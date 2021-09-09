Julia Oyeleye: “Everything in life works better when we follow the instructions in the user manual ”

Everything in life works better when we follow the instructions in the user manual — we should be ensuring our children have this manual and understand how to use it.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julia Oyeleye.

Julia has been a professional aromatherapist for twenty-two years, in that time, she has contributed to the professional development of the therapy in the UK, sitting on boards of self-regulatory bodies and professional associations, contributing to national occupational standards and core curricula, writing qualifications for a national examination board, being an examiner and a teacher. She runs two clinics; one in London where she now lives with her family, and Sevenoaks in Kent, her home town. Julia has just completed her first book for amateurs and enthusiasts, Aromatherapy for Mental Wellbeing and is currently writing the companion book for professional aromatherapists.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had a very happy childhood, I grew up in Kent, known as The Garden of England, surrounded by countryside and had lots more freedom to explore and play than children have today. My parents worked hard to give my younger sister and I opportunities they hadn’t had, so we both enjoyed horse-riding, swimming and music lessons. I went to the local girls grammar school and did quite well but much to my parents’ disappointment I decided against university. Instead, I went to college and then started work in London as an Executive PA.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I have always loved perfumes and can still remember the scent of my late mother’s favorite perfume, Joy by Jean Pateau, which combines the delicious scents of Jasmine and Rose. I am also a keen gardener having inherited my love of plants from my grandfather who was a Head Gardener, he taught me pretty much all I know about gardening. A few years before I trained, I had been a case study for a friend of a friend who was studying aromatherapy at college. She’d given me four treatments and I loved every single one. So, when I decided in my early 30’s that I’d had enough of being an employee, Aromatherapy seemed like the perfect small business to get into, it ticked so many of my boxes.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I can’t really separate the two people who started me on my journey as a therapist and teacher, so I’m going to tell you about both of them. When I enrolled at the Renbardou Institute, the first school of Beauty and Complementary Therapies in the UK, I hadn’t quite appreciated the pedigree of my teachers, Barry and Renée Tanner. Barry was an osteopath and a founder member of the British Complementary Medical Association and British Massage Therapy Council. It was Barry who ignited my passion for anatomy and physiology and turned me into a complete anatomy geek. To this day, I vividly remember his lectures and on more than one occasion, have heard his words coming out of my mouth when I’m teaching my students. His wife, Renée, was famous amongst several Hollywood stars who all sought her out for treatments when they were visiting London. Renée taught me aromatherapy and reflexology; it was because of her belief in me and encouragement that I started teaching. She also became my second ‘mum’; my own mother passed away of cancer when I was 22, so I was in real need of an older female in my life. To this day Renée has been that person, not only did she teach me and inspire me to be a therapist and teacher, but she also unwittingly introduced me to my husband and stepchildren and has been the loveliest ‘grandparent’ to them too. On many occasions I’ve called on her expertise as a mum and sought her advice about my own boys, like all mums she really does know best, and I am blessed to have her in my life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Something I always tell my students is not to bring anyone to an exam as a model who hasn’t had a massage before. That’s because when I was training, I dragged a very hungover new boyfriend of my sister’s with us when one of my fellow students was let down and needed a model. I have no idea how I managed to get through that exam, watching the look of horror on his face as he was subjected to a full-on Swedish massage. Even more difficult was trying not to laugh knowing that my sister was one breath away from dissolving into howls of laughter which would have brought the room to a standstill. That unwilling boyfriend is now my brother-in-law of nearly 20 years, so no real damage was done, I guess!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I have been an avid reader all of my life, but I only got into reading personal development books when I turned 50. One of the first books that was recommended to me by my mentor is The Four Agreements by Miguel Angel Ruiz, M.D. and Janet Mills. The thing I love most about this book is the way it offers a spiritual and emotional interpretation of how the brain works. I had long been aware of the science but to have human behavior expressed in this way gave me a more complete picture that I was better able to work with. Utilizing the author’s suggestions of how to actively change thought patterns that didn’t serve me has had the biggest impact on my personal happiness and my relationships. I highly recommend it

