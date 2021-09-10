Krystal Jakosky: “Put yourself higher on the priority list”

Put yourself higher on the priority list: You are a finite resource. Once you’ve given everything you have, there’s nothing left. Only you know where you’re at and only you can mitigate the fallout. Prioritizing your own wellbeing is the single best thing you can do to prevent burnout in the future.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Krystal Jakosky.

Krystal Jakosky is a teacher and writer based in Colorado helping people “own their sh*t” and take ownership of their own lives. Through online courses, in-person courses, and personal retreats, Krystal gives her students the tools necessary to become their own magic pill.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/319216a9e29b4426286643426c92b02e

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you so much for having me! I was born in Oregon and we moved a LOT throughout my childhood. I was an outgoing kid with enough curiosity and energy to exhaust most people and with an imagination larger than life. I vividly remember putting on “neighborhood plays” with friends and siblings. No script or audience was necessary — just the excitement of creating something and making people feel emotion was enough for me.

I was always a bit “more” than the adults around me knew what to do with and was often encouraged to hold back my abundant energy and emotions. This just motivated me to stretch further and find more things to do, more lessons to learn and more life to live. I really was, and still am, a lover of life and all it has to offer.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Honestly? My husband, Jay. When we met, I was divorced with two kids and certainly not ready to start another relationship. He was eager to jump in and yet willing to wait patiently until I was ready. When I asked him “why”, his response was, “I see someone on the cusp of change. I know it’s going to be huge, and I want to be a part of it.” He wasn’t wrong.

Jay watched me find my strength and voice in life. He watched me spread my wings and encouraged me to be as strong or weak as I needed to be in each moment. He recognized when I was holding back and would encourage me to understand why. Was the choice from my heart or from the fear of failing to meet the expectations of others?

I grew tremendously because he encouraged it. He wasn’t afraid of how all-encompassing I could be. He wanted me to flourish, and it was like pouring gasoline on a fire.

In embracing myself and my reality, I attracted people who wanted to learn how to create that for themselves. I loved helping them find their voice by sharing the tools I had learned.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I could absolutely give credit to Jay and my boys here, but really, I’m giving it to a counselor. His office is sacred ground for me, and I will forever be grateful for his kindness, clarity, and support in “breaking the glass.”

Dr. Skeen encouraged me to think for myself. The labels I had taken on, or that were placed upon me, could either be embraced or rejected. I did not have to be everything to everyone who thought they needed me and my precious limited energy. He encouraged me to understand emotions and what they mean. He helped understand the value of saying “no” and what it meant to check in to my own needs.

So many moments and lessons run through my head. The most precious one was a simple statement. My counselor was a leader in the religion I was raised in and, at the time, I was working to be “faithful” and return “to the fold.” I was separated and pending divorce, which, in my community, meant I was shunned and one to shy away from. Forcing myself to walk through those doors brought on a panic attack that sent me back to my car desperate to breathe while sweating and sobbing. When I finally made it inside, he listened to my pain and anguish and gently asked, “If you’re picking up more burdens than you are laying at his feet…then why are you going?”

It was the first time in my life I truly understood how personal my relationship with my Higher Power was and how important I was to living my own life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I stepped into advertising and social media naïvely. I truly believe in the transformative work I do. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share it with the world and yet some people are uncomfortable with the message. While my team and I were putting out positive affirming content, occasionally we’d receive snide or inappropriate comments. “Trolls,” if you will. The first few times it knocked me a little. I felt insecure that people were rejecting me and once or twice questioned if I wanted to keep going.

And then I had this face-palm realization. Uh, duh! I teach people to own their sh*t. Recognize your own faults, understand them, and take ownership for your actions towards others. Of course I’m going to get push back! Not everybody is ready to admit they have issues!

I can own mine. I recognized my personal fear and insecurity in the moment. That “did I just go to school naked?” dream. And then I allowed a little compassion and space for their insecurity. When was the last time you enjoyed being called out on your sh*t?! The comments still come and now I take them as an opportunity to teach and add clarity. We all get to choose how we react in every interaction.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Whether you think you can, or think you cannot, you’re right.” — Henry Ford

My dad used to quote this to me. Often. As a kid I didn’t understand the significance. As an adult, it’s profound. The mind is a powerful thing. If you tell yourself you can’t, your mind follows and try as you might, you fail. In the same aspect, if you decide you can, though there might be obstacles along the way, you will succeed.

I’ve learned to argue with the voice inside my head. When I really want to accomplish something, I set out to do it. If that negative ninny comes in, I’ll talk back with all the reasons I can. Eventually, the “can’t” voice shuts up and I’m able to achieve.

Try it. I promise you won’t be disappointed. You might even have some fun while you’re at it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I dream of a world where we all know we’re flawed and we’re all striving to live our most authentic lives possible.

In this vein, we just released “Intro to You,” a self-paced online course with the goal of teaching people to embrace themselves — exactly where and how they are. Through journaling prompts, guided meditations, and instructional videos, it also helps people identify places where they could improve and make their life even better.

