Dr. Piper Gibson Of Regenerating Health: “It is hard work to repattern what people think they know”

It is hard work to repattern what people think they know. When parents come to me, they are desperate for help, but sometimes they have difficulty stepping out of the conventional box. A lot of work goes into setting up a roadmap and creating a clear vision for what families see for their children.

Dr. Piper Gibson is a Board-Certified Doctor of Natural Medicine and is also a Genomics Specialist. She specializes in children’s neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD, Tics/Tourette’s, Anxiety, SPD, and ASD and uses a natural, integrative approach to help her clients finally focus, function, and flourish.

After being told, “there is nothing you can do, just ignore it,” Piper refused to write off her son’s health and navigated him through a neurological tic diagnosis. Dr. Gibson went from stay-at-home mom to children’s holistic health expert. By using food, functional lab testing, and natural approaches, Dr. Gibson has helped hundreds of clients worldwide regain control of their endless list of symptoms.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

One thing is for sure, and that’s you never know where the fork on your plate may lead you. So, I have committed the last nine years of my life to searching for health solutions, from focusing mainly on family members’ lives to now focusing more narrowly on helping clients find a healthier way to live through nutrition and genetics.

I never imagined I would find a passion for nutrition and genetics. I went to college, got a job, and one day decided to start a family…

Fast forward many years later, when my first-born son was six and was diagnosed with a neurological transient tic, as parents, we were overwhelmed and scared. We spent thousands of dollars on tests, doctor visits, medicines, and supplements. We visited doctor after doctor, who told us to just ignore “it”, he would grow out of it. He was put on prescription after prescription, and nothing worked. We were offered more medications with scary side effects when the first prescriptions didn’t work. At one point, we were told by a doctor that our son just needed a good spanking!

The situation at school was so bad that I pulled my kids out to homeschool them. We spent six years visiting doctors and specialists, and nothing ever changed. It was VERY frustrating and scary that we could not find answers anywhere!

I have broken down in rooms full of other mothers begging for their prayers because I did not know what else to do. I have spent many nights crying into my pillow and screaming at GOD to give us some answers. I was beginning to feel like maybe this was just his lot in life and would struggle with it forever.

As a mom, I spent hours, months, and years of research to try and figure out where we were headed. Finally, I officially became a mega researcher, and I started to educate myself on everything from diet to genetics. We have found some fantastic doctors and found some answers we never expected. However, somewhere along this crazy journey, my passion was born.

I went back to school to relearn EVERYTHING I thought I knew about health and wellness to help my son.

Can you share the most exciting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I had a woman named Kerry who reached out to me early on, and she was beyond stressed. Her son was on his third stay in the psychiatric hospital, and she was grasping at straws to help him. He had been given a diagnosis of bipolar disorder with psychosis. He experienced extreme anxiety, grandiose thoughts, unusual behavior, sleepless nights, pressured speech, and escalating anger. During this first manic episode, his personality changed so much from a shy, sweet young man to an arrogant, angry person with auditory and visual delusions. These delusions became his reality. His mother confided in me that she thought “she would never get her son back.” They had different psychiatrists and medications. He felt horrible, had brain fog, depression, and anxiety. On top of everything else, he had gained 35 pounds due to the anti-psychotic meds.

Kerry and her son Charlie were desperate for answers; they felt like they had tried everything and were getting nowhere fast. She was looking for a holistic approach, but she was afraid that he would be destined to live a miserable life if this didn’t work.

I agreed to take them on if they would be committed to doing the work. His doctor supplied some lab work, and Charlie also did some genetics and stool pathogen testing. We used functional lab testing to connect the dots to Charlie’s symptoms, something no one had ever done before. This served as a road map to help Charlie with his inflammation and anxiety.

The first couple of months, I would get texts and calls from Kerry with concerns and fears. Things were getting better, but she had this underlying fear that he would slip back into those old problems. Finally, Charlie began to incorporate diet and lifestyle changes as well as supplements to support his genetics. Eight months into his journey, his long list of symptoms and anxiety were gone.

Charlie has been able to get two part-time jobs, joined a new gym, attend Sunday Mass and activities at our church with other kids his age. He even flew solo to visit his brother for a week in Utah. All things his mother never expected he would be able to do eight months earlier.

