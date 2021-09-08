Darren Lopez of Ageless Global: “Stay persistent and patient”

Stay persistent and patient. Your efforts will pay off and will be worth it. Know if you follow this advice your sleep habits and patterns should start improving the VERY first night you implement them.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions demanding our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are speaking with medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their experience about how to prioritize getting a good night’s sleep.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Darren Lopez.

Darren Lopez, Co-Founder & Managing Member of Ageless Global, has a 23-year diverse entrepreneurial background in nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and anti-aging/wellness. Darren’s specialty skill set and diverse experience has allowed him to help innovate new products, develop supply chains, and establish initial marketing/positioning for groups and products that allowed them to grow from start-up to millions in sales. He has also served as a strength and conditioning advisor for elite and amateur athletes for 28 years. (Mr. Lopez takes great pride in turning average amateur athletes into college-level).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I am a former athlete, strength and conditioning coach, researcher, and aging/wellness specialist. I have helped and innovated a number of new product concepts — several have remained top in their category for over 10 years.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I have built my career on always looking for the most effective and quickest way to produce optimal health and wellness and gathering the right team around me. Then empowering the team to work their magic and create the results. It is amazing what can happen when you step out of the way of the right people (especially MDs that understand the vision) and throw down a challenge to create something special.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I have spent the past 25 years working with researchers, athletes, and doctors on creating products and protocols to produce optimal health, wellness, and performance. With these groups, I have easily spent 1000 + hours researching, testing, and refining sleeping products, protocols, and formulas. During my career, it has become very clear that sleep is the foundation for our health and wellness and should be the #1 thing anyone that wants to achieve health, wellness, or optimal performance on the athletic field, boardroom, or within their house should make their priority. Sleep is crucial for neuro-brain function, hormone regulation and so much more. Getting sleep right makes achieving other goals so much easier and effective.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I really like John Wooden’s book on Leadership. He created massive success and empowered a great number of people by teaching and implementing habits, patience, consistency, and persistence. I have found that applying these four principles consistently produces big results in multiple arenas including wellness.

I have helped 100’s of people and a great number of doctors using these four tools identified by Wooden. The results I’ve generated are amazing and oftentimes in record time. I saw one of the doctors I helped train, help a high school girl recover from an ankle injury, and get back on the soccer field in just 17 days (when others had told her 3–6 months was the earliest).

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I like the following quote from Coach John Wooden, “The best competition I have is against myself to become better.”

Personally, I push each day to become a better person, researcher, health advocate, father and enrich the lives of those around me that seek out my counsel and insights. Tiger Woods followed a similar path to improve his golf game early on in his career.

I think there is much power in patiently, consistently looking to improve, and then using the power of habits to follow through.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10 PM and getting up at 4 AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2 AM and getting up at 10 AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

Adults should get 7 hours of deep quality sleep nightly. According to researchers at the Mayo Clinic and as reported in Psychology Today, seven hours is optimum for adults’ mental and physical health. A large portion of the population is not getting the optimal 7 hours of sleep nightly, in fact, over 40% of people living in America are getting less than 6 hours a night. To make matters worse, much of those hours may not even be quality sleep time, and instead is time just lying in bed trying to sleep. Lack of deep quality sleep can have serious health ramifications both physically and mentally if not corrected. In fact, people that are sleeping four or fewer hours a night are prematurely aging their brain eight years.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35-year-old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

First, we believe you can start improving your sleep habits and sleep scores the first night you follow our advice. In fact, we had one client improve his Intellibed sleep score from 73 to 93 in just three nights.

The health benefits are immense when you set the proper sleep foundation. Adequate amounts of sleep have been linked to reduced risk of Alzheimer’s, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and premature brain aging.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

We believe science research supports our conclusion that getting seven hours of quality sleep nightly is the foundation and requisite for optimal mental and physical health. You need to absolutely make it a priority.

If you don’t have a good sleep foundation the rest of your life will suffer and become sub-optimal. To make matters worse, you will likely have to deal with physical and mental issues if you consistently don’t get enough sleep.

For example, getting enough sleep makes maintaining a healthy weight much easier. In fact, the number one thing most diet/eating programs should start with should be getting 7 hours of sleep nightly. Research shows if you don’t get adequate sleep, you could start gaining as much as 2 pounds a week.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

We believe we have made it extremely easy to improve your sleep quality and quality. We believe we have created an easy-to-follow and implement approaches that will have you sleeping better the first night.

Set aside a consistent eight hours of sleep time. Try hard to go to bed at the same time every night. Out of those eight hours in bed, our goal is to get seven hours of deep sleep. We also want you to be able to fall to sleep fast when/if you wake up at night. Make this a consistent habit. To help build your sleep habits, we suggest taking one Neural Refresh Dissolving Tablet one hour prior to going to bed. If you’re not tired at the end of the hour take a second tablet. We have found the specific ingredients in Neural Refresh help people sleep deeper and better, night one. Also, when people do wake up, they report falling back to sleep much easier. More specifics can be found at www.7houreasysleep.com. Consistently use a sleep tracking device like Fitbit, Apple Watch, Intellibed to monitor and measure your sleep hours and quality of sleep. Without a scorecard and measuring tool, you will never know for sure if your sleeping habits are improving. Lastly, stay persistent and patient. Your efforts will pay off and will be worth it. Know if you follow this advice your sleep habits and patterns should start improving the VERY first night you implement them.

Sounds simple because it is. When applied consistently the feedback we receive is simply amazing. People report better mood, energy, and memory.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Absolutely. All the issues, including political and social unrest, cause more worry and stress. Also, misinformation and faulty, impractical solutions worsen the problem. The good news is we have a simple effective program that makes getting deeper and better sleep easy.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

1. Start a regular sleep regimen.

2. Try to unplug yourself from electronics as much as possible.

3. Meditation can also be helpful for the mind to relax from the daily stresses.

4. Limit liquid intake within two hours of your bedtime.

5. Limit light in the room.

These practices may assist your internal circadian rhythms which provide quality sleep.

Many times, it is difficult for our body or mind to relax. Thus I shared our sleep secret above which naturally assists our circadian rhythm. We kept it simple to achieve that magical 7 hours of optimal sleep. If you decide to try it just for even one night, you’ll feel the effects.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

We would encourage them to start taking Neural Refresh nightly immediately. We believe that Neural Refresh contains the exact ingredients in the EXACT right ratios to solve that problem. Find more information at www.7houreasysleep.com.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Everyone is different, but if you nap, limit it to 20–30 minutes tops. We would rather see a nap be substituted with meditation for 20 minutes. There are a lot of self mediation programs that anyone can implement.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

President Joe Biden. During the election, he was teased for being sleepy. Being the President of the United States is also extremely stressful and I would want whoever the leader of the USA to be getting seven hours of sleep nightly so their mind and body are performing the best possible.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me through the following social media platforms:

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!