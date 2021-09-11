Sarah Ross of ‘Your Reason to Breathe’: “Smile Everyday”

Smile Everyday: Make your own happiness a priority at least 2–3 times a week. Daily would be the best! Do something that makes you happy and allows you to escape the stress; meet friends, go to the gym, read, get a massage etc. As I started my own burnout recovery, my coach had me write a list of 10 things that made me happy or brought me joy, and that I no longer did. I then had to do 2–3 things from that list every day. On the list was reading, and I realized that in over four years, I had not read a single book. The next weekend I went to an English bookshop in Hanoi, Vietnam and walked out with seven books. Now reading is part of my daily routine and I can feel the effect when I miss a day.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Ross.

Sarah Ross, Founder of “Your Reason to Breathe”, helps stressed executives and entrepreneurs to beat the burnout cycle by finding their own “Reason to Breathe” and building their life around it. After burning out in the corporate world and planning to take her own life, a dying orphan in a Vietnamese orphanage showed Sarah that she had more to give by using her own story to help others. Her mission is to make sure that no-one who is burning out ever feels like ending their life is their only choice. She speaks, coaches and mentors on how to reset, recharge and thrive after burnout using her signature models The B.R.E.A.T.H.E Model ”and “Priority Happy”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Both my parents were teachers, so I grew up in a house surrounded by books and where learning was seen as important. I was, and to be honest still am, an avid bookworm, known on occasion to pack books not clothes for trips. Who needs pajamas when a book could transport me to new places and allow me to experience different people and cultures? As a family we could usually be found camping, hiking or touring different parts of the world making full use of all the school holiday time we had together.

I was a good student enjoying academic success throughout school as well as a lot of sporting success all the way up to national team level in orienteering. Those activities giving me the chance to escape from bullying at school, and the pressure to do well, which I felt from multiple sources, including myself.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

From a young age, I remember being involved in everything at school, whether it was sports, drama, the yearbook, school council or working in the school tuck shop. I loved helping other people, so was drawn to the idea of becoming a teacher, a math teacher. Yet, I struggled with A-level mathematics and when it came time to decide what I would study at University, I was undecided, as teaching math no longer held the same appeal to me. It was a careers guidance session that actually helped me find my path. Not in terms of the topic but in the advice that I would be more successful if I chose something that I was really interested in and enjoyed, than if I did what I thought was expected of me or just happened to be good at. It was advice that I have gone back to on numerous occasions, and which I now use with my own clients.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

During my final year at school, I had what I would consider now to be my first life coach. Judy Lingard, a special needs teacher and I met every week and talked about the challenges I was having. Recently I found an old diary from that time, and on reading it, I’ve realized that this was my first exposure to burnout and the tools needed to manage stress. Having been bullied for many years at school, and finding any way I could to keep busy, those weekly sessions became not just a place to process my emotions and fears but were an outlet for me to look forward to the future and everything that I was hoping to achieve. The piece that truly sticks in my mind is that no matter what we were talking about, there was always a lot of laughter involved!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

During my time as Chief Compliance Officer for Emerging Markets, I visited our colleagues in Lagos, Nigeria to deliver a training on Pharmaceutical Promotional Practices and Company Code of Conduct. I was in my normal suit and high heels on the stage in front of 150 of our local staff. Now in those days, I had two ways of presenting on stage, hide behind the lectern or pace across the stage. I vaguely recall seeing the duct tape on the floor covering the multitude of cables but paid little attention to it.

Until we had a power cut.

I was about 20 feet from the lectern when the room went pitch black, with the only light being my laptop screen. I couldn’t see anything or anyone else. Someone shouted for me to just continue, and that the power would be back soon. So I turned and walked towards my laptop, until after a couple of steps, I couldn’t move, my feet were stuck. The duct tape had unstuck in the humidity, and I was now standing on the sticky side, unable to move. Which is where the audience would next see me as the lights came back on. It took two men to extract me and my shoes from the tape, and after much hilarity, the training continued.

Biggest lesson for me was being much more aware of my surroundings when I talk, and being able to think on my feet, no pun intended, so that the show could go on, no matter what happened! There was also a recognition that no matter what you rehearse or what you believe should happen, it may not turn out that way! Seeing those times as learning opportunities and not as failures was a powerful mindset shift, but one that helped me become even better at public speaking!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

There is a Japanese Proverb that has always resonated with me.

