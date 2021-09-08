Michael Kurland: “Approaching every sale with the goal of forming a relationship helps you to avoid the salesey-ness of sales”

First, approaching every sale with the goal of forming a relationship helps you to avoid the salesey-ness of sales. Second, authenticity, integrity, and a deep desire to add value to your clients will set the stage for a rewarding partnership that will be mutually beneficial and will help you avoid being perceived as “pushy.” Next, understand your client’s pain points and do what you can to solve them even if they have nothing to do with your product or service. For example, maybe they’re struggling with a POS system or their invoicing platform. Share your insights on this and maybe provide a referral to the. This is how you add value and strengthen the relationship. Once you receive your “yes,” be sure your client onboarding processes are user-friendly and well-communicated. Don’t frustrate your new client with boatloads of paperwork or broken systems. Lastly, introduce your client to their support staff at your company. Have a welcome call where they get to know all the people who will be helping them. Again, it’s all about the relationship.

As a part of my series about how to be great at closing sales without seeming pushy, obnoxious, or salesy, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Kurland.

An award-winning CEO of a successful facilities management company, Michael Kurland is committed to leading with purpose and giving back to his community. With more than a decade of sales and marketing experience in the facility management industry, Michael launched Branded Group in 2014 and has led its year-over-year exponential growth and cultural transformation.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this career path?

From 2007 through 2012, I was the vice president of sales for a facility management company with an impressive client base, helping the company grow from 7 million dollars to 50 million dollars. When they were bought out by a private equity firm, the culture of the organization changed completely despite having been promised that nothing would change. This prompted me to consider starting my own company where I could create an organization that would BeBetter. I knew that I could build a strong team that was focused on putting the client relationship first. In 2014, Branded Group was formed and we brought our #BeBetter mantra to life with our clients, our subcontractors, our community, and our employees.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I actually have two stories. The first was when my coworker and I were at an industry event speaking to other salespeople. After the conversation, we mentioned that we were headed back up to our room, which garnered a laugh or two from our colleagues. We didn’t know that it wasn’t “cool” to share a room and so we got ribbed a little for it. This actually put a hunger in me to want to do better, to succeed so that in the future I could have my own hotel room.

Another time, I was in our booth at a show surrounded by a group of very pushy salespeople who were being a bit aggressive in trying to communicate with a potential prospect. My team and I noticed they were looking for a lifeline and we reached out to them and struck up a conversation. They thanked us for “saving them” and we ended up talking about our services with them. Even awkward moments can turn into potential sales opportunities if you treat others the way you want to be treated.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We recently completed our Annual Employee Engagement Survey, which contained several ideas to improve our team dynamics, training, and work from home environment. We are evaluating these ideas and look forward to implementing them. These surveys have been great tools to secure honest feedback. We’ve utilized them to launch a wellness program, create task forces, and deliver quarterly Town Hall meetings that have been well-received.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had the privilege of having several mentors who have helped me launch and grow my business. In particular, Bill Pegnato of Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network made himself available to answer questions and share his experiences on business ownership. We continue to stay in touch to brainstorm about our businesses or to simply reconnect. Having a mentor is critical for any new business owner to avoid the common mistakes that can hinder your success.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority on the topic of sales?

As I mentioned earlier, I was the vice president of sales and increased sales from 7 million dollars to 50 million dollars. Throughout my career, I have always believed that sales are made when trusted relationships are developed and nurtured. This is the approach that I have taught my sales team and because of this, my company has grown exponentially. Our clients know who we are, what we stand for, and that we will deliver upon our BeBetter experience consistently so that they can rest easy. I believe in honest and open communications at all times and being authentic and transparent so that clients feel that we care about them and their business success.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know, nearly any business a person will enter, will involve some form of sales. At the same time, most people have never received any formal education about how to be effective at selling. Why do you think our education system teaches nearly every other arcane subject, but sales, one of the most useful and versatile topics, is totally ignored?

There are many people who are “born” salespeople. They are personable, gregarious, and easily liked. However, even with these inbred characteristics, without proper training, they will not be successful. Our education system is in need of an overhaul, which I think the past year or so has demonstrated. Yet, its primary purpose has always been to teach you how to learn, not necessarily that you will use everything they offer. Think about a trade school, which focuses solely on learning the skills for the trade as opposed to a traditional high school, which teaches you a little bit of everything.

The process of making a sale is very simple if you think about it. You make an introduction, explain your product or service, and then hopefully the client signs on the dotted line. Yet what’s needed at every one of these stages are communication and relationship-building skills. Knowing how to read body language and discern certain social cues. These skills are not just for a salesperson but for anyone who is seeking to build relationships.

This discussion, entitled, “How To Be Great At Sales Without Seeming Salesy”, is making an assumption that seeming salesy or pushy is something to be avoided. Do you agree with this assumption? Whether yes, or no, can you articulate why you feel the way you do?

Your prospects and clients know that you are trying to sell them something. It’s not a secret. Yet, business-to-business sales can only be successful when an authentic relationship is formed. This is done over time and must be exhibited at every interaction. If it’s all about signing on the dotted line, you may see a bump in your commission check in the short term, but this approach is not sustainable.

As a seasoned sales professional, my focus is always on the person, not the sale. I do this by forging common ground, whether it’s a favorite sports team or a common experience. Over time, I get to know the whole person, not just their business model. Paying attention when they speak about their weekend activities or their families is key to building a relationship as they see I care more about a future partnership than a short-term sale. Investing in people takes time and effort yet I’ve seen time and again that it reaps big rewards.

