Kristen Johnson of Wagleaf: “Focus on the passion for your work, not the end result”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristen Johnson.

Kristen Johnson is a pet industry entrepreneur, animal lover, and gardening enthusiast. She is the owner and founder of Wagleaf Organics, a brand of “Farm to paw” artisanal treats for the four-legged foodie, based in New York. Her mission is to not only create a new culinary standard for pets, but to also contribute to the health of our planet and communities by supporting local farmers, ending food deserts and minimizing food waste.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

The one thing anyone who knows me can tell you is that I have always been obsessed with animals since I was a baby. My family jokingly gave me the nickname “Elly May Clampett” and even my imaginary friend was a purple monkey. I grew up down south in a Birmingham, Alabama suburb surrounded by a beautiful nature and varied wildlife. I’m still a country girl at heart. Growing up (and still today) I always volunteered at animal shelters, vet’s offices, and fostered animals until they found their forever home. I’m an absolute magnet for stray animals and it’s the strangest thing that you would have to witness to believe. My childhood home was always the house where the wildlife and strays would choose to make their home to have their young. A couple of times I even brought litters of puppies and kittens to my school and had my own little adoption drives to find them all a home that day. More times than not however, I’ve been a foster fail and made my home their home having a soft spot for seniors and special needs pets. I’m very grateful for that gift. I’d like to think that just means they can sense a good person.

Having said that, it is of no shock to anyone that I would work in the pet and animal industry, but doing what? People always assumed a veterinarian, but I soon realized my sensitive nature wouldn’t do well in that environment. As a teenager, I wanted to be a primatologist and briefly had the experience of working with primates, but those opportunities are few and far in between without making a move to a different continent. The one thing I did always know was that I wanted to work for myself. Even if that meant trying and potentially failing at whatever venture I went into until I figured out what I truly loved within this industry. I’ve had a few businesses, (dog walking business, nutraceutical dog treat brand) that did and do well that I enjoyed, but something was still lacking in my soul about it.

At the very beginning of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus, there was absolutely nothing to do in NYC. It was pretty miserable for many people. The wonderful thing it did for me was it gave me nothing to do but truly focus on myself, the good and the bad, with zero distractions. I would spend my days in my garden just planting away, listening to music as almost a meditative experience. My idea for Wagleaf Organics was actually born out of my self-reflection on what I personally want to contribute to help remedy issues in our communities, our society, our planet. Ending food deserts in underserved communities has always been a passionate issue for me, as well as supporting small local farms and ethical farming practices. Starting my own organization was the focus at the time and still a goal. Simultaneously the inspiration for a new brand hit me.

I had always cooked my senior dog Porter’s meals at home since no commercial food agreed with his health and they were just downright unhealthy. Human grade dog food wasn’t a thing at the time. As I reflected back on fond memories of Porter who passed at 18, I thought about how he was just as much of a foodie as I am since many times, I cooked him a dog friendly version of the same thing I cooked myself for dinner. I bought his groceries from the farmer’s markets in NYC just like I did my own. I really felt like why don’t dogs get to have not just healthy options, but the same culinary experience and variety as we do? Where this tied into my community involvement is that I would not only source all ingredients from local New York farms, but I would also donate a portion of revenue to organizations who are fighting the cause of ending food deserts in underserved communities. After that, I just had epiphany after epiphany, back-to-back effortlessly about every other detail of this new brand. Wagleaf was born!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Well as I mentioned earlier, during the pandemic I really began to do some work on self. One of those things was changing my mindset and way of thinking. I tend to be a person who worries a lot and like many others suffer from a bit of anxiety. I was subconsciously always waiting for the other shoe to drop. I realized that I was putting that negative energy out into the universe, so when something bad would happen I would be like “see, I knew it”. I thought what do I have to lose by trying another approach, and just knowing in my mind that everything would work out after looking back and realizing that things always have. Maybe not as planned, but I always made it through. After that, almost to the point of being scary, things would just fall into place or I would have opportunities present themselves in the most coincidental way, or just at the right time when I needed it. Even things that went wrong at the time turned out to be for the best that they did. I have also become able to handle things going wrong in a way better manner than I used to. Simply because my mindset has changed to knowing that everything happens exactly in the way it’s meant to. It’s been quite astounding to witness.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It wasn’t a mistake per se, but I did have a pretty big “DUH!” facepalm moment. I do my own product photography for my brand because I’ve always been a creative and I just love doing it. I had never really done product photography before so I was unfamiliar with backdrops. I kept thinking where am I going to find all of these counters and wooden tabletops, marble counters etc.? Then you know how Google and Instagram clearly reads our thought and shows us an ad, well I all of a sudden saw an advertisement of a company that sells product photography backdrops. “Ohhh that’s what they are doing?!” Big facepalm. What I learned is that it’s ok to not know what you’re doing at first. I just laughed at myself and was thankful that I found out.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?