“Fall seven times, Stand up eight”

To know that no matter what happens, there is always a way out if you just try one more time. Whether it’s in business or in your personal life, even walking away can be seen as the “eighth” move. My own experience with burnout led me to deciding to take my own life. Even in my darkest days, a dying orphan in a Vietnamese Orphanage, in her last hours showed me that there was something I still had to do and gave me the nudge to stand up, one more time, and that has led me to being here and writing this today.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The pandemic has given me a number of new topics to consider in the space of Burnout and Mental Health Management. The first is looking at F.O.T.O (Fear Of The Office) and the stress and fear that returning to the office is placing on people. It also explores the shift in needs that people are now addressing in our “new normal”. Before 2020, people gave little thought to whether their workspace was “safe” and yet recent studies have shown that over 40% of people are now worried about this.

The second project I am working on is around work-life balance. Another area impacted by the last 18 months, but for which we now in my opinion, stand at a tipping point. Employees are more aware of that balance and the antiquated policies and beliefs, around jobs not being able to be done at home or that working for home is detrimental for teams, need to be revised for a world which needs to embrace hybrid styles of working.

I’m also writing my own book called “Finding my Reason to Breathe” on how that dying orphan saved me from suicide and helped me beat the burnout cycle. Being able to share the reality of corporate burnout and what it looked and felt like, will be a great resource for those struggling with chronic stress and burnout to not feel like its just them, but that other people are going through the same things.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Strong personal values

During my NLP training, I learnt what my personal values were. That’s not to say I had never known them before that but why certain behaviors in people upset me, became clear once I knew what the priorities in my life were. Those times when I felt out of place or not comfortable with the way things were done, were actually all times when I made choices which were not aligned with my values. For instance, when I worked for a company whose idea of ethical practices didn’t align with my own integrity made for stressful situations which would lead in part to me burning out. Once I started to make decisions based on my values, the things that were non-negotiable for me, I was in a much better place in all areas of my life.

Resilience

Being able to react and change to the circumstances around you is an important trait for any successful leader. I remember once giving a speech at a large global conference where I talked in one section about the Panama Papers scandal and how the taxes that were evaded could have been used for so much in emerging market countries. As I reached that part of my speech, I realized that the Mayor of Panama City was sat in the front row of the audience, and that the other speaker in the session was a minister in the Panama government.

There was a split second of terror where I thought I should try and skip over that part of the speech, but in the end, I delivered as planned, hoping for a compassionate audience but preparing in my head for the worst. You can imagine how I felt when the first question in the Q&A section came from the mayor. It was the start of a brilliant conversation, and she actually thanked me for my objective narrative and the positive way I portrayed her country as being merely the location in the scandal, not the perpetrators.

Being able to embrace different perspectives

Delivering a global compliance program in 50 different countries across 14 time zones, with limited resources meant learning to find the best approaches in each country and culture, then create a team approach that all could relate to. When the company headquarters are in Switzerland, and you are responsible for some of the poorest countries in the world, there is a need to find cheap solutions which meet the control requirements of the headquarters within the limited budgets and availability of resources. It requires a lot of patience, good communication and creativity! Yet working with people to find the solutions creates a stronger commitment to the end process as the team were involved in its creation, not just being told that there was only one way and they have to do it that way.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

As I’ve mentioned before, burnout took me to the brink of suicide. I had even planned the when and how. I’ve experienced all five stages of burnout from Stage 1 — The Honeymoon Phase right through to Stage 5 — Habitual Burnout. I used the lessons from that experience and the healing journey that followed to create programs that help other people prevent burnout and to recover from it, if they are already struggling.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

In May 2019, the World Health Organization defined Burnout as an “Occupational Phenomenon” and defined it as:

“Chronic workplace stress that hasn’t been successfully managed”

With three further criteria being given as:

feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion;

increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job; and

reduced professional efficacy.

For me, there was a point where I shifted from being overwhelmed, stressed and depressed but still wanting to deliver/function as normal, to just not caring anymore. That is Burnout!

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

In the five stages of burnout as outlined by a study by Winona State University in 1981, the opposite of burnout is known as the “Honeymoon Phase” — where nothing can go wrong, and everything is amazing. Let me give you an example. The first day/week in your new dream job, when everything appears perfect, even when its maybe not! The endorphins around the dream job mask the thoughts or situations which when the honeymoon is over will be very visible again.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout is not a badge of honor that anyone should be striving for. Stress affects everyone in different ways. Yet, regardless of what is actually causing it, our bodies all react in the same way to stressful situations. Cortisol and adrenaline levels spike, as our brain focuses on keeping us “safe”. Our bodies have changed how we react to dangerous or stressful situations since our ancestors lived in caves and hunted for food. What we know refer to as the “Fight or Flight” response was only intended to work for short periods of acute stress, like running away from a Sabre-tooth tiger. Once we reached safety, we calmed down, and our bodies reset.

