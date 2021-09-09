Amari Ice: “Enjoy Yourself”

Enjoy Yourself. As you go through the emotional waves, there are things you enjoy, particularly things that put you in a state of passionate play. Being in that state of play is what makes us the most attractive, engaging, and interesting. Whether it’s with our staff or potential employees or potential customers and clients, when we are really enjoying ourselves and really shining is when people are most attracted to work with us.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Amari Ice.

Amari Ice — The Prince of Hearts — is a Gay Matchmaker, Relationship Coach, and Hypnotherapist who helps Black Gay singles level up their dating skills so that love becomes inevitable. According to the Matchmaking Institute, he’s the first Black Gay relationship coach in the entire love industry who’s also a certified matchmaker. His expertise has helped over 500 gay men develop the skills necessary to find and keep love.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I had been working in LGBTQ+ empowerment for about a decade already, and that included life coaching. Clients would mostly ask questions about relationships, because the queer community is centered on who we love. So often, questions I received in my sessions with clients were about their relationship challenges. I liked to give people resources, like books, to really help ground what we talked about during our sessions, because most people won’t remember a whole conversation, but they could always reference a book. I would look for books on gay relationships and couldn’t find that many. I found roughly 1,000 books about straight relationships and only 20 or so books on gay relationships. Additionally, none of those books were by or specifically for out, Black, gay men, which was my primary audience at my job in the LGBT empowerment field at the time. I decided to put together my own resource, because I, at that time, had already been in a relationship for some years. My educational background is communication culture and psychology, which are the foundations of successful relationships. I figured my resource would be something I could use to help people out. In that decision, I was coming up with the idea for a book, without even knowing it. I ended up seeing a program the very next day that helped new authors write their manuscripts in nine weeks, which I thought was fantastic. I joined and didn’t know at the time that the program was connected to a publishing company. Once I finished the manuscript, I ended up also getting a publishing deal, which came with business coaches and mentors. That was what really catalyzed me into starting my own business, in addition to the fact that about six months before that, I graduated with my MBA in marketing — so it was like the universe telling me it was my time.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I think it was a combination of both. I’m a natural marketer. My personality is such that when I’m excited about something, I never feel like I’m selling anything, but my excitement and enthusiasm are contagious. So if I really believe in something, it’s like I’m automatically going to attract other people to that thing. The marketing piece was in the bag and I do come from a family of entrepreneurs. My mom and my grandmother both own cleaning companies. As a kid, my mom created the whole candy-store-in-

our-house concept, and my dad was also an entrepreneur who would make and sell his own products. I definitely saw that, but I didn’t consciously think, “When I grow up, I want to be an entrepreneur.” Based on my background and personality, I could say that becoming an entrepreneur was a combination of nature and nurture. Also, I’ve learned a lot through mentorship — I could even say that although I have an MBA, my business mentor was the number one determinant of my success. I think mentorship is key and that’s actually the reason we go to school in the first place, to learn from people who’ve done the things we want to learn, not just so they can read to us from a workbook.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Yes, my “friend-tor” (friend + mentor) is what I call her. Her name is Angela Lauria, and she is the CEO of The Author Incubator. Angela helps coaches, consultants, entrepreneurs, and difference-makers write books that make an impact in the world. She was the person who gave me the opportunity in terms of offering me the publishing deal and helping me get my manuscript written. She also coached me through the process of starting and growing my own business, and we’re still really good friends to this day.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

A few things. I’m a relationship coach, matchmaker, and hypnotherapist, and when I got my matchmaking certification, I was the first Black, gay man to become a certified matchmaker in the entire love industry. Additionally, most matchmakers aren’t also relationship coaches. Many people don’t necessarily know this, but the talent of a matchmaker is to introduce you to great people — they don’t typically help you realize the things you do to sabotage yourself in love. Matchmakers don’t help you heal your childhood wounds or your previous relationship baggage. They just introduce you to great people, whereas coaches can help you develop the skills you need to be an effective date. The number one reason most people are single is that they’re trying to have a level 25 relationship with level three skills. As a hypnotherapist, I can help people heal those subconscious wounds and patterns and have an easier time building those skills and habits, along with building confidence and self esteem, thus neutralizing their dating anxiety. So I think what really makes my company stand out is that we can help people find love, keep love, and become the version of themselves that makes love inevitable.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I have an endless stream of ideas. Ideation is something I don’t know how to turn off. I always have ideas, and I’m always getting inspired by something new. That allows me the ability, without trying, to continually innovate. So I’m always doing something. I don’t live my CEO life worried or thinking about what other businesses are doing or not doing. I’m really driven by my own ideas and inspiration. Secondly, I’m very strategic. If I do have an idea or if I see a trend, it’s easy for me to anticipate, project, and extrapolate what might happen in the future. For example, even though we’ve just gone through a global pandemic and we’re well over a year or so into it, I decided four years ago that I wanted to start a 100% virtual company that would allow me to work from anywhere. I had that foresight, which meant, when the pandemic hit, the only thing that shifted for our company was not being able to go on my international beach retreat. It actually ended up being the biggest year in business for us.