Working with Charlie and Kerry taught me that the journey back to health is a marathon, it is not a sprint. Changes don’t happen overnight, but with consistency and dedication, changes occur. Those changes will impact the rest of someone’s life. It also taught me that helping families is my true passion.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started in the wellness space, I opened my doors to anyone and everyone. I felt that I would be able to do my best by helping the most people. I had a client who wasn’t a good fit for me very early on, but she begged me to take her on as a client, and I agreed. Once we started working together, I found out she was very stubborn and resistant to making any change. She had also bounced from practitioner to practitioner, never seeing results because she refused to do what anyone suggested. If we are going to be working together for eight months or more, it should be an enjoyable experience for everyone. Plus, you should be able to achieve some fantastic results in that amount of time. This made me realize that I cannot be everything for everyone and that I needed a process that ensured the clients I was working with were a good fit. This experience cemented that working with families like my own was the path I needed to be on.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

At one point in my son’s journey, we had been to see eight different doctors and tried ten different prescriptions. My sister had seen someone recommend a physician on Facebook and told me, “You should go see this Doctor; he sounds amazing” We made an appointment, waited six months (he’s popular), and drove nine hours for our appointment. Dr. Kendal Stewart has changed our lives in more ways than one. At that appointment, he introduced me to genomic testing, which was one of the tests that turned my son’s health around. Once I saw the power of knowing your genomics blueprint, I was hooked. I needed to know everything about genomics, and because of his research, knowledge, and education, my passion for genomics was born. I am beyond grateful for all the incredible life-changing knowledge Dr. Stewart has provided our family. All my clients know their genomic blueprint and what they need to do to support their genes.

I have come a long way, thanks to Dr. Stewart. He is the Founder and Chief Science Officer of G.X. Sciences, where I currently serve as the Corporate Clinical Educator. Not only do I get to work with my clients, but I am fortunate to be able to teach other providers how to incorporate genomics into their practices.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our primary focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping make a bigger impact in the world?

I was utterly shocked at how many families struggled to find answers and help with their child’s neurodevelopmental disorders. When parents are handed a diagnosis, many are scared, frustrated, and overwhelmed. They spend a lot of time with Dr. Google, and that can make things worse. Parents today are facing a harsh reality when it comes to their children’s health.

1 in 2 parents whose child is diagnosed with a mental or developmental disorder experience grief and helplessness.

1 in 54 children has been diagnosed with Autism, up from 1 in 10,000 in the past 40 years.

1 in 5 boys (6 million children) are currently diagnosed with ADHD

4 million children now suffer from anxiety

In the U.S., 43% of children have at least one chronic illness, which can be linked to increased rates of Neurodevelopmental disorders

400% increase in chronic disease among children in the last 50 years.

Families are desperate for answers!

I am dedicated to busting the myth that a diagnosis is the end of the road and an endless roller coaster of medications is the only way. Instead, I want to empower parents to take back control of their family’s health and stop the cycle of trial and error.

When we can help our children be healthy from the start, we give them tools that they can use for the rest of their lives. Parents are astounded that they never knew how to listen to their bodies and tune into what they need. If I can teach 1,000 children what their bodies need in my career, that will equal 1,000 healthy adults someday. Adults who will need fewer doctor visits, less prescription medication, will be less stressed and be happier in the long run. Imagine what society would look like 20 years from now if we could teach all children to make these crucial changes now.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Ditch the Junk Food

The first step in approaching neurodevelopmental disorders like ADHD, Tics/Tourette’s, Anxiety, SPD, and ASD is to eliminate many unhealthy foods that may be causing underlying inflammation and, in return, impact the gut and brain. Foods that come from a box, bottle, or bag with a barcode are full of sugar, artificial sweeteners, artificial colors, and other nasty additives. These foods are low on nutrients and are not providing children with what they need to flourish. Eating these foods can lead to a leaky gut, which impacts your brain and immune system. Children with neurodevelopmental disorders are more likely to struggle with inflammation and Leaky Gut. Studies show that white sugar and processed foods can increase many of the symptoms that these children experience.

