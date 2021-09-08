Steven Salz: “Be open minded to new games that rise in popularity”

Be open minded to new games that rise in popularity. Something new may pop up that is not your flavor of game, but it does not mean it can’t find success as an esport. Opportunity follows the growth of a new title in nearly every vertical from media to teams to data. Get excited by growth in any title.

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Steven Salz. Steven is a passionate gamer, having competed in his first esports tournament a decade ago with Major League Gaming. His career started with a brief stint in the defense industry, followed by asset management at Scotiabank and then as an Analyst at a boutique investment bank.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

When I was younger I played games semi-competitively with my twin brother in Toronto. The concept of ‘esports’ did not really exist then; it was just competitive gaming in a much simpler, unstructured sense. Professionally I went into the investment banking industry working in equity research; which means providing detailed reports and analysis on public companies. Around 2012/2013 one of the world’s largest video game publishers, Valve, created a system that enabled players to trade in-game items with each other, spawning a multi-billion-dollar community marketplace. I was fascinated by the dynamics of this as a participant, and felt it was the start of something much bigger regarding monetization within gaming universes. In 2015 and 2016 I was looking for a way to get more actively involved and ended up meeting my co-founders, who were operating a third-party in-game item marketplace at the time, and we came together to do something new. At that point I left the world of finance and become a startup founder.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I grew up on the internet. If I wasn’t playing games, on forums, or just browsing around, my brother and I would be drooling over the latest graphics card and concocting something that seemed logical to a teenager’s brain as to why our parents would buy it for us… they never did, which was probably for the better. I can’t say that I expected to be doing exactly what I am now, but I knew I would find my way back to internet and gaming culture in a general sense.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

Something that has become a bit of a meme in the company is the extent to which I think that things can be done much quicker and take far less work than they really do. One specifically that comes to mind is when our first audit began, I sat down with our CFO and auditors and said “it’s just a few invoices.” Meanwhile it would take nearly a month of work for a team of 2–3 people to get it done. Myself and one of my other co-founders, Kevin Wimer, also do the same thing with development efforts regularly, expecting something can be done in an afternoon that takes a week. Speed is one of the biggest advantages of a startup versus an incumbent so it’s hard to hold back that expectation on time requirements, even if overly optimistic. For me the biggest lesson is to be empathetic to the process in areas that are outside of your circle of competence, and the best way to do that is to learn as much as you possibly can from the people involved. Uneducated assumptions are dangerous.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

The first Pakistani Nobel Prize winner Abdus Salam said “In the present, there can be no reason for fatigue.” Comes from a great Netflix documentary on him called Salam: The First ****** Nobel Laureate. It’s fortune cookie sounding like most good quotes, but in the context of the documentary and how he lived his life it gives it a different depth. I think this is one of the keys to success. Whatever you are working on you should do it with a certain kind of zeal as that’s the only way to achieve excellence in my opinion. For me in my work life this means putting intention and thoughtfulness behind what I do versus just raw hours. I can’t tell you how many people in finance I know who boast about putting in 80–100 hour work weeks… little do they know there are people doing deep thoughtful work for half the hours with 10x the impact. To me that’s what this means. Intentionality in work, not just lazily going through the motions for as many hours as you can muster.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

