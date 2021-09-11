Melissa Park Of Melissa Park Events: “Get help!”

Get help!: When I suffered from burnout, I hired a burnout coach and she absolutely changed my life. Asking for help does not mean you’re weak. As a matter of fact, it’s the complete opposite. This might come in the form of a therapist, hypnotist, life coach, business coach or a leader within your workplace. Friends are ah-mazing and I highly recommend good chats with your nearest and dearest, but if you’re suffering from bottom of the barrel burnout, a skilled, experienced and qualified professional is going to help you get through it much faster.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Park.

Melissa “Mel” Park is an award-winning Global Event Producer who has utilized her engaging personality, unending energy, and attention to logistical and design details to build a business that has her recognized across the United States and Australia. Her client list has grown from one continent to another based on referrals, recognition from attendees onsite and clients who return year after year for her to produce their events.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Sydney, Australia as part of a close knit family consisting of my mom, dad and little brother. My childhood was a really happy and active one with activities like swim practice before and after school and physical culture (dancing) one to two nights a week. Most weekends were spent cheering on my brother’s football team or competing in dance competitions and then going out for dinner or congregating at a family friend’s place for a BBQ.

In Australia you have to be 14 years and nine months old to get a job. So at age 14, nine months and one week (yes, it took an entire week to secure my first casual job), I replaced sports with work and filled my weekend evenings with parties, dinners or nights out with family friends. Sensing a theme?

I’m realizing now that while my family may not have been considered rich, we were incredibly wealthy. My parents instilled in me and my brother the importance of having a solid community and network of friends, an incredible work ethic, always operating with integrity, a drive to make the most of any opportunity, and passion to create unforgettable memories at the same time.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I look back now I giggle because my career seems like it had been set in stone from birth.

Some (most) might call it OCD, but I started creating pre-school to do lists from the time I could write. I had a little notepad and pen by my bed and every night I would write the same schedule out so I could tick off each item as I completed it the next morning. 7:00am wake up, 7:02am brush teeth, 7:05am get dressed — you get the drift.

Growing up, I became the go-to coordinator for every family member, neighbor and friend’s party. Theming, menu design, activities, favors, playlists and later entertainment, assignment of tasks and on the day delivery — I took care of it all. I would say, “Tell me your vision and let me bring it to life.” Thirty years later and I am still saying that exact line!

When I finished high-school, event management hadn’t yet become an area of focus so I studied business (marketing), another of my loves. I got my first real job planning and marketing educational events for general practitioners. From the moment I stepped into my role and experienced event management in a professional setting, I knew I’d found my calling.

Several roles (and years) later came the true turning point when I served as the Event, Marketing and New Business Development Manager for an African drumming & team building organization.

The management side of the business consisted of just me and the owner. During her maternity leave I ran every aspect of the business and very quickly came to the conclusion that the only way I wanted to work around the clock would be for my own business. So when I look back, we both had babies: she created a human and I created Melissa Park Events!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I grew up with humble beginnings so I needed to be industrious as my family didn’t mix and mingle with well-to-do people, nor did they have exclusive memberships to the country, sailing or turf clubs or stadium corporate box — or access to the cash to buy our way in.

Because of this, Google and I had each other’s backs from the moment the search engine launched. I love the quote “If you are the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room.” I always seek to surround myself with individuals who have mastered their art or are at least several steps ahead of where I am. When I first launched my event management company in 2008, I discovered Rachel Hollis, a female event producer who appeared to be killing it in the industry. She quickly became a constant source of personal and professional inspiration and motivation and my mentor from afar.

Since then, and with the help of social media platforms like Instagram, I have connected with dozens of incredible humans who encourage (force) me to lift my game on a daily basis.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I wouldn’t describe this as funny, but a period I describe as “eating an American sized portion of humble pie” contributed to one of my biggest lessons learned.

I relocated to the U.S. with 15 years of event management and marketing experience, eight of those running my own company. By that stage of my career, I’d built an incredible Australian-based network and my reputation kept a steady stream of inquiries and re-bookings streaming in to the point that I never had to advertise for business.

