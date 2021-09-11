Roy Hall Jr: “Actions attract trust, not what you say”

…As a coach you have to make sure that your actions do the talking for you. Actions attract trust, not what you say. Unfulfilled promises, irresponsible vision casting, and zealously overcommitting, can destroy your momentum and destroy both business and personal relationships. You build trust through what you do, not what you say. Actions attract trust.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Roy Hall Jr.

Roy Hall Jr. is a motivational speaker, executive coach and former football wide receiver. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played college football at The Ohio State University.

Through his motivational speaking engagements and podcast, Hall inspires people in a corporate environment through lessons learned within his football career. Hall is also Executive Director and co-founder of the Columbus, OH-based non-profit Driven Foundation, established in 2008.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

What go through in life prepares you for what you are called to do. It’s my favorite part about life. The mystical currency of success and failure. They are both used to get us where we are supposed to be.

During my freshman year playing football for THE Ohio State University, I had the privilege of visiting the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, OH. Two of my teammates and I were able to spend time with a few patients, but one of them in particular stood out to me. We attempted to walk into the room but could only go a foot within the doorway to keep everyone safe. There was an older gentleman lying in bed with his eyes closed, and his niece sitting next to him holding his hand. The heart monitor beeped a consistent and hopeful signal. When she saw us in the doorway her eyes lit up. She couldn’t believe Ohio State Football players were there to see her uncle. Immediately following the gigantic smile, she began to cry. We couldn’t figure out why she was crying, until she said: “My uncle would be so happy if he knew that you were here right now. He just loves Ohio State Football!” Her uncle hadn’t spoken in days, and they didn’t know exactly what was wrong, but it was evident that his life was coming to an end. I’m not sure why his niece was the only family that was there, but I was thankful he wasn’t alone.

Just as she finished her sentences HE COUGHED! Then, he opened his eyes.

“Ohio State Football Players! I love you guys!”

He proceeded to rattle off our high school statistics, backgrounds, and how much he had supported us. I was blown away because I was just a freshman. In real time I was experiencing the love and connection that THE Ohio State Football Team had with the community. Our visit lasted all of 10 minutes, but it changed my life forever. Unfortunately, we got word two days later that “Uncle Buckeye” passed away a few hours after we left the building. Ever since then I’ve known whatever platform I had, I would express my gratitude for it, by using it to make a difference in the lives of others.

Playing football for one of the greatest universities on the planet and playing in the NFL gave me unprecedented platforms. Life is hard and people need encouragement, motivation, and indestructible confidence in knowing how powerful they are and that they can overcome anything. Spending 10 minutes with a stranger gave him life and an unimaginable boost to his spirit. Spending real time coaching and speaking to groups can help save their family life, professional life, and breathe new life into them.

We are all here for a purpose, not a position. Our purpose is to help each other. I realized if I connected to people and inspired or motivated them to be the best version of themselves, I would be associated with something greater than myself. Football was just part of the journey to get to my calling; impacting lives through my voice and with my passion.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Selflessness. My senior year at THE Ohio State University I suffered a high ankle sprain just before the season started. That season was supposed to be a breakout year for me and would have certainly helped increase my draft position for the NFL the following spring. An injury no matter the magnitude can drastically decrease your draft stock. When you play for a big-time university like Ohio State, the competition is unmatched, and you don’t have time to “feel like you’ve arrived.”

After suffering that injury, I had to decide; be bitter or help my teammates get better. I decided to use all my experiences as a player to help coach my teammate who was going to be in the starting piston now that I couldn’t play. I committed the next five weeks to not only getting healthy, but to making sure that he became the best that he could be.

Life is not about you. You become more valuable when you add value to others. Metaphorically speaking, most people are on a ladder or climbing a mountain attempting to get to the top. The most valuable person is the person holding the ladder at the bottom giving encouragement to the person on the climb.

Thankfulness. I’ve had the honor of facilitating two funerals in my life. Both times were the loss of family members, my aunt and my grandfather. It’s not easy standing in front of hundreds of people and being tasked with making them laugh, feel comforted, and lift some of the heaviness that comes with the loss of a loved one. Watching my family members in tears never sits well with me, especially when there is nothing I can do to change the reason that they are feeling grief.

Being in those environments gave me perspective. Every day is a gift. Give your all in everything you do. You may not have another opportunity to see your plans all the way through. Having that persecutive gives me the confidence to live, coach, and speak with boldness and passion.

