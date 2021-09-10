Vivian Wong: “Foster a culture of gratitude”

Foster a culture of gratitude. Teams fail or succeed as a team. Letting people know that the work they do, big or small, matters to the overall success of the team is important for the team morale. Leaders have the responsibility to set the tone for the team culture and need to lead by example. Giving credit where credit is due encourages your teams to continue to go above and beyond in supporting each other.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vivian Wong.

Vivian Wong is a global software development executive with more than 20 years of experience leading best-in-class, global technology organizations for startups and multibillion-dollar businesses. Vivian’s mission is to build engaged teams that collaborate with customers to understand their business and enable their success. Her leadership looks beyond engineering to envision how products, processes, and people can be united under a single, powerful mission of delivering innovative, customer-centric software. As the leader of Oracle’s SaaS development for Higher Education industry, she is currently responsible for strategic planning, product development, DevOps and customer success for Oracle’s Student Information Systems.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my career as a software engineer in the 90s in Sydney, Australia and I’ve always been super passionate about delivering great products that are useful to customers while providing outstanding customer service. I came to the US for a Y2K project in 1998 for a consulting firm and my plan was to go back to Australia a year later. Now, it’s been 23 years and I still love it here in NorCal. With the pace of innovation in the US, there are tremendous opportunities to learn, grow, and make a meaningful impact on the world. I’ve worked for both startups and big companies and noticed that, regardless of the size of the company, there was a common theme that unless an organization remains agile and vigilant to continue to innovate and transform, it would be very difficult to keep up with the pace of change and demands of customers. I’ve had the fortune of working with some of the most inspiring leaders in Silicon Valley, and I now specialize in transforming global engineering organizations to build innovative products and unlocking the value of emerging technologies to drive meaningful business outcomes.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Financial aid is a necessity for 83.5% of US students today. While the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated economic instability, education affordability has always been a major challenge in higher education: tuition at U.S. institutions has more than doubled in the past 20 years, and student loan debt has skyrocketed to an alarming 1.7 trillion dollars.

If education is the passport to the future, financial aid is the first step to getting that passport. Financial aid is one of the most complex, and most important, elements in a student system. Many students drop out of the application process because the process is too confusing and difficult. In 2018, we worked with our co-founder Larry Ellison and CEOs Mark Hurd and Safra Catz to acquire Vocado Student Financial Planning, the financial aid module of Student Cloud. By delivering an exceptional, streamlined experience that help students focus on their desired academic and professional outcomes, our solution helps students see the potential to attend college and do so with as little debt as possible, and with greater transparency around their borrowing decisions. It isn’t just a game-changer; it’s a life-changer as well and we are starting to see the real impact:

Multi-billions of dollars have been disbursed through our product to hundreds of thousands of college students as of today, many of whom are first-generation, Pell-eligible students.

And we are just getting started.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was at a large financial institution troubleshooting an issue, I ran a SQL statement in production environment to verify a fix, the results looked good, and I left my desk for 10 minutes. In those days, developers sat right across from the client services team. When I returned to my desk, I found all of the client services team members were red faced and frustrated as they were on the phone with clients and couldn’t access client records… all because I had forgotten to commit my SQL query and the system came to a halt. I was horrified, typed commit and hit enter, and then owned up the mistake. It was a sigh of relief, and a valuable lesson was learned: when you are in a production environment, be extremely cautious, double, triple, and quadruple check your work.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Oracle has been named one of Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators. This award celebrates company cultures that enable employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business. Oracle fosters innovation and empowers employees to go beyond what’s been done before. For 44 years, Oracle has delivered innovation upon which entire industries have been built. With 38,000 engineers and more than 18,000 patents, we pride ourselves on being able to innovate with the speed of a start-up, while delivering with the scale and customer focus of the number one business software company in the world.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

When I joined Oracle in 2017 to lead our Higher Education Development team, my number one objective was to build and support solutions that empower our schools and, more importantly, their students. This ambition has informed our development of Oracle’s truly modern, cloud-native student system, Student Cloud, which is engineered to make the complex simple by giving institutions the tools they need to embrace continuous change. We are building the next generation of Student Information System that is truly exciting. We are taking a very different approach to the designing this incredibly complex product that is designed to make complex simple, allowing institutions to focus on students success.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

Let’s first recognize that there have been some women who have been blazing trails in STEM, and it’s been such an honor to work amongst them over the last couple of decades. Having said that, the fact that women make up 50% of the world population and yet still only make up 29% of the STEM workforce means there’s a LOT more we need to do to change the status quo, both with gender bias and gender wage gap. The short answer is that I am not at all satisfied with the status quo, and our society as a whole is not yet taking full advantage of the talent pool we have. As a society, we need to provide better STEM education to attract more girls and women into STEM through education, and we need to cultivate environments to ensure females are encouraged to succeed at school and at the workplace. We also need to highlight female STEM role models to serve as mentors and leaders for inspiration. In addition, we need to provide more support from both men and women to remove gender bias, give girls and women the encouragement, opportunities, and support they need to thrive in a male-dominated field. We need to go the extra mile to help women better integrate life work challenges that are more unique to women.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

The biggest challenge I see is that women often have a tough time being heard. This could be due to many factors including cultural, confidence, etc., but what makes it worse for women is the microaggression, especially gender bias. Since the STEM world is still heavily dominated by men, sometimes when women speak up, their ideas may be quickly dismissed, and yet accepted when the same ideas are proposed by their male counterparts.

