Niamh Hogan of Holos Skincare: “Expertise and genuine concern for the consumer is very important”

Expertise and genuine concern for the consumer is very important. Show the consumer you know what you are talking about. Give them information, give them knowledge so that they can make decisions. This is a sure way of gaining the trust of the consumer and the market desires a brand they can trust. We use social media and digital marketing to reach our customers and always strive to give them valuable content that even if they never buy from us, they can use the knowledge to make future decisions on what products they want in their lives.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Niamh Hogan.

Niamh Hogan is the CEO of Holos Skincare, a luxurious, active plant-based skincare range from Ireland. Her background is in natural health and she is passionate about the beauty of nature and how plants can benefit both the wellbeing and the skin. Holos Skincare is Niamh’s 2nd business. She has been an Entrepreneur since 2003.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

While in my natural health clinic in 2012, I was struck by the subtle powers of essential oils on my clients, how a gentle aroma could give someone a little peace or a boost of energy. I wondered how I could encourage people to use these under-used ingredients more in their everyday lives. I began to research plants and essential oils and discovered the amazing benefits they have on the skin. This led to a fascination with plants and skincare and I began dabbling in my kitchen. Over a period of 2 years, I had studied, dabbled and planned so much, I had a skincare brand. I launched in Ireland in 2014 and in the USA in 2021.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I find the most mundane of things interesting, like when I discover an ingredient I want to use but I think the readers would prefer to hear about my time on Dragon’s Den which is the Irish version of the US Shark Tank. It was in 2016, I was still fresh in my business and I had to pitch to the 5 Dragons. It was terrifying and exhilarating all at the same time. I was filmed for an hour and 40 minutes and I walked out with investment. A lot of investments that happen on TV don’t happen in real life. MIne did! A few weeks before I had pitched to another panel of investors and had succeeded there too. These early investments are what got Holos through the first few years.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yes there was a tipping point. Sometimes things happen in business that are beyond your control and you are forced to do things differently. This can be a blessing in disguise. I spent years doing things in the way ‘it has traditionally been done’ and working very hard and not getting very far. Things beyond my control forced me to stop. It wasn’t until I stopped and was forced to try a new way, I could see how the old way was not working, how it was draining me and how it was draining my team. The lesson is “If it isn’t working, stop! There are other ways, easier ways”.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people but the one person who it would not have happened without is my husband. While I forged my way for years trying to make it happen, he stayed in jobs he may not have necessarily been challenged by so that we had stability and I could work on my business projects. I could talk about mentors and investors and other Entrepreneurs but the biggest support is always closer to home. If you don’t have that it is very difficult to succeed.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Holos is in the natural and green skincare space. When we started out, natural skincare was still seen as a lesser important alternative to mainstream or cosmeceutical skincare. Now, most new brands have both ethics and nature at the fore so it is no longer acceptable to just offer our products as alternatives. Our products need to contain innovative ingredients that are as good, if not better than the big mainstream brands. Holos harmonises Nature, science and consciousness by creating products made from plants, containing plant actives (cosmeceuticals) that have been scientifically proven to work and we do it all while having a strong ethical core by being vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly. This helps people by giving them a product offering that not only gives them the results they might expect from cosmeceutical skincare but also they can trust that their choices are ethical and resulting in lesser harm to our environment.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The market’s openness and indeed desire for products that have strong ethics at their core. The emergence of amazing active plant ingredients that can put natural and green skincare a step above mainstream cosmeceutical brands. The closeness brands have with their users through the use of digital and social media. We can achieve better results for people because they can now have direct contact with us.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Greenwashing — the marketing games brands that are not truly ethical will play to appear like they are. I would tackle this by better policing how brands market and put a definition on what is “natural”, what constitutes “green”, and defining the differences between vegan and cruelty-free. The industry should have clear definitions of these things so brands cannot misuse terms to greenwash the consumer. The lack of knowledge of some natural and green brands around ingredients and their safe use. This is mainly a problem with smaller brands who may see Natural as equaling good and synthetic as equalling bad. It is not that simple. I would tackle this by having the same legislation and restrictions in the US cosmetic market as is in the European market which is very strict on what you need to do before you can bring a product to market and also on levels of ingredients used. This means that the consumer can be confident in the fact that all products are safety assessed and safe for use. The trust the market has in non-qualified influencers to gain their skincare knowledge. A popular social media following is not enough to make you an expert in all that you promote. I would put an onos on brands to work with qualified people or at least people that are dedicated to what the brand sells, when promoting their products, rather than picking the ones with the largest following.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Get enough sleep. Being tired makes everything more difficult than it should be. When you have more energy, it is easier to be kinder to yourself, to do nice things for yourself. When you treat yourself well, it is easier to feel beautiful. Always, always cleanse your skin at night. Even if you are not wearing makeup, take the time to wash the day’s debris away — both literally and metaphorically. This simple action can have a physical effect in that your skin will be healthier but it is also the action this has on the mind that helps you feel happier and more beautiful. Use products that work for you. Not only should they improve skin health, you should enjoy using them. Getting joy out of the things we spend our hard-earned cash on is so important for happiness. When we are happy, we feel beautiful.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

