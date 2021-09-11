Patricia Heitz: “Pay attention to (be Mindful) all the people, situations, events that steal your joy”

Pay attention to (be Mindful) all the people, situations, events that steal your joy. Don’t allow yourself to be a victim. Empower yourself by distancing yourself from these people, situations and/or events. Be strong and brave enough to value your joy, and make decisions to move, leave or make whatever changes need to be made to allow you to surround yourself with people and a culture of joy wherever you are. If you are in a relationship that is comfortable, but you no longer find joy, it’s time to leave. If you work in a job, that is a drudgery and you dread going to work every day, it’s time to make a change to allow yourself to find an environment that fosters joy.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Patricia Heitz.

Patricia is a Teacher of Mindfulness, author of book “Daydreams Come True” a workbook that helps you define what your belief system is and how you can change it to support what you want instead of self-sabotaging based on your unconscious beliefs. She is also a Reiki Master and Thrive Coach.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a dysfunctional alcoholic household that was abusive and sometimes violent. Additionally, I was much taller than all the kids in my age group, so I felt very different and somehow inferior. At the age of 14 I tried to commit suicide. Since being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2002 and not only surviving over the last 19 years, but learning how to thrive, I have learned to forgive, and embrace who I authentically am. I have learned to recognize my unique gifts and celebrate them instead of allowing them to make me feel different from others.

I have utilized my difficulties and challenges that used to feel like being a victim, and instead of learned the lesson I needed to learn from them and use these lessons to build a empower myself and build a stronger self-love belief.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My experience being diagnosed with kidney cancer was the catalyst that forced me to look at my unhappy, victim-based life and realize I have the power to make even disease heal in my body.

In July 2002 I was diagnosed with Kidney cancer during a routine OBGYN annual checkup. After the results of the MRI came in and the doctor told me I had a mass on my kidney, I almost fell off the chair! I had no symptoms! How could this be! Also, the most bizarre part of this was my father-in-law had died from kidney cancer the previous October; only 9 months prior. My intuition told me this was more than a co-incidence. I kept praying every day “Help me see what I need to see and know what I need to know about this disease” Of course I was so scared of dying; mostly because my children were young at the time. I didn’t want to leave them so young.

After the surgery of removing my right kidney, I was home recuperating and reading Louise Hay’s book, “You can Heal your Life”. When I got to the part that asked me Why do you need to have this in your life, I was struck with the answer! I had not been close to my father-in-law and when he was dying, I knew there would be an inheritance. I struggled with the devil and angel concept of looking forward to this inheritance as a down payment on a bigger house for my family and going back and forth between excitement for a new house and feeling guilty.

When my father-in-law passed away, I wasted no time getting my husband to go look at a new housing development and putting a down payment on a new home. We had just moved into this new house in the middle of July of 2002, and I was diagnosed at the end of that same month; 2 weeks after moving in. I knew, the answer to that question was that I had to take on the same disease as him to punish myself! That was the most startling epiphany! After completing Louise’s book, I realized I had been storing anger my whole life growing up in an alcoholic household. I just utilized the anger energy I was holding onto to create this disease in my body. I thought, wow, if I could create disease because of self-hate, what could I create if I really loved myself?

While recuperating from the surgery to remove my cancerous kidney, I was waiting for the biopsy to come back letting me know if they had found any cancer cells that traveled outside my kidney to decide whether I needed further treatment. When the results came back, it was startling. My right kidney, where the tumor was, completely shut down and my left kidney picked up to do double work. Therefore, no cancer cells were found outside of the right kidney. They called it “encapsulated” in the right kidney. I was told; however, I would have to be vigilant with checkups for the rest of my life because, there was no way of knowing if one or more cancer cell had traveled through my body and implanted somewhere else waiting to be triggered.

In 2019, 18 years from my diagnosis and surgery, my doctor said he could use the word “cure”. He said after 18 years to have no re-occurrence, indicates as close to cure as we can get. I still go back, now every other year, but I KNOW cancer will never grow in my body again. Why? I have healed my wounds of anger, self-hate, low self-esteem and so many other negative beliefs. I have completely turned my belief system around to see the authentic gift of who I am, and what I can share with the world to help others find healing for their wounds and finally find self-love.

I now work as an author, empowerment coach and retreat leader of Daydreams Come True, to help others find their authentic self and the inborn gifts they can use to create a life they have only ever dreamed of.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I was the particular person that gave me the most help and encouragement. After realizing how my belief system contributed to the disease of cancer in my body, everything I believed about everything changed. I questioned any and all beliefs I had about my world, who I was, my value and my power.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Well, it’s not funny, but I found it fascinating, that what I believed about myself, based on false information, created an entire life of victimhood. Once I started changing how I believed I fit into the world, what I had to offer of value, and embrace the gifts of the uniqueness of me, everything in my world changed! My life became so much better! I started to look at the world from a different view. I started looking for joyful people, and situations, instead of fearing everything and feeling like there would be one more person or situation to victimize me. It was startling, and completely changed how I did the world.

