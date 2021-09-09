Marcy Massura Of Brightspot: “Anticipating for the future, but also knowing you don’t need to have everything figured out”

Anticipating for the future, but also knowing you don’t need to have everything figured out: Finally, to reiterate a point made earlier, to take digital transformation to the next level you have to start somewhere. Know that with the right solutions, not everything has to be figured out on day one. Identify your business’s priority goals and needs, and find solutions that let you start with your existing systems already in place.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marcy Massura, CMO at Brightspot.

In her role, Marcy is responsible for the global strategic planning, development, implementation and execution of marketing activities at Brightspot in order to raise and drive awareness for the company’s purpose and brand. She oversees go-to-market strategies across business lines and sales to generate demand for Brightspot solutions with new and existing clients, as well as to support the company’s growth strategy and revenue goals.

Over her career spanning more than 25 years, Marcy has worked on all phases of major strategic marketing projects for some of the world’s largest and most well-known brands across key technology, consumer, travel, automotive and financial verticals. She is considered a pioneer in key areas such as employee engagement, employer branding, digital engagement and influencer relationship management. She is specifically attributed with pioneering contractual influencer programs, by helping to structure the incentivized FTC compliant content model most embrace today.

Prior to joining Brightspot, Marcy founded the award winning North American full-stack marketing agency MM+CO, based in Southern California. This is where the innovative concept of ‘fractional CMO’ consulting was born, offering organizations time with the MM+CO staff of C-level experienced executives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m happy to be here!

Earlier on in my career, I held positions within two of the largest global marketing agencies: IPG and Publicis. This is where I was really able to dive into the world of strategic marketing and start to understand the critical role it played in driving brand awareness and loyalty. I’m grateful for my experience at both agencies, because it also gave me the opportunity to work in meaningful ways with many Fortune 500 brands at one point or another, including Unilever, Kraft, PepsiCo, Amazon, PayPal, Google and more.

After my time in these roles, I founded MM+CO — a full-stack marketing agency. This is where I played a role in introducing the concept of ‘fractional CMO’ consulting to the world, offering organizations time with our C-level experienced executives to provide both holistic marketing services and in-house CMO roles for different brands.

While I’ve lived and breathed digital marketing strategy for most of my career, I actually started out in the apparel business, designing t-shirts for Southern California surf brands as a teen. From there, I worked at a private label for such brands as The Limited and Nike, eventually focusing on the mechanics of fashion, developing technology fabrications — like CoolMax — with partners like Asashi. Eventually, I was business advising for global apparel brands, and more and more these assignments began to touch on product promotions, advertising and marketing. I crossed over to the communications agency side after that and became 100% marketing focused.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

It may sound cheesy, but I’m a strong believer in the idea that there are no such things as mistakes. Every “wrong turn” can lead you down a new path that you may not have explored otherwise. I have been known to say that “a mistake is an opportunity for awesome” — meaning a chance to overcome and improve on the original intention!

In my career, I have been lucky to work on a very diverse range of big projects — from helping a car brand give free cars to hundreds of people in need and orchestrating hub launch moments for a global airline by criss-crossing the U.S. multiple times in one day, to stepping in and helping with food preparation for a national commercial (did you know there is an art to putting that mustard on a commercial hotdog?). There is always a chance to step up and step in, and participate with brands in ways no one expects when you start a career in marketing! Those experiences early on working with so many diverse brands only enriched my abilities and prepared me more for the numerous different clients I would collaborate with throughout my career.

All of this being said, my biggest takeaway is to view every opportunity as a step in the right direction. Even if it’s not something you love or not the industry in which you ultimately end up, there are always lessons to be learned along the way that will only make you stronger and smarter down the line!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m so glad you asked this. We aren’t given enough public opportunities to thank the people who have helped us.

Of course, there have been many who have helped me achieve success along the way, and some have even helped by showing me what not to do. This ties back to my previous answer of treating every opportunity and experience — good or bad — as a learning lesson. In some instances, I learned how not to manage, how not to behave and, in general, how not to be. I’m grateful for these experiences as I’ve found them to be just as beneficial as the positive influences I’ve encountered in my career.

As for those positive influences, I would have to say Adam Keats is one of them. Adam was my first manager at Weber Shandwick (IPG) who helped me learn the “agency way” — in other words, how to work in an agency and the unique set of rules for survival that come with it. He shared his vast technical knowledge freely and has continued to be my steadfast sounding board throughout my career.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I would have to say the 1957 film “Desk Set.” It stars Katharine Hepburn and is about the entrance of “electric brains” — essentially, the first computers — into our world.

A romantic comedy with the backdrop of Manhattan never fails to catch my attention, but with “Desk Set” it’s also the idea of a world before — before computers, wifi, every answer at our fingertips — the film captures so well that makes it one of my favorites. The movie dives into the friction caused by the perception that technology replaces humans and is the first technology “propaganda piece” that shaped our “better with” feelings about a technology-fueled life.

