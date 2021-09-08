Ayushi Ramaiya of Telebu Communications: “Allow people to talk”

Allow people to talk –Your audience may be too shy to talk, or they will have many inquisitive questions. In either case, they are looking forward to an interactive session and don’t want only one person to speak. Keep some room for questions and discussion during mid-session and end of the event. There has been success for this in classroom or trading type events.

As a part of our series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ayushi Ramaiya.

Ayushi Ramaiya is a content consultant and works as the subject matter expert for TelebuJoin, a video conferencing platform designed by a leading UCaaS service provider based in India. She has over eight years of experience in content marketing and is passionate about the online technology that makes information easily accessible to the audience. At Telebu, Ayushi writes and shares about Join and how this video conferencing technology is helping businesses building relationships from anywhere on the go.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

As a child, I was inquisitive, sincere, and compassionate. It made my family think that I would grow up to become a doctor. Surprisingly, I was least interested in science, and all I wanted to do was read more and more books. I would save all my money and dream of buying a camera, go to places, write about less-known subjects. I remember participating in a poem competition and reciting it clearly as if I wanted the audience to ‘feel’ my eloquence and the meaning. I was a clear winner, and destiny had me create and do things with a strong sense of purpose.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

My first job as a content writer in an SEO agency made me inquisitive of ‘how things work online’. In a span of 6 months, I could see that the digital space had the potential to transform business communications for the better. We saw a lot of success while working on website projects for our clients in the U.S while based in India. We used video conferencing and webinars extensively, saved a lot of travel costs, and could accomplish our targets faster. And this made me interested in this upcoming solution, and I decided to read and write extensively on video conferencing and webinars.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One can feel very nervous about hosting a live webinar for the first time or address a large audience. I was hosting a digital marketing session for high school students in Oman and joined the workshop one hour early (I overlooked the time difference). So I decided to take a power nap while remaining logged in and forgot to switch off the video. Soon the students joined, and I was still asleep. Not only did they enjoy my snoring sessions but also saw me taking a pizza bite a few seconds after I woke up. I only realized this when I looked at the screen, and everyone was laughing! Thankfully, this was a great lesson and I have always been careful not to repeat this!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Virgin Way by Richard Branson has been one of my greatest resources of all time. His stories and business creativity are so relevant across all industries and easy to apply. I particularly love his KISS concept — Keep it Simple and Sweet. With stiff competition on every communication platform, your brand can create an impression in just a few seconds, and as a writer, I never fail to apply the ‘simplicity factor’ to make my conversations engaging and easy to grasp.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t be a slave to technology. Manage your phone. Don’t let it manage you” By Richard Branson.

As a content marketer for software solutions companies, I aim to help the audience to get the most of technology without making them feel they lack something. Giving value today is more necessary than selling for the sake of it or making your potential consumers feel miserable about not having a product or service.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

Organizing online conferencing and webinars plays a key role in my work profile. From speaking to customers in different countries to hosting team meetings and webinars for product launches, I have been organizing events for the past eight years for travel agencies and telecommunications companies such as Telebu. And over this time, I have seen the demand accelerate very fast. From connecting to clients once in three months to hosting three meetings every day, video conferencing is like my must-have communication tool today.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

Live virtual events have opened up new opportunities for so many business ventures. As a content marketer, I have seen requests from the education, telehealth, and corporate industries. People are finding platforms such as Telebu Join and Google Meet for instance very cost-effective to coordinate meetings with their remote teams spread across the world, organize meetings with customers without any hassles, and conduct confidential events with high-security features.

I have personally seen people closing more deals faster and building a relationship by meeting for the first time on live virtual events; school admissions, new travel bookings, corporate training, almost any business communications is possible on a video conference call or a live virtual event.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

I have enjoyed learning about performance marketing at Growth School. Online training is still a challenge, especially when you are hosting a live session. At The Growth School, the hosts were able to integrate their videos on PowerPoint presentation slides while collaborating on worksheets and teaching us how to measure and track analytics of our marketing campaigns. Online events today need to be interactive and meet the limitations of virtual reality.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Many red signals can lead to unsuccessful events, especially if you don’t organize events frequently.

Have full control as a host and don’t allow everyone to keep their videos and voice on.

Not protecting your meetings with passwords can lead to many unexpected guests, especially if it is conferential or a paid live event.

Not having your presentations ready can put off your audience. Make sure you have done one rehearsal.

Make sure you have a good internet speed especially if you are the host or a speaker.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

So far, I have used Zoom, Join, Google Meet, and Skype. As someone who has firsthand experience with the backend team and frontend users with Telebu Join, the audience seems to enjoy this platform for its unique features.

No app is required to join a meeting or live event

Adjust bandwidth speed depending on your internet connection

Unique features for webinars and live video conferencing

Allows close to 500 participants to join live webinars

You can try this tool for free for up to 10 events with no cutoff limit

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

Most webinar platforms are self-sufficient and you rarely need any additional tool or software. I would recommend having a software solution to track your event performance or a monthly report generator. Additionally, users can integrate meeting schedules on Google or phone calendars especially, if there are having multiple meetings in a day and need reminders.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need to Know to Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

That’s an excellent question. Many people have a long ‘to-do list’ during the live events and tend to forget to allow interactions. Here are the top 5 things I would recommend for all kinds of online events.

1) Personalize the meetings — As a host, you are responsible for making meetings more conversational. I have often felt a different vibe when we do report-style versus conversational or feedback meetings. The audience finds it easy to express themselves in the latter.

2) Do an ice-breaker session- Pick an activity to kick off your meeting. I often do this with students or a group of people whom I meet for the first time. It simply helps to melt away all the bias. Another great ice-breaker was a mindfulness session for 5 minutes for an online event hosted across 20 countries. It helped us get in a relaxed mood.

3) Allow people to talk –Your audience may be too shy to talk, or they will have many inquisitive questions. In either case, they are looking forward to an interactive session and don’t want only one person to speak. Keep some room for questions and discussion during mid-session and end of the event. There has been success for this in classroom or trading type events.

4) Turn on your video — Live virtual events are very different from a podcast or a virtual show. You need to elevate everyone’s energy and be conversational. I was a part of a spiritual course and we were asked to visualize the participants based on their voices and, then we all turned on the camera. Looking at each other elevated us instantly and, could feel a stronger connection emotionally.

5) Start and end on time- Online audiences do not like waiting and they feel restless if your events extend beyond the set time. Always make sure you are watchful of this. If you love TED talks, one of the reasons why their events are successful and captivating is because all performers rehearse and time their meeting.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Explore different platforms and review features that suit your style of events.

If you are organizing events frequently, go for a paid subscription that gives you full access to all features.

Read product reviews, they are useful.

Don’t be shy to connect with the tech support team and ask questions.

Opt for services that feel more humane and can help you overcome your challenges or fulfill your requests.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Thanks for the opportunity to express my desires! I am someone who cares a lot about our environment. I would certainly like to build a community of eco-friends and discuss how we can save our resources for our planet’s sustainability. I would love to see that movement go viral and people use their electronic devices more consciously.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Of course. It would be Sir Richard Branson and I would love to go with himto Necker Island for some sailing adventures. His personality and youthfulness inspires me to be brave at any age!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.