What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

That what you believe is what you and your life becomes.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on a new book : “From Surviving to Thriving” about my life’s journey of creating so many events and situations to survive from and how this became my label. I was a good survivor. People would say to me “you’re a survivor” I started to realize, surviving meant just getting over another crisis, and then another one would have to come along for me to continue to perpetuate my value of being a survivor. I decided I didn’t want to be a survivor anymore, I wanted to THRIVE in my life, and so I started paying attention to the lessons learned from all the crisis in my life I had survived and what lessons were there for me to learn and use those lessons to make better choices, create better beliefs about myself and the world and how I fit into it. I realized by doing this, I would embrace my power and create a much better life; one I would never have thought I could have, or even deserve.

I am also creating getaway retreats at destination spas for people who want to learn how to change their beliefs and learn techniques that keep them in a higher vibration and heal their wounds of false self-belief.

These are the 2 projects that give me the most excitement! To help others find the “thrive” that I have found.

How do you think that might help people?

I believe there are so many people out there that have false beliefs such as I have had, that are loving, wonderful people, but keep attracting problem and challenge after challenge and have no idea how to create a life of Thriving. I want to share with all these people what I have learned, so they may find the joy I have found.

You are a successful leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

Strength: The ability to keep moving even when you get knocked down. I believe I learned this from my father, who even though was an alcoholic, he never gave in. He went to work every day, supported 5 children, and gave us as much as he had. His life was a difficult one from childhood. He was born in Ireland and was given in indentured servitude to a relative to pay off a debt where he was abused. He never got over that pain and I believe therefore he drank. He only drank during his down time, when he had more time to think, and therefore decided to numb himself. After everything he went through, he kept going and going, like the energizer bunny! He never gave up. I credit that example for my work ethic and strength to get through the abuse from my mother, domestic partner as a young adult, and surviving kidney cancer. Optimism: Even when, as a single mother, I didn’t have enough food to eat, only enough to buy baby food for my daughter, I always daydreamed of how my life would be better someday. There was always a belief that someday, my life would be better. I had no idea how that would happen, but there was just this belief that this could not be what my life will always be. Generosity: My ability to share whatever I have learned or had with others who need even more or as much as me. To recognize the “needing” in others and work to help them, sometimes even more than myself. Whenever something came up that was a challenge or was a devastation to me, I would think, how I could share what I learned from this with others who had similar challenges.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I am an authority on this topic because I have had so many emotional challenges in my life, and have learned how to not just overcome them, but to completely change how I do the world after the challenge to find the lesson, and to create joy from it. From childhood abuse, violence in our household, psychological abuse from domestic partner, single motherhood, rejection from my mother upon becoming a single mother, rejection from my daughters’ father and fighting for support and custody, single mother poverty during my daughter’s years as a baby, kidney cancer, and bankruptcy to name the highlights of my struggles. However, as I stated earlier, I always believed when all of these things were the reality of my life, that somehow my life would get better. I had to believe that, or I don’t think I could have survived. When you believe your life will somehow get better, you MUST find joy. It’s the only thing that keeps you going, no matter how brief. You have to keep looking for the next joy; like steppingstones over the raging river, until you get to the other side, and find more solid ground. Of course, I was correct, my life has gotten not only better, but by finding joy whenever I could, or had the strength to find it, I have re-built a new belief system, and with that a completely new life….a life of thrive.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I believe we live among people who don’t know how to live a life of joy. They are ALWAYS striving to be better than either the next person, or better than their last accomplishment. Most people believe if they just work harder, they can get ahead; no matter if they like their work or not. The irony in this belief is, if you work hard at something you love, that is your passion and/or just gives you joy, the EASIER your work becomes. The harder you work at something you think you MUST do, the harder it is and the more distant your desires become.

I believe, also, that most people, don’t believe they deserve to live a life of joy. Living a life of joy is a choice. When you look for joy, you will find it. When you live a life of hardship, you develop a vision that EVERYTHING is hard; everything is a struggle, because you have allowed these experiences of hardship to be your identity. If you choose to identify as a person of joy, you will find people, relationships, events, situations that are joyful. In summary, whatever you see is what you bring into your life.