One of my adult clients was diagnosed with Tourette’s at age eight, OCD at age ten, and has struggled with anxiety and racing thoughts her entire life. She is on a very tight budget and doesn’t have the means to try 9 million different things, and she knows that medications did not work for her. The number one significant change she made and followed through with is ditching junk food. She has seen significant improvements in tics, anxiety, and racing thoughts. She is also sleeping better than ever. It is a testament to what getting rid of garbage food can do!

2. Dump the Toxins

Children are more vulnerable to toxic (Toxicants) chemicals. Kids are less able to detoxify and excrete toxic compounds because their metabolic pathways are immature. As a result, many toxic substances spend more time in a child’s body before being excreted. For example, studies show that adults can reduce the blood level of organophosphate pesticides in about 6 hours. It takes an infant 36 hours to do the same thing. That toxic chemical spends six times longer in your children’s bodies. Pound per pound, kids eat more, breathe more, and grow faster than adults, making them even more susceptible to toxins. Toxic chemical exposure can come from various products such as toys, personal care products, furniture, cookware, carpet, and even shower curtains. Parents can start making intelligent changes by reading labels, investing in a water filter, and swapping the products in their homes with healthy versions.

One of the families I have been working with experiences allergies associated with grass, weeds, and pollen. Their child had constant sinus infections, and allergy meds didn’t seem to work. When they started dumping the toxins and removing scented products from the home (glade plug-ins, dryer sheets, and scented beauty products), for the first time in years no one in the house experienced a sinus infection over the past year.

3. Dial-in on Nutrient-Rich Foods

Just because you have ditched and dumped the junk doesn’t mean that everything else is a free for all. Now is the time to dial in on a nutrient-rich diet. What children put in their mouths will directly impact every cell, tissue, organ, and system in the body. Food is powerful! If you think about a water balloon, when it’s complete, nothing else is getting in. When our cells are full of junk, the nutrients our kids need to focus, and function are not getting in either. Therefore, it is essential to focus on nutrient-dense foods such as meats, poultry, eggs, wild-caught fish, fruits, veggies, and gluten-free whole grains. You will also want to ensure your child is getting plenty of healthy fats from avocado, nuts, seeds, olive, and coconut oil. Switching to nutrient-dense food can help to reduce the overall body burden and inflammation our children are experiencing.

Every single family I work with makes diet changes; it is part of the whole-body approach. Although parents initially come to me for help with their kids when they start to change what the entire family is eating. Mom and dad feel different too. However, many mothers tell me that they also feel better, and their headaches and hormones issues have disappeared just from eating a nutrient-dense diet.

4. Develop a Resilient Gut

Resilient means being able to withstand or recover quickly from an insult, and this is precisely what we want for our children’s guts. The gut is always in contact with food, and our mucosal barrier is the defense system against bacteria, viruses, etc.… When it comes to the gut-brain connection, 90% of serotonin (our mood modulator) is created in the gut, and 70% of the immune system is found in the gut. In addition, we know that nutrients are crucial, and 90% of vitamins and minerals are absorbed in the small intestine. They are co-factors for enzyme reactions, metabolism, conversion of nutrients and fats, and amino acids that are the precursors for neurotransmitters.

Leaky gut is a condition that occurs when the structural integrity of the gastrointestinal tract has been compromised or damaged. Leaky gut has been linked to many autoimmune diseases such as M.S., Celiac and Hashimoto’s, asthma, eczema, allergies, and even neurodevelopmental disorders. Causes include diet, uncontrolled food allergies and sensitivities, antibiotics, chronic illnesses/inflammation, and an imbalance of gut bacteria.

I look at many stool pathogen test results with my clients, and there is not one person who doesn’t need gut work. Many of the children I work with have underlying imbalances of the gut microbiota that impact their brains. When your dog gets sick, the first thing your veterinarian does is take a stool sample. However, we don’t do this with humans, and the conventional method is resistant to looking at possible stool pathogens. So when it comes to your gut…test, don’t guess.

5. Demonstrate Healthy habits

Learning healthy habits is vital at a young age. Children can implement these habits for their entire life. Healthy kids are more likely to become healthy adults. This means they will have a much better quality of life, physically and emotionally, when they grow up. The daily practice of healthy habits establishes the foundation for children to get sick less often as they grow. Healthy habits also help to improve mental health, help kids receive good grades at school, and do well in sports. Children who practice healthy habits tend to have higher self-esteem, feel better about themselves, and look healthier than kids who do not practice healthy habits. We have already tackled ditching junk food, but some other healthy habits for kids include plenty of sleep, exercise, eating regular balanced meals, drinking water, being responsible, and mindfulness.

