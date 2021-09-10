Avanlee Christine Of Avanlee Care: “You need to have a strong business idea and the drive to pull it through”

You need to have a strong business idea and the drive to pull it through. Second, you need to be a good judge of people and character. Third, you need to be fearless and convincing when asking for investment. Fourth, you need to be prepared to evangelize your company and in the media. Lastly, you need to be courageous to do what no one else is doing.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Avanlee Christine, CEO & Founder of Avanlee Care.

Avanlee Christine is a founder, technologist and businesswoman. Throughout her career, Avanlee has worked to provide better health and social care solutions for the elderly. Her experience caring for others — and working with her own family to care for her ailing grandfather for 8 years — led her to realize that there was no technology solution available on the market that helped families and caregivers effectively support the health and social needs of an aging relative remotely. With the pandemic, that need became all the more acute. As a result, she founded Avanlee Care to address that gap and provide families with a solution to transform the quality of remote health and social care for their elderly relatives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Born and raised in Montana, I developed the nationally available Avanlee app to fill a void that once existed in the world of elder caregiving. I would say my career actually started at the age of 10 when my grandfather fell ill. For the next eight years, I watched my grandmother, parents, aunts and uncles all help care for him until he passed in 2008. I spent my career working in New York City in the healthcare system building technology solutions to help seniors age at home, yet in 2020 when the pandemic hit, I knew it was time to build a better way to care for someone in the home. Based on my own experiences with my grandfather and then being faced last year with the challenge of helping my mom remotely care for my ailing grandmother, a better solution for family caregivers had to be developed which is when I decided to start my company Avanlee Care and develop the Avanlee app. The app provides powerful tools — all in one place — for families struggling to care for an aging relative in need while juggling their own family, careers and time. The all-in-one app aids adult children in staying connected with their relative and their caregiving team, as well as facilitate the scheduling and attending of physician visits, capturing real-time health biometrics, automatically alerting the family to routine changes or accidents, and even managing medications — all in one solution, a first of its kind in the marketplace.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When I started Avanlee Care my grandmother was still living in her home in Montana but during COVID her health declined rather quickly and we had to move her into an assisted living facility. This was very unexpected as she was very healthy but when the lockdown hit, she became very lonely and her health took a turn for the worse. I was very worried that because her health was declining, she would not want to learn how to use technology. The opposite happened and she became dependent on Avanlee to manage all her medications, physician appointments and communicate with us through the private family social feed. I was so impressed with how quickly she became familiar with Avanlee and now she uses it daily, it’s a huge part of her life!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

While I’m not so sure any mistakes you make as a founder are funny (haha), my biggest mistake was choosing a business partner early on who I had never worked with before which did not work out and created roadblocks from the start. I learned that when building a founding team and choosing your partners, it is critical to find like-minded people who share your vision and goals and who come recommended by people you trust. Your founding team is critical, and my advice is to choose your co-founders like you would choose your spouse!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Esther Dyson is our lead angel investor and my personal business advisor. Esther is a prominent and highly regarded investor focused on healthcare, open government, digital technology, biotechnology and outer space. I met Esther in 2015 at her office in Soho on a Sunday afternoon and told her about my idea to change the way families cared for the elderly. It was that meeting where she advised me to follow my passion and go and start the company. Since that day, Esther has walked with me through the highs and lows of starting Avanlee Care. Her support and mission to bring to market affordable healthcare solutions to families is why we are here today. Fun fact — Esther also let me stay in her spare NYC apartment when I was not taking a salary to get my business off the ground while we raised money!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Founding a company requires a 100 percent commitment and a 24/7 way of thinking and working over a long period of time, which is incredibly demanding and gets in the way of daily life. From my friends, family and business associates, I’ve found that so many women wear so many hats and have to juggle not just their households, family and their busy schedules, but also full-time jobs, so they just simply don’t have the capacity to also build and run a start-up despite having the passion to want to.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

If you are a female founder, you definitely need to have a support system to help manage all areas of your family and life — and you need to have the courage to start no matter the barriers and demands of daily life. Start with your vision and the company you want to create and put that thinking to paper. And while doing that, don’t be put off by people saying you need more experience, more resources and more time. All of that will come when you follow your passions and stay on your chosen path. Second, it’s vital to find the right investors who have the confidence to invest in women-owned start-ups, believe in your vision and who won’t say, “Where is your specific category degree and decades of work experience?”

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Without women founders, the world misses out on what these women bring to the table to make the way we live better and solve our problems. The women in my life are smart, creative, passionate, resourceful,and confident and offer the world so much in how they show up every day. Great ideas don’t lie in the majority of one gender either, so until we have an equal number of male and female founders, we all will continue to miss out on a significant amount of innovation.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

As a founder you can sometimes feel like you have to do it all by yourself, so it’s incredibly important to build a strong team around you as quickly as you can. Avanlee Care has a really strong team that brings me the support I need, and I’m most proud of that. For example, Chris Steel — our COO who was the former head of healthcare at a global consulting firm — has a skillset that I could never even dream of mastering, and because of that our company is successfully rolling out a product that is changing the way we care for our elderly population.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

You need to be a big picture person with tremendous self-belief that your idea will work, and you need the ability to find the right people who share that belief and can bring the right expertise. A founder needs to be a good evangelist and be confident in asking investors for capital and selling the big idea. My three major contributions to Avanlee Care were: (1) I had the idea and was passionate about it; (2) I built a strong team around me to make it a reality; and (3) I raised the money.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

First, you need to have a strong business idea and the drive to pull it through. Second, you need to be a good judge of people and character. Third, you need to be fearless and convincing when asking for investment. Fourth, you need to be prepared to evangelize your company and in the media. Lastly, you need to be courageous to do what no one else is doing.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Transforming the way elderly people are cared for in the home so they live healthier, happier lives.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My passion is elder care, and I want to be an advocate in this generation for the elderly. I hope that one day when you hear the name Avanlee you associate it with elder care and as the way families come together to give the best care possible for an aging parent at home.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

MacKenzie Scott. Throughout history we’ve seen money rule a person’s life and for a person to help build one of the largest companies in the world, I would like to know at what point — and why — did she decide that her resources would be best used to benefit other people’s lives versus just keeping it for herself. There are few people with such influence who demonstrate such “selflessness,” and I find that when they do, they seem to live overall happier lives.