Unfortunately I overlooked the fact that I had no employed connections where I moved, which meant I had to start over from scratch. I quickly learned that spending hours and hours a day on Glassdoor and LinkedIn wouldn’t move the needle. The entire recruitment process in the U.S. (at least in the technology space I targeted) is built on referrals.

About four months in, I met a girl on a hike who told me her workplace had been actively searching to fill two different event roles and referred me for them. I interviewed and, long story short, ended up getting a job offer and received the paperwork for my visa 48 hours before I had to leave the country.

Stressful, yes! Huge lesson learned? Also, yes! If you’re planning a massive life change, dedicate time to building a network or community BEFORE you step a foot onto that airplane.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Do it well, or don’t do it at all.”

I understand the concept “progress over perfection” especially when perfectionism leads to analysis paralysis and many incredibly promising projects never getting off the kitchen table. However, I don’t subscribe to doing anything half-assed.

When you’re the face of your company, every single thing you do or move you make is a direct reflection on your brand. While I have learned to pick my battles, and let things go that aren’t going to matter in the long term, I do whatever task I’m doing well or I don’t do it at all.

This mantra is the sole reason I’ve been able to build a thriving global event business from Australia to the USA through word-of-mouth referrals, attendee recognition and repeat clientele.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I entered 2020 living the definition of my “Aus-merican Dream.” Based in Manhattan, I walked into the year with 30 client events confirmed on my calendar. Enter COVID-19 and within a matter of weeks, all in-person events got cancelled — reducing my portfolio to zero and simultaneously wiping out 100% of my revenue.

After the initial shock wore off of the pandemic’s daily reality, living through New York City’s COVID lockdown, and the cancellation of large gatherings, I took stock of the situation I found myself in. Rather than be a victim to the virus, I decided to change my perspective and be appreciative of this newly found time to work ON my business when I couldn’t work IN it. That also meant finding a way to create multiple revenue streams so I never find myself in that type of financial situation again.

Drawing upon two decades of event management and marketing experience, I outlined and developed the platform I knew event professionals needed. 7 Steps to Event Success! is a 7-module, self-paced, 30-video masterclass that is jam-packed with the tools, tactics and templates I’ve used to produce highly successful SOLD OUT events around the globe. My mission is to develop a platform that inspires, educates and empowers event and event marketing professionals with the tools and tactics they require to fast track their success.

In addition to my masterclass, I have recently launched The Swag Store, a one-stop, plug-and-play shop for all things events. In there I added even more toolkits, worksheets, directories, checklists, templates, and learning videos designed to help seasoned professionals wanting to stay at the top of their game, budding entrepreneurs looking to launch their own event series or entry-level planners wanting to upskill and climb up the corporate ladder fast track their next event’s success.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience, creativity, and the ability to think on my feet and ‘find a way’. The pandemic has definitely forced me to lean into these traits like never before as I’ve searched to identify opportunities and adapt my business.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Absolutely! In 2019, I suffered from severe burnout and very successfully overcame it after engaging the help of a Burnout Coach. The tactics I learned from her and implemented all became things I relied on again when the pandemic turned my business upside down.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, spiritual and mental exhaustion most often caused by being worn down after allowing people, situations or things to push your (existent or non-existent) boundaries over a prolonged period of time. People suffering with burnout typically feel resentful, depleted and like they have nothing left to give in any aspect of their life — no matter the initial cause or trigger.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is a person who operates in true alignment with their personal and professional mission and goals with strict boundaries in place. While they still may experience levels of stress, for the most part they are happy, energized, enthusiastic, positive, present and engaged.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout doesn’t happen overnight, it can take months and in some cases years to recognize. Many miss common warning signs mistaking them for standard stress and feeling overworked, generally irritable and undervalued. By the time it is diagnosed, in most cases it’s taken over every element of your being. Emotionally, physically and spiritually you’re already past your breaking point and are merely a beaten down, angry shell of your true former self.