Individuals today are stressed almost continually. More like a marathon than a sprint, and generating continually raised cortisol levels which the human body was just not designed for. Hence the long-term impact of burnout may include migraines, back pain, heart and lung conditions, all of which are caused by overuse or strain on the body’s natural infrastructure caused by stress.

For society, in addition to increased health costs of stress related conditions and reduced productivity, there is also an impact on the ability of people to be creative and innovative when chronically stressed. What are we not discovering or inventing because people are stressed?

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

In my own experience, and what I have seen in many of my clients, is that burnout is coming from these main areas:

Corporate cultures built on the status of high bonuses, over stretched targets on ever reducing workforces or the trend of reorganizing companies every few years to cut costs but not considering fully the human impact of those changes. Whether that be fear of losing your job or having to work more responsibility for same pay or removing experienced employees and expecting junior staff to deliver at the same level. All of these cause stress and ultimately, burnout.

Individuals forgetting to make themselves a priority in their own lives. This was my situation, I just kept working, as it was the only area of my life where I wasn’t in control. My Boss was. In fact, everything work-related was prioritized until there was just no time or energy left for me.

Lack of meaningful conversation around mental health. There is still a stigma in many companies and industries that you just don’t talk about stress and mental health, with the fear of retaliation being real for many people, especially in economies that are struggling. Studies show that as many as 65% of absences due to mental health related sick days will actually be recorded as something else.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Let’s be very clear. Burnout didn’t happen overnight, so any recovery is going to take time too. Yet it is possible to start feeling less stressed relatively quickly with a few simple changes.

Hydrate properly: Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day (approximately 2 liters).

At least 60% of the human body is water, and it is essential for many of our bodies critical processes require water to function optimally and remove waste from the body. Being dehydrated doesn’t allow us to effectively function and actually puts more stress on many of our organs.

2. Sleep enough: Make sure you get good quality sleep every night.

When my burnout was at its worst, I was sleeping less than 2 hours a night. I was exhausted and my body couldn’t fight simple infections like a cold or sore throat, and I would have migraines 25 days a month. I spent most days in a dark room just praying for the pain to stop. Yet when I actually started to sleep for 5–6 hours a night (still not the 7–8 that I now know that my body needs), the impact was huge. I could think clearly, and my migraines started to reduce.

3. Take a Break: Take a break from work or stressful situations. Whether it’s a day off, a vacation or medical leave, give your body time to reset and recharge, especially if you have important decisions to make.

One of the things I get all my clients to create is a “Happy Kit”, very much like a first aid kit, it contains things that can help break the stress cycle quickly. It includes playlists of upbeat music, funny videos, inspirational quotes, photos of family and a list of things that bring the individual joy. Today it can easily carried around on your phone and used whenever you need a shift in your energy or to break the stress. Imagine coming out of a “bad” meeting, instead of just sitting down and stewing in the stress, take a short break and watch a funny video, listen to a song you love or flick through some photos of your favorite people or places.

4. Smile Everyday: Make your own happiness a priority at least 2–3 times a week. Daily would be the best! Do something that makes you happy and allows you to escape the stress; meet friends, go to the gym, read, get a massage etc. As I started my own burnout recovery, my coach had me write a list of 10 things that made me happy or brought me joy, and that I no longer did. I then had to do 2–3 things from that list every day. On the list was reading, and I realized that in over four years, I had not read a single book. The next weekend I went to an English bookshop in Hanoi, Vietnam and walked out with seven books. Now reading is part of my daily routine and I can feel the effect when I miss a day.

5. Engage with others: Do not isolate yourself from family or friends when you are feeling low and stressed. Even if you are feeling really down and just want to hide, don’t say No to invitations to meet up. Their support can help you remove the stress from your life. I pulled away from everyone in my life, in fact, my life was pretty much work, eat and sleep as I burnt out. Once I had recovered and was happy to talk about what had really been going on in my life, the outpouring of support blew me away. Friends who would have been there to talk to, and others who were going through burnouts, but we all felt it was only us who were struggling.

Lockdowns and Work from Home orders have created isolation in many employees, many who have struggled with burnout and stress alone at home. Now as we return to the office, its time to start talking and re-establishing the contacts again.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Its really hard to say but many people burning out don’t actually want their friends and family to know that they are struggling. They are struggling with a lot of fears and beliefs about themselves. If you notice or feel that someone is more introverted than normal, tired or seem to be more emotional/irritable, then ask if they are ok, but don’t nag them. Let them know you are there for them if they need help or support. Have the numbers of mental health helplines available if you think that the person may prefer to talk to someone anonymously.

