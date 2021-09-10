Susan Sasu of Gärden: “Have a genuine curiosity for the world and seek to make a positive impact in it”

Have a genuine curiosity for the world and seek to make a positive impact in it. Ask questions, challenge the status quo, never accept something just because that’s the way it’s always been done. Its in those moments of asking the right questions that you’ll uncover business ideas and find the answers to problems that need to be solved.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Susan Sasu.

Susan is co-founder of Gärden, a black owned wellness brand that provides unique herbal blends to enable healthy lifestyles. She has an extensive background in brand and marketing strategy across CPG and tech and combines that with her passion for wellness to shape Gärden’s overall brand.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’m originally from Ghana West Africa and I moved to the US in 2016 to pursue my MBA at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business. I moved to Seattle after grad school, where I met my partner/co-founder and we bonded over a shared passion to make an impact, especially in the wellness space. We started by asking ourselves what we truly cared about and reflected on our skills and expertise to understand how we could leverage them to build a brand. Those questions, reflections and research led us to realize that natural herbs could heal- physically and emotionally and in 2019, set off to build a brand that empowers people to own their wellness through natural holistic ways.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

In the 2 years I’ve co-managed the business, it has obtained several incredible wins, including a partnership with a network called “Buy From A Black Woman “which allowed us to be part of a pop up in the H&M flagship store in downtown Chicago, but what I find most fulfilling is getting consumer feedback. We’ve gotten feedback that our “Dreamer” nighttime blend helped ease insomnia for a consumer or the look of delight on someone’s face at a festival when they taste our fruity “Boss” blend, mixed with orange juice. Those moments are simply awesome and unforgettable and validate that we’re on the right track to make an impact.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When the business first started, the focus was solely on amplifying why herbal blends were great as healing remedies and storytelling around that. At a festival we vended at in Seattle, I got into a conversation with one of the people that stopped by our booth and in sharing my personal story and the story of my partner I, realized that people didn’t just want to hear about the herbs, they also wanted to hear more about our story. People are inspired and excited by the back story and that is sometimes just as important as the product.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband and co-founder, Dominique Turner. He has an incredible background in architecture and human centered product design and leads our creative design end to end, from the design of the Gärden box to our thoughtful website layout. Its also a lot easier to manage an emerging business, in addition to having a full-time job in tech, with a partner, especially one as supportive as he is.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Despite all the progress that’s been made in women empowerment, there’s still so much more to do, so this stat does not entirely surprise me. I’m also pretty sure if we double clicked on that stat, the percentage for black women founded companies is likely even lower, although 35% of Black business owners are women vs. 27% female owners of other races. There’s a myriad of factors holding women back including limited access to capital, lack of role models who look like them and share similar life experiences and of course societal pressures to continue to prioritize raising a family over anything career related instead of finding the right balance that works for them.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

During this pandemic, I think we’ve all realized how incredibly important it is to support small businesses as that helps them get the needed funds they need to sustain operations, so we must all do our part to commit to their continued support. By virtue of scale, small businesses may be unable to offer free shipping or 2-day shipping for example, but if you find a small business that has great products, support them as much as you can, it does make all the difference. Also, as a society, we must allow women the freedom to choose the life that best suits them, whether that pursuing a balance of career or business, in addition to raising a family or solely prioritizing career/business over the traditional roles we’ve all being socialized to accept.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Well for starters, research has shown that women run businesses outperform the average, so the more women -run businesses there are, the better for the overall economy.

Also, as more women become business owners, it empowers them financially to create the life they want for themselves instead of relying on other people.

Another reason that more women should become founders is so that it inspires the next generation of women business owners and keeps this positive cycle going!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

One of myths I’ve heard is that your business (especially small/medium) can only grow if you’re working on it full time. I don’t think that’s necessarily true. Of course, I believe that after the business scales to a level, it’ll require your full attention but in the emerging/growth stages, it’s possible to combine a 9–5 and a small business. It takes a lot of discipline and prioritization, but it can work, and the great thing is that you can leverage income/savings (and your network) from the 9–5 to fund the small business until it gets to a level that requires a lot more funding.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t think anyone was born with a “founder” gene haha. I do think anyone can be a founder if they have discipline, grit and are genuinely curious about the world and want to make an impact in it. All these attributes can be honed over time.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have a genuine curiosity for the world and seek to make a positive impact in it. Ask questions, challenge the status quo, never accept something just because that’s the way it’s always been done. Its in those moments of asking the right questions that you’ll uncover business ideas and find the answers to problems that need to be solved. Leverage the skills you have. Over the course of your life, you’ve likely amassed a great deal of experience and skills, use them to shape your business. So many women I know undervalue the skills they have, often thinking they’re not qualified or skilled enough, which is often far from the truth. You have the skills, use them, and if upon reflection there are skills you need for the business that you really don’t have, build them- take a class, talk to an expert in the field, Google it. A strong support system. No one gets anywhere by themselves, not even heroes. So, identify your support system, whether that’s family, friends, church family, whomever they are, know them and lean on them. I believe support is a 2-way street, so also be thoughtful about how you provide support to your people. A nurtured network. Building and nurturing a network takes time and effort but its worth it. People from my network have spurred some of our unexpected partnerships and boosted our growth over the past couple of years. Own your wellness. You’re no good to yourself or your business if you’re constantly burnt out. Rest, enjoy nature and the things around you that give you joy. Also, invest time in travelling- it exposes you to different parts of the world and sometimes sparks innovative ideas that can boost your life and or business.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Gärden’s mission is all about making the world a better place — empowering people to thrive by owning their wellness in natural holistic ways. Additionally, the fact that I’m doing this serves as inspiration that a young woman from Ghana, West Africa (or anywhere else in the world) can have a successful global career and found a wellness company that empowers people to thrive.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would start a movement that empowers holistic wellness- physical, emotional, financial, spiritual, and psychological through various forms including dialogue, art, travel and coaching/mentoring. There’s not a one size fits all approach when it comes to wellness, but encouraging people to pause, reflect and act can unlock wellness for people in ways they’ve never even imagined.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Shonda Rhimes. I’ve been an avid lover of her work, even when I lived in Ghana. I would often binge watch several episodes at a time of Grey’s Anatomy, “Scandal” and “How to get away with murder.” I adore her bold storytelling and wowed by her ability to make such an impact, not just in the US, but globally. She truly inspires me, and it would be an honor to meet her.