Perseverance. I had the privilege of playing in front of 108,000 fans every weekend in Ohio Stadium. Nicknamed “The Shoe,” because of its architectural shape, Ohio Stadium is one of the most historical venues to play a game of college football. Last year during the pandemic, I watched all season as none of the games had fans. A 108,000-seat stadium was empty. Ohio State still won the games, but not having fans left a major void in the experience. For perspective, on average we get 108,000 heartbeats every single day. Life for you doesn’t exist if you miss too many consecutive heartbeats. As long as your heart is still beating you can beat the odds. Nothing is too big for you to overcome, and no blessing is too small to overlook.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

It goes without saying that good habits are necessary for long term success. What I think is even more important is understanding where habits come from. All habits start with a thought.

Follow me on this: Thoughts fuel your feelings. Feelings influence your decisions. Decisions turn into actions. Actions over the course of time evolve into habits. The only way that you can have successful habits is if you have successful thinking.

The first habit that you must engineer is the ability to control your thoughts. Negative thoughts have been planted in your mind by people, past experiences, and social media. Control your thoughts; control your life.

Having control over your thoughts puts you in position to create head-turning habits. Habits that allow you to perform at an elite level. Habits that people will pay you to teach. Every single part of your life begins and ends with a thought, especially your habits.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Again, thoughts fuel your feelings. Feelings influence your decisions. Decisions turn into actions. Actions over the course of time evolve into habits. The next phase: habits develop your character and character determines your destiny. You can be the brightest, have a PHD or two, eight figures in the bank, but without character you have nothing that will last beyond you. Names on building eventually get changed. Money gets used and spent. But how you impact the life of the people on this earth while you’re here is what matters most. Character always leads the way.

I played five years of professional football. Year one was with the Indianapolis Colts, and I missed 13 out of 16 games with a shoulder injury. My second year with the Colts I missed 13 out 16 games with a knee injury. My third year with the Colts I missed the entire season with a knee injury. My fourth year playing professionally I missed the first half of the season with torn muscles in my hip. The only thing I know that motivated each team to bring me back was my potential and my character. They saw something in my character that persuaded them to keep me in the instead of cutting me. Think about the opportunities that you have received even though you may not have been qualified or didn’t have the resume to get the position. When there is a tie, character is the tie breaker. Character got me two additional years with the Indianapolis Colts. Character determines your destiny.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

It’s going to sound redundant, but you must begin with your thinking. Let’s use weight loss for example. The doctors have advised people who are overweight they could have a heart attack at any moment, but they still refuse to change their “eating habits.” Most people won’t just wake up one day and say I’m going to stop eating. However, if you find out who means the most to them, and ask them and very direct question like: “What words would you like for your kids to say at your funeral?” It would get their attention.

Forgive me. It’s an example of what you can do with thoughts. It sounded harsh, but it’s also a thought they may have never considered. People that consider the impact of their habits on the people around them have a tendency to change those habits faster. Determining what’s contributing to their eating; depression, anxiety, stress, all makes a difference. No matter the approach, you must get into the thoughts. Thoughts strong enough to influence your feelings and ultimately your actions. The fight is always in the mind.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Excuses are the crutches of the uncommitted. Like crutches, excuses hold you up and hold you back simultaneously. People lean on crutches. People lean on excuses. If there’s something that needs to be changed to better your life, or get better results from your team, or to perform at a higher and more efficient level, and you don’t do it, it’s because of an excuse. People like results, but they love excuses more.

Tony Dungy, my former Head Coach for the Indianapolis Colts used to have a saying: No excuses. No explanations. Only execution and excellence. No one cares why you didn’t do it. Take responsibility for your actions and get the job done.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m working on my first book. The team at Times 10 Publishing is doing a phenomenal job helping me through the process of writing a leadership book filled with passion and calls to action. I’ve been speaking and coaching for over 14 years and am excited to put my journey, stories and lessons on paper.

The Roy Hall Jr. Podcast is also getting some good attention. Staying motivated, keeping a positive perspective, and walking in purpose are my pillars for the discussion I have with listeners.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1) Trust

As I entered my second season with the Indianapolis Colts, it felt like a make-or-break year. I was coming off a season ending shoulder injury and was concerned about making the team. Competition was fierce. Marvin Harrison. Reggie Wayne. Anthony Gonzalez. Pierre Garcon.

I saw Peyton Manning in the locker room one day during summer training and conditioning. We ended up having a casual conversation, but I wanted him to know that I was excited for the upcoming season. I told him that I was healthy, and I was ready to contribute to the team.

“You could help us a lot this year,” I remember Peyton saying. “Adding depth to the receiver position and with your size it’ll be great to have you back on the field.”

