Deena Von Yokes of Studio Savvy: “Know your financial responsibilities”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Deena Von Yokes. Deena Von Yokes is the founder and owner of Studio Savvy, a hair salon located in Rancho Santa Fe, California. A stylist and educator, Von Yokes has spent her 39-year career building her business and mentoring the next generation of hairstylists. A hair color specialist, she is a Redken Artist Educator and has trained with the best in the industry to build her expertise over the years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up in a salon and followed in my mother‘s footsteps. At a very young age, after school and on weekends through high school, I did my friend’s hair for fun at my mom’s salon. The truth is most kids would go home from school; in my case, I went to my mom’s salon after school as far back as I can remember.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

After 40 years in the industry, there are many stories to tell, but the one that comes to mind is the most recent. We all know COVID affected a lot of people; for me it was a little extra. I got news of an unfortunate diagnosis of breast cancer layered with having been told I needed to leave my business and go home for the first time ever in my career — what a surreal time for me, my career, and my family. I went into survival mode. I had to fight opening and closing my business three times, keep my staff positive all while I was in and out of surgery for a double mastectomy and all the reconstruction that followed. I didn’t think I was going to make it at times, but I learned that pure desire, the power of discussion, and love from my family and friends was all I needed. I know this all happened for many reasons, but one that stands out the most is I’ve never been aware of how loved I am. This experience gave me strength and has inspired me to show others how much they are loved.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

If you had a glimpse of where I came from, you would have never guessed I’d create the life I have now. Let’s put it this way, I have an amazing mother who is also in the industry, and she’s my hero. We both came from nothing. As a child, the early years were rough, to say the least. My dad left my mom, who was 19, and had three children, ages 3 and younger. In all honesty, If it weren’t for my grandma and food stamps, we wouldn’t have eaten, and thank god for the Goodwill, which is where my school clothes were from, just to scratch the surface. My grandma and mom held it together and paved the way to build a better life for my children, and me. I watched my mom work her butt off, and she became one of the best in the salon business. She had an advanced haircutting academy, which is where I received my foundation skills. Now I’m a salon owner at Studio Savvy Salon in Rancho Santa Fe, California. I’ve also launched my own academy, Advanced Hair Academy where I’m able to share my wisdom, experience, and knowledge.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake was my assistant mixed the wrong color and I applied it. The color I applied was a bright red color on a male client and it was supposed to be natural brown. The client was a good sport. It was a pretty easy fix, so no harm, no foul.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think what holds women back from having more career success is having most of the responsibilities when it comes to running a household and raising children. At some point, something has to give no matter how strong your desire is to be an amazing businesswoman. I believe children and marriage come first, but then where’s the time for your business and self care? I live this struggle: being married, having three sons and owning a thriving business. In the end, there’s very little time to sleep and exercise.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think it takes a village to help raise your children. I personally ask for help from my husband and delegate chores and responsibilities at home and at work. I personally couldn’t do it if it wasn’t for my husband seeing himself as more of a partner who shares the responsibilities. I’m praying as a society this becomes more common.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

The reason women founders are so great is we do bring a little more emotion to the table which I don’t think is a bad thing. As a businesswoman, I’ve been told over and over to take the emotions out of things, but I discovered that’s just not possible for me. I do feel we have a very strong connection with our intuition which helps when it comes to making many business decisions. I think women see a lot of the little things which add up to a lot when it comes to avoiding mistakes. I think one of the big successes for women in general, is our ability to connect.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

One of the myths is, you make it look so easy. There is nothing easy about being a mom, wife, friend, boss and business owner. It takes a lot of inner strength, desire, commitment and discipline. I think the biggest key to success (which is not easy) is sticking with your commitment, keeping your word and having strong integrity in who you are in life. This is the foundation to all things. Without a strong foundation, you cannot build and grow from there.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

One word comes to mind — leadership! You have to have compassion and really care about others and have a strong commitment to making a difference in the world. A good leader is someone who is not afraid to take risks and make hard decisions. I think you have to have a strong backbone and be willing to be responsible for others relying on you. Consistently being positive and having a great attitude is crucial. A strong leader needs to be open and available emotionally and mentally to others needs. It’s important to have a plan and continually strategize and reassess the plans you already have, So staying adaptable is key. Multi-tasking is another trait that is mandatory when it comes to long-term success. In business, there are a multitude of things flying past you every day and you have to be able to make decisions quickly. In order to make those decisions, you need to have a degree of confidence. In my opinion, the difference between a job and a career is a job where you go to work and follow a system that somebody has already put into place. A career is something that you are constantly growing, changing, learning, and building.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Like most business owners, I learned everything the hard way. I wouldn’t trade my experience for the world, but there were five lessons I wish I knew before I started running my own business.

1. Prioritize your health.

Airline safety videos say, “Put on your own mask before assisting others.” I’ve found this to be true of entrepreneurship, too. I can’t be there for my employees and customers if I’m sick or stressed.

In my experience, entrepreneurs often have a tendency to focus so much on the hustle that we forget to take care of ourselves. And that means we just can’t perform at 100%, which is doing a disservice to our dreams for the business.

Over time, I’ve learned that prioritizing health can look like:

• Taking personal time off or a vacation: Give yourself a set number of hours every year — and use them all.

• Scheduling exercise: I make physical activity part of my day by carving it out in my calendar.