My third character trait is a combination of my enthusiasm and resilience. I have an easy time finding the light in any situation. As a business owner, there are a lot of things that you might do that just don’t work, or you might try something and it fails, but I’m not easily discouraged. I know I’ll always have another idea, and I have the enthusiasm to make things happen or get things going because I’m excited about that new idea. What makes me a great entrepreneur is my ability to let my enthusiasm and capacity for strategic thinking take us to places that allow us to thrive. I think my team would agree that we have a lot of fun, and we don’t do anything unless we can have fun doing it. It’s definitely a company culture of play. I think that ability to play is what makes us resilient during times when things are potentially challenging or stressful.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they’ve received, but let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

This is going to sound left field in some way but I think culturally we get taught that we’re supposed to respect the guidance or insight or opinions of other people more than our own. It’s not any specific person’s fault, but we tend to grow up with the conditioning that everybody else knows better than we do. And since they “know better,” then their way to do things is best for us. That’s the message we get, which teaches us not to trust our intuition and that we have to conform, adjust, or bend ourselves to be duplicates of other people. It’s like trying to become them rather than just being ourselves. When I initially started my business, I stressed out a lot because I was trying to do things the way everybody else said they had to be done. What really caused the shift for me and ultimately allowed me to thrive and become successful, was when I finally let go of that conditioning and started listening to my own intuition and trusting my own ideas and insights. The moment I did that was the moment things really changed for me.

What tips would you recommend to the colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

