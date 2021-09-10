Marisa OlGrady-Kessner Of Grounding Source: “Complete your stress cycle”

Complete your stress cycle. The most effective & efficient way to do this is 30–60 minutes of physical exercise/ movement. It doesn’t have to be crazy strenuous. It can be a walk, a swim, a run, dancing, yoga, whatever helps you feel like you moved your body. *If that feels like too long, try a 10 minute run or walk. Truly it’s just starting to get your body moving and allowing it to fully move through the neurological, physiological process.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marisa OlGrady-Kessner.

Marisa is the owner/ CEO of Grounding Source where they help women who are burnt out on corporate life heal their stress & own their time again. She has a passion for the wilderness, having spent almost a decade working with adults & adolescents in varying capacities, helping them see the power of the wilderness. Her approach to burnout is new, unique & offers validation for the multitude of ways that we experience burnout.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/09891a055155efbc34120a743b2a9a05

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Both of my parents are the “outdoorsy” type. They valued camping. My father was a rock climber and my mother rode horses. I clung to both of these activities and loved being able to go camping up on the “north shore” of Lake Superior as our vacations.

The true game changer for me was when my mom sent me away to camp when I was 12. I knew nothing about this camp but was stoked nonetheless. This camp was a wilderness canoeing camp. I am pretty sure the only reason I went to this camp was because it was the only one with a spot left at the end of the summer. I LOVED THIS CAMP. Going to Menogyn -an Ojibwe word that means “to grow more fully”- was what changed the entire trajectory of my life. I developed a deep love for the wilderness, a respect for my place in the world and an understanding of the ways the earth provides for us. These trips were no joke. When I was 17 I went on a 50-day arctic canoe trip up in the far north of Canada. This is still one of the coolest things I have ever done and simply put one of the most challenging.

I went on to guide wilderness trips at Menogyn in my early 20’s. Once I graduated from college I moved out west, lived out of my 2000 Chevy Venture minivan working seasonally for other outdoor and wilderness based companies.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Being outside, interacting with the earth has always been my guiding force. To be more specific, I came to a crossroads with my career working in wilderness based therapeutic counseling. I knew I needed something to change and that I was going to need to find something else to do for work. I needed a job, I didn’t want to move and the prospective job opportunities in Southern Utah are bleak at best.

The other challenge was that my resume looked… weird to the average person. The positions I held were not easily understood from the hiring side. I was stuck. In between odd jobs I listened to Jen Sincero You’re a Badass at Making Money.

I had always had this idea of a business and I simply decided very quickly that “I’m going to start my own business bringing professionals into the wilderness to have transformations experiences”.

Let it be known that I knew NOTHING about business. I had never sold a damn thing and had no idea about marketing. What I knew was the power that the wilderness has to heal us. It works- every time.

I was ignorant about business and I am a stubborn human. I decided that my business was going to work and that is the only choice for me.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband is also a business owner- I saw that it was possible to do it from him. He is a photographer, videographer and live performance musician. Definitely a different field, but he knew so many of the back end setting up an LLC things that I had no idea about.

My husband Charlie is also my number one person who supports me when things get hard. Anyone who has been in any sort of business knows how challenging it is. He helps ground me when I feel like it will never work out. He reminds me of my vision. He keeps me playing & doing the things I love by encouraging us to take trips whenever we can. Him & I don’t own our own businesses to work all the time, we do it because we want a life where we travel & go rock climbing as often as we desire.

The person that gave me an opportunity to learn about business is one of my husband’s best friends from college, Ben. I texted Ben and asked him for some SUPER basic advice on what an “elevator”pitch was and why I needed one apparently. Let’s remember, I still knew nothing about how I was going to sell my idea of a 3-day wilderness solo event in utah. I thought it would just sell if I put it on a website- well that isn’t how it works I learned quickly.

Instead of giving me quick advice, Ben invited me to go to a business event he was going to be speaking at. Ben is the CEO and founder of a sales coaching business based out of San Francisco. I was broke, he got me a free ticket to the event (which never happens) and all I had to do was get a flight out to Miami. I learned. A LOT. I met the sales coach I would then work with for the coming year, honing in on what high ticket sales is, learning the process.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

There is no one moment that sticks out- there are A LOT of mini moments. I spent years working for other people, so I really wanted a rule book when it came to running my business. Turns out there isn’t one. You can price things however you want, you can make deals or run promotions whenever you want. Sure there is strategy but I couldn’t believe how many things I just had to decide on because a decision needed to be made.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Its the simple truth that one day I will die” from Nahko in his song “Skin in the Game”. This quote (and entire song) grounds me.