• Sleeping better: Don’t take work calls after hours, and don’t stay up checking your email. I’ve found doing this means I can enjoy worry-free sleep.

2. Customer service is the great differentiator.

I’ve seen new businesses try all sorts of gimmicks to get more customers in the door. While you might turn heads with a unique outdoor sign, I’ve found that promotions like these are often just expensive distractions.

If you need to stand out from the crowd, focus on the things your customers actually care about. For example, my hair salon’s customers probably wouldn’t care about us buying top-of-the-line blow dryers, but they would absolutely care about customer service.

Instead of routing your money and attention to gimmicks, invest in your customers. I consider customer service to be, by far, the best way to stand out, even if you have a competitor offering an identical service.

This means investing in real customer relationships, offering zero-hassle returns, and replying quickly to customer calls and emails. As strange as it sounds, this is often enough to bring more customers through your door (maybe even with a friend in tow).

3. Know your financial responsibilities.

You’re in business to earn money, but some entrepreneurs shy away from the numbers because they feel intimidated. I naively started my salon without a lot of financial know-how, figuring that everything would sort itself out.

I was clearly wrong. As a business owner, you can’t educate yourself enough on money, loans and finances. If you stay in the dark, chances are good that you’ll wake up with a big pile of debt and no money in the bank.

I quickly realized that doing the math is the best way to predict your business’s future. That means avoiding debt whenever possible, minimizing interest payments and even hiring an accountant to manage everything correctly.

4. Plan and set goals.

I hate how some entrepreneurs make success look so effortless. In the world of small business, success is only possible if you set goals and make an actionable plan to achieve those goals.

After starting my salon, I realized I couldn’t just stumble my way into success. If I wanted to increase our revenue, I had to get serious about goal-setting.

Always create a plan for the future. Set a big long-term goal such as, “My business will earn 1 million dollars in 2025.” When in doubt, use the SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound) goal-setting framework to do this. From there, chop that goal into actionable yearly, quarterly, monthly and even daily goals. In my experience, that transforms your big dreams into something tangible.

5. Draw boundaries.

When you first go into business for yourself, your entire world revolves around the business. While this stage is fun, exciting and a little scary, the side effect is the blurring of the boundaries between your real life and your career.

You need boundaries between yourself and your clients, employees and work. Once your business starts to take off, it’s even harder to draw firm boundaries, and that’s why you have to start from day one.

The Bottom Line

No one told me that starting a salon wouldn’t be a challenge. Although I expected a few speed bumps along the way, some situations still caught me off guard. If you’re considering a new venture, listen to the entrepreneurs who came before you, and soak in their wisdom. Doing so might help you build a better, more substantial business from the start.

Some short answers

Take care of your body. After 40 years, my days (for my hands) are numbered and I need to think about what’s next. Learn to say no and mean it.

Establish strong boundaries. If you don’t know your limits, then people don’t know your limits. I learned more recently what you permit, you promote.

Know your worth; it is essential to charge correctly and continually update your prices.

You can’t make everyone happy. I always had a strong determination to make everyone happy, and the reality is, you can’t. I learned that you have to be OK with that.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Sharing my talents is making a difference in the world. I’m committed to taking my career to the next level by sharing my years of knowledge and experience with others through advanced education. I love helping the up-and-coming talent of our industry regarding how to run a business, how to treat a client, how to do a client consultation, how to do color formulation and so much more. I think there’s a reason we’re all in this world, and mine is sharing knowledge and helping others in my industry become successful.

I am grateful for knowing that I’ve touched people’s lives. It is and always will be a great feeling knowing that people leave your chair, and they’re happier than when they got in the chair. And that’s coming from the connection with a client. But more than that, when it comes to my team, being a mentor is what lights me up and keeps me going on days I feel like quitting. The biggest reward career-wise is when someone that worked for you 10 years ago comes around and shares all the things that you did to impact their life. I want more of this, and I feel that’s the gift you receive when you’re in education.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I started my life in poverty, not having the resources or the knowledge on how to start preparing and planning for my future. I was raised by a single mom who had three kids by the age of 19. My father left. My mother worked in a beauty parlor in the back of a barbershop and she single-handedly pulled us out of poverty. I am forever thankful to have this industry as our saving grace along with my mom’s fighting spirit. If it wasn’t for our scissors and combs, we would not have eaten or had a roof over our heads. Scissors and combs in itself are the tools it took to build our future.

I want to leave a legacy. I have a dream to create a movement called #ScissorsAndCombs. I want to raise funds and use profits to get these tools into the hands of people along with the knowledge on how to use them. I feel I can make an impact with those who have similar struggles and obstacles when it comes to getting started in building their career and their future. I can’t help but share this quote, ”give a man a fish they eat for a day, teach a man how to fish, and they eat for a lifetime.”

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Anthony Robbins. During some of my darkest, craziest, and most confusing moments, I honestly had to return to some of the things that I learned from him. In these times, I took a look at my ”stinking thinking,” my mom called it. There are truly so many things I do today that I learned in my 20’s from Tony. One of the biggest lessons was to do five things every day to work towards something and create what you want one step at a time. I now say one brick at a time and eventually, you get the wall. If you don’t start and you don’t take the step, you’ll never get that wall. It’s all about setting your goals and accomplishing them with a plan.