Sarah Pieters of Queen Bee Hub: “Persistence ”

Persistence — As a founder, you will come across times when people close the door on you, tell you “no”, don’t believe in your product and the list goes on. Persistence is key. Some of the biggest brands that we know and love today had hundreds of doors closed on them at the beginning of their journey. If you come across an investor that gives you a list of reasons as to why he/she/they won’t invest, then make a note of that and learn from it for your next pitch.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Pieters.

Sarah is the Co-Founder & CEO of Queen Bee Hub (queenbeehub.com), an educational platform which empowers small business owners and female entrepreneurs globally. She is an entrepreneur with over 10 years’ experience in startups internationally, with a specialist background in Digital Marketing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

The pleasure is all mine, thanks for having me. I have always been extremely multi-passionate, with interests in both the creative and analytical side of things. I have a background in Digital Marketing, with a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in International Marketing from the University of London. Even though I was always running marketing departments, I was always involved in other parts of the startups that I had worked for and was always trying to understand what makes startups successful and what makes them fail. I always had a very good relationship with other departments (such as product, engineering and customer support) which helped me learn all about their pain points and what worked for them. I eventually found myself helping and advising friends and acquaintances that had their own businesses on best practices and strategies that I had tried and tested along the way. When the pandemic hit in 2020, I had just had a baby and was reading about the impact of Covid on women and mothers globally, when I came across a study by McKinsey titled ‘Women in the Workplace 2020’. The statistics shook me to the core and I suddenly envisioned a future where there are even less women at the table, making important decisions. I knew that my passion involved helping others, especially women, build successful businesses, and realised very quickly that I couldn’t wait any longer. Something had to be done to help encourage women back into the workforce. I called up my co-founder, Ran Janda, a brilliant entrepreneur who I had worked with previously and who I knew was just as passionate about empowering and helping women as I was, and asked if she wanted to start Queen Bee Hub with me. She jumped on board immediately and the rest is history!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I think that the sheer support from industry leaders in this area has been the biggest pleasant surprise for us. We were reaching out to prominent figures in the industry to interview and talk about entrepreneurship and women in business and we were met with a lot of support. We have interviewed people like Sandy Carter, who is an unbelievable business woman, named one of the top 10 women in Tech and is the VP of Amazon Web Services. We’ve also interviewed Eli Schwartz, who is an SEO genius and the former Director of Growth at SurveyMonkey, amongst many other great leaders. We were extremely humbled by their support.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we started creating our courses months ago, I remember that Ran and I had each recorded a topic and then shared it with each other for feedback (we have a very open and communicative style, especially when it comes to feedback, because we always want to put the best content out there) and I remember us hearing each other’s voice over and realising that we sounded like absolute robots. Not because of the tech, but because we were so focused on making everything sound right and as close to perfect as possible, that we almost forgot to sound ‘human’ while recording. We laughed about it and completely scrapped that topic and re-recorded everything, with a more relaxed approach. We learned that it’s better to be ourselves than to be perfect.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Apart from all the industry leaders that have formed part of our interview guests, I’d like to focus on 2 people. Firstly, my brilliant co-founder, Ran Janda. She is such a brilliant mind and she believed in me from the start and came on board without any hesitations. We are each other’s support through all the usual business challenges that entrepreneurs face and I’m so grateful to have her by my side on this journey and can’t wait for what the future holds for Queen Bee Hub.

The second person I’d like to mention is my husband. He is by far the most supportive person and I couldn’t have done this without him. He has always believed in everything I do and supports me to reach all my goals, in any way he can. I always believe that men have a big part to play in ensuring that there is equality at the workplace, and my husband is definitely a role model for that.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

These statistics are definitely not ideal and change needs to happen. From my personal experience, especially when I was working in the tech industry, I rarely came across female founders, and the number is even lower for female funded companies.

In my opinion, there are a few factors that play a role in influencing these statistics. Firstly, you can’t increase the female funded companies’ percentage if there aren’t enough female founded companies to begin with.

So the question is, what is holding us women back?

The first factor is what I call the ‘juggle struggle’ and that refers to the struggles that us women have with juggling running a business and also managing to devote enough time to growing a family, being a parent and partner, as well as finding time for family and friends. There is a huge mental load that is placed on women, that is tough to deal with, especially because running a business in itself can be exhausting. The second factor is the harsh reality of the statistics around funding for women-led startups. When you go into something, already knowing that the chances of you securing funding is extremely low, can make some women rethink their decision of starting a business. When anyone starts a business, they are taking a step towards the unknown and are most of the time also taking a financial risk. According to a study by Harvard Business Review, women-led startups received just 2.3% of VC funding in 2020, and that was down from 2.8% in 2019. All of these statistics combined can be very disheartening for some. The third factor, and one that pushed us to start Queen Bee Hub, is the lack of community for female entrepreneurs. We know that running a business can be isolating for many women, especially those that don’t have a support network in the industry. There have also been reports, such as the Australian Government’s Boosting Female Founders Initiative report, that reported female founders found it difficult to access supportive networks. There are many more factors, but the last one I’ll touch on is motherhood. Mothers reading this, including myself, can understand the struggle of choosing whether to focus on building a career, or taking the time to start a family.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think that everyone can do their part in helping female entrepreneurs overcome these obstacles.

