Amanda Hainline: “Having passion and drive”

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Amanda Hainline.

Amanda Hainline is an emotional freedom mentor, intuitive healer, and author of the upcoming book “Feel Better in Five Minutes An Empowering Guide to Gain Control Over Your Emotions.” For 15 years, Amanda has been exploring the world of energy healing through gifts that came to her in a spontaneous kundalini awakening. A clairvoyant, audiovoyant, clairsentient, and medium, she uses her gifts to help others on their own journeys of health and healing. “I love energy work because there are no bounds,” she says. “I have had clients tell me that a single session helped them more than years of therapy. That’s because it works differently and circumvents the blocks we put up in our mind.” In “Feel Better in Five Minutes,” she shares 79 emotional freedom methods to help others gain freedom from the anxiety, depression, and stress that are rampant today, to help themselves and others. Amanda previously worked as a business manager and consultant. A mom of two sons, Amanda says her family fueled her passion for all things healthy, from food and supplements to functional medicine. She lives in Austin, Texas. Learn more at amandahainline.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up like many kids with two working parents. I was expected to be pretty self-sufficient. I ate boxed dinners often (which I tried to balance with healthy snacks) and rushed from school to soccer practice, then back home to do homework. I pushed myself in school and was always a self-starter, but I will admit, perfectionism took its toll over the years, and I had to train myself out of that mindset.

Being an empath, I always enjoyed animals and had a wide variety of them growing up, from dogs and cats to racoons and opossums. Animals were easier for me to understand than people.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

While I had always eaten healthy, my oldest son is who really inspired me to fully commit to understanding how foods can affect you. When he was five, I learned that he was on the autistic spectrum. He was high-functioning, but his ability to interact with the world was hindered. Through dietary modification, he made progress at a rapid rate. It was amazing.

On the energy side, I had a spontaneous kundalini awakening when I was 30 that sent me into a scary place mentally. I hadn’t planned on getting into learning about the human energy system or anything spiritual. I was kind of forced into it out of survival. I was determined to understand what happened to me and learn how to take care of myself with the psychic and healing gifts I had been given. That kind of experience makes you extremely sensitive to everything around you energetically, plus you tend to get more sensitive to foods. It’s definitely a daily game of trial and error.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

I eat dairy-free, grain-free keto bread on a regular basis. It fills me up and doesn’t cause inflammation, which is a big deal since I am prone to migraines. For stress management, I do energetic emotional release techniques to keep me balanced.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

My main focus is on energy healing, and that is what has become my career. It definitely started with my spiritual awakening. At the time it happened, I was just trying to survive day to day, but having the experience of all my chakras opening at once and then learning how to manage my life after that point led me on a quest for making spirituality and the human energy system something anyone can relate to. I got so frustrated with intangible explanations of what had happened to me and how to deal with it. I never want anyone else to have that issue. It’s a scary, frustrating place to feel like you are going crazy. You’re having this experience inside yourself that you can’t explain. And I want to put words to that for people so they can manage it.

On the physical side, I have suffered migraines for many years, but through a lot of trial and error I have figured out what food and combinations of foods trigger them. Stress management is another important factor which I manage with energetic techniques.

In addition, my son being on the spectrum was another push for me to understand the effects of foods on the body. Not only the initial food, but how your body breaks it down and how that can affect you as well.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I first started my son on a gluten- and casein-free diet, I decided to add enzymes in to his supplements. At that point I thought enzymes were enzymes and I ended up giving him too much before a jump castle birthday party. Let’s just say his body didn’t like it, and we ended up having to buy a change of clothes at the mall. It was awful!

On the energy side of things, I had a client once that I was told by my spirit guides and angels to stop working on during a session, but I kept going. She ended up with a terrible migraine for days. After that point, I always listen to my guidance, especially when I hear that I need to stop working on someone. Everyone has a different tolerance level for energy work, and you have to respect that.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I have a book coming out in September called “Feel Better in Five Minutes: an Empowering Guide to Gain Control Over Your Emotions.” It gives new insights into how traumas affect you and how traumas are related to each other. The book combines psychology and energy but focuses on using energetic principles to clear deep-seated negative emotional states.

My hope is that this book will change the way people look at trauma, emotions, and the human energy system. It will help them to understand that they do have the power to heal themselves, and this book contains lots of ways to do that.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Wow! SO MANY creative endeavors!! First off is my book, “Feel Better in Five Minutes,” that is coming out on September 6th on Amazon. I am also working on a magazine and physical products line that will be premiering soon. Before the end of the year, I am launching a membership that goes along with the book, The Feel Better Membership, and in December, my first online course linked to the book, The Confidence Reset, will be coming out. I’m excited for all the good things my team and I are producing. It’s so fun and rewarding to see how this can help people really focus on their health in a new way.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Having passion and drive. Without this, you have nothing. You have to want to get up every day and tackle something in your business that is going to move the needle. If it isn’t your passion, you will burn out. And if it is your passion you have to pace yourself. Take breaks! That is something I am still learning.