I also think a great movie or book influences you differently over time. As a teen, I loved the movie as a representation of women in technology; later on, I remember watching and also being struck by the message of the importance of technology in the time we live in. Everytime I watch “Desk Set” now, I’m inspired and excited to work in technology, and I marvel at the role women have played in the industry since the very beginning.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose-driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

When David Gang, our CEO, and Lisa Beaudoin, Chief Customer Officer, first founded Brightspot — then known as Perfect Sense — the company was committed to building content management solutions that would move businesses forward, while also having a positive impact on the world around us by being of service to our customers, employees and society.

What I love about Brightspot is that the company is proud of the fact that the business we run in 2021 is driven by the same mission and values as the business David and Lisa started more than a decade ago. Rooted in resilience, conviction and generosity, our purpose is still to truly partner with customers to build solutions that address their problems the right way. This attitude extends to our employees and the communities that we serve.

As a CMO and someone who has worked extensively with businesses to raise and drive awareness for their brands, I’ve always believed that purpose-driven companies are more successful — not only from a revenue standpoint, but also when considering greater societal impact, employee retention and well-being. Within our communities, we know actions speak louder than words. Brightspot recognizes that giving back is essential to our business, which is why we do our part through things like hosting food drives, partnering with the Special Olympics and participating in The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to help bring holiday cheer to children in need.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, one of Brightspot’s core focuses is supporting our customers through the shifts we’ve seen take place over the past 18+ months. The ways in which people use and interact with technology has changed drastically, and our customers are needing to respond and react quicker than ever to meet these shifting wants and needs. At Brightspot, we’re focused on helping customers tackle these challenges by continuing to develop extensible and flexible content management solutions so businesses — big and small — can adapt more seamlessly and at greater speed.

The second area we’re honing in on this year is modular content, which lets you create content once and reuse pieces of it across multiple channels and endpoints to reach different audiences. More and more, people aren’t solely expecting a fast and seamless experience, but they’re also looking for a unique and personalized one that speaks to their specific interests. Modular content and segmentation make it possible to tailor custom messages and content to specific audiences with ease and consistency. Equipping our customers with the best modular content and segmentation capabilities will continue to be a focus for us this year.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

One of the best definitions of digital transformation I’ve come across is that it is the “rethinking of how an organization uses technology, people, and processes in pursuit of new business models and new revenue streams, driven by changes in customer expectations around products and services.” The idea of digital transformation as requiring a “rethinking” is especially important here, as it doesn’t just mean adopting the next digital solution to keep up with the times, but rather requires a shift in mindset in terms of how businesses operate in a digital-first environment. “Driven by changes in customer expectations” is the second key component of this definition, as putting the needs of the customer first to ensure the strongest possible customer experience is at the heart of successful digital transformation.

One thing we always talk about at Brightspot as it relates to digital transformation is the idea that it is an ongoing process. So often, we hear digital transformation mentioned as a single occurrence that happens over a set period of time, but this shouldn’t be the way people think about it. At Brightspot, we see digital transformation as an ongoing process — and it looks different for every business we work with. We prioritize building life-long relationships with our customers to get them to the next phase of their transformation journey, now and on an ongoing basis.

In terms of defining what digital transformation means for us and for our customers, we see it as deploying and maintaining digital experiences in order to modernize business, enable faster innovation and become more resilient. In the world of content that Brightspot operates in, this requires upgrading to a modern CMS that is integration friendly and acts as an extension of your existing business logic.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Because our world is constantly changing and requires us to change along with it, every business can benefit from ongoing digital transformation. What works for an organization today might not be as successful a few weeks, months or years from now. This is often why digital transformation is thought of as a major undertaking for businesses, but it doesn’t have to be if you’re working with the right partner.

One misconception about digital transformation is that it requires a complete rip-and-replace of a company’s existing tech stack. Oftentimes, technology has been added over time in an attempt to solve specific problems, but the overall system doesn’t work together effectively. The thought of starting from scratch can be incredibly daunting or unrealistic, and this creates an obstacle to transformation. Brightspot’s integration-ready approach, however, makes it possible to create a cohesive tech ecosystem using tools and processes already in place. Brightspot’s CMS can be customized to meet each customer’s specific business needs and allows them to create workflows that fit with their unique publishing processes. All of this makes continuous digital transformation accessible for any business — from SMBs to enterprise customers — and, most importantly, helps them to future-proof their organizations so that changes and adaptations can continue to be made down the road.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

A recent and favorite digital transformation success story we like to tell at Brightspot is of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). SPE is a technical professional society whose existing infrastructure required publishing teams to rely heavily on the IT department to get things done, taking up valuable resources and time on both sides.