From the government’s side, we know that childcare is extremely expensive and this is an obstacle that working mothers have to face when they decide to go back to work. There are some incentives in place for employees, such as childcare credits, but this should be available for entrepreneurs too. Policymakers should take this into consideration, because investing in female entrepreneurs means investing in the economy.

I also think policymakers need to take a look at countries like Sweden as a good example when it comes to paternity leave and work-life balance in general. I travel to Sweden quite a lot, and I see the same amount of dads pushing prams as I do mothers. Parents in Sweden are entitled to 480 days of paid parental leave when a child is born or adopted. These days can be split between both parents, with 90 days reserved exclusively for one parent (non transferrable). Single parents are entitled to 480 days. In addition to this, Sweden has very affordable childcare and as soon as a child turns one, they have a right to a place in nursery school. This is something that is incredibly helpful and supportive for female entrepreneurs and mothers returning to the workplace. Imagine how many businesses can be built with these opportunities in place?

Another obstacle that we’ve noticed when speaking to many women in business, is that lack of confidence (there’s even a term for it called The Confidence Gap), or rather, the fear of self promotion. We can talk about this for ages, and we have some great interviews with industry leaders where we refer to this topic on our LinkedIn Page. There are many studies on this that show that women are less comfortable with self promotion than men are. There needs to be a culture shift, where women feel comfortable to promote themselves, without fearing that it will lead to less acceptance rather than more acceptance. They should be able to talk about their successes and share their positive contributions with the world in the same way that men do.

As I previously touched on briefly, I also think that we need more female VC’s, because we know that female VC’s are more likely to invest in women-led startups. Knowing that the chances of securing investment for your business is higher, can be really encouraging for female entrepreneurs, rather than the current 2.3% statistic of women-led startups that were funded in 2020.

Lastly, I think that we as female entrepreneurs that have already gone through the hurdles that most face, should help empower and encourage other female entrepreneurs. This is exactly why Queen Bee Hub was created. I’ll end this question with reference to an interview that I had the pleasure of having with Sandy Carter, VP of Amazon Web Services. When discussing this topic, she said “Every woman needs to reach back and pull someone else forward and imagine if we all did that, how much further along we would be, just from that simple act of pulling one person with us. It could be a game changer.” and I think that sums it up incredibly well.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

There is a lot of research to show that women outperform their male counterparts across a number of different metrics, for example revenue and return on investment. Boston Consulting Group evaluated 350 companies which were part of the MassChallenge program and the study showed that for every dollar of investment raised, women-led startups generated 78 cents in revenue, compared to the 31 cents generated by men. This means that women, in general, are brilliant when it comes to running a business and they are also very empathic, are great problem solvers and have a huge amount of untapped potential, amongst other factors.

A study by McKinsey Global Institute found that an increase in women’s equality could add 12 trillion dollars to the global economy by 2025, with a best case scenario of 28 trillion dollars. This just goes to show that female entrepreneurs are extremely important for economic growth.

From a more personal perspective, becoming an entrepreneur offers women the option to manage their lifestyle better, especially those that have family responsibilities to juggle.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I think that people tend to romanticise the idea of being a founder. I’ve heard many people say that they want to start a business and make it an overnight success, eventually making lots of money and retiring early. Whilst that isn’t completely impossible, the idea of ‘overnight success’ is a myth in itself. Those companies that look like they’ve come out of nowhere and have blown up, have almost definitely been working at it for years.

Starting and running a business is a big risk and takes a lot of hard work and I think that it’s very important to mention, because those looking to start businesses should go into it knowing what to expect as much as possible. The more you know and prepare yourself, the higher the chance you have of it working out.

I also think that it’s important for people to know that becoming a founder doesn’t guarantee you a steady income initially. This depends on a business by business case, but a lot of companies may not see a profit for a few years and that’s ok, as long as you’re making some headway and growing slowly but surely.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I really believe that you can do anything that you put your mind to. When I started out many years ago, I used to dread the thought of speaking in front of a crowd or interviewing people. I pushed myself to learn those skills because I knew that I wanted to own a business one day and that I would be held back by those fears.

Having said that, I also believe that you’re more likely to succeed if you have the following traits:

Drive: Do you wake up in the morning and go to bed at night thinking about your next goal and pushing barriers? You need to be comfortable talking about your business on an ongoing basis for quite some time, so drive is very important.

Passion: Do you care about and believe in your business idea as much as you expect others to at the least?

Determination: If you receive 100 “No’s”, would that stop you? The reality is that rejection is part of running a business, but it only takes one “yes” to change the future of your business for the better, so founders need to be determined and resilient.