My biggest thing is always trying to design the job around the person. Let’s say we need to hire a specific position, but if I find a person I really like who has the base level of skills required to accomplish those goals, we design that position to fit who they are. If you’re doing what you naturally do best every day, if you get to do what makes you come alive and makes you excited to be at work, then it’s easy to stay motivated and it’s easy to not feel the burnout. We only get burned out when we’re doing things we don’t actually want to do or things that don’t feed us. When we design positions with the person we hired in mind, it’s easier to create a role that allows that person to be productive, engaged, and fulfilled.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Identify your own strengths as a person, and keep reinvesting and building those strengths. Those are your superpowers — to never assume you know everything, to always be learning, always reading new things, new books, and talking to new people. Don’t be afraid to adjust your messaging to reflect your new learnings and insights, because we’re all growing and evolving all the time. Businesses, particularly in my industry, do best when we stay connected to the people. The love industry is about relationships, it is about connections, it is about what we do to get the best out of people so we can have a happy life. You have to first model that by doing it for yourself. I wouldn’t call it “practice what you preach,” but I preach what I practice. When you lead or teach, sell from your own experience. It’s a more authentic strategy that allows what you do to be in integrity with who you are. Your ideal customers and clients are going to resonate most with that. People first buy into the messenger and then they buy into the message. They’ll buy into you when you are just being yourself.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common things I see is something I call “Coca-Cola Syndrome” — when a new business owner tries to go from not having a business to doing everything and having multiple product lines and services and avatars like present-day Coca-Cola does. When Coca-Cola started, it was with just one product, a six pack, not even a dozen but a half dozen bottles of cola they tried to sell at a fair. When they sold out of those, they went to make another batch, and they allowed themselves to grow. They didn’t come out the gate with 100 different things. When you’re just one person, you only have the capacity of one person. Every single product you sell or every single different avatar you try to market to is like having a totally separate business with its own marketing strategies and operational system requirements. So the biggest mistake most new business owners make is trying to be too big too soon by working beyond their current capacity versus allowing themselves to start where they are. That should be enough, because we know everything we need to know to start our businesses, and we’ll learn everything we need to learn in order to thrive in the process. Sometimes we will do way too much research or over analyze what we want to do, which can drive us to do too many things at once. We’re taking in too much information and we’re trying to implement all these different ideas and pieces of advice which leads to burning ourselves out. We’re trying to be present-day Coca-Cola on day one of our own businesses.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Being a business owner and having a relationship are two of the most intense arenas for self-development that we can experience. They require so much self-awareness that we encounter ourselves as a reflection of nearly every single thing that we do. When we are going to new phases or new heights in our businesses, we’re undertaking new projects that take us beyond where we’ve been. It’s a continual growth path that never stops. If you have a job working for someone else, things tend to be a little more stable day to day, particularly if it’s already a big company. You don’t have a lot of variation but can still have your day-to-day stresses and be only worried about your job specifically. When you own a business, you’re doing all the things and wearing all the hats. You are marketing, you are customer service, you are operations, you’re sales, you’re accounting, you’re literally everything, and you’re the CEO. Because of that, each little shift and each change in perspective causes a lot of energy to be utilized. It causes you to have to grow your capacity to hold space for all those different aspects that your company requires. You already are having to hold much more space than you do when you have a job, because you are thinking about all the different pieces. It’s almost like running a small country. Whenever we go to a new phase in life, it’s like experiencing the fear of having to give up our old comfort zones. Like graduating from kindergarten and going to the next grade — it was scary, right? Then you graduated from elementary school to middle school, and you were terrified of what middle school was going to be like, but then you got used to it. Then there was high school and every level of college after that. We all have a little fear of the unknown, but as we grow up it’s a measured evolution. Whereas, when you’re a business owner, college happens in three months, then grad school comes two months after that. The speed at which you have to evolve is just faster, which causes a higher frequency of those highs and lows, because life is moving faster from all those different vantage points — and that’s regardless of how much money you make. There’s always a new level of growth. Technically, every time you make more money, that’s the reflection. The more money you make, the stronger you have to be to deal with those shifts and changes. When you’re in a job, you’re not dealing with random customers who leave crazy messages on your social media posts, or dealing with a vendor that just closed so you have to find a new one, or government regulations that changed because of a new administration so now you have to change all your policies, online tech stuff, hackers, lawsuits, and having to say no to family because they’re asking you for money… etc. All these different things are experienced as a business owner, but aren’t experienced in such a great quantity over the same amount of time when you’re not.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When I first started my company, I made more in the first five months than I had in an entire year working at my previous job — and it freaked me out because it didn’t feel as hard as I thought it was going to be. It was really exciting, and I celebrated, but then I panicked and didn’t get any more clients for a couple months. It was like I wasn’t used to that level of success or that level of progression, so I had a kind of emotional whiplash. It was really tiring. It was a great thing, but my own comfort zone hadn’t yet caught up to the success I was manifesting, so I kind of sabotaged myself a little bit by shutting down all that was happening.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

