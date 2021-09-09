Dr. Brook Sheehan: “Never abandon yourself!”

Never abandon yourself! In order to take care of others in the best way possible, you MUST be selfish when it comes to your own self-care. Establishing a morning routine before starting your day will help you in the long run and potentially safeguard you from experiencing burnout. In order to reach higher levels of success, you have to give from your overflow. When the doctor is well, patients can get well!

Dr. Brook Sheehan, is a Doctor of Chiropractic at Dr. Brook Sheehan DC where she focuses on optimizing human performance through very specific chiropractic adjustments, nutrition, and neurological assessments. Her specialty is helping individuals discover solutions to their chronic sleep disorders, physical and mental disabilities, autoimmune disorders, gut issues, adrenal fatigue, and much more — both in-office and remotely via TeleHealth work.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up on a 10-acre ranch that was surrounded by 2,000 acres of open land, in a rural area of San Diego County with my 4 younger siblings. We spent countless hours outdoors building treehouses, playing hide-and-seek, riding bikes, and caring for the chickens. It was quite a unique experience. One that I discovered many years later after moving to the city. My father was in and out of my life until the age of 10 when my parents finally got divorced. Prior to that, my mother was a stay-at-home mom. Afterward, she went into the workforce and my grandparents helped take on the childrearing duties when she was not available. It was a good childhood. Not without its struggles and heartache but looking back it taught me a lot about resiliency.

At 2 years old, I was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy which affected the right side of my body. I walked differently than others but it didn’t stop me from doing the things that able-bodied people were able to do. I was in all same school classes and activities they were. I just looked different in performing them. Cerebral Palsy became who I was and it caused serious self-identity issues that plagued me most of my childhood, adolescence, and young adult years. It wasn’t until I became a mother and had the realization that the emotional trauma I was carrying, would only be perpetuated in my daughter if I didn’t get myself help. I sought out a therapist and found a new group of influence and positive shifts started to happen. I’m not going to pretend for one second that it was easy. In fact, it was some of the hardest work I’ve ever had to do but I’m thankful that I made the commitment for my child and myself. And to be honest, the inner work still continues today.

One more piece I’d love to share about my story since this is about Health and Wellness is that I come from a very long lineage of famous medical doctors who are well published. My grandfather was the youngest Dean of New York Medical School at the age of 29. He was a neurosurgeon and had many papers published in the British Medical Journal as well as other well-esteemed journals. His brother, my Great Uncle, discovered a medical condition that still carries our family name today — Sheehan Syndrome. Look it up! 🙂

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

Yes to both, a person and an event. Without being too laborious with this story the person was the Chiropractor who adjusted me for the very first time, Dr. Matt Hubbard, and the event was an incident with his Associate Doctor, Dr. Leo Meltvedt. During every visit to Dr. Matt’s office, he would always make the comment, “You should go to chiropractic school.” To which the reply was always, “You’re crazy! I have Cerebral Palsy, remember?” Yet he never let it go. One day, while he was in with other patients, I was adjusted by Dr. Leo, who by that time I had shared with him my diagnosis many times. As he was adjusting me, my default statement came flying out of my mouth without a second thought. Dr. Leo gently set my head down, looked me straight in the eyes, and in a stern “Father-like” voice said to me, “I’m tired of hearing that from you every time I see you. You need to stop identifying with that statement and kick it so far from you.” Immediately tears started streaming down my face. When I left the office that day, Dr. Matt caught me in the waiting room and asked what happened. He could see it in my face. When I told him what happened, I thought he would give me a hug and tell me it would be alright. Quite the opposite happened. He firmly placed his hand on my shoulder and said, “You need to go to chiropractic school!” It was at that point that all of my small-minded thinking shifted. I began to see myself as a chiropractor and eventually did what I needed to do to make that my reality.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My “go-to” activity is meditation. Of course, I move my body every day with some type of exercise and eat well but I would have to say that meditation has led to the biggest impact in my life. I start my morning with it and have been for the past 5 years consistency. Keeping my mind and spirit in balance has helped me gain an appreciation for my body and all that it has to teach me. There is no right or wrong way to meditate. A great way to get started is an app called Insight Timer and their guided meditations are a perfect way to do this.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