Now that it’s “out there,” I’m blown away by it. On one hand, it was such a huge undertaking and I’m immensely proud of what my team and I were able to create. On the other hand, the feedback we’ve received so far has been incredibly sweet and inspiring. People who have never done personal work before love the deep and gentle way the course guides them. It’s humbling to know this course is changing lives and actively putting my work in the hands of those ready to learn.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Compassion. Every person who works for me is human. They have limits, challenges, stressors, concerns, joys, hopes, dreams, and fears. By sincerely caring, every one of my employees knows they can come to me with any issue, and I will help them find ways to succeed and achieve.

Integrity. Do what you say you will do by when you say you’ll do it. I emulate this and they mirror it back. It means they know what to expect from me and they also know what I expect from them. Of course, there are going to be times someone misses the mark…that’s where compassion comes in. What’s happened/happening that would cause something to fall through and is there anything the team can do in support of that team member?

Own your sh*t. My personal motto and favorite business tagline. In this space, it means that my reaction to an interaction with you is influenced by everything I’ve experienced in my life. My pain, trauma, and life experiences influence how I see the world and how I show up in this life. My past is not your fault and pointing fingers will get me nowhere. It’s my sh*t to own and to understand. You have the same challenge to accept. You are the only one with your life experience, meaning, no one else sees through the lens that you do. This means you are the one with the power to embrace a new change.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

When you Google the definition of “burnout,” you’ll find it’s the “physical or mental collapse caused by overwork or stress.” Everything in this definition points to self-ownership and awareness. Recognizing where you’re at, what you need, and how to take care of those needs is what I’ve been learning and teaching for the last 10 years.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I believe burnout is an inability to function. You have pushed too hard, too far, too fast, too [insert method of overextension here] and your body and mind have decided it’s time to stop by literally shutting down. Burnout can affect any part of your life. Keep in mind, burnout is the final stage — the end of the road. There are stages leading up to it and if you pay attention to the red flags, you can take steps to help alleviate the stress before total burnout occurs. Understanding yourself, what you’re capable of, and what you need is a great place to start.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Thriving in life balance by acknowledging your own needs physically, mentally, financially, socially, emotionally, spiritually, etc.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive for many to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

I may upset some people here…I think stress is good for us.

However, the concept of “grin and bear it” is B.S. It shows a complete lack of compassion and understanding. It also shows an inability to grasp what’s truly going on. Stress is the first warning sign that you are under distress. You can love your job and be stressed because of deadlines, meetings, etc. This kind of stress is normal and when the event that’s causing the stress is over, endorphins release to celebrate your success. This is an example of a positive feedback loop that some people thrive on.

When stress is prolonged and ignored, you begin to experience physical manifestations of hardship. For example, it’s common for people under stress to have tight shoulders. Release the stress, release the muscles, and all is well. If you don’t release it and the stress continues, muscles get tighter and eventually you may have a stiff neck or a shoulder that starts hurting. At some point, the muscle may seize up completely and you end up in the doctor’s office once or twice or several times to have them help reduce this strain.

Our bodies react to what we force them to do and yet, even they have a breaking point. When stress manifests in our physical systems, it’s our body attempting to alert us of the impending issues. If we don’t learn how to listen, our productivity and ability to function as a human being severely declines. It’s hard to think, to function. Mental breakdowns, emotional breakdowns, you name it.

This society is focused on achievement and success, and as a result, we often fail to stop and check into our own needs. How do you continue to function if you’ve pushed yourself beyond the limit in the name of someone else?

The only thing we’re sacrificing here is our own health and well-being.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Refusal to pay attention to, and act upon, our own personal needs. Usually, burnout happens after you find yourself saying things like, “I’ll stop when…” “I’ll rest after…” “So and so needs this before…”

Where does personal care come in? This body is the only vessel we get to experience life in. Where is it on the priority list? Yes, we need jobs to pay the bills and have a home to live in. There is a way to put yourself higher on the priority list and still honor the other demands. How can you enjoy this life if you’ve literally stressed yourself into the ground? And if you just thought to yourself, “There is no way,” take some advice from Henry Ford: “Whether you think you can, or think you cannot, you’re right.”

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

You must come to an understanding of what is going on for you and what needs are not being met. When I’m struggling, I ask myself the following questions to get to the root of the issue. Whether you write down your answers in a journal or just take the time to ponder them in your head, the point is to examine and understand you.

1. Check in and ask yourself, “How am I, really?”

More than just a simple, “fine.” What are you experiencing mentally, physically, emotionally, etc.? Magic happens when you step back and put a name to everything you’re feeling. Somehow the weight lifts a bit and you’re able to find ways to change things around.

2. What small step can I take to improve one of these areas?

It doesn’t have to be huge. Of all the issues you might have raised in the first question, pick one. Then, seek an improvement — what can I do right now to make this better? Small steps encourage more steps and bring about greater change. It could be as easy as eating a snack because you skipped lunch in lieu of completing a task. Getting in your car and yelling to physically move some emotion or taking a power nap to restore your energy. You may even find one activity can help multiple areas.

