figuring out what helps you recover, whether it be spending time with friends, working out, crafting, etc. is key. Everyone is different. Plus, you don’t have to spend your entire evening or weekend doing recovery activities. As long as you get into the ritual of purposefully and mindfully engaging in activities that help you detach, it will help the mind get the reprieve that it deserves.

Stage 3: Evaluate, Systematize, and Prioritize. The third thing employees should do is create a system that helps them prioritize what they can handle (i.e., demands) and what they need to help make it happen (i.e., resources). For some employees, it might simply be a one-week “stay-cation” to get one’s life organized. For others, it might be spending money on services that free up one’s time (e.g. dog walker, house cleaning, food delivery, childcare, etc.). You can’t fix burnout unless you really take stock of where it’s coming from. To the degree that employees can get a better handle on this, the higher the likelihood they can make better decisions about solving the problem.

Stage 4: Communicate our Limits. The fourth suggestion is specific to how we interact with others while at work. Burned out employees need to communicate with their manager and their colleagues about how they are feeling. The goal here is not to be a complainer or bad-mouth the organization. Instead, the goal is to be logical and realistic. Sometimes our manager and colleagues simply don’t understand how their requests are affecting us. Being clear with our availability, workload, and conflicting deadlines can ensure that we’re taking productive steps towards accomplishing work tasks, but in a way that respects our well-being. I’ve seen employees that really take this concept to the next level by creating an online cueing system of daily, weekly, and monthly deliverables, and then proactively sharing it with colleagues and/or their manager. Anytime someone asks them for something that will take a decent amount of time, they share this information so that the other party can see their current set of priorities. From there, it leads to a discussion where both parties can logically discuss and negotiate when and how something will be completed. This is an extreme example, but the mindset is still impactful. Being organized, communicative, and disciplined about our work with others can ensure that we are setting the tone for balance.

Stage 5: Customize our Work. The fifth and final suggestion is specific to the job and the organization at large. Assuming you’re already worked your way through the first four suggestions, the last step is enacting substantive job changes. There’s a phenomenon called “job crafting” that may help explain this suggestion. For the most part, we’ve assumed that work should be designed by our managers, or our manager’s manager, etc. But over the last few decades, there has been a surge of interest in best practices regarding how employees themselves can make proactive changes to the design of their work. This ability to successfully job craft is important because it helps employees decrease demands or increase resources in ways that allow them to not only minimize burnout, but increase performance as well.

Job crafting entails making changes to one’s tasks and/or work relationships in ways that make one more fulfilled. Some of the most common examples include asking managers for more discretion or autonomy around work methods, processes, and decisions. This frees up employees to engage in work in ways that make them feel more comfortable and without the pressure of doing something how others think it should be done. Another common example is that employees take more ownership of who (or when) they interact and/or work with certain colleagues. Interestingly, many times there are specific relationships that are causing an overwhelming amount of stress. Coming up with solutions to work around such stressors can help free up this energy for more productive endeavors.

A related concept to job crafting is the surge of employees making customized work arrangements with their organizations. These “idiosyncratic deals” help employees work outside the traditional system, which rarely aligns with employees’ needs at work or at home. We’ve reached the era of work where being proactive is becoming the norm. If something isn’t working, it’s up to you to figure out how to change it. And if all of these job crafting and/or idiosyncratic deals have failed (and you’ve tried the remaining four suggestions) and you are still burned out, it might be time to move on to a new job or organization.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

One thing family, friends, and colleagues can do is focus on offering high-quality social support. Social support comes in two different forms. The first is of which is coping. Sometimes people just need an outlet to vent and/or put things in perspective. The second is problem-solving. Helping others by freeing up their time by taking on tasks, giving them resources, or helping them logically troubleshoot challenges all fall within the problem-solving social support category. But it doesn’t stop there. The people engaging in social support need to help the burned out employee stay on track. Convincing them to commit to a plan of action, or giving them nudges to stick with the plan, can also be a form of social support.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

I would argue that employers can do way more than employees can do with respect to reversing burnout. The primary cause of burnout is when job demands have gone too far. Along those lines, organizations need to focus on having reasonable workloads, manageable deadlines, and clear expectations.

Organizations can also begin cultivating an organizational culture that celebrates work-home balance and flexibility. Leaders play a particularly important role here. The more that they role model that they also want to work in a balanced work environment, the more that their employees will feel comfortable pushing the brakes when they are experiencing signs of burnout.