The number one thing, and it applies in many territories throughout the world is “LEGISLATION”. Adhering to the legislation of a country is very important for success as if you launch and do not adhere to it, trying to adapt later can be a very expensive experience. I spent 2 years learning and working with suppliers, safety assessors, Toxicologists and ingredient manufacturers making sure that our brand adhered to all of the EU legislation. There is no such legislation in the USA. Listen to your market. They will tell you what they want. Make them part of your story and create products they ask for to solve problems they need solving. We started our brand with 6 body oils because I adore them and I know the value of them and the many uses of them but they are still the slowest sellers of all of our products. Just because I love them does not mean the market will. Always think of the consumer, not yourself. Sometimes the trends tell one story and your experience tells another. What is on trend may not work for your brand because it may sway from what you normally do, and do well. Hopping on a trend just because it is a trend can damage your brand or confuse the consumer. We launched a men’s range because the trends showed it was a fast growing market but it doesn’t work for us. We are known as a woman’s brand. People don’t come to Holos for men’s skincare. Instead we bring out limited editions of men’s products for Holidays in November and December because at that time of year our customers, who are female, ask us for it. If you have particular features and ethics codes, make sure that you are true to them. For example if you market your products as vegan, make sure you know your suppliers, how the ingredient is made, what the components of the ingredient are. Many ingredients can have the same name but can come from an animal, plant or synthetic source. We spend a lot of time researching the partners we work with to make sure they fit with the ethics code of our brand. Our customers will ask difficult questions of us to test our transparency. We need to be transparent in our answers. Knowledge is key! Expertise and genuine concern for the consumer is very important. Show the consumer you know what you are talking about. Give them information, give them knowledge so that they can make decisions. This is a sure way of gaining the trust of the consumer and the market desires a brand they can trust. We use social media and digital marketing to reach our customers and always strive to give them valuable content that even if they never buy from us, they can use the knowledge to make future decisions on what products they want in their lives.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Being in the beauty industry, I am acutely aware of how easy it is to play on the market’s insecurities. Our market is women and women have been conditioned to be insecure in how we look, in our bodies, our skin, the clothes we wear, how we speak, what we say and so many other things. Today this is fed greatly by social media. Women appear flawlessly all day long on social media, picture perfect bodies, skin and lives. This false portrayal can lead to all sorts of mental health issues such as disordered eating and obsessive behaviours. I would like to start a movement which resulted in the banning of filters that are not obviously filters. (A bunny ears filter is ok). When posting online, skin should be real. I’d love to start a #banthefilter campaign and have women just be themselves. I make sure when I am doing demos online, I never use a filter. I want women to be comfortable in our skin. Can we just ban all filters that are not silly fun ones!?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love the quote “Patience is a virtue but impatience gets things done”. So often we can wait and wait for things to happen, we can be patient. However, even patience needs a deadline. Being endlessly patient can result in things hanging and never being done or in being in a situation that isn’t good for you. A healthy dose of impatience is necessary to reach your goals and to be happy. Patience can delay decisions and cause unhappiness and unease. I have found that in my personal and work life, setting deadlines or boundaries on things that are difficult or causing problems, like relationships or jobs or involvement with projects is a good way to balance patience and impatience. Give things a chance but be impatient enough to know what the line is, when the results should be in, and when you should walk away.

How can our readers follow you online?

On Instagram on www.instagram.com/holosskincare and www.instagram.com/holosskincareusa On facebook www.facebook.com/holosskincare and Holos Skincare on Youtube as well as https://www.verishop.com/brand/holos-skincare

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.