Toss perfectionism out the window. Massive imperfect action is where it’s at. I used to be paralyzed by perfectionism. I would just run in circles in my head and play the ‘what if’ game until I made myself crazy. Instead, I just started taking action. Massive imperfect action doesn’t mean you are doing things sloppy; your innate nature of perfectionism won’t let you. But if you are not taking action, you are not learning. You have to do something so you can see what works and what doesn’t.

Surround yourself with a team that shares your passion. It’s hard to work all alone. Even if you can hire someone to help you 10 hours a week it’s amazing how this can energize you. Plus, you get so much more done! If you can’t afford to pay someone, look for a volunteer. Getting an intern is a great way to find someone with passion that wants to learn something new.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is the all-encompassing state of your well-being. What I mean is that wellness covers every aspect of you: physical, emotional, mental, spiritual and energetic. It is feeling whole, balanced, and as much at peace as you can be. And by at peace I don’t mean just meditating all day. You can be at peace and totally driven, but it has to be balanced.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Without it, you are a mess, frankly. If you are not healthy, it’s really hard to do anything else. Health is at the survival level, and we are innately wired to survive. When your health suffers, it completely consumes your body and mind. The joy of life leaves you and your passion gets put on the back burner. This leads to depression, anxiety, and a whole host of other problems.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

I think companies are really starting to focus on what makes their employees the most productive. Before the pandemic, many companies were afraid to let employees work from home, but now it is the new norm. Many people have improved their mental health by doing it and companies are taking notice. Some have even implemented a permanent work-from-home option.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

As in any business, you have to have a strong WHY. Why is this your path? What is your story? What drives you to help others? This helps you stay on track, bringing everything back to the WHY when you are asking, “Should I create this new program? Is my WHY supported here?”

For my book, “Feel Better in Five Minutes,” it was a challenge to stay on track because there were so many things I wanted to add to the book. Going back to the WHY of teaching people to release emotions was a life saver. When I got inspired to add something I had to ask myself, does it fit the WHY? If the answer was no, I wrote it anyway and stuck it in a cut file to use in a later book.

Passion is a must. If you are not passionate, you will get tired of doing it. People will feel it, too. It will show up in your attitude, your energy, and your products and services.

I was doing strictly health coaching for a while and going into it, I had a lot of passion and drive but as I continued, I got really burned out. I was frustrated with my clients not taking action for their health. I was angry all the time. It’s then that I scrapped it and returned to energy healing as my main jam. I was much happier, and I still had all of the health knowledge to share, but it didn’t frustrate me anymore.

Alignment. You have to be in alignment with what you are putting out there. Is this authentic to you? Just because someone else is doing something in your industry doesn’t mean you should. Check in with yourself and be honest. Does doing that “thing” everyone else is doing feel right for you?

The best example of that I can think of right now are all of those videos on Instagram where people point to words that pop up. It’s not my thing. Even though that’s what everyone is doing right now, it’s not for me and I know it. Video is great to use in your business, but for me that form is inauthentic. If it works for you, great! Go for it! But I prefer other methods.

Drive. You have to have the drive. If you have passion, the drive is pretty easy to find, but you have to want to do what you are doing. You have to be able to get up most days and say, “I can’t wait!”

In my business, the more projects I have going, the happier I am. I have an amazing team to support me in doing what I do, which is a huge help in getting everything out there. Without the drive to do any of it, there is no way I could work seven days a week most weeks and love it. I do take breaks, though, when I need it.

Follow flow. This is not a common thought, but it works. Sometimes, you just aren’t feeling it. When this happens, take the day — or a few days — off. It’s the Universe’s way of saying, “Just trust; it’s coming.” When the creative inspiration hits again, you will get more done in less time than you ever thought possible. For my Feel Better Membership, I had to create 88 videos! I put it off for over two months and when inspiration hit, I got them all done in four days. And it was easy.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Getting people to understand that they have an energy system, for starters, and not just some Eastern philosophy concept. It’s also the basis for all of their health and wellness. Everything starts as energy and trickles down to the physical level. Everything.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sara Blakely. Her drive is inspirational, and she has managed to stay personable even with her success. I hope to maintain that as I move forward doing what I am doing. It’s no fun if my team and everyone else is not having fun too.

What would Sara do? Yeah, I ask that sometimes. It helps me to not be so serious.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is amandahainline.com, Instagram @akhainline and Amanda Hainline on Facebook. My new book “Feel Better in Five Minutes” will be on Amazon with the eBook premiering September 6th and the physical book on September 16th. For all the good happenings, sign up on my website amandahainline.com to be notified when new offerings come out. We have a ton on the way!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!