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Never, Ever Give Up! It sounds a little cliched I know, but this attitude has got me and my family through some really dark times. Just over 8 years ago our youngest son suffered a life-changing accident, and we were told by medical experts that he would be very unlikely to progress much beyond what he was able to achieve after two years of rehabilitation. As it turns out that couldn’t have been further from the truth, today he is attending college studying Games Design and has plans to go on to either university or an apprenticeship. Had he and we given up, he would probably be in a day care center for disabled adults barely able to string a sentence together.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have several projects on the go now, the first of which are some online resources, workshops and products to accompany my book Aromatherapy for Mental Wellbeing which I published at the beginning of June. My intention for this body of work is that it will enable people who are not trained in using essential oils or aromatherapy to use them as support tools for themselves and their loved ones. I am also working on a project with my husband’s church as part of a team of medical, social care and education professionals to support their community to access both orthodox and complementary healthcare services for mental health needs.

As for future projects, there will be more books and I have already started writing the professional edition of Aromatherapy for Mental Wellbeing; this time aimed at deepening the knowledge and practice of qualified aromatherapists in selecting and blending essential oils for their clients.

A particular interest of mine is researching how essential oils could be used to support people recovering from eating disordered behaviors. Over the course of my career as a therapist I have had the privilege of working with professional artists, including dancers, who have often given me anecdotal evidence on how my blends have helped them. I would love to turn this into a proper research project as I believe there is sadly a growing need, particularly amongst young people, to provide support tools that work, are accessible and simple to use.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Sleep is one of the most important things we do for our longevity and mental health. Our body and mind perform many different functions and processes whilst we sleep, one of which is to do that admin job most people dislike — the filing! Except here it is our memories, experiences and learning that are being taken out of our short-term memory and put into the appropriate places. Insufficient sleep results in the filing quite literally piling up and our brains struggling to remember everything before it is catalogued. This leads to feelings of overwhelm, anxiety and irritability. There are varying opinions on how much sleep is enough, I’ve found the best answer is a minimum of 4 sleep cycles per night. One cycle is roughly 90 minutes, but like all averages it is just that and your cycle may be shorter or longer. You could try experimenting by setting your alarm for exactly 7.5 hours sleep, you may naturally wake a few minutes earlier or feel like you need a bit longer. Play with it until you wake feeling refreshed and full of energy. If you struggle to get to sleep, try using my signature essential oil sleep blend in an electric diffuser: 4 drops of sweet orange, 2 drops of lavender and 2 drops of frankincense. Put it on in your bedroom an hour before you go to bed and let it run for up to an hour once you’re in bed.

One of the major causes of mental distress I encounter in my clients is money worries. Obviously, this is not something a massage or reflexology treatment can alleviate but encouraging someone to address rather than ignore such worries is within the remit of a complementary health practitioner. Sometimes it’s as simple as opening your mind to opportunities that you have previously dismissed. For me this was network marketing. I had been on the receiving end during the 90’s of ‘friends’ trying to get me to join their various businesses using some pretty dodgy methods that just didn’t sit well with me. It wasn’t until 5 years ago that I discovered a company which truly aligns with my values and has health products which completely rock that I decided residual income was for me. I just wish I’d come across it sooner as it has led to some pretty cool things happening in my life and for my family. If this type of business isn’t for you, that’s OK, just make sure you allocate time every month to check on your finances, set your budget and address your debts so they don’t pile up and become the thing that keeps you awake at night.

Let me ask you a question. Do you ever think about doing something and almost immediately hear a voice telling you not to, quickly followed up with a barrage of reasons and memories why it almost certainly isn’t a good idea? That voice is coming from what I like to call the Health & Safety Officer of the Brain. Its real name is the Reticular Activating System which is located in your brain stem and its role is to keep you safe. How it decides what is safe largely depends on your life experiences, all of which are stored in your memory bank ready for your RAS to call on at a moment’s notice. The good news is the RAS can be trained not to focus solely on bad or negative experiences but to take the good and positive ones into account too. I’ve found a great way of doing this is to practice journaling the things I am grateful for that have happened to me during that day. This helps me to keep perspective and encourages ‘safe’ risk taking.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Living in London, even as a natural health practitioner, life is fast paced. It can be difficult to slow down and decompress, I find that Yin Yoga is an absolute must for me. Four or five asanas explored over an hour rather than changing postures every couple of minutes brings deep physical release and is absolute bliss. By encouraging you to deepen and slow your breathing it also has an amazing effect on the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for our “rest and digest” response as opposed to our “fight or flight” response. If you’ve never tried it, I really recommend you do.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