It all started when I got pregnant with my daughter. My desire was to have a healthy pregnancy and educate myself on all things “mama and baby.” I consumed books, podcasts, blogs, videos, and live classes on the topic. Each time, learning new things that I immediately put into practice. I met some, now dear friends, who introduced me to a natural birthing class where I discovered Chiropractic for the first time.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Honestly, the biggest challenge I faced actually happened when I moved away to start chiropractic school. Sure there have been challenges in practice but they pale in comparison to what I dealt with first starting my educational journey. I will spare you all the nitty-gritty details but what I will tell you is at the time I was getting ready to start grad school, I was recently divorced and sharing custody of my daughter with my ex. He thought he’d throw a metaphoric “noose around my neck” and force me to stay back and not following my life’s calling by taking me to court. Our custody remained 50/50 but she had to stay back in my hometown with him while I lived 500 miles away. My attorney shared that the way the courts look at it is this — she was born and raised here, my family was here, her dad was here, and her school was here. I was only going to be gone for 3.5 years which is short in the long run.

I made that difficult decision and moved with the understanding that if I EVER felt the emotional connection between my daughter and me breaking that school would be put on pause and I’d move back home. I’m happy to report that never happened and we are closer than ever.

That challenge was resolved through each successfully completed day in chiropractic school which meant another day closer to being back with my daughter in my hometown.

The main takeaway from this is that you are stronger and more capable than you think you are. Don’t let anyone attempt to steal the desires of your heart because they feel a certain way about themselves. Things will always work out when you follow your heart.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Teaching people to tune into the wisdom of their body is foundational to true health and wellbeing. Dynamic System Analysis is the way that I am able to do this. It is a body of work that is shifting the way we look at health and bringing it back to the uniqueness of each individual. Just because avocados are touted as healthy doesn’t mean they are right for everyone. Health in all areas — diet, supplementation, exercise, etc is NOT a one-size-fits-all approach. You must tune into the body to get the answers you seek.

One of my favorite stories that illustrate this well comes from a patient who was experiencing lots of pain in her jaw after having reconstruction surgery from a bad infection that ate away at her facial bones. She was taking high doses of curcumin (derived from turmeric, a well-known anti-inflammatory and “health” food) and the pain was getting worse. Utilizing Dynamic System Analysis, it was discovered that she had an allergy to curcumin and was only exacerbating her symptoms every time she took it. While on the surface she thought she was doing the right thing but her body was saying NO. This is a prime example that just because it is healthy doesn’t mean it’s right for you.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My mentor doctor and I are currently working on a project to train other practitioners in the work that we do. He has developed a technique that connects knowledge with intuition so that we can communicate with the body in a way that it understands in order to get the needed information on how best to treat the individual. This body of work is called Dynamic System Analysis and it is going to help countless amounts of people through the large network of practitioners we are cultivating.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Well to start, resiliency is one. I shared the story about moving 500 miles away from my young daughter to pursue my dreams of becoming a doctor and overcoming the insecurities around my diagnosis. That definitely helped me develop a strong sense of resiliency.

I’d have to say the second would be discipline. I’m not one to give up easily and will figure things out if I don’t know the answers. While in grad school, my best friend and I founded an app company with zero experience in the tech space. I spent a lot of time learning the ins and outs about how development happened, hired the tech team, and marketed it to our target user. It is still used today.

The third trait would be self-motivation. When I set a goal for myself, whether it be for health, family, business, or other areas of my life, I tend to follow through. Of course, I miss goals and slack off (sometimes more than I’d like to admit), but I do get back on track and see them through. An example was a 21-Day Sugar Detox I participated in years ago. I didn’t read the fine print and completely removed coffee from my diet only to find out later that black coffee was just fine. Haha! But I was motivated to complete it with no cheating and I did just that.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

So much of the health and wellness industry is filled with noise. Noise that is vying for our attention in hopes that we will “pick this” or “pick that” with big claims that their product or service is better than the competitors. And with these situations we end up in, we only further complicated things. We consume and then act and the cycle continues. This notion of “biohacking” our way to longevity and well-being is flawed. It should never have been about throwing so much up against the wall, hoping something sticks but more importantly about discovering exactly what the body needs and wants so it can function at its highest potential.