Trying to “soldier on” or “grin and bear it” will only cause further damage. How productive are you when you’re absolutely exhausted and no longer able to think straight? True burnout isn’t something you can recover from or overcome with the click of your fingers, clap of your hands or enacting Mel Robbins’ 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 breath counting. Sure, these actions can be the very first step you take when you decide to reclaim control, but the actual recovery process takes time to acknowledge, accept, make a plan to reverse the damage, and successfully implement it.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Contrary to popular belief, I don’t believe burnout occurs as a result of your workload, but rather due to the resentment you feel after saying yes to something where you should have said no.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

First, you must understand that it is (and should be) a slow process. Bandaids and quick fixes don’t work and, if I’m being honest, will likely have you hitting the ground harder on your next fall. These are the strategies that worked for me and I have no doubt they can help you too:

1: Define (or redefine) your mission and goals.

Sometimes we need to take a step back to take a leap forward. Grab a copy of your job description. As you read it, take note of how it makes you feel. Is the role still aligned with your mission and goals? Does it still excite you? Is the reality of it different to what you thought you signed up to do?

If your personal mission and goals have changed, maybe a role that felt like a perfect fit at one time isn’t any longer. If you’ve been in a role for an extended period of time, maybe you’ve taken on so many additional responsibilities that they now outweigh the job you got hired to do. Has the entire direction of your company changed and your role had to shift with it? Or, is it the exact role you applied to fill, but now has you working 24/7 and you just need an additional team member or contractor to share the load — and current burden?

Whatever the case may be, it’s important that you take time out to ask yourself the tough questions, identify the true issue(s), and then if you have it in you and want to stay, create mutually beneficial solutions that will help you (and your workplace) address and overcome them.

Armed with this information, book some time with your manager to present and discuss your findings. Their response will speak volumes and give you the final answer you need.

2. Create clear boundaries AND stick to them!

This may be a little harder in a work setting BUT the same principle can apply as it does in your personal life. If you’re being asked to complete a task that has nothing to do with your role, consider the time and flow-on effects the potential yes is going to have on your actual role — the one your KPIs are based on — BEFORE you say yes. Is this going to open the floodgates for a bunch of additional requests? Is there anyone who is better equipped than you to complete it? Is there someone who wishes to be upskilled in the request’s space who you can train so they are the go-to moving forward (two birds, one stone)? And finally, why are they coming to you in the first place?

Now, I’m not suggesting you say no to every special request that comes your way. After all, teamwork makes the dream work, right? What I am recommending though is that you FULLY consider the request before saying yes.

3. Marie Kondo the sh*t out of every aspect of your life.

“The best way to choose what to keep and what to throw away is to take each item in one’s hand and ask: ‘Does this spark joy?’ If it does, keep it. If not, dispose of it.” — Marie Kondo

In line with this concept, one of my favorite exercises I used to do between Christmas and New Year would be to conduct my annual audit of my life. Since the pandemic, I’ve started doing it quarterly. It has forced me to make the difficult, but necessary, decisions to terminate a few clients, source some new vendors, distance myself from certain family members, walk away from a couple of friendships, cancel memberships, and unfollow or block negativity filling my social feeds.

You may think that your work is the only (or biggest) attribute to your burnout and while that may be true, I can almost guarantee there are other areas of your life that are less than perfect. If you’re feeling burnt out, I highly recommend that you Marie Kondo every aspect of your life. Believe me when I say, it’s an absolute game changer!

4. Prioritize your health.

Burnout impacts every single aspect of your life and overcoming or reversing it is not a one-size-fits all scenario. Some days you’re going to have energy and clarity and think you’re suddenly healed and the next you’re going to be zero’ed out, angry at the world, and bed- or couch-ridden.

Sweating it out, indulging in regular self-care, eating a healthy diet, stopping the scrolling, walking away from your desk at a reasonable hour, channeling your inner creativity, starting a new hobby, and getting a good night’s sleep are all strategies that worked for me. Before you start implementing them, be aware that the most important gift you can give yourself during this time is kindness, grace and patience.