The definition of physical wellness is going to be different for everyone dependent on their lifestyle and goals. For example, a traditional cattle rancher who rides a horse for most of the day is going to want to be able to do that pain free. A professional ballerina is going to want to be able to train or perform to their best ability without running out of energy. In answering this question, I would therefore preface it by saying my definition of physical health is the ability of your body to support you to maintain the daily activities you require of it to live your life with ease. Physical health then requires a functioning and balanced body that includes immune health, mobility, fitness and performance.

Immunity is a complex system which defends our body against pathogens that can enter through our skin, respiratory or digestive systems. I’ll talk about digestive health later, so let’s take the other two. Happily, both systems respond well to aromatherapy and essential oils. Using skin products that do not contain substances our body considers as toxins will be beneficial. As an alternative, natural products formulated by an aromatherapist is a good option for your skin and our planet at the same time. Diffusing essential oils is one of the most effective ways of using essential oils, many of which are antimicrobial, and most are antibacterial, so in cold and flu season diffusing oils such as Lemon, Lavender and Tea Tree are excellent choices.

I’m a great believer in preventative healthcare and this is where using complementary therapies regularly to support your wellness comes in. You’ll find that an hour of reflexology and a couple of massages a month will help to keep your body functioning, your soft tissues supple and aligned and your body systems in balance.

The human body is designed to move and does not respond well to prolonged periods of maintaining any one position. Inactivity has a negative impact on joints, muscles, circulation and heart health. Notice though I said movement and not exercise is important. I have found that as soon as people think about exercise, if sport just isn’t their thing this becomes a real chore and even stressful. However, if it is reframed as movement and things such as playing with the children, walking the dog, doing the housework are all included, it becomes easier to integrate it into your life. Of course, raising your heart rate is important for cardiovascular and heart health so just be a bit more vigorous with the vacuum cleaner or stride out when walking the dog if that’s what it takes to get a little out of breath!

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Great question! I think one of the problems is we know what to do but we often don’t know why and more importantly, what really happens when we don’t. We go through life talking about how we’re ageing and therefore thinking it’s inevitable to feel a bit worn out and frayed around the edges the older we get. In fact, that couldn’t be further from the truth. If you learn how to fuel your body right with plant based alkaline-forming foods and feed your gut microbiome with fermented foods about 80% of the time you’ll find you can still indulge in the other things the rest of the time and still feel and look healthy.

It’s also a good idea to mitigate the effects of stress by using adaptogenic herbs and always including the core essentials to health — good sleep, hydration, laughter and movement. You’ll be amazed at how great you can feel right the way through your life. I have a wonderful friend who taught me this stuff, she is a naturopath and every morning she gets up before dawn and goes surfing on the Gold Coast in Brisbane where she lives. She turned 60 this year and is honestly ageing backwards and I love showing my clients how to do this too.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

In my book, I share a case study of one of my clients who was a schoolteacher whose husband had died suddenly. After an initial period of grieving, she was finding it very difficult to manage her emotions in the way that she wanted to and was experiencing a great deal of added emotional discomfort because of this. A combination of weekly reflexology treatments and a blend of essential oils of Frankincense, Bergamot and Neroli enabled her to experience a sense of calm control when she wanted to.

As a teacher and learning mentor, I have worked with many adults who experience dyslexia and therefore feelings of frustration and inadequacy. Oftentimes, they are the stereotypical perfectionist and feel the need to commit to long hours of study to overcome their difficulties. In these instances, I have found the best piece of advice I can give is to ensure that they do one thing every day that brings them joy. This can be a phone call with a best friend, a barefoot walk on grass, a creative hobby and absolutely doesn’t have to cost money. I think this is useful for everyone but particularly if you do have a tendency to perfectionism.