This is the second part of that story. Since I didn’t get clients for a couple of months, it was stressful thinking that my quick month salary was going to sustain itself. I stopped doing marketing and stopped reaching out and kind of started hiding. People couldn’t find out about me and my business — and you’re not making money if you’re not doing marketing. At that point in time, I didn’t have scalable marketing yet, so everything I did was based on my own efforts. If you freak out like I did and go into hiding, you stop doing what it takes to generate revenue. That turns into questions like “how am I going to pay rent this month?” and “how am I going to eat?” So I definitely had that phase of vulnerability for a few months. I had to recalibrate and get used to the speed of those highs and lows. Like we talked about in the previous questions, I wasn’t used to how fast transformation happened, so that low period came because I hadn’t yet accepted my new identity as a business owner. I was still trying to identify back to who I was when I had a job. It was a very high period followed by a very stressful, low period until I got used to it.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Coaching. I talked to my coaches and mentors, who helped me get through the mental struggles. What happens is, whenever we want something that we don’t currently have, we have to get uncomfortable, because everything we have, whether we like it or not, is in our current comfort zone. Anything we don’t have is outside of that comfort zone. So you have to go out of your comfort zone and get it. Most of us experience fear when we get uncomfortable, and that fear makes us want to turn around and run in the other direction. The reality is (and this is coming from me as a hypnotherapist), unless we are in literal danger, fear is always an indication that our previous subconscious program will no longer operate beyond the boundary we’re about to cross. Fear is always an indication that we are approaching our subconscious limits. So the only way through it is through it. The point of breakdown is the point of breakthrough. A lot of us have a hard time going through things on our own, and that’s why coaching or therapy are so valuable. They allow us to get perspective and to neutralize that pressure. Having someone there to experience that transition period with us leads us into a space of safety. People think that because I’m a coach I don’t need coaching, but that’s not true. You can be a coach and still need coaching. You can be successful and still need therapy. You can be happy and still have things you want to change about your life. We’re all still human.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Play. As entrepreneurs, we are often wearing many hats and may feel like we don’t have enough time to do all the things we need to hit our goals. In reality, play is not a reward for work — play is a requirement. The same way rest is not a reward but rather a requirement. If we think about it that way, the more we allow ourselves to play, the easier it is for us to do the work we need to do from a place of peace, flow, and ease, because we aren’t stressed out. We’re only stressed out when we’re not playing enough. We’re only overwhelmed when we’re not playing enough. If we keep our schedules designed to sustain play in our lives, it’s a lot easier to do the work required and to hear and listen to our inspiration and intuition. Enjoy Yourself. As you go through the emotional waves, there are things you enjoy, particularly things that put you in a state of passionate play. Being in that state of play is what makes us the most attractive, engaging, and interesting. Whether it’s with our staff or potential employees or potential customers and clients, when we are really enjoying ourselves and really shining is when people are most attracted to work with us. Self-Compassion. You’re a human. If you knew that 50% of your emotions are always going to be uncomfortable, you probably wouldn’t run from them as much. The only reason we don’t allow ourselves to feel our feelings is because we’ve been taught that uncomfortable feelings are either bad or they make us weak. We don’t realize that our subconscious mind communicates to us through the language of emotion. Our uncomfortable emotions tell us what our needs are and what exactly we need to do to meet them. If we don’t allow ourselves the space to feel and name our feelings, we don’t allow ourselves to meet the needs that those feelings are telling us we have. In other words, when we ignore our emotions, we’re ignoring our own needs. You have to have self-compassion to allow yourself to feel your feelings, whatever they are, and move through them. A Support System. Find a support system of other people who understand the journey, specifically other entrepreneurs who are your peers who you can relate to. This can be a very lonely journey for some people, especially if they don’t have family members who are also entrepreneurs or if their family doesn’t understand why they can’t just get a regular job. Having that support system keeps you grounded and helps you remember you’re not crazy; you’re just designed differently. That difference is what ultimately leads to your success. Different does not equal deficient, but it takes having other people who are like you around to realize it. We’re all different in a similar way. You’re not alone in this. A Coach. You have to have a coach who can help you continue to rise to the next level. And that’s true in any area of our lives, whether we’re talking about being a business owner, about working toward business goals, health goals, or relationship goals — having someone you can go to with questions to help you navigate those new challenges is always key.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I would say resilience is the ability to always be on your own team. When we go through things that don’t work out or when we make mistakes, it’s often not the external consequences that stress us out the most. It’s our internal self-judgment and self-criticism that really leads us to being overwhelmed or being exhausted — that’s what leads to our downfall. When we aren’t compassionate with ourselves or supportive of our own dreams or when we allow ourselves to doubt our own abilities, we begin to turn off our intuition. That turns off our ability to see the obvious solution to our seemingly larger than life problems. You probably already know this, but once you learn the solution to a problem, the problem is usually never that big of a deal anymore. Resilience is the understanding that everything is always working in my favor. Supporting ourselves through that transition is what resilience is.

Do you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency?

Several things. I’ve been homeless before, my family’s house burned down, my stepdad was killed when I was 14 — I had to go through all of those things and still learn how to thrive. They pretty much taught me that I could experience and survive anything. Life is still life, and it can still be stressful and hard. Those situations taught me how to see things more objectively. There are smaller things that we stress about that, once we put them into perspective, don’t require the amount of energy we give them. When we realize the power we have to either instigate our own discomfort or to quell it, it allows us to deal with things in a different way. Understanding for me came through those experiences when I was a kid, from having to learn to not just survive but thrive, in spite of things that were out of my control.

What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness?

Marianne Cole: “As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.”

A lot of what I do and what I’ve been through in life has revolved around freeing myself from any fear that tells me I can’t. In a certain context, everything I’ve said is about freeing myself from subconscious programming that didn’t serve me anymore. I had to connect to my own code. In order to live life as a butterfly, you must give up life as a caterpillar through surrendering what no longer serves you. In order to live our dreams, we have to make space for what we want by releasing the things we don’t need anymore, particularly the identities, the ways we see ourselves that don’t align with the lifestyles we want to create or the manifestations we intend to experience.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can visit my website, www.amarimeanslove.com, and you can follow me on all social media platforms at @princeamari.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!