5. Get help!

When I suffered from burnout, I hired a burnout coach and she absolutely changed my life. Asking for help does not mean you’re weak. As a matter of fact, it’s the complete opposite. This might come in the form of a therapist, hypnotist, life coach, business coach or a leader within your workplace. Friends are ah-mazing and I highly recommend good chats with your nearest and dearest, but if you’re suffering from bottom of the barrel burnout, a skilled, experienced and qualified professional is going to help you get through it much faster.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Not too long ago a reporter asked me about the best 100 dollars I had recently spent and why I thought it so. My response: a delicious lunch with my best friend. Why? Because my relationships are my most prized possession. There is nothing better for my soul than spending quality time with one of my favorite humans, being my true, authentic and unapologetic self, and conversing about all the topics — with a side of guac or pizza with extra cheese. To help someone overcome burnout, you should do whatever their version is of this.

Burnt out individuals don’t have a lot of energy left in the tank so plan a low key (yet still fun) outing based around their hobbies and favorite ways to switch off and relax. You’re looking for something that soothes the mind, body and soul while simultaneously offering that person (or yourself) a safe space to unload all of the stresses and concerns. Hopefully doing so leads to discovering whatever may have triggered the burnout.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Actively promote a happy over hustle mentality and inclusive non-toxic company culture from the very top down.

When an employee first begins with a team, have their manager sit with them to clearly define their personal and professional goals and then design their KPIs based on these. Next, guide the employee to describe their perfect week and set clear boundaries to help them achieve (or come close to achieving) this vision.

For example, if attending a child’s sports match is a personal priority and it means the staff member needs to finish at 4pm on a Tuesday instead of 5pm, encourage them to block their calendar so work doesn’t get in the way of them enjoying this time with their child. The ROI on flexible measures like this that support work/life balance benefit workplaces tenfold in the long term.

In addition, take note of your team member’s hobbies and interests so you can sprinkle surprises they’ll actually appreciate throughout the year. You’ll be surprised how much a 3 dollars cupcake, spa gift voucher, or hosted one-way Friday lunch can boost morale.

Regroup quarterly to measure progress and identify where adjustments need to be made and encourage open honest communication between meetings.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I believe the pandemic has done this job for us, almost forcing employee mental health to the forefront of employers’ minds.

A survey released by Vancouver-based workforce analytics company Visier surveyed 1,000 full-time employees across the U.S. and found that 89% of employees have experienced burnout in the last year and 70% of respondents would consider leaving their current employers for other companies that offered resources, benefits and policies aimed at reducing burnout.

Over the last 18 months LinkedIn has provided a constant stream of examples of how companies all around the world have put measures in place to provide additional support to their employees. From company-wide days (or weeks) off, work from anywhere policies, and adjusted roles and workloads, to hampers and gift boxes that surprise and delight and virtual team building events, companies are prioritizing employee’s mental health.

The true test will be how these measures translate when everyone is fully back in the office. For now though the survey suggests, and I agree, that employees will resign if mental health is not a focus and go somewhere to a company that values it.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake I’ve witnessed people make is getting stuck on the burnout cycle.

It goes a little something like this:

First, they typically self diagnose. Rather than doing the work and getting to the root of the cause to feel better, they go for the quick fix. They disconnect from who or what they believe is the problem and indulge in a little self-care. After reading a book, getting a massage, enjoying a meal with friends or getting out in nature, they suddenly feel better and convince themselves they’re cured or that they must have just been overtired or over exaggerating. With a slightly new lease on life, they return to life as normal and very quickly find themselves burnt out again.

Overcoming burnout takes a lot of work and, based on my experience, engaging the services of a burnout coach or specialist who can help you identify the root causes or triggers. Quick fixes are like sugar high. They feel good in the moment but much worse in the long run.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

To “lead with love and kindness”. For me, this movement has been the most positive thing to come out of the pandemic.