The other reason why we in the US rank so low in the happiness report, is really because we have so many privileges. We are not taught gratitude; to appreciate the privileges we have. We take for granted the lives we live. Most people would not see their lives as privileged if they are experiencing hardship in any way, but they are experiencing hardship, because they don’t appreciate the gifts they do have, so they are always looking for more, and then more becomes never enough. The happiest people are the most grateful; and the most grateful people are those who have experienced hardship and have overcome it and recognize when and how their lives are now better. The most joyful people are survivors who have learned to use their survival lessons to be grateful and thrive.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness?

The main myths or misconceptions I would like to dispel about finding joy and happiness are that it is not accessible because you either don’t have something or aren’t enough of something. Happiness and joy are accessible to EVERYONE, if they choose to look for it, and find it. How is this done? Getting up in the morning and starting your day with what you want to happen; what you want to see in your life; your intentions for the day. When you set your mind to be at a higher vibration/more positive, your mind will look for those things. It’s like creating an index of positivity for your day. When/If negative situations, events, etc. appear, the KEY is to surrender what is happening, and look at what the learning lesson is in this difficulty. Where people make mistakes in holding onto their positive intention for the day, is when something negative happens, they take it personally. They take a negative event to mean something about them; that they are not worthy of joy, they don’t deserve joy. It’s usually subconscious, until they decide to pay attention to what they are feeling and thinking. They have very explicit underlying beliefs about themselves, that become subconscious roadblocks to all things joy. For example, before I learned how to live a life of thrive, when something negative happened in my day, I would instantly be in fight mode. I would look at what was happening around me as something I had to fight to survive. My belief was that I had to SURVIVE that day, and just find a way to get through it. That is completely paradox to living in joy. If I’d known then what I know now, I would look at that event as what I could learn from it and just surrender it instead of fighting it, wallowing in it and re-living it for days! When we surrender difficulties, instead of swimming around in them; complaining about them, we open our mind to find a solution; an easy solution. When we stay in resistance mode in our mindset, we perpetuate resistance, and low and behold, we find more things to survive and resist. When we surrender, we let it go, don’t feed it any energy, and it easily passes. The more energy we give to anything, the more of it we will cultivate. Therefore, if you stay in the energy of survival or defense, you will exacerbate the same. If you choose to surrender it, and look for the lesson, and/or then look for something joyful to occupy your mind instead of the difficulty, you will find the solution, and the joy of resolution!

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness?

The main mistakes I have seen people make when they try to find happiness is that they really don’t know what happiness looks like FOR THEM. They think happiness is what they see others have, or what others do. They have never really experienced or thought about the expansion of what gives THEM joy. An example is a family I know, where the father was an architect. As their son grew up, they would always encourage him to become an architect when he grew up. When he went to college, he just assumed he would be an architect and that would make him happy. He became an architect and thought he was happy. But as a young adult, he realized, that this was not what made him happy. He realized, he wanted to use his creativity in other endeavors, like creating an app to help people with working out/exercising, which was something that gave him joy. His father was very unhappy that he didn’t follow what the father thought he needed to be happy. Fortunately, for the son, he stuck with what gave him joy and eventually, the father saw how much happier his son was at his new profession. Most of us don’t really think about being happy. We think about what we can GET that we think will make us happy, like money, a prestigious job, power/control. However, when you think of happiness in terms of how much you can accumulate, it is never enough. We have to think about happiness in terms of what brings a smile to our face; what gives us goose bumps, what gives us a reason to be excited about getting up every day.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Things you need to live with more joy and happiness in life, especially during turbulent times:

Belief Self Check: What do you believe about living a life of joy? If you don’t already live a life of joy, there are some unconscious beliefs you need to investigate. Most of us chase joy. We think the next thing we obtain will bring us joy, but the truth is, we either believe we deserve to live a life of joy and happiness, or we don’t. You may think you do, but if you aren’t already loving your life, and feel joy every day, there is something you believe about yourself that pulls you away from joy. To delve into your beliefs, ask yourself a few questions, and ponder the answers:

What do I currently believe about living a life of joy?

Do I deserve it?

Am I worthy of it?

Why/Why not?

Is this true?

What is true?

Is it possible to have what I want?

Why/why not?

You cannot live a life of happiness or joy if you have a belief that is in direct opposition.

What new belief do I need to have or create?

2. Joy Mindset: Allow Joy: Once you decide to create a new belief about living a life of joy, next is understanding that when you look for joy, you will find it, as opposed to when you look to protect yourself and expect difficulties, you will find that also. I give those whom I coach or mentor an exercise for 30 days. I tell them to create a daily treasure chest of joys. This means every day; they have to keep track of all the ways they experienced joy that day in a journal. It could be the most basic, simplistic event or situation or view, but it needs to be tracked. It could be the person who let you into a traffic line (recognize it and allow joy because of it) It could be, at work, someone washed your coffee cup for you (recognize it and allow joy because of it). It could be a coupon you get for something you’ve been wanting to buy (recognize it and allow joy about it). In our weekly check ins, the goal is to accumulate a longer list of joys each week. It is amazing at how many people don’t recognize joyful events in their lives, because they are so busy worrying about the negative. It’s about ALLOWING joy to be part of your life.