Gender stereotyping isn’t uncommon and is sometimes quite nuanced. For people of color, it can get even more intense and frustrating.

In my own experience, I’ve had a male colleague call my suggestion “cute”. I’ve had men refuse to report to me simply because I am a woman. Another more nuanced gender bias is that I’ve also had other women suggesting I don’t dress like a VP of Engineering. It’s sad to note that the gender bias I experienced in recent times is eerily similar to what my mother experienced when she was a female railway engineer in the 80s and 90s.

We all need to be mindful of the fact that how we behave can either lift and help girls and women achieve success in STEM, or further exacerbate the gender inequality issue in STEM. Raising awareness through education and mindfulness for both men and women in STEM can help. We can do more to highlight women in STEM as female role models for young girls and women, as providing women in STEM with extra support from leaders is critical to redefine the narrative for women in STEM.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

The biggest myth might be that men are better than women in STEM, especially on the technical front. There are clearly more men in roles such as engineering and DevOps, and many of whom are indeed great at what they do, but the few women who are in the same roles are also great contributors. However, because there are less women in those roles, they are much less visible.

For example, there are currently only 41 female CEOs in the Fortune 500. That’s 8.2%. There are even less female CEOs running large tech companies. Our CEO Safra Catz at Oracle does an amazing job leading one of the largest technology companies in the world, and she just happens to be a woman.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Lesson 5: Hire go-getters and people who are not like “us”. A great leadership team that gets strong business results is one that is well rounded collectively, yet individually have diverse experiences and talents to support the overall business. When hiring, look for exceptional talents rather than someone who fits your job description on paper. Seek to first understand the candidates, be curious and open minded to really get to know them and identify if they have exceptional qualities that you may not already have on the team. Listen well and look for ways to marry their talents with business needs to assess whether or not this person is going to be impactful in moving the business forward. Sometimes the best talents you hire are those who are not only driven and high achievers but have different perspectives and experiences.

For example, when I started my current role, I needed to transform the leadership team to ensure we had the right talents to help us execute on our new, big bold vision. We interviewed numerous internal and external candidates and came across some candidates that were not a perfect fit for any of the advertised positions, but their unique experiences were intriguing. I wondered if their experiences and strengths could help us advance our business in ways we haven’t considered before. We ended up creating new roles for a few of those extraordinary leaders to further strengthen our leadership team, and they proved to be some of the best hires in my career.

Lesson 4: Enable, empower, and get out of the way. As leaders, are responsible for enabling and empowering others to thrive and do what we hired them to do. Set clear directions, hold them accountable, and give them the support they need by removing roadblocks, but give them the autonomy, empowerment, and encouragement they need to excel. Don’t be a micro-manager or you risk creating an unhealthy environment that kills innovation, motivation or both.

Earlier in my career, I had a leader who didn’t trust anyone on his team and would constantly bark orders in an attempt to get us to work harder. His favorite line was “heads down, bottoms up”. Being an over-achiever under a different leader earlier, I felt suffocated under his leadership and left after six months. I am now grateful for the valuable “what not to do lessons” I learned during those six months!

Lesson 3: Foster a culture of gratitude. Teams fail or succeed as a team. Letting people know that the work they do, big or small, matters to the overall success of the team is important for the team morale. Leaders have the responsibility to set the tone for the team culture and need to lead by example. Giving credit where credit is due encourages your teams to continue to go above and beyond in supporting each other.

For example, at our weekly staff meeting, we spend the first 15 minutes going around the table for our leaders to give gratitude. This not only kicks off the week with positivity, more importantly it provides a forum for our leaders to show appreciation to other leaders and their team members for going above and beyond, and it brings awareness to my entire leadership team on what’s happening across all functions of our business, as well as the great work that is happening around us.

Lesson 2: Dream big, inspire and unite teams with a common vision. As leaders, it’s our job to make sure our team understands our business goals and vision. Reaching the business goal isn’t going to be a walk in the park, but when the going gets tough, remember to ground yourself with reality while providing hope for your teams to keep marching towards the common vision. Celebrate successes along the way.