Unfortunately, two months later, I had some challenges with a knee procedure and ended up missing 13 out of the next 16 games. We ended that season losing to the San Diego Chargers in an overtime game in the play-offs.

The very next summer I came back with even more focus and in even better shape mentally and physically. I knew if I didn’t stay healthy it would be my last season with the team. I saw Peyton leaving the locker room after a team activity and I pulled him to the side and gave him a similar narrative that I had given him a year prior.

“I’m healthy and ready to go,” I said with child-like enthusiasm. “The knee is feeling good, and I’ll be ready to go for training camp.”

With a slight hesitation and disappointed tone, Peyton looked at me and said, “You told me the same thing last year.”

Words can be tricky, but ACTIONS ATTRACT TRUST.

No, it wasn’t my fault that I got hurt, but Peyton was counting on me to be available based on my words. He had confidence in what I said. Obviously, an injury isn’t something that you can really account for but the facts remains, I didn’t do what I said I was going to do.

As a coach you have to make sure that your actions do the talking for you. Actions attract trust, not what you say. Unfulfilled promises, irresponsible vision casting, and zealously overcommitting, can destroy your momentum and destroy both business and personal relationships.

You build trust through what you do, not what you say. Actions attract trust.

2) Balance

I had the honor of playing with one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history during my 5 seasons playing football for THE Ohio State University. Our starting quarterback, Troy Smith, was an All-American and won the Heisman Trophy following our senior season in 2006. He collected a ton of hardware for his spectacular performances on the field, but I’s argue that his best attribute was his candid leadership style.

Things can get heated on the practice field. Three-hour practices, 90-degree weather, and competing against the same people every day, are the finest ingredients for an explosion. Emotions ignite massive disagreements and physical altercations. One day Troy and I exchanged some fiery words on the practice field. We finished practice, but we didn’t speak for the rest of that practice or in the locker-room after.

We were younger guys on the team at the time and neither one of us had a car on campus. We ended up having to catch a ride with our “big brother” ID to the dorms. Troy sat in the front, and I sat in the back with minimal conversation. As soon as we stepped out of the car, Troy said something that I’ll never forget:

“Leave that sh*t on the field. Don’t bring it home with us. We’re brothers! We cool?!”

So simple and so impactful to defuse that tension. Leave you work at work! Don’t bring it home with you.

The same can be applies to the workplace. Don’t expose the worst part of your job to the people that are the best things that ever happened to you. Leave it at the office. The best coaches work just as hard at winning with their family as they do their finances and with their clients.

You must make sure that your personal affairs are in order in order to be the best coach that you can be. No one wants to be led by someone that can’t lead themselves or their family.

3) A Coach

The most valuable asset in a boxer’s life is not a sparring partner, the heavy bag, or his left jab. It’s his “cut-man.” Cut men typically handle swelling, nosebleeds and open wounds. When fighters get hit above their eye and a cut is bleeding, they need someone in their corner to fix that cut; to stop the bleeding so that they can keep fighting. The person rooting for you when you’re in the ring but prepared to have your back if something goes wrong. Boxers win, because of the people in their corner. Greatness demands a duo. As a coach you have to be a trainer and a cut-man for your clients, but you also have to go back to your corner and have someone coach you and clean up your wounds. Coaches need coaches. Leaders need leaders. Who do you have in your life to keep and hold you accountable? Who can tell you that they way that you are doing things isn’t wise? Who will you listen to when you get it wrong? Great coaches have people in their life that coach them.

4) Feedback

After each game that I played collegiately and professionally, the next day we watched that game as a team. We went over every play and received an individual grade on our performances. If there were 65 offensive plays you were evaluated on the 65 plays. The goal was to grade out with at least a 90% to earn a winning performance. No one ever received a 100% grade because you are bound to make a mistake during an entire football game. The goal of grading was to correct the mistakes so that in the future if the same scenario presented itself, you’d know how to handle it and execute.

Failure gives you finishing feedback. It outlines the things that you need to improve upon to make it to the finish-line. Get feedback from all your clients, group presentations, and individual consulting. Don’t be afraid of reading feedback. Everyone won’t like you but learning how to connect with people like them in the future will take your business to the next level.

5) Prayer

You need prayer. Every word you speak can change someone’s life. Do you know what type of responsibility that is? That you can directly influence the trajectory of another human’s life with your words and your actions? There is no way that I would even consider beginning a role of this magnitude without divine strategy from God. You need to have people praying for you, and you need to be praying for the right words and the right strategy to help your clients. You need prayer to prepare to fight other people’s battles. You need supernatural endurance and stamina to stand in the ring and fight multiple battles. You become a target when you are in the ring. Once you decide to start working with a client, you immediately get thrown in the ring with them. You will need endurance to go from fighting with them to the corner man; ringside in the crowd; to watching on the television. They won’t always need you in the ring, but you will always need prayer.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Comparison and expectations.