With that being said, wellness defined by my terms is the act of listening to your body. You see, the body speaks. It speaks through whispers that show up as subtle symptoms. Things like a belly ache or constipation after eating certain foods, a headache that shows up as pain in your temples, a sneeze that comes out of nowhere and unrelated to allergies, and shortness of breath, difficulty swallowing, and pain down the left arm that is not a heart attack; just to list a few. These are ways the body whispers. When we know what these whispers mean, we can heed their wisdom, address the problem, and avoid the screams later on. The screams show up when cancer is present. When chronic pain can’t be resolved without replacing body parts or joints. When a lifelong medication is necessary to sustain life. As a caveat here, there are some genetic issues that require lifelong medication such as Type 1 Diabetes. We will see our health and well-being improve vastly when we truly learn to listen. It won’t require enormous amounts of time and money to make it happen. Only the necessary things to aid the body in its time of need at that moment.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Certain medical advancements have afforded us the ability to live longer but despite the “extra” years many of us will receive, cognitive and overall well-being later in life has declined rapidly. This notion that you begin to ache and lose your memory is shrugged off as just another aspect of “getting old” but it doesn’t have to be this way. You can age gracefully with “all your marbles”, as kids these days may say, and without pain by focusing on taking great care of yourself now. Making health a priority doesn’t have to be about countless hours in the gym and kitchen, spending tons of money on supplements because you heard they were good for you, or taking 6 months off of life to master meditation with the yogis. No. In fact, those can be more harmful than good. Making health a priority is about tuning in and listening to the whispers the body is speaking. It is absolutely necessary so you can live a long well-meaning life enjoying all of the beautiful things this world has to offer instead of being bed-ridden and in diapers. That doesn’t sound fun!

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

I personally know a few companies that have provided their employees with free subscriptions to the app, Headspace, which helps their people work on handling stress better through meditation. This is extremely beneficial both mentally and physically as high levels of stress not only affect the cognitive functioning of the brain but also cause harm to the body by weakening ligaments and making it very difficult to lose weight.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Never abandon yourself! In order to take care of others in the best way possible, you MUST be selfish when it comes to your own self-care. Establishing a morning routine before starting your day will help you in the long run and potentially safeguard you from experiencing burnout. In order to reach higher levels of success, you have to give from your overflow. When the doctor is well, patients can get well! An open heart and a listening ear! Sometimes all a patient needs to know is “I hear you and I am going to help you!” Instead of racing through your history, exam, and treatment, it can go a long way to take a pause and let the person in front of you share their concerns and problems. It’s easy for us as practitioners to “diagnose” as they are talking, because we’ve had a lot of similar cases, but for the patient, this is all new. Open your heart and ears more and you’ll see the world of difference in your referrals. I can almost guarantee it. A willingness to be a forever student! The desire to learn and develop into a better clinician every day not only makes you greater but helps your patients and future patients to come. New breakthroughs in medicine are shifting the way things are done. Being cutting edge gives you an upper hand in creating a very successful practice. Simple, yet effective solutions to help others! Patient compliance can be one of the most frustrating aspects of healthcare. But it doesn’t have to be. If you provide patients with simple, yet effective ways to implement at-home care instructions, everyone benefits. Keep it simple, Sally! An approachable brand! Yes, I saved the tactical thing for last, and rightly so. When you make the top 4 things a priority and couple it with a brand that makes people say, “YES! I want to work with this doctor,” you’re in for an incredible ride of making a crazy powerful impact in the world while making a great living.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Interesting question, especially for me as I don’t view health in the traditional sense as a “one-size-fits-all” approach, but if I was to go with one thing to start a movement around it would have to be sleep. Not the quantity of the sleep but the quality of it. Sleep is such a foundational key to wellness and should never be taken lightly.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Dr. Joe Dispenza. He is doing incredible work in the field of health and sharing with others the power that resides within. My work is so in alignment with that and it would be an absolute honor to meet with him and have lunch together.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

By visiting my website, https://drbrooksheehan.com, or by following me on all social channels at @drbrooksheehan. I post about topics as it relates to health in all areas — physical, spiritual, mental, and emotional and share ways they can tune in to their own body through active listening.