I have mentioned this before, I love my business of helping women heal their burnout at the root cause. It fulfills me, it brings me so much joy to introduce them to a completely new and empowering way to heal but I am not alive simply to work.

This song reminds me that I am here to feel, to love, to have experiences. It is so important to play and simply interact with life. Ironically enough, my work is positively influenced by me taking care of me.

You’re not here to simply work and be stressed out.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Grounding Source is all about using the power of the wilderness & vulnerability to help women heal burnout & stress at the root cause.

The meat of what I offer is the 3-day event Solitude. This event has been slowly evolving since the beginning of my business.

Solitude is a 3-day event focused on bringing healing & self-reflection to the next level starting off by creating a solid digital detox. All three days are based in nature.

The first day of the event is focused on togetherness & intention setting. Here we give you the opportunity to dive into what your burnout is like for you. We keep the events in small groups to truly allow everyone to be seen & heard fully.

The event allows you to expand your capacity to create impact. On yourself in your healing, on others in their journey.

The second day is the real meat of the event where we dive into solitude & support. We deepen our intention when we set you up to spend 24–30 hours alone without any expectations from anyone, no one to bother you, and no technology “dinging” in your face. Here you get to truly do whatever it is you want. This is time just for you.

We wrap up the experience with a ceremony that is the opportunity to honor what you have worked through & commit to changes moving forward to heal your stressors.

Burnout & stress comes from deep within and when you finally have time to truly listen to and understand where it is rooted, then you can heal it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Listening- We have to be present and active when we are listening. This includes listening to my clients to hear what they are struggling with and being able to offer insight that helps them move forward. It also includes listening to feedback to become better at what I do as well as listening to myself and my own intuition to know what is going to be helpful for my work. I have almost collaborated with folks but in the end didn’t because I had a feeling that it wasn’t the right time or person. This has saved me from trying to serve too many people and getting away from my why.

Perseverance- this one is simple. Starting a business is hard. I had always heard that it was challenging and literally had no idea how many challenges were going to come up. I often say that starting a business is the self-work I didn’t know I signed up for.

Play- It is so important to me to have fun. I try to play every single day, I try to remind my clients to play every single day. I believe play is an essential part to being human and to healing our burnout.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I have spent the last 2 years diving into research from so many different sources on the benefits of the wilderness & nature- I always felt the benefits but didn’t know if it was just me or if there was science in it. There is some amazing research that dives into how nature helps our brains literally heal from all of the time we spend on technology. This led me to become obsessed with learning the concrete parts of burnout & stress. Many of my friends & myself have struggled with burnout. It’s important for me to know the facts that go along with the emotional experience. I have used the research to shape what I teach to others.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Everyone knows what burnout feels like, its chronic stress- I prefer to use the causes as a way of defining.

Burnout is caused by one of these three things:

Emotional Exhaustion- doing too much for too long

Depersonalization- The depletion of empathy, caring & compassion

Decreased sense of accomplishment- the unconquerable sense of futility, feeling as though nothing you do makes a difference.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

This is a quote from Burnout: the secret to unlocking the stress cycle. I think that the opposite of burnout is wellness. It isn’t a perfect life or being free of stress. Stress is good for humans and frankly part of the experience. We are working towards wellness- not freedom from stress.

“Wellness-the freedom to move fluidly through the cycles of being human. Wellness is thus not a state of being; it is an action”

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout most simply is chronic stress. Stress is not only an emotional, mental experience. It is also a physiological, neurological experience. What this means is that EVEN IF you think you are “done” with whatever trigger is stressing you out- your body may not be “done”. This is why we have to complete our stress cycle- we have to cue to our bodies that we are safe again.