The most exciting things at Rivalry right now would be our internal games division and something we term Rivalry Media 2.0. In early 2020 we started building a game development team at Rivalry to create the next generation of games of chance. Our first game is called Rushlane, which is a multiplayer race that takes place in a bubblegum cyberpunk world and has elements of other popular video games. This is by design, casual and fun, which is the broader ethos of Rivalry in the betting industry. Rivalry Media 2.0 follows along those lines. A cornerstone of our strategy since launch is to develop original content alongside a variety of branded social media properties. This content is not betting related, it is purely there to be great stuff for fans to consume and to inspire. We have begun to meaningfully enhance the volume and production quality of our media and have a lot to show through the rest of the year.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Like a good quote this is going to sound like a fortune cookie as well. I personally felt excluded by the current structure of the education system and never found much success in formal schooling. On the other side of it I had a few things I did that I think contributed meaningfully to where I am today: 1) Read books. It does not matter the subject, just whatever you are curious about. Books force you to learn patience and be comfortable in your own mind without constant stimulus. Content of any kind online is great, I consume it and we produce it at Rivalry, but you need a balanced diet; 2) Do not obsess about finding the ‘perfect’ job or direction, just focus on doing great work wherever you land and opportunities follow. I was not picky about my first few jobs, I just wanted a seat and to demonstrate my ability to deliver quality, and the rest filled in after that. I see so many people waiting for the right moment of inspiration. You can spend your whole life doing that; 3) Don’t overthink small day to day issues and personal slights. Doing this will keep you small. To get out of this cycle imagine if your future idealized version of yourself would care about this thing.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Sports creates opportunity. The reason we are all drawn to top athletes is that it is a physical manifestation of excellence and skill that almost anyone can appreciate and be inspired by. I wish more people appreciated scientists for example, and you have some amazing documentaries that can make them as impressive as athletes (ex. Particle Fever), but you just can’t hit the same nerve with a mainstream audience like athletics does. Competitive gaming, or esports, is the sport of the internet generation (young Millennials & Gen Z), and it’s inspiring to see their feats of athleticism. Being a sports betting and media company focused on esports means we are deeply involved in the ecosystem. We sponsor 100+ creators, run many community events as a grassroots brand, sponsor esports teams, and more. A specific example would be an event we ran with a content creator in one of our markets a few months back. We took the top ten underprivileged competitive League of Legends players (#1 esport) in the country and the top two got an all-expenses paid trip to Europe to train. We offered no betting on this, and thus had no commercial gain from the event itself, it was purely an investment in the community. We changed the lives of these two players. That’s who we are as a brand and what we want to represent.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

My twin brother, Aaron. We are identical twins, so I find the bond there is a bit different from fraternal which can act a bit more like traditional siblings. We are genetically the same person, grew up the same way, same principles, same education, and so on. So it’s a version of you that can stand in front of you and tell you how it is. Rather than the voice in the back of your head that you can rationalize around, it’s a voice in the real world telling you to suck it up. A simple story would be a backpack trip to Iceland we took years ago. We did this weeklong hiking trek, and on some long 12hr+ hiking days I would get exhausted and want to pack it in, but I’d look up and see Aaron in front of me chugging on, so I put my head back down and kept going. Again, it’s the voice in your head but actually in front of you, no bullshit, no self-rationalization. This has been a powerful feedback loop I think for both of us in our lives, and we are both grateful for it.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

These days it is not that dissimilar to professional sports. Major esports organizations have team psychologists, nutritionists, analysts, strategists, different levels of coaches, and so on. The players have a training schedule, they are expected to have a physical fitness regime as well, get proper sleep, and so on. It’s as grueling as being a professional athlete at the highest level in traditional sports. The big misconception is that professional gamers are just chugging Red Bull and eating Cheetos in their parents’ basement, this could not be further from the case. In addition to the team composition above, many have multi-million-dollar training facilities they go to, and in some cases live in. The number of gamers globally is enormous, and for many specific esports titles, bigger than the volume of people playing a major traditional sport. This means that going pro in esports is often harder, and you will face stiffer competition than trying to go pro in a traditional sport. This is what esports is really like.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

The big one is the ability to create content. The largest streaming platform in the world is called Twitch, which is owned by Amazon. When they are not training, and just playing more casually, they can live stream to Twitch and in many cases garner significant viewership given they are pros. This is akin to what many F1 drivers did during the COVID shutdown, they went on Twitch and played the simulation version of F1 and saw massive viewership. Pro gamers can do this with more ease given it’s the native environment where they compete, and it can open up a major revenue vertical for them, help build audience organically, and create a great business opportunity for them when they leave pro play. Many have followed this route and are earning far more as creators on Twitch than they did as pro players. This is kind of the beauty of the sport being online.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

Game cyclicality and lack of structure in esports are by far the largest challenges pro gamers face. The former is simply the fact that outside of a small handful of esports titles, new games are very difficult to predict the longevity of. A new game can release, see huge popularity in a month, have an esports scene develop fast, and then crash because the community loses interest in 12 months. This is unique to esports, and makes it tough for pro gamers at times, but it’s also what makes the scene so interesting. The lack of structure is that given how ‘new’ esports is in the context of traditional sports longevity, many of the top esports lack basic structure such as player associations and collective bargaining rights, salary caps, and so on. This can make the life of a pro tough and always very uncertain, creating more stress.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