The seven stages of a sales cycle are usually broken down to versions of Prospecting, Preparation, Approach, Presentation, Handling objections, Closing, and Follow-up. Which stage do you feel that you are best at? What is your unique approach, your “secret sauce”, to that particular skill? Can you explain or give a story?

I think I’m good at all of these stages simply because of how long I have been in sales. I’ve perfected areas that may have been weak and my “never fail” attitude keeps me hyper-focused on doing my best at every step in the process. My secret sauce is very simple — be yourself. Be authentic. I recall a sales pitch meeting years ago that we made to what would’ve potentially been our largest client. We were up against other organizations that provided similar services and we thought about how we would differentiate ourselves.

Every other company that was pitching went through all of their services in the presentation in detail. We decided to take the bold step of announcing at the onset of the meeting that we were not going to discuss our services. The prospect could read our materials after the meeting. Rather, we would spend our time slot sharing our company culture, customer service approach, and social impact program so that they would see what made our organization stand out from the pack. This approach was not only well-received, but we won the account and it continues to be one of our most profitable partnerships.

So our “secret sauce” is very simple. You don’t have to tell people what you do. Tell them why you do it. We do it because we believe in giving back, having a company culture where people can thrive personally and professionally.

Lead generation, or prospecting is one of the basic steps of the sales cycle. Obviously every industry will be different, but can you share some of the fundamental strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

My team is excellent at using social media networks such as LinkedIn to find prospects and leads. Additionally, because of our reputation in the industry, we get many referral business from existing clients as well as our vendors who enjoy working with us. Of course, we do get cold leads from our website and social media activity as well as industry events.

In my experience, I think the final stages of Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-up, are the most difficult parts for many people. Why do you think ‘Handling Objections’ is so hard for people? What would you recommend for one to do, to be better at ‘Handling Objections’?

No one likes rejection. Yet, once again, we see how authenticity and honesty come into play here as well. Asking the difficult questions such as “What’s your biggest challenge right now?” or “What do we need to do to win your business?” can shed light on what the prospect needs. Even if you can’t offer them a solution today, one day you may be able to do so. Or, because you were forthright and didn’t push your services or products on them for the sake of the close, they’ll remember you when it’s time to change providers.

I think this is where a strong mentoring or shadowing process is important for your team. Seeing how a seasoned sales professional handles rejection will help them to see how to handle this when it comes their way. A “no” is just a “no” today. It’s not a forever no unless the client specifically tells you never to contact them again. It’s important to remember that it’s the service or product they are turning down. Don’t take it personally.

‘Closing’ is of course the proverbial Holy Grail. Can you suggest 5 things one can do to successfully close a sale without being perceived as pushy? If you can, please share a story or example, ideally from your experience, for each.

First, approaching every sale with the goal of forming a relationship helps you to avoid the salesey-ness of sales. Second, authenticity, integrity, and a deep desire to add value to your clients will set the stage for a rewarding partnership that will be mutually beneficial and will help you avoid being perceived as “pushy.” Next, understand your client’s pain points and do what you can to solve them even if they have nothing to do with your product or service. For example, maybe they’re struggling with a POS system or their invoicing platform. Share your insights on this and maybe provide a referral to the. This is how you add value and strengthen the relationship. Once you receive your “yes,” be sure your client onboarding processes are user-friendly and well-communicated. Don’t frustrate your new client with boatloads of paperwork or broken systems. Lastly, introduce your client to their support staff at your company. Have a welcome call where they get to know all the people who will be helping them. Again, it’s all about the relationship.

Finally, what are your thoughts about ‘Follow up’? Many businesses get leads who might be interested but things never seem to close. What are some good tips for a business leader to successfully follow up and bring things to a conclusion, without appearing overly pushy or overeager?

Follow-ups must be authentic and meaningful. Trite check-ins will be seen as just that. Reach out from time to time to your prospect with meaningful outreaches. Perhaps during your communications you learned about an upcoming personal or professional milestone. Reach out as that day approaches to offer congratulations. Likewise, if they discussed other obstacles that may have prevented the sale and you can offer assistance, do so. Connect them to others who may have experienced a similar challenge. They will appreciate that you care about the relationship, not just the revenues.

As you know there are so many modes of communication today. For example, In-person, phone calls, video calls, emails, and text messages. In your opinion, which of these communication methods should be avoided when attempting to close a sale or follow up? Which are the best ones? Can you explain or give a story?

I think this has to be an individual decision. What works best for one client won’t work well for another. In a post-COVID world, the “rules” for everything have changed. What was once forbidden is now our new normal. The best approach is to find out what the client prefers and then be consistent with that. Include notes in their files about their preferences or directives so that if you’re out of the office, your colleagues will know how to handle it. When I launched my company, my communications were either in person or on the phone. Yet, my sales team did a lot of outreach through social media and texting. I was shocked and told them they’d never close a sale over a social media platform. When they did, I decided that my ways were not their ways and they knew what worked best for the client.

Ok, we are nearly done. Here is our final “meaty” question. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to find a way to teach people all over the world, how to bring gratitude into their day, to begin a gratitude practice. Whether they’re rich, poor, hungry, or well fed, there’s always something to be grateful for, even if their life is really, really hard. Before you put your head on the pillow, reflect on your day and think about the one thing you’re grateful for whatever it is. You go to bed and you wake up with a different mentality.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can connect with me on LinkedIn or they can email me at [email protected]

Thank you for the interview. We wish you only continued success!