3. Allow joy to distract and pull you away from the negative. We all have negative events and situations that happen on a daily basis. The extent to which you allow yourself to be pulled into the negative vortex, tells you how much you believe in living in joy. Allow yourself to look at the event as it is, and not mean something about you. If someone cuts you off, it doesn’t mean they were out to get you. It simply means they are distracted with something they are overwhelmed with and not paying attention to being a safe driver. It doesn’t mean they are out to get you. It means NOTHING about you. You can find joy, by turning on some joyful music to distract you about what just happened. Someone steals your lunch out of the company refrigerator, and now you have no lunch. It doesn’t mean ANYTHING about you. It means you work with one or more selfish people. You can allow joy to replace your agitation by deciding maybe today is the day you treat yourself to that nice lunch spot down the street. What lesson needs to be learned from this? That you need to keep your lunch in a thermal bag at your own desk. It doesn’t mean you have to be angry at who you suspect is the culprit. That would steal your joy. Don’t allow someone else to steal your joy. It doesn’t mean anything. It’s just who they are.

4. Pay attention to (be Mindful) all the people, situations, events that steal your joy. Don’t allow yourself to be a victim. Empower yourself by distancing yourself from these people, situations and/or events. Be strong and brave enough to value your joy, and make decisions to move, leave or make whatever changes need to be made to allow you to surround yourself with people and a culture of joy wherever you are. If you are in a relationship that is comfortable, but you no longer find joy, it’s time to leave. If you work in a job, that is a drudgery and you dread going to work every day, it’s time to make a change to allow yourself to find an environment that fosters joy.

5. Find time to do something especially joyful just for you. It may be taking a walk during lunch or walking in the woods after work and/or weekends. It could be a hobby, or just a quiet time/place to read a good book. Whatever that is for you, give yourself permission to include time for it in your day. After all, you deserve to find joy daily and doing something special just for you, is the most joyful gift you can give yourself. It allows you to feel self-love; an emotion few people cultivate in their lives. When you learn how to take care of you, you not only have more resilience to deal with whatever comes your way, but you have more to share with those around you that you love.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

The most important thing I do for someone I love who is in a negative place, is remind them of the big picture. Whatever they are depressed or down about, in the big picture is usually minor. I also remind them what gifts they have that they don’t really pay attention to that can help them. An example is a friend, who gets down when she feels she has made a mistake, or if something unexpected happens to throw her off her game. I remind her of times when she has been so strong and brave. I remind her of the gift to me she is what joy she brings me by being in my life, and what value I believe she brings to the world. I remind her that her depression is just her beating herself up and it does not serve her. It would serve her better to put this situation into context in the big picture of life and death and the ability to come to a resolution about it. This seems to pull her out of her self-deprecation and helps her see who she really is; her authentic self, instead of the negative perception she has created about herself that is not true. When you can remind that person of who they really are, there is a part of them that knows it, and it really helps them rise.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to contribute to the Consciousness of self, movement. Being conscious, or mindful of who you are, and what gifts you bring to the world. Most people don’t realize who their authentic self is and the unique gifts they bring to the world. They are all trying to be who they think they should be to fit in. This is what blocks joy. People don’t know how to be who they came here to be. No one needs to fit in. We are all different and we all bring something unique and special to the world. We are all a specific ingredient in the great stew of the world, and we all bring a different flavor, or spice to our world. Recognizing what ours is, what others is, and focusing on development of those gifts. I would like to start with schools, to teach children this. I would also like workplaces to become a source of people development of this as they will benefit so much more by utilizing the gifts of their employees and helping them expand these gifts as these employees then contribute with their individual gifts to the growth of the company. This is not a new movement. It is starting to happen in many companies, but not enough to make a difference yet. I would love to see this expand and be able to contribute to the training that companies offer to their employees.

I would also like to see companies serve their product and/or service to the markets they serve with the thought of improving the lives of those who consume their products/services, instead of just counting the dollars, how about we count the impact we can make.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I don’t have a specific person I would love to have breakfast with; I have a category of people I would like to have breakfast with any entrepreneur, any manager, any leader who needs people to drive their product or service. Of course, this would include anyone in a leadership position as it is people who either deliver the product or service, or people who consume the product or service. I would like to speak to these leaders and help them create companies of consciousness that not only deliver a product and/or service but make a bigger impact on the lives of people. I’m pretty good at looking at someone’s business and seeing the big picture.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is: https://patriciaheitz.com/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!