As mentioned above, the overall training regime and investment in player performance is comparable to traditional sports. What I want to talk about here is the fandom, which sometimes the mainstream still cannot comprehend. A very simple way of explaining it that I have used for many years is this: all esports fans are doing is watching two teams play each other in a thing that they like. If you are an MLB fan, all you are doing is watching two teams play each other in a thing that you like. Take a step back from the video game piece of it which makes it seem silly to some. At a basic level it is high-level competition between two teams or two players in a thing you like, that’s it. So, what that means is the fandom can be as voracious as in traditional sports. In certain countries they fence up the area where players exit the stadium because fans are so passionate and hungry to meet their heroes. Again, this is sports, period.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

Aside from all the cyclicity and structural items mentioned earlier, I think it would be the way the game always updates. What I mean by this is, all major video games get patched by the video game developer regularly. So a player that was good at a specific character in a game one month, might see that characters abilities altered by a patch in the next month, which in some cases has massively impacted that players professional performance. This would be like core fundamental rules of a traditional sport being changed every few months. This can be the bane of many pro players, but it is also what makes esports so compelling to many fans.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

Yes, top teams have members of their competitive gaming staff who are always on the lookout for talent. All the top esports titles have many feeder leagues and community recognized leagues that attract top unsigned talent in that particular game. This is where top teams will look out for players, study publicly available data, and possibly bring them in to see how they perform. Some esports titles have even run a version of a Combine like you would find in the NFL.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team,, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

Anyone trying to go pro in a particular game I’m sure is already very actively involved in multiple Discord channels (gaming chatroom) and subreddits that are relevant to the competitive players in a specific geography for that game. I mention geography as when you play games online you are often matched to people in your relative geography because of latency online. If you play with someone in Asia while you are in Canada for example, you both need to be playing on the same server, so let’s say that server is physically located in Europe so it’s equidistant to you both, the connection will be horrible for both parties. So within those communities just continue to ladder up with the top players there and relevant league, and most importantly, be kind. I can’t tell you how many cases I’ve seen of young talent whose arrogance and language online can get the best of them. This is not the basketball court, it’s on the internet, everything is logged and saved and it can come back to haunt you.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Genuinely be passionate about gaming as an idea. I say ‘idea’ versus ‘enjoying playing video games’ because the fun of it being in the video game industry will wear off quick if that’s all you are there for. You should be excited about gaming’s potential impact on culture and what it can contribute to the community. Be kind. I said this above, but I’ll reiterate it. The esports community is still tiny, and although the number of corporate roles are increasing, it is still of the size where anyone you bump into is likely just one or two degrees of separation away from someone who knows you. Reputation is critical in any budding industry where trust is paramount, so be kind. Leave the Reddit personality at home. These places are mostly cynical and sarcastic. Esports is at a stage where you need to be open minded and optimistic so the industry can grow and be okay with it making mistakes along the way. It does not always need to be an “I told you so” moment. People are making genuine efforts and taking risks in ways you may not always agree with. On the other side of that, celebrate the success of others. Offer help. The best way to get involved in esports, like any young industry, is simply to offer help where you see it might be needed and you have the skill set to do so. This can be something like providing graphics to a small esports team or event operator if you are capable in Photoshop. I can’t tell you how many people I know that are in their current roles simply because they offered help. Many projects are understaffed and under-resourced as mainstream investors and brands still try to figure esports out. Be open minded to new games that rise in popularity. Something new may pop up that is not your flavor of game, but it does not mean it can’t find success as an esport. Opportunity follows the growth of a new title in nearly every vertical from media to teams to data. Get excited by growth in any title.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Lex Fridman. He’s an AI researcher at MIT, but also has an incredibly popular science podcast which is called the Lex Fridman Podcast. Circling back to my comment on the struggles of making scientists as popular in the mainstream as athletes, I think he is doing the best job right now at that. The range and depth of his guests from historians to mathematicians to a North Korean escapee is incredible. Lunch would be on me to thank him.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Best place would be my Twitter account. I’m not that active, but whenever I have something to say or share, I do it! https://twitter.com/StevenSalz