Encourage the person to do things that they used to really enjoy. For example: If your partner never goes for a run anymore, set aside some time for a walk/run/hike either with them or create space for them to have some “me time”.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Create sustainable mental health environments where Burnout Awareness and Stress Management are ongoing conversations, not just one special event every year. Lead by example — The C-suite and senior management need to show how important stress management is. It starts with people taking vacations where they switch off their emails and phones. Having weekends where the expectation is not that every email must be answered immediately. There are some countries where it is against the law to contact an employee outside the contracted work hours. Even small gestures like not making employees eat their lunch during a meeting go a long way to create a better working environment. Having HR policies that are actually used and not just for display purpose i.e. flexible working hours, work from home, reduced hour contracts, time off in lieu/overtime and work sabbaticals. An employee should be able to ask for help and access that help in discussion with their manager and HR in line with company policies. When the answer to being able to utilize those policies is “No — its not convenient for the manager” then companies lose good people, when flexibility would allow the employee to recover from burnout and then feel empowered to deliver going forward.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Sometimes only money talks. The cost of losing any employee is more than just their salary, but the other costs are never really factored into the conversation around supporting the mental wellness of the employees. When I fully burnt out, the cost of me leaving the senior role that I held was in excess of 250k dollars, in terms of lost productivity, and my remuneration, not to mention my experience that was not easily replaceable, the time to recruit and train someone new and the risk of further burnouts in the people that had deliver the extra work as well as their own roles.

Healthy & happy employees will help deliver the financial health of a company if they are looked after correctly. Employment engagement surveys contain a wealth of information around the mental health needs of employees. Yet these insights are rarely acted upon. Asking a question and then not actually dealing with it could be seen as negligent in the duty of care to employees. In the UK, mental health has to be considered under the Health & Safety at Work provisions.

Mental Health needs to be an ongoing conversation that all levels of the organization can engage with openly. The stigma of mental health can only be broken if we actually talk about it pro-actively. Do not let it take an employee ending their life to make your company start taking mental health seriously.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Sleeping late at the weekend will not reverse burnout. Neither will pushing everything off until the next vacation. Starting a diet and exercise routine will not reduce your stress if you don’t create the time for yourself to actually relax and enjoy that routine. When the body is in “fight or flight“ mode, it won’t release those extra pounds in case they are needed to keep you “safe”. So then stress is increased because you are not losing the weight as you hoped to.

There is a quote that springs to mind here “Nothing changes if nothing changes”

By just treating burnout symptoms, you don’t actually deal with the environment that is causing the stress that leads to burnout. The best example here is that of a junior lawyer who tries to implement self-care and burnout prevention measures, maybe even takes some resilience courses, but is still working for a firm that expects 90+hours of billable hours to be completed each week. The stress will always be there until you actually make some changes in your environment.

Start instead by looking at your work life balance and take small steps to create more harmony in your week. Take small steps with whatever you change. Insomnia doesn’t disappear with one good night’s sleep, it takes time to retrain the body and mind for restful, healing sleep.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Volunteering in Vietnam with disabled children was a huge part of my recovery. I needed a complete reset in order to move forward. Not everyone needs that but seeing and helping those less fortunate than yourself can give someone burnout a purpose that helps ground them as they recover from burnout. There were benefits for me in feeling useful and not a failure, and I know from the project that I visited how much volunteers can bring to deprived children.

I have a vision called “Socks 4 Forgotten Feet” to put socks on the feet of 1 million forgotten children around the world — refugees, orphans and those displaced by natural disasters. Socks are very rarely donated, yet warm feet can be so important. I saw firsthand how few socks were donated to the orphanage but how many uses socks could have in daily life, and not just as socks!

I envision people volunteering as part of their burnout recovery with projects all over the world, local and international putting socks on children’s feet, whilst helping themselves to find what’s important for them in their post burnout life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a conversation with Melissa McCarthy. Have enjoyed all the roles she has played but what has stuck with me most is the messages she has on body image and dealing with negative situations. I’d love to hear her favorite ways to deal with stress.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My body had been giving me signs for years that I was burning out which I ignored, so I now have a free quiz that people can take called “Are you burning out?” to help identify their own burnout red flags. Readers can download it on the website www.YourReasontoBreathe.com/quiz and all my social media links can also be found there.

