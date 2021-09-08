Andrew Taylor of Net Lawman: “Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket”

Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket. Don’t find a single currency that you have faith in and throw everything you have into it. The volatility of crypto really will leave you in serious situations should you not invest wisely.

Over the past few years, the Cryptocurrency industry has been making headlines nearly every week. Many people have gotten very wealthy investing or leading the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, many people have lost a lot investing in the industry. In addition, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining, as well as its potential facilitation of illegal activity. What is being done and what can be done to address these concerns?

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Taylor.

Andrew founded Net Lawman in 1991. His career before then was largely spent as a solicitor and he has over 25 years experience of working in private practice.

Andrew has always embraced the use of technology in law; having a computer on his desk before IBM thought of a PC in the days when many solicitors were still coming to terms with a calculator. His quest then, was the same as it is now: to promote the commoditization of the provision of all legal services and to make the law more accessible.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

So, as I said before, my career has largely been dedicated to working as a solicitor. In the 1970’s, I built a jewellery manufacturing business that both sold to trade and direct to customers through retail concessions in large department stores. In the late 1980’s, I started a commercial property company that he eventually listed on AIM. During my career, I also had interests (as a shareholder or as a director) in a great diversity of businesses, from garden centres to industrial conglomerates to Internet dating sites.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Recently I have been enjoying content from younger up-and-coming entrepreneurs, looking past the fluff to actually gain their new age insights. My favourite lately is Dan Henry.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

I suppose I started this business because I was coming across so many people who were afraid of seeking legal advice due to the cost or because they didn’t realise they needed the support. By offering an online-based legal document template for people to use, I was providing a very valuable service to a target audience who desperately needed it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely I would like to thank the support of my partner. Entrepreneurship isn’t very flexible when it comes to juggling work and home lives and a lot was sacrificed for my position today.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Going global has been an exciting venture — both allowing me to connect with international talent and offering a more diverse range of services as a result to clients.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The anonymity of it The multitude of the currencies available Security and control over your money — although I just today read an article about hackers which has derailed me a little bit.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

Volatility The amount of attention it attracts Regulations and scaling issues

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

Myth: cryptocurrency is unregulated. Because actually, the regulations for crypto are increasing and quickly. Governments are embracing the concept and with this, comes regulations and making it taxable.

Myth: only for the rich. Anyone can get involved with cryptocurrency and it may prove to be an extremely useful asset for third world countries.

How do you think cryptocurrency has the potential to help society in the future?

Eliminating exchange or transaction fees globally. It assists with the globalization of society and allows smaller communities the opportunity to reach further.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge?

I believe it is to do with the huge amounts of power that is required for mining for cryptocurrency

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

Well, firstly, not all cryptocurrencies use mining and these more ecologically friendly versions may very well have their day in the near future. Rather than relying on fossil fuel burning for power, a shift to renewable resources should also be foremost in the minds of power companies and governments.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing cryptocurrency’s impact on illegal activity. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why cryptocurrency, more than fiat currency, is seen as an attractive choice for criminals?

Cryptocurrency and the dark web tend to go hand in hand. It’s easy to be anonymous using cryptocurrency, meaning that there is a much more reliable method of covering your tracks when performing illegal activity.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

We need to remain one step ahead of criminals, it is a constant battle surely. With more regulations and governments invest time and energy into accepting that crypto is here to stay, then it will be harder and harder for criminals to use this form of payment safely and easily.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket. Don’t find a single currency that you have faith in and throw everything you have into it. The volatility of crypto really will leave you in serious situations should you not invest wisely. Only allocate a small amount of your portfolio to cryptocurrency. To succeed in cryptocurrency, I really believe you need to step cautiously or else risk losing a whole lot here. I suggest about 10%. Understand what cryptocurrencies actually are. They are mediums of exchange — although they are serving well as investments at this point in time, they are not designed to be investment strategies. Keep this in mind as you embark on this journey Choose the right platform in which to buy your currencies. You cannot just stroll to the bank and purchase crypto. You need to learn a lot of digital jargon and become familiar with popular platforms, deciding what is the best for you. Understand hot and cold wallets. I suggest placing smaller amounts in your hot wallet — that is the online one — for security. Your cold wallet should be for your long term investment strategy

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

All in, guns blazing and having no idea what they are doing. You need to research well, and this can be daunting I understand because there is a wealth of jargon out there and if you are late to the party, you’ll spend all night playing catch up. Start small, tinker, play and get a feel for the volatility of this market so that you can react accordingly

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

Probably DOGEcoin, Elon Musk endorsed and the most affordable and safest investment currency.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success and good health!