You know what, without sounding cliché, I have to say my mother, Valencia. No one really prepares you for how isolating and lonely being an entrepreneur can be, especially when you are running your entire operation solo. Even friends and family who you assume will be there to support you and your product, be excited for you, can disappoint you. Being the person I am, I would take those things to heart and it would really hurt me at the time. There isn’t a single person on this planet who has been a bigger supporter and my biggest cheerleader than my mom. She’s there to console me when I am let down or need to vent, she hypes me up when I need a pep talk to remind me that I can do whatever I set my mind to do. Any product I have ever come up with she is always the very first customer. She is the one person who I without a doubt know I can count on for anything.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?



Aside from the one of the biggest issues that women get almost no funding, the pandemic has put a spotlight on a long festering deeper problem. We simply don’t have time. We live in a patriarchal society that places the majority of childcare responsibilities disproportionately on the mother. During the pandemic women made up 100% of the job loss in America, while men saw an increase in jobs. That’s because with the kids being home women were forced to decide between work and staying home to be there for their children. Even those who can afford child care are struggling with working from home, so the vast majority who cannot afford to have help at home it’s nearly impossible to have a productive work day. Between raising children, household chores, taking care of their spouse and her day job, how can a woman believe that she can start an entire business when she can’t even get two minutes to herself? This has been a problem pre-Covid that has been exacerbated now.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think society as a whole can benefit from creating a more balanced viewpoint on household responsibilities. Our government can certainly do a better job in supporting families with childcare assistance. We are one of the only developed countries that doesn’t provide these benefits. Our economy as a whole suffers from less women in the workforce. Childcare costs have tripled in the past couple of decades and surpassed the rate of inflation. Not to mention wages have not increased. So many women decide to stay home and take care of their households as any economic growth they could see would be wiped out by the cost of childcare. The US loses out on over a trillion dollars because of lost productivity with women out of the work force. Childcare assistance really would be a win win for everyone. Think of all of the women who could follow their dreams, whether it be entrepreneurship or otherwise, if they had that help. We talk a lot about funding women, which of course is a huge issue, but just this simple fix would do so much to push women entrepreneurs ahead.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Because we live in the society that we do I believe if we had more women founders, we ourselves would help alleviate many of the workforce issues that plague us. What I mean by that is for example: Say you work for a company and have to be at the office but your babysitter doesn’t show up that day, so now you have to make a decision to miss out on a workday and putting your job in jeopardy. I have so many girlfriends who work in a corporate setting who complain that the boys club at the top don’t understand or simply don’t care about their responsibilities as a mother. Especially if they don’t have children themselves. Women are more empathetic by nature so I think it would take a woman CEO of a company to say I understand that burden so why don’t we come up with a solution like having a daycare center in the office building for these types of events. Now you don’t have to make that tough decision.

That’s just one example but because women understand other women and know what we go through, we understand our employee’s need for things like paid maternity leave, personal days that we may need off for those with difficult menstrual cycles, or overall, just creating a more healthier work environment, emotionally or otherwise. Women can hire and promote more women. Women can make sure other women have equal pay. We can use our feminine energy and knowledge to help other women flourish. Not only that, but the data shows that women led companies outperform their male led counterparts drastically as well as having a much greater employee satisfaction rate.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

One of the biggest myths I think of is this sense that in order to be successful in business or in your career is that you have to take on this pitbull in a skirt mentality. To be a part of the boy’s club, being ruthless and cold. Oh no, you can’t cry on the job god forbid. That just isn’t me and it never has been. I’m in touch with my feelings, I’m compassionate, I’m feminine. None of these things equal being a pushover however, and I would say can make you an even better leader. I am so pleased to see this shift where it’s all about being a part of a girl’s club now. Women looking out for other women whether it be VC funds that only focus on female founders, mentorship, empowerment, promoting woman owned small businesses etc. No one can or will fight for women like a woman. I think we are finally stepping into our power and not waiting on men to give us these opportunities that we have for so long been fighting for. It’s truly beautiful to see.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I feel like the typical and idealistic answer is “Of course everyone can be a founder. You just need a good idea and passion.” Although those two things are definitely necessities of being a successful founder, it’s just not the case and it’s important to be honest, no to deter anyone, but so people really know what they are getting into before they go down a certain path. Different people thrive better in different environments. “If you build it, they will come” is very misguided. Passion without direction or a plan and a skill won’t get you far. I tell friends jokingly all the time this isn’t what you want. I personally wouldn’t have it any other way, but it’s not at all as glamorous as social media makes it out to be and not everyone is cut out for it which is perfectly fine. It’s a lot of ups and downs, sleepless nights, anxiety, risk, tears, you name it. However, the rewards and harvest from your hard work and your vision, is a feeling that I can’t even put in words. Quite literally the best thing ever and I would take this road a million times. Not only that, but not everyone wants to be a business owner which is totally ok too. I tend to get annoyed by this section of people who go on social media and shame people for not running their own business, or telling them that they should have started a business with that extra thousand dollars. Also, having great employees is just as important as well, and no business can function without them, so everyone has their own path.