Healthy habits are one of the ways I teach families to stay in it to win it. When we have established a practice of healthy eating, going to bed on time, and exercising, these small steps help families to reach their long-term goals. Plus, it is another excellent tool for teaching kids to listen to their bodies. For example, in my home, when someone falls off the healthy habit wagon, they know that they don’t feel so hot and it’s time to get back on track.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Our diets and what our children eat impact every single area of their lives. It is not something that we talk about, and people are not aware of what food does and how it affects us all. If I could start a movement, it would be “Kicking Crappy Food to the Curb.” I would love to jump into schools and completely revamp what kids are served in the cafeteria — educating children on what they need and teaching parents how to shop. We all go to the grocery store weekly, but people do not know how to shop for healthy foods. I see what people are buying, and I want to overhaul what people are putting in their carts. By starting kids off right, we can alter their habits and show them how to eat healthily; we are planting the seed of knowledge.

When kids learn about what foods are good or bad, it is a visual thing that can stick with them for life. I think everyone knows this, but kids need to SEE a vegetable before they touch one, let alone put it in their mouths. They also need to understand where food comes from, how it is grown, who grows it, and yes, how all those harmful chemicals are going into their bodies when they consume food covered in pesticides. The worst part is that kids in general do not eat anything healthy unless it looks like pizza rolls or nuggets. When kids do not have access to junk food, they can’t consume it.

Unfortunately, our unhealthy habits as adults lead kids down the path of consuming crappy food. Luckily some kids out there are raised in households where a parent or guardian enforces healthy eating. These kids know that vegetables exist, they know where these veggies come from, and most importantly, they eat their broccoli because it’s good for you. So why wouldn’t you want to eat something so good? Nutrient-dense food needs to be accessible to everyone.

I want to create a generation of healthy adults

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Set boundaries! I have had clients who will text me at 2 am and call me on weekends. I wish I had known to set up clear boundaries early on. I love working with my clients, but I also need family time, and sleep is always essential. Not everyone will agree with you. When it comes to health and wellness, not everyone will see eye to eye with you. Many people are set in their ways and stand firm in their beliefs. That’s ok, and it took me a moment to realize that not everyone is a soul mate client, and it’s ok to refer them to someone who is a better fit. It is hard work to repattern what people think they know. When parents come to me, they are desperate for help, but sometimes they have difficulty stepping out of the conventional box. A lot of work goes into setting up a roadmap and creating a clear vision for what families see for their children. Other people’s kids become your kids. When I started working with other children besides my own, I realized how quickly you could become attached to seeing them succeed. I think many teachers and coaches can relate to this. Each child has a place in your heart. Nothing compares to the feeling of seeing other families flourish. Working closely with families for months creates a bond and seeing them soar is extremely rewarding. Clients who I worked with years ago still email me or call me with updates. I love to hear how they thrive.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dear to you, and why?

Mental health is the topic closest to my heart because I had struggled with anxiety almost my entire life. However, it wasn’t until I started working with my son that I realized so many of my anxious thoughts and behaviors might change if I changed. Our children’s mental health is paramount, but we also don’t attribute our mental health to what we are putting into our bodies. Many of my clients also struggle with mental health issues, and once we start to make significant changes and reduce inflammation, their mental health constantly improves. Once again, we return to the fact that every system in our body is connected.

Every year 1/4th of our population, 300 million people will have their lives touched by Mental Health conditions, and every 40 seconds someone dies by suicide because of depression. These are staggering statistics, and it seems that our current approach to mental health isn’t working. What if we could change our mental health by changing many of the other factors in our lives? I realize that there are many different reasons for mental health, but I know that diet and lifestyle change can also impact our mental health.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can find me on the I.G., Facebook, and on my website.

https://www.regenerating.health/

https://www.instagram.com/regeneratinghealth/

https://www.facebook.com/RegeneratingHealth

Thank you for these fantastic insights!