Adaptability: How quickly can you adapt to change if you were faced with it? Running a business pushes us outside of our comfort zone continuously, but it’s important to be adaptable in the wake of change. What you know and love today, might not be relevant next year and your business might need to adapt completely to a new normal. An example of this is how the pandemic in 2020 pushed businesses all over the world to adapt to change and become completely remote.

If you feel like running a business is not a priority for you and that you prefer the stability and financial security that comes with being an employee, then I would recommend choosing a “regular job” over owning your own business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Vision

As a founder, you should have a clear vision of what you want to achieve for yourself and your business. Have a vision about both the short term and long term and set goals to reach them. Your vision is what is going to inspire others to follow, become part of and/or invest in your business.

When we launched Queen Bee Hub, I already had a strong vision of what the brand would be like 5, 10, 15 years down the line. Whenever I have a day where I feel exhausted by the struggles of entrepreneurship (and juggling motherhood and life in general), I just remember the vision for QBH and it puts me right back on track.

2. Confidence

We touched on this previously and I’m aware of the various factors that influence our confidence/fear of self promotion as women, but confidence is a very important part of running a business. You need to believe in yourself before anyone else can believe in you. You need to remember that you are the best person to run your own business, no one knows your business better than you do. Investors will also want to feel reassured that they are investing in someone that is confident about their abilities and their business.

I was once at this VC pitching event on Google Campus and remember overhearing a founder talking about how he had a business but wanted to branch into another industry and eventually into another industry (the pitch was more of a brainstorm session than a pitch) and the VC turned to him and said “Stop there. I’m afraid that I have no confidence in what you’re pitching, because you don’t seem to have any confidence in it yourself”. This founder didn’t receive a second round with any of the VC’s and it made me realise that no matter how much you can try to sugarcoat a business, if you’re not confident about it, others will pick up on that immediately.

3. Persistence

As a founder, you will come across times when people close the door on you, tell you “no”, don’t believe in your product and the list goes on. Persistence is key. Some of the biggest brands that we know and love today had hundreds of doors closed on them at the beginning of their journey. If you come across an investor that gives you a list of reasons as to why he/she/they won’t invest, then make a note of that and learn from it for your next pitch.

A brand that we know and love today, Canva, and co-founder & CEO Melanie Perkins got rejected over 100 times by investors when she approached them to invest. She didn’t let that stop her and kept persisting. She now runs a billion dollar unicorn company.

4. Network

In the world of entrepreneurship, building a network is extremely important. There are so many benefits to having a network of like-minded peers, some of which are: raising your profile, finding business opportunities, being able to help others with their businesses, knowledge sharing and keeping up to trends within your industry, to name a few.

A great example of how networking can take your business off the ground is Instagram. For those who don’t know, Instagram was previously called ‘Burbn’ which was a location-based check-in app that you could share pictures on. Kevin Systrom had attended a party for a startup called Hunch in Silicon Valley, where he met two venture capitalists from Baseline Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz. He showed them the prototype of his app and they set a date to meet further to discuss. Following that meeting, Systrom quit his job and focused completely on Burbn, raising half a million dollars in investment from Baseline Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz within 2 weeks. Who knows where Instagram would be today if Systrom hadn’t gone to that networking event?

5. Authenticity

The more authentic you are, the higher the chance you have of being successful. I know that being authentic is not always as easy as it sounds. It means being up front with your strengths as well as your flaws and no one likes looking vulnerable as a founder. However, I really believe that it’s one of the most important ingredients to success. If you are authentic, it will reflect in everything you do and in your overall brand. I’m a firm believer that people buy into people and if your customers believe and trust you and your brand, you’re on the right track. If you love what you do and are passionate about it, then you will connect with customers, investors and suppliers that share the same excitement for your business.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Our business is all about empowering female entrepreneurs to start their own businesses, upskill and help small businesses grow, so our company revolves around improving the lives of those that form part of our community in any way we can.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There are many different movements that I’d love to start, but I would love to see a movement where people all over the world focus on buying from small businesses for a certain amount of time, for example over the Christmas period. I think that so many people are used to the convenience of going to the huge stores to buy what they need, that they miss out on incredible small businesses that offer the same, if not better, quality items. A movement like this could shift the way people buy from small businesses year round.

If Americans spent about 1 Trillion dollars on Christmas in 2019, then even just 1% of that would completely change hundreds of thousands of businesses and families’ lives for the better.

We can call it #GoSmallForChristmas, who’s in?

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to invite Sheryl Sandberg to breakfast/lunch. I know that she’s quite a prominent figure in the tech industry, but I remember coming across a talk of hers years ago at the launch of her book Lean In, and I remember exactly how it made me feel. Her book and movement was all about helping women achieve success and highlighted the challenges that women face at the workplace. I also remember saying to myself that day, that I wanted to make at least one other woman feel as empowered as I did listening to Sheryl Sandberg’s speech that day.

I’d love to talk all about Queen Bee Hub and the incredible journey that we and everyone in our community is on.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.