We developed a stress response for more primitive times- when being chased by a lion you body had to prioritize certain things and de-prioritize others. When your body goes into a stress response this is what happens:

Epinephrine acts instantly to push more blood into your muscles

Endorphins help you ignore the discomfort

Your heart beats faster=blood pumping harder (blood pressure increases)

Breathe more quickly

Muscles tense

Sensitivity to pain diminishes

Attention is on alert- focusing on short-term, here-and-now thinking

Senses heightened

To maximize your body’s efficiency in this state, your other organ systems get deprioritized: digestion slows, immune function shift, growth & tissue repair decreases as well as reproductive functioning

It is simply an uneducated statement saying that burnout isn’t real and that we must power through. If you don’t start addressing your burnout/stress you will be slowly killing yourself. Your heart won’t be able to take it, your decision making skills will continue to be compromised, your body will be physically making you sick. People experience their stress differently however the fact is that everyone who is not completing their stress cycle is doing physical harm to their bodies.

The mindset that we can power through is centered around a masculine viewpoint and doesn’t take into consideration everything that is burning us out. This tends to affect women more than men. Women have to work significantly harder to be seen as an equal at work. I

The thing is, women often experience more stress than men. This is largely due to social conditioning and expectations. Women are oftentimes struggling from emotional exhaustion- doing too much for too long. Even when women know that they need to pause and take care of themselves, there is an immense amount of guilt and shame that they have to work through in order to enjoy their time.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

There are three main causes: Emotional Exhaustion, depersonalization & Decreased sense of accomplishment. The one that I see the most often is Emotional Exhaustion. This tends to affect women more than men (and I primarily work with women). Emotional exhaustion means doing too much for too long and getting “stuck” in the middle of an emotion. Every emotion that we experience has a “life” and we must fully experience the emotion for it to complete its “life” in our bodies. When we don’t allow our bodies to fully experience the emotion we get stuck- this is what emotional exhaustion is.

For example, your colleague is being a jerk about something at work. What you really want to do is yell at him, or cry or something along those lines. But you can’t because it isn’t socially acceptable. What do you do? Hold it in, and carry on. Even if you emotionally feel as though you have moved on, your body still hasn’t and is stuck in the stress cycle. Examples like this happen all day.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

You cannot heal your burnout if you are stuck in a chronic stress cycle. Why? Because our brains are literally not thinking clearly. We can’t make change if we don’t slow down. “Self-care” practices are great, but if nothing is addressing the root cause then you will then get burnt out on self-care. Have you ever started that yoga, or green smoothie routine only to feel like everything was still burning down around you? The root cause of your burnout is the most important thing to address.

But how do we get to that point? START HERE-

Get outside- ideally for 60 minutes in nature. Take a walk for lunch, do your journaling outside, do your workout on the porch. If you can’t do 60 minutes, try walking 5 minutes out the door after each meal. When we are burnt out we struggle to be efficient, creative, inspired, etc. Getting outside, into nature is one of the most effective ways to heal our brains from all of the strain we put on it getting outside helps to restore your “directed attention”. Directed attention is like the gas in the tank. It slowly runs out throughout the day. It is especially exhausting when we ask it to write a lot of emails, drive down a busy highway, switch your attention from your google maps to the flashing billboard to the road then to the list of things you need to get done at work. Exhausted directed attention is that feeling typically around 2:00 or 3:00 when you go for the next cup of coffee, it’s that feeling when you’re trying to write an email that should be easy, but for some reason it is taking forever. Simply getting into nature helps to recalibrate your brain and help you to be more efficient, creative and collaborative. TRY IT, see if you feel better after getting outside. Likely you will get way more done with the second part of your day than you would have if you just tried to “push through”. Complete your stress cycle. The most effective & efficient way to do this is 30–60 minutes of physical exercise/ movement. It doesn’t have to be crazy strenuous. It can be a walk, a swim, a run, dancing, yoga, whatever helps you feel like you moved your body. *If that feels like too long, try a 10 minute run or walk. Truly it’s just starting to get your body moving and allowing it to fully move through the neurological, physiological process. Completing your stress cycle isn’t about feeling 100% better, it’s about feeling incrementally better over time. If you’re burnt out, you likely have weeks, months or even years of stress built up in your body. The stress is likely why your digestive system is all out of whack or you have that back pain that you have to go to the chiropractor or massage therapist for every week. Start completing your stress cycle- then you can find out if something is a chronic stressor and if you need to make a new boundary around it. Other ways to complete your stress cycle (less effective but still effective): Breathing, positive social interaction, laughter, affection, a big cry, creative expression. WHY THESE WORK? It is helping to cue to the brain that you are safe. They are allowing you to move through an emotion completely and let that lizard part of your brain chill out. Spend time alone- Intentionally, without your technology dinging at you. Make time everyday to take some quality 1:1 time with yourself. This is HARD for a lot of folks. We struggle to put ourselves first, often there is shame and guilt associated with it. DO IT ANYWAYS. Make this accessible for yourself. Maybe you have kids- who can hang out with them for 30 minutes while you do something for you? Maybe you live alone and it feels like you’re always alone anyways, MAKE IT INTENTIONAL. Turn the phone off, create space to truly be. The more time we spend alone without distractions we can then reflect on what needs to change in our lives. When we are burnt out we are failing to give ourselves any time at all to slow down and take inventory of what is going on. Ask for support. Women especially get sucked into this life. We think we can/have to do it all. Your partner sucks at noticing that the dishes or laundry needs to be done? BE EXPLICIT with them. Make them a list and ask for the list to be completed by a certain time. If you don’t talk about the time frame, then you might end up anxiously waiting for them to get the job done, get fed up and end up doing it anyway. Let others help you.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Ways to support:

•Actively listening to them. Often we want to “fix” the problem and sometimes this isn’t actually what is needed. Sometimes simply supporting them and telling them they are doing a great job is all that is needed. The phrase my husband and I use is: “are you looking for support or solutions right now?” This helps me be able to vent without feeling like I need to fix it all right now.

•Help to give them the gift of time- Offer to take their kids (this is the best gift you can give parents), Hire a house cleaner to do the big work, get them on a run even when they don’t want to, do the laundry or dishes without being asked, plan meals for a week, make them coffee in the morning. Seriously- these little things are what help. It isn’t about fixing their burnout, it’s about giving them time to reflect on what the root cause of their burnout is. We aren’t burned out just because work is crazy. Usually it’s the crazy job, the need to dress a certain way, trying to eat healthy, needing the household taken care of, keeping the kids or dog or house plants alive, trying to be taken seriously at work after that major screw up last week. Burnout is because everything is too much.

•As a supporter it is not your job to “fix” the burnout but to support the person in finding out what is the root cause of it. You can help to lighten the load, offer resources, but in the end it is up to them to decide if they want to change something.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Encourage & support the use of outside programs, retreats or events. Perhaps even make a 1x a year mandatory. A lot of businesses do have this set up yet most employees do not take the time off because they feel overwhelmed. Encourage every worker to use the resources, upper management should also role model this by doing retreats, events and immersions themselves.

Allow non-essential folks to work from home. Working from home has allowed people to get the work done while also being able to do their laundry and get a quick work out in and make yummy meals and spend time with their families.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Talk about it, share it in the workplace, at the school event, whatever. Start sharing your story because you are not alone. So many people I come into contact with are struggling. Keep sharing your story- keep listening to others’ stories. Put stories of burnout on the front page. Our mental health is so important.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I have noticed that they think that green smoothies, yoga or morning routines are going to fix it all. The thing is- if you don’t get to the root cause, the yoga and green smoothies just amplifies how much of a mess everything else is. Even worse, when we inevitably screw up, or miss it we spiral into a cycle of shame and guilt. How can we be more gentle with ourselves?

It is not about being perfect- it’s about trying as often as you can. It’s about having the hard conversations and sticking up for yourself.

Ultimately it’s about listening to yourself and knowing that you have the answers.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Having intentional experiences in the wilderness works. It helps people slow down & get connected to not only the earth, but themselves and others. I have seen wilderness solo immersions change people’s lives. It is so simple yet we forget that sometimes what we need to do to heal our burnout & stress is “not doing” for a little while.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This has turned out to be such a hard question to answer…

Glennon Doyle and Jen Sincero come to mind for me. Glennon Doyle would be a dream to meet with. I have learned so much from her work over the years and have suggested her books over and over again. I believe she would be incredibly aligned with the vision of what I am creating with Grounding Source. I believe that vulnerability & shame are some of the biggest factors to understanding and healing burnout. We use them both prominently in Solitude (the 3-day event based in southern Utah). I am so obsessed with her book Untamed. I have read and listened to it 3 times by now

I am drawn to Jen Sincero because her book You’re a Badass at Making Money is what prompted me to start my business. I have listened to that book and referred it to others so many times. It was a game changer.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My Favorite way to stay in touch is via Instagram. Follow me @groundingsource

You can also get on my email list by going to groundingsource.com

Please go to groundingsource.com/burnoutguide to download a FREE guide that has all of the information I spoke to above in resource format.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!