With Brightspot, SPE migrated five of its existing magazine brands and created a simplified, flexible CMS in under four months. Brightspot provided SPE a new front end using an out-of-the-box Brightspot theme adapted to SPE branding guidelines to ensure the multiple magazines could control their own brand identities. Overall, this simplified article creation for authors by allowing publishing teams to work independently with streamlined workflows and publishing features, and it now provides flexibility within the sites to customize the look and feel of each page to more easily cater to SPE’s audiences. At the heart of this successful transformation was Brightspot’s ability to support SPE’s specific integration needs. Brightspot’s Integrations with SPE’s single sign on, for example, allowed the organization to use member disciplines as a way to show personalized content to members and authenticated users.

SPE is a great example of what a speedy digital transformation can mean for today’s businesses. Providing internal teams more autonomy, the flexibility to adapt and create in the future, and overall simplicity across multiple endpoints, digital transformation means businesses like SPE’s can focus on providing a strong customer experience.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

One of the greatest challenges we hear our customers talk about as it relates to digital transformation is knowing where to start. For many businesses, the idea of letting go of a legacy system that has been in operation, likely for years, is daunting, and digital transformation is seen as out of reach either from a time or cost perspective, or both.

We’re really trying to change this for today’s businesses. Brightspot prides itself on being a content management system that 1) allows organizations to transform their content business quickly, 2) acts as an extension of their existing business logic, workflows and content types, and 3) provides ultimate flexibility in how digital content is created and presented. With these three key attributes — coupled with our team of experts who are there every step of the way to support — we hope organizations can recognize digital transformation doesn’t have to be a timely and costly undertaking.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

To me, five ways a company can use digital transformation to take it to the next level are:

Recognizing digital transformation is an iterative and ongoing process: Digital transformation isn’t done once and then never revisited again. It should be something you focus on frequently to ensure the digital processes and systems you put in place still make sense for your business over time. Conducting regular audits, for example, of your content, processes and solutions will keep the business on top of what might need to be changed in order to meet new customer expectations. Identifying scalable solutions that will grow and change with your business: Stagnant solutions that aren’t built for the future will only lead to your business getting stuck down the line. Find the partners and solutions that are in it for the long haul, and will have flexibility when you need them to. For example, integration-friendly solutions go a long way with the ability to act as a central “hub” of all of your tools, systems and processes. With an integration-ready CMS, organizations don’t need to worry about a complete rip and replace whenever something needs to be added or changed. Utilizing data to understand your business needs: As a marketer and business leader, I know the importance of understanding and leveraging your data to make critical business decisions and reach the right customers. To take digital transformation to the next level, organizations should look to tools and applications with the ability to migrate data seamlessly and put everything in one place, showing a complete picture of the customer journey in a single view. Listening to the needs of your whole organization: Successful digital transformation starts with understanding your overarching goal — not just one team’s goals, but those of the entire organization. In my world at Brightspot, for example, we want to understand the editorial, developer and IT, sales, executive team and everyone else’s priorities in order to then understand the best possible solution. Digital transformation can sometimes lead to more confusion or chaos if a business only listens to one group’s needs or perspectives as opposed to the collective whole. Anticipating for the future, but also knowing you don’t need to have everything figured out: Finally, to reiterate a point made earlier, to take digital transformation to the next level you have to start somewhere. Know that with the right solutions, not everything has to be figured out on day one. Identify your business’s priority goals and needs, and find solutions that let you start with your existing systems already in place.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

I think one of the best things companies can do to create a culture of innovation is to never be afraid of change and, in fact, encourage it. Businesses who are set in their ways and don’t revisit things like their objectives and key results (OKRs), processes and tools regularly are missing out on opportunities to create positive change and ensure they’re meeting the ever-evolving needs of their customers.

It’s also worth noting that organizations that embrace change and inspire a culture of innovation get more out of their people. Encouraging employees to try new things, get experimental, and question processes in place and how they can be improved inspires creativity and new ways of thinking that otherwise would be missed.

To best create a culture of innovation and show you embrace change, businesses should regularly revisit their goals and objectives to ensure they align with their customers’ needs, and encourage employees in challenging the status quo.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Like most marketers, I have many “mantras” I repeat often. One that people around me hear ad nauseum — including my kids — is “The harder you work, the luckier you get.” It rings so true to me, because one of my pet peeves is when people look at someone with a new promotion, a best-selling book or even a new fancy car and exclaim “You are so lucky!” when, in reality, it is oftentimes hard work and dedication that gets an individual those things. Waiting around for luck to come to you likely won’t get you very far; it’s putting in the work day in and day out that will lead to the greatest reward.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I’m happy to connect. Please find me on Linkedin here, and follow Brightspot’s latest news and announcements on our website.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!