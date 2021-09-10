Ryan Donahue of American Outdoor Brands: “Develop a deep, long-term strategy to position a brand in the proper landscape”

Develop a deep, long-term strategy to position a brand in the proper landscape. For another AOB brand, Bubba, we acquired the company in 2017, dropped ‘Blade’ from its name, and expanded its potential to capture the ‘water to plate’ lifestyle.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Donahue.

Ryan Donahue is the Director of Brand Management at American Outdoor Brands. Having turned his passion for anything firearms related and his pursuit for 3 Gun competition glory into a role with American Outdoor Brands, Ryan Donahue is the model for the old saying, “do what you love and you will never work a day in your life.” He oversees many brands including Caldwell, Frankford Arsenal, and Smith & Wesson accessories as the Director of Brand Management. Previously, he worked for over a decade in the Motion Picture Industry as a Director of Production. Ryan holds several patents for digital movie technology and is proud to have worked on alternate presentations for major Hollywood films such as: The Matrix Reloaded 2003, Casino Royale 2006, and Iron Man 2008.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I spent the majority of my career working in Hollywood as a Director of Production. I got the chance to work on a number of major motion pictures including The Matrix Reloaded, Casino Royale, and Iron Man. I have always been a firearms enthusiast, and when presented with the opportunity to work for a great company like American Outdoor Brands, I jumped on it immediately.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

It can definitely be hard doing what we do, but I’ve never considered giving up. I truly do what I love, and I enjoy doing it every single day. I think that as long as you are fully committed to what you do and you believe in it wholeheartedly, you’ll always find the drive to push through.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

We were going through a rebranding exercise for one of our brands and landed on a killer slogan. We loved it so much, we printed a ton of t-shirts and were getting ready to put them on sale when we discovered that the phrase was actually trademarked by another company. We ended up having to ditch the shirts, but it definitely taught us the importance of planning whenever developing a new strategy.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We consistently have the most innovative products within our space for competitive prices. For Frankford Arsenal specifically, precision and consistency is absolutely paramount, yet we constantly found that our consumers were spending a lot of time only to produce less than ideal results while reloading. In order to alleviate this, we developed a product called the Intellidropper, which marries precision and advanced technology with the classic process of powder measuring. Frankford Arsenal consumers are now able to save time, ensure repeatable results, and save money doing it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would recommend constantly engaging with consumers and industry partners. Without seeing the fruits of your labor beyond just dollars and cents, it can be easy to fall into the trap of constantly looking at the bottom line. Receiving feedback, both positive and negative, always helps keep us motivated and wanting to improve.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful towards our current Chief Marketing Officer, Curtis Smith. He gave me this opportunity to come in and do what I love and has provided me with the tools to succeed. I have been working with him since we were just a small, growing company and it has been wonderful to work alongside him as we’ve grown into the large, publicly traded company that we are now. I should also mention that he is an all around lovely guy.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company is one that has solid products, solves a problem for their consumers, and continuously innovates. A great company is one that consistently exceeds expectations and meets consumers where they are. It should speak directly to consumers and provide a world class experience, from product to education to customer service. Great companies have raving fans, not just regular customers.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

At American Outdoor Brands, we follow our ‘Dock and Unlock’ strategy to take our brands from ‘Niche to Known.’ This strategy encompasses the following items:

Develop a deep, long-term strategy to position a brand in the proper landscape. For another AOB brand, Bubba, we acquired the company in 2017, dropped ‘Blade’ from its name, and expanded its potential to capture the ‘water to plate’ lifestyle. Allocate resources to give our brands the ability to grow and improve. An example for AOB would be establishing our headquarters in Columbia, Missouri several years ago, and bringing all engineering, brand, design, and marketing teams together in one place. Establish ‘Permission to Play.’ This means identifying potential within our brands and products and establishing new markets and customer groups that we can target. It also means understanding certain lanes that we do not have ‘permission’ to play in and maintaining core competencies. Invest in infrastructure to create ‘turn key’ platforms from which to grow. For AOB, this would include the recent launch of our Direct to Consumer, eCommerce platforms. Create an incredible customer experience. Provide ongoing support for your products, continual resources, and a seamless buying experience. For Caldwell, we recently launched a Ballistics Calculator to help our consumers better use our products and enjoy their hobby.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

First, it can help motivate employees. Knowing that there is a greater impact to what you’re doing can help ease the day to day stress of running a business. Second, it gives your customers a reason to truly buy into the business and start seeing you as more than just a purveyor of goods. Without customer loyalty and true buy-in, you may start to lose customers over time due to pricing, competitors and overall industry landscape.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Innovation and education are the key. It can be easy to rest on your laurels and continue to squeeze profits out of what is currently working, but if you’re not constantly looking towards the future, you may be dead in the water. Find out what your customers want, provide an innovative solution, and educate them on the benefits.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

We are constantly looking for ways to reach new customers and expand our market share. You may have initially designed a product for a specific customer group, but you should always be looking for additional applications and ways to expand and improve.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Finding and retaining high level talent. It is often said that employees are the ‘life-blood’ of any company, but the process of keeping an incredible team over time can often be overlooked. Making sure that all levels of employees are truly bought in, involved in the full process, and feel supported will make everything else that much easier.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

We place a heavy focus on customer education. We can make the best products on the market, but if people don’t know how to use them they will be much less likely to convert. The more complicated a product is, the more supporting articles, videos, sales material, etc. are needed. They need to feel comfortable knowing that they will be supported throughout the buying process and post-sale, so ensuring top notch customer service, warranties and continuing education is key.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

First and foremost has to be the product itself. Without a quality product, no amount of marketing or gimmicks will be sustainable. Beyond that, we pride ourselves on world class customer service and constant innovation. This way, our customers know that we will always be the trusted source of information and have a reason to keep coming back.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Everyone in your company should be a true expert with your products and within the field. Anytime a customer interacts with your company, whether it is marketing, executive level, or customer service, they should feel like they are speaking with an expert. It is also important to have a clear and comprehensive customer service strategy, from warranty to loyalty programs and shipping. Consistency is key for any company.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common things I see is decision makers ignoring constructive feedback. Obviously it is important to be confident in your products and company, but in order to ensure longevity and continued success, people need to be open to change and sometimes take risks.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Follow us at https://www.frankfordarsenal.com/ or https://www.caldwellshooting.com/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!