That being said, if you’re like me and say “bring it on!”, here are a few qualities you need: 1. Passion PLUS determination to get through the long hours and moments where you feel like you are getting nowhere despite all of your effort. Having the drive to get through those bumps and not give up are key. I keep a mindset that there is no plan B.

2. Fearlessness. There will be many naysayers and criticism. Many buckle and fold at the first hint of doubt. You have to dare to be different and completely unafraid to fail. With everything in life, I would rather try and fail than not try at all. Think of the most successful innovators in the world. They were all told that it couldn’t be done and that they were crazy. Block all of that out.

3. Discipline and patience. The money doesn’t come overnight. In the early stages you will need to plan carefully, budget, and be prepared to make personal and financial sacrifices.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Focus on the passion for your work, not the end result. Many times, as entrepreneurs we get too caught up on what success we want to have, how much money we will make. Doing what you’re passionate about and redirecting your energy there will help you produce your best work in order for you to reach those end goals.

2. You don’t have to have it all figured out. There’s a quote I love that describes the mind of an entrepreneur perfectly. It says they will jump off a cliff and build the plane on the way down. I myself sometimes struggle with perfectionism and want everything to be just right before I reveal it to the world. No company has gone without some form of evolution. It’s ok to change and make improvements along the way, as long as you are learning from your mistakes. If you don’t look back on your journey with a tad bit of cringe, you waited too late to start or launch.

3. Be your true authentic self and let your people come to you. My personality shows up a lot in my work because of its creative nature. Sometimes I’ll think “is this a little too quirky? Will people get it?” I struggled a bit at first with the idea of revealing myself as a founder because I felt I wanted to appeal to a broader audience. That’s not really the best tactic. Being different is the point and you can’t please everyone. There are billions of people on this planet, so there is an audience for you who will totally relate to you and your vision.

4. It’s completely normal to have bad or off days. Weeks even. There is no direct route to the top and sometimes you don’t feel or perform your best. That just comes with being a human. Sometimes you can just lack motivation or creative inspiration. You may be sad or distracted. You will have times when you wonder if you even made the right decision or will this even work. This is an emotional path. The important thing is to recognize and acknowledge when you have these feelings, but not stay there. Remember you’re just having a bad week; you don’t have a bad business.

5. Grinding is important, but so is rest and self-care. Our society glorifies this concept of constantly working and grinding nonstop in order to be successful. You certainly have to maintain a level of focus and productivity, but resting and taking care of your physical and mental well-being is equally important. You can’t perform your best if you’re completely worn out and mentally frazzled. Like my grandmother would say, “if you don’t sit down, your body will sit you down”. Take care of you.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I think making the world a better place is more of a collective effort, but I can say that I have certainly contributed. My brand Wagleaf Organics only sources our ingredients from small local farmers who align with our ethos of ethical, sustainable farming practices. The industrial food system has taken a huge toll on our environment, our economy, and our health, pets included. Supporting local farmers keeps money in the community, instead of going to large corporations, and protects their land from being bought out by developers. Also, the shorter the distance the food travels, the more nutrient dense and fresh it is. Not only that but you don’t have to worry about all of the chronic disease-causing chemicals that are used in industrial farming or the horrible treatment of animals in the meat and dairy industry. We actually also try to support as many women owned farms as well. By keeping my brand small batch, we significantly cut down on food waste.

Secondly Wagleaf supports an donates to organizations that fight to end food deserts in underserved communities. In many areas, mainly black and brown neighborhoods, it’s nearly impossible to find any healthy options for food. Every corner is filled with fast food restaurants and the grocery stores are few and far in between, with little produce. These organizations help alleviate food desert conditions by extending support for small stores and neighborhood-based farmers markets, teaching youth about healthier eating, and even showing them how to grow their own food hydroponically since they have no access to land, supporting community gardens, etc. In general, taking a more proactive approach on these issues if the government won’t allocate the necessary funds to these issues. We support a lot of grass roots organizations and efforts to do our part.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see more people and organizations start community gardens in more urban areas. Educating our children on the importance of healthy eating and taking a more proactive approach. We really don’t have time to wait for government assistance on these issues with lives at stake. I want gardening to be cool and not looked at as just something the hippie, earthy types get into. I wasn’t always into it as a child or young adult, but I can’t tell you how awe inspiring it is to watch a living, breathing thing grow right before your eyes from your care and love.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

So technically I have already briefly met this person, but I would love to have a more in depth sit down with her. Pamela Bosco who is the founder and CEO of Pet King Brands and the brand Zymox, which carries antimicrobial products for dogs is my absolute role model. She has even won an icon award for women in the pet industry. Despite her wild success she is super down to earth and has this beautiful ranch full of animals (dogs, cats, livestock etc.) Absolute goals! I would love to have her as a mentor.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.