Another idea is to implement an organization-wide goal-setting initiative such as the objectives and key results (OKRs) framework. Employees have a tendency to take on more and more because they fear a backlash from saying “no” to colleagues. The challenge here is that more is not necessarily better. When organizations have a clear system in place that helps employees prioritize what objectives are important and when they need to be achieved, they’ll have a much higher degree of confidence in declining requests that fall outside of this system. It’s about working smarter through prioritization and focus, not about trying to reach inbox zero by doing anything anyone asks you to do.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I think the problem is systemic. Some would argue that decision-makers that have the capacity to enact real change will only do so when it becomes profitable to do so. If this is true, the only way we’ll make major progress is when the masses begin to push back on excessive requests of our time and energy. Organizations can’t operate without happy, healthy employees. At least not for long. As of today, organizations are beginning to tune in to the collective voices of employees. Part of this was because burnout during the pandemic hit an all-time high. They were asked to do more with less, their health was top-of-mind, they were reflecting on the meaning of work, and they were questioning old norms (like commuting to an office).

Along those lines, I think the world is also starting to hear thought leaders and celebrities speak up about mental health, which is related to this conversation of burnout. Just this year, Simone Biles opted out of competing in several event in the Olympics in Tokyo. Naomi Osaka refused to do a press conference during the French Open. Both of them opted to take care of their mental health during episodes of excessive work pressure. These stars are paving the way and role modeling for others that it’s okay to say, “no thank you.” They are reminding the world that it’s okay to take care of yourself before you offer more to others.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

When we’re feeling burned out, our default is to do nothing. Unfortunately, doing nothing will just make it worse. We can’t give up or give in when we feel burned out. Instead, we need to proactively engage in one or more of the five suggestions for reducing burnout, as described above.

A related problem is that sometimes employees get confused about the source of their burnout. I’ve seen many employees move to another industry, organization, or job, only to feel just as burned out, if not more. The contextual conditions for burnout are everywhere — switching for the sake of change won’t necessarily solve the problem. It’s, therefore, important to take a deep dive into what exactly is causing the burnout and try first to solve the problem from the inside.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Retire the whole idea of “work hours” for knowledge workers. The forty-hour workweek was invented in the manufacturing era. The goal was to ensure fair working conditions, and keep facilities up and running through staggered shifts. It seems odd that organizations still require knowledge workers to show up to an office at a certain time and encourage them to work for eight-to-ten hours at a time. Our bodies and brains don’t operate like machines. Knowledge workers should be able to work whenever and wherever they want. Instead of focusing on the number of hours worked (or when those hours are being worked), organizations should be focusing on results. I’d rather someone work 20 hours a week with a phenomenal output than someone work 40 hours a week where the output is only adequate. There will always be jobs where this isn’t feasible — you need people showing up or logging on at certain times to handle customers or vendors. But when it comes to knowledge workers, the future is flexibility. The pandemic-induced virtual work of the last two years has put this trend into overdrive. Organizations are starting to get the memo.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Probably Adam Grant. I’d like to get his feedback/mentorship. I met Adam in Philadelphia when he was still a relatively new professor at the University of Pennsylvania. I was in the Ph.D. program at Drexel University right across the street (literally…it’s called Market street). Drexel had “brown bag” lunch sessions where we listened to faculty from all over the world give presentations on their research projects. Adam’s presentation really stood out to me. His experiments and survey design were very clever. He was also easy to talk with. Most academics presentations are boring. They can only speak in the language of science, which is fine when talking to a room of academics. But Adam had a flair for being able to turn his scientific work into practical terms with interesting stories. Since that time, I’ve adopted a similar mindset. I promised myself I would never go too far one way or the other as an academic or a practitioner. My work-specific mission statement is that I want to help bridge the gap between science and practice for all things organizational behavior. I think Adam does that well and he inspired me to try to do the same. Thanks, Adam!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I post most of my resources on my website, scottdust.com. Those interested can sign up for my newsletter where I offer evidence-based insight on timely topics. They can also access all my short-form blogs — self-leadership “experiments” is what I call them; mini-challenges or thought experiments for work and life. I’ve also created a lot of short assessments that people can take that help them become more self-aware of how they operate in a work environment. I’m also active on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. I’m gearing up to put more content on YouTube and TikTok. I think there is a lot of impactful content that can be delivered in short-form video format. I’d encourage readers to follow/subscribe to those outlets as well!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!