When you start your business, don’t compare yourself to people who have been doing the same thing you have, but have 20+ years of experience on you. You don’t know their journey. You don’t know their struggles. You don’t know what they lost in the process of building a successful business. Sure, consult and understand their strategy you need to and why they do what they do, but do not compare your “success.”

Expectations. Why do you have to have 50 clients by the end of the quarter? Why do you have to have a million dollars in revenue by the end of your first calendar year? Why do you have to be on a national talk show within the first three years to be considered success? The only expectations that you should be making is to get better as a coach each day. The results will come when you add value to people. Instead of focusing on expectations and projections, focus on giving the clients that you do acquire the best experience that they can have.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

During my playing days each week we were given a scouting report on the opponents for that week. In this detailed packet outlined everything about the team that we were facing, including personnel, tendencies, hometowns, and family life. We were given all the details about the opposition so that we could expose possible weaknesses.

Take the same approach with your clients. Create your own CSR or Client Scouting Report. Get as much information about your client as you possibly can ahead of time so that when you meet them they know you care. Check their social media pages and get to know who you are dealing with. If you are working with a company, check the headlines, and their website. Find out what they stand for and where you could elevate them as a group.

Take great notes during your meetings and find out what really matters to them. Determine common pain points and give them your unique solutions. Lastly, follow up with them before they follow up with you. Let them know that you are there to help no matter what.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Don’t find customers, solve problems. You have to become a guru in solving specific problems. If I need insurance, I research insurance companies. If I need life insurance, I research companies that specialize in life insurance. Those companies would be able to solve my problem of not having insurance or being unhappy with the company that I am currently working with. What problem are you able to solve with your strategy? Solve the problem and the clients will come.

Research the top pain points you can solve in your respective area of expertise. Give away the top layer of your solutions for free. Add value to people first. People will invest long term, but they have to know that what you are offering actually works. Give them what they need to succeed in the moment but offer them an opportunity to work with you to succeed on their entire mission long term.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

DO NOT procrastinate when it comes to your mental and physical health. Procrastination is the arrogant assumption that somehow you are owed the opportunity to do tomorrow what should’ve been done today. Take your mental and physical health serious. You have to make time for you.

When you start your day, one of your habits should be an hour daily for a physical activity (weightlifting, cardio, tennis, swimming). You also need to have at least 30 minutes carved out at the beginning of the day to meditate and get your mind right. Don’t ever start your day carrying yesterday’s disappointments. Be thankful for the day. As a matter of fact, you should also begin your day by writing what or who you are thankful for and why you are thankful for them. Make sure that you write the date down as well. You can either keep a journal or you can place it in the notes section of your phone. Start the day off with what you are thankful for. It will help your perspective.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Stephen Curry is globally recognized as the greatest NBA three-point shooter of all time. For his career, he is a 44% three-point shooter. LeBron James, who is arguably one of the greatest overall players of all time, is only a 35% career three-point shooter, and considered average. Essentially that means that Stephen Curry only makes one more three point shot out of 10 than Lebron does. He is only 9% better than LeBron at shooting three pointers. So, to go from average to elite, the difference is 9%. What if every person in the coaching and speaking profession donated 9% of all of their earnings to local outreach organizations making a difference in the community? Talk about an impact and a movement! Not a one-time donation. Not showing up to the ribbon cutting ceremony as a special guest. But actually putting a true purpose behind your business model. Taking people that are struggling, from average to elite with your 9%. The 9% Rule would change countless lives. Invest in people and people will invest in you.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Kanye West without question! Why Kanye? I love his testimony and I love his freedom. It takes courage to be free enough to not care what the masses think about you and your strategy. It takes courage to have the type of conviction he has about the things that he believes in. I love that he is human, transparent, and vulnerable. What you see is what you get. The man is a billionaire businessman. He has a gift of making Jesus popular with people that don’t believe in him or Jesus. That is a gift! I love his love for his mom and his love for life. He maximizes his gifts in multiple areas and it would be a blessing to take that meeting.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please check out royhalljr.com and follow me on Instagram at @royhalljr_ . I am also on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. Please reach out if you have feedback on the interview or if you want to partner in the future. Collaboration over competition. If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time to read. Keep going and never give up!