3. Who can I talk to for support?

Often burnout means we’ve overextended ourselves and need a major shift. Small steps can make big changes and yet, sometimes we need additional support. Who can you ask? Specifically, what can you ask for? No one wants you to experience burnout and chances are you have a bigger support system than you know. Ask for what you need and allow that support system to help you.

4. What can I do to change this path for the future?

It’s likely this will happen again. You’ll start to see warning signs that you’re sliding back into exhaustion and burnout. So, ask yourself, “What steps can I take next time to prevent burnout?”

Since this is specifically about work, ask, “How can I support a healthier work environment and advocate for myself? Are there things I can implement at work to support my success? Is there someone I can talk to about making healthy changes? Is the environment toxic and it’s time to look for a new job? What would that look like? Do I need to learn a new skill?”

5. Put yourself higher on the priority list.

You are a finite resource. Once you’ve given everything you have, there’s nothing left. Only you know where you’re at and only you can mitigate the fallout. Prioritizing your own wellbeing is the single best thing you can do to prevent burnout in the future.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Encourage them to place themselves on their own to-do list. What can they do to improve their situation? What small thing can they do to bring joy? Offer your time and assistance to lift their load enough to figure out what they need. Sometimes, just lending an ear can be the greatest support they need.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Pay attention and set an example. You cannot achieve what you do without their help. If they burnout, where will you be?

If you show an interest in them, they will reflect it back to you. If you see someone struggling, check in. What can you do to support?

I’ll give you an example. One of my employees was obviously struggling and exhausted — things in her personal life were stressing and overwhelming her. Halfway through the day, I checked in and told her to go take a nap. Yes, on the job. Yes, there is a space for that. She returned to work grateful for the respite and way more productive and focused. She’s also more dedicated because she knows she’s got a good thing. Where will she ever find another boss who encourages nap time?!

To me, the opportunity for rest away from the stresses of family meant she could let go of home and be more present in her job. It meant the outcome of her work would be more concise and on point. And honestly? What’s 30 minutes of downtime when compared to an afternoon of trudging?

I expect my employees to be aware of their own needs and verbalize them to me as they see fit. They expect the same from me. We hold each other accountable. If you miss a deadline, take responsibility and express what you will do differently next time.

Large corporation and can’t personally enact this change? Lean on your department managers. Teach them and treat them the way you expect your staff to be treated. It all flows downhill. And if the department isn’t performing as a whole? Look at the management. Success is a team job and failure typically belongs to management. Now that’s a whole other topic I’d love to dive into…

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

There needs to be a two-part shift: as a boss and as an employee.

As a boss, demonstrating vulnerability and compassion promotes a healthier work environment. You absolutely have to practice what you preach. As an employee, mental health starts within. You don’t know someone’s struggling until it’s too late. No one can hear you screaming for help on the inside; it’s up to you to advocate for what you need when you need it.

Having a safe space for employees to ask for help and encouraging the employees to have that self-awareness can create this shift. The stigma of mental health comes from both sides. It’s a personal insecurity for the person asking for help and it can be a fear for the employer. Both are wondering, “What happens next? Am I/Is this employee less of a contributing member of our staff because I/they need support?

My personal answer to that question? I think they’re stronger. It’s impressive when they own their experience and ask for help.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Instead of owning the choice to push beyond what we’re capable of people often choose to place blame.

“It’s my boss’ fault. They push me too hard so of course I’m burned out.”

“My partner is too demanding and I can’t possibly live up to their expectations.”

“That co-worker didn’t pull their weight, so I wasn’t able to complete the task.”

You have to know yourself and then speak up. What are your abilities? Your limits? Strengths? Weaknesses? What are your needs? How can you help yourself? Who can you ask for help in achieving the tasks before you? Bottom line: How much do you know about you?

Truly knowing yourself means you recognize when you’re headed towards burning out. You see the issue and actively take part in changing your trajectory. You are your own magic pill. Have that difficult conversation. Create a budget and stick to it. End that toxic relationship. Gain skills to find a better job. Every step removes another stone from the load you’re carrying.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to teach every human radical self-ownership. Heal the past. Honor what you’ve been through. Create a life you now love.

You are responsible for your own reactions, words, and deeds. You are responsible for how you display and express your emotions. No one can live your life. No one knows your heart, your needs, your dreams. Only you. Strip down all the expectations placed upon you by society and those around you up to this point. Take a moment to check in and get to know the “you” at the core.

What are your hopes and dreams? What brings you joy and peace? How can you meet your own needs?

Finally, come to the realization that worthy you are of love, compassion, and connection.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’m such a big fan of Brené Brown’s work!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can also visit my website, www.krystaljakosky.com for more information on Intro to You (our new online course), check out my other courses, read my blog, browse our merchandise, and listen to our podcast, “Breathe In, Breathe Out,” which is also available on all major streaming platforms. I’m @krystaljakosky on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube and I sincerely hope you check us out and follow along for some exciting updates coming soon!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!