For example, when we first started building a new product, we had plenty of naysayers from our own teams in the beginning who questioned our mission as being too far-fetched, too idealistic, and too drastic. It took a while for the dust to settle, but with the common vision and demonstrated success, I am pleased to say our entire global engineering team is executing aggressively on our long-term vision. It’s a journey, and we need to continue to inspire and unite our team with common vision.

Lesson 1: Foster collaboration across the company. To build an enterprise product, it can never be done by one person. The leaders who foster teamwork and encourage cross-team collaborations are the ones who can make the team function well and get the right business outcome.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Leadership is not a popularity contest. Great leaders need to be able to make tough decisions and at times risk being misunderstood because others won’t always have all the facts and be able see the big picture from your vantage point. The key to help teams thrive is to first lead by example: always be authentic, kind, direct, and transparent with your teams. When working with your team, be a good listener, get to know your team, take care of them, set clear directions/guidance, foster a collaborative culture, hold them accountable, and remember to celebrate success along the way.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

Know your team. One of the quickest ways to understand your team is through an exercise called Talent Review. It’s a great exercise that should be done at least once a year for you to know who’s who on your team, especially who your top performers are, who your critical talents are, and who’s at risk. Build relationships with your teams. Start with your direct reports, their top talents, critical and solid contributors. Establish clear communication channels with your directs and indirects through staff meetings, townhall meetings, regular 1:1s, etc. Empower your leadership team to take charge of the day-to-day operations and be responsible for business outcomes. Delegate! Effective delegation to people with the right skills or potential not only allows you to scale, but it provides valuable growth opportunities for your team. Solicit feedback and have an open-door policy. Be open to feedback from your directs representing themselves or their teams. Encourage all team members to reach out to you directly for questions or comments.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am blessed to have worked with many great leaders who had profound impact on me over the years and served as great role models for me. The one person who had the most profound impact on me was my mother. My mother brought my sister and I to Australia as a single mother in the 80s. She was a railway engineer in China and was determined to get back into the field despite the many challenges that immigrants typically face in a new country.

Being a middle-aged Chinese woman who spoke broken English, my mother worked her way up in railway track design in Sydney and was the lead railway engineer who led the railway design for the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Despite the many challenges of being a single mother and the only female engineer in the railway design organization, she loved her job and even took it upon herself in the 90s to use Excel to automate calculations to minimize human errors for both efficiency and safety. There were many incidents of discrimination against her due to age, gender, and race, but what’s remarkable about my mother is that no matter what happened to her, she ignored the blatant discrimination, kept her head high, focused on doing an outstanding job, and remained resilient. My mother was always upbeat and grateful for the opportunity to work in a field she loved. She often made her popular soya sauce chicken wings for the office, enough for all to enjoy, including many male colleagues who ignored her at the office for being a female minority whose English is her third language. When I was 15, I finally asked my mother why she would remain so kind to those who disrespected her at the office, and she smiled and replied, “How they treat me does not change who I am. I do what I do because I want to. Always be kind to everyone.”

My mother was an inspiration to both my sister and I for doing what we love in STEM, and watching my mother navigating the challenges over the years had given me the courage and resilience to dream big and handle challenges in life and at work with kindness.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My team and I are launching our first-ever Student Advisory Group this fall, centered around financial aid. This group of students will advise our product development team on design, features, and functionality from their perspective, and in turn learn about the technology development process and gain public-speaking and other professionalization skills that could be beneficial for their future careers in STEM.

I also try to pay it forward by mentoring girls and women and encourage them to explore STEM. Supporting student agency is a personal mission. I mentor local students in the Bay Area, and one of the things I always say is that education is your passport to the future. Research shows that a post-secondary degree is one of the chief enablers to increase your wage potential, find economic stability, and support your career and personal development, which I know from my own experience.

Recognizing that those of us who have been successful in STEM can afford to live a comfortable life, for team bonding outings or our product release celebrations, my leadership team and I would take our team to volunteer at a local food bank in the US or support schools for underprivileged kids in India.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A rising tide lifts all boats. I would love to see men and women come together to focus on gender equality and rewrite its narrative TOGETHER. Gender equality is not just a social issue impacting women, it’s also an issue for men who have daughters, granddaughters, sisters, or nieces. It’s a loss of opportunity for the global economy. We need to collectively work on removing gender bias as a society and give girls more female role models, encourage them at school, and continue to support and encourage them in their professional years in STEM until we close the gap on gender and pay equality.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is, “Wake up every morning as if something wonderful is about to happen.” This saying is a great reminder to stay positive, hopeful and openminded to enjoy and make the most of every single day.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Angela Merkel. She was the first female Chancellor of Germany and the most trusted European leader. I am sure she would be fascinating to converse with.

Thank you so much for taking the time to share your valuable insights with us!