I was reading a report recently from a large recruitment agency here in the UK that stated the number one benefit most prospective employees place the most value on currently is personal development. I think the same is true for everyone, personal development has a truly transformative effect on our emotional wellness, we can go from feeling quite self-critical to the opposite just by devoting time to our own growth. One practical way of achieving this is to commit to reading at least 10 pages per day of a self-development book. There are so many excellent ones, but if you haven’t read anything by Susan Sly, I’d highly recommend you try Organize Your Life for some great tips that are easy to implement.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Scientific research has shown that laughter decreases the amount of cortisol and adrenalin circulating in the blood which suggests that it can mitigate the effects of stress. Smiling then as a precursor to laughter may be sufficient to suggest a lightening of mood and will affect not only the person who is smiling but also those who observe them. Of course, perception and sense of humour also come into play here as what one person considers funny another may find offensive. But generally, we all love to be around that person who is known to be always smiling and happy. So much so we even describe some smiles as “infectious”, meaning it is one of the gestures that we cannot help mimicking and that in turn will affect our internal chemistry.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I think as an adult it’s important to explore which spiritual practice resonates best with you. It may be that following the religion of your parents or even grandparents is right for you, but it might not be. It’s important to get this right, as if you aren’t being spiritually authentic then you are sending out confusing messages and no amount of prayer or spiritual practice will deliver the results or spiritual answers you are seeking. I often think of my parents who as children and teenagers were expected to attend and serve at their local churches up to three time during every Sunday as well as attend other church groups and meetings during the week. By the time they were in their early 20’s they no longer attended church and never did form another spiritual practice. I think it is so sad that this aspect of their adult wellbeing was not fulfilled as I cannot imagine being without it myself.

Secondly, make time for daily spiritual practice and be at peace with the fact that this does not need to happen at a particular time or in a particular place. We live such fast-paced lives it can be stressful carving time out of your day to focus on your spiritual wellbeing. However, it is essential to maintaining true equilibrium as a human being. I will literally have conversations with God wherever and whenever; a particular favorite of mine is when I’m in the car alone travelling to my clinic which is an hour’s drive away, it’s the perfect time to think through things uninterrupted and ask for help and guidance.

Finally, if you are struggling to settle and concentrate, I have found essential oils can be amazingly effective. Oftentimes these feelings are born out of a need to bring balance through grounding and integrating our spiritual and physical energies. Here are four essential oils that I like to use in this situation. Myrrh brings strength and awareness and releases inspiration; it is a particularly effective oil for meditation as it brings clarity. Frankincense essential oil supports you to get out of overwhelm by taking a deep and calming breath and gaining control of your mind so you can see the path forward. Vetiver is known in Sri Lanka as the “oil of tranquility” and is a great choice if you need to break the habit of being a perfectionist. Finally, if you tend to be overly analytical, Patchouli is said to unite your head and your heart so that you can work on making your dreams and aspirations a reality.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

As I said in my answer to the previous question, often we need to feel grounded to connect with our spiritual practice and being. Being in nature is possibly one of if not the best ways of achieving this and why using nature’s gift, essential oils, can work so well. I love to walk barefoot on dewy grass or get my hands in the soil doing some gardening. When we were in lockdown in London, I absolutely craved the countryside and longed to go for a walk in the woods, particularly as Springtime came and the bluebells appeared. It literally felt like purgatory not being able to go out and enjoy them.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I have come to realize through my work as a therapist that most dis-ease can be traced to what we consume, not only food and drink but also what we read and listen to. If we get it right, we thrive rather than just survive, the trick is knowing what to consume. If I could inspire any movement, it would be to change the school curriculum for our children so without fail they acquire knowledge of how the human body works and how to get the very best performance out of it. Everything in life works better when we follow the instructions in the user manual — we should be ensuring our children have this manual and understand how to use it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Well I’m British so I think it would have to be Prince Harry. It is his generation that can affect real and lasting change in this world and I truly admire the way he has openly discussed his own mental health so that others, particularly men, have felt able to do the same. I would love to talk to him about how he could potentially deepen his work in this area and across the whole health spectrum. If we have our health, we are truly wealthy.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Links to all of my published articles and details of how to contact me can be found on my website juliaoyeleye.com.

