Adam Ashley of Plus Up: “Empathy”

Business is a team sport, and I feel strongly that relationships are so important for success. I think I’m a fairly empathetic person and I’ve found this to be a really important trait when establishing and maintaining strong business relationships. Whether it’s the team of employees you hire, partners that support you with manufacturing, marketing, and operations, a critical element of a successful business is having the ability to play well with others and work to find win-win outcomes.

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Adam Ashley.

Adam Ashley is the founder and CEO of Plus Up LLC (Plus Up), creator of Goodtimer, a revolutionary educational toy that encourages kids to form healthy habits using positive reinforcement, tangible incentives, and family participation. Adam is a successful entrepreneur with a proven track record for launching consumer product companies, growing his last startup from an initial investment of just four thousand dollars to nearly forty million in annual revenue in just 5 years. After successfully exiting the business through a strategic sale, he founded Plus Up in 2017 with a mission to help families like his bring home peace through the principles of positive parenting.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thanks so much for having me! Right around the time my oldest son turned two, my wife and I realized that raising well-behaved children was easily the toughest parenting challenge we’d faced. Like so many families, we struggled with temper tantrums, picky eaters, and in general just getting our kids to listen, especially in the morning and during the bedtime routine. At first we tried timeouts, but we hated feeling like the ‘bad guys’ and timeouts just didn’t work at correcting the problem behaviors. We did a lot of reading and discovered Positive Parenting methods, but we were surprised there just weren’t any really good products on the market that helped us implement positive parenting into our family’s routine. We tried chore charts, but it wasn’t easy to keep up with them with our busy schedules. With a background in consumer products, I could see that there was an incredible opportunity for an effective and easy-to-use product that could encourage kids to improve their behavior in a way that was fun for the whole family.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My wife and I are involved in the PTA at our boy’s elementary school and we enjoy attending fundraising events at the local roller skating rink. The rink has a little arcade where the kids can play games like Skee-Ball where they earn tickets they can exchange for little prizes, and I remember being blown away by how excited they got when they earned the tickets and got to choose what they can exchange them for. There’s just something really powerful for kids about playing a game with a clear objective, earning a tangible incentive, and then having the independence to choose how to spend it.

It was around that time when I came up with the idea for Goodtimer. I thought if timeouts punish bad behavior, what if there was a game the family played together where kids could earn ‘Good Time’ for making good choices. As we worked on the idea, we really embraced the idea of implementing a token economy to gamify making good choices in a way that’s fun for kids and easy for parents.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

That’s easy! My wife Stephanie has been so supportive throughout this entire journey. At first, Goodtimer was just an idea, but as we developed early prototypes and started testing Goodtimer with real families, I knew this was something I really wanted to pursue full-time. It was a big decision for our family to leave my full-time job, but Stephanie believed in the idea and has been incredibly supportive as we’ve worked together to make our dream of Goodtimer a reality.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Plus Up was founded by parents, for parents. It’s our mission to help families unlock the power of positive reinforcement and achieve happier homes and more connected families. Our team is working hard to provide simple yet effective solutions like Goodtimer to help parents encourage their kids to form healthy habits that last. However, we’re not stopping there. Our team of positive parenting experts also provides 24/7 support to Goodtimer families, guiding them with advice and growing a library of curated positive parenting resources. Goodtimer is patented and we’re working hard to build a brand that will be recognized as a market leader in positive parenting solutions for modern families.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our team has talked to hundreds if not thousands of parents, and each one that I’ve talked to wants the best for their child. We believe all parents are doing their best to raise healthy, well-behaved children who will grow up and make a positive impact on society. However, our research shows that many parents just don’t have the knowledge and/or resources needed to effectively address the challenging behaviors their children exhibit; especially those families living in underserved communities. Based on leading research, good habits start at home, and “Parental and/or adult influence is the most important factor in deterring juvenile delinquency.”

Goodtimer incorporates positive parenting best practices and has been developed in collaboration with leading child behavior psychologists in a way that’s really simple for families to incorporate into their routine without any training or coaching. Furthermore, our team has tested Goodtimer through a comprehensive, one-year consumer trial, proving Goodtimer is effective at addressing challenging behaviors in a way that improves the self-esteem of both children and parents. If it takes a village to raise a child, Plus Up is the village that will support underserved families who desperately need parenting resources to help their children establish a foundation for success.

In this way, by providing effective parenting tools like Goodtimer and other positive parenting resources, Plus Up will empower today’s parents to raise the next generation of future leaders that will go on to make a positive impact on society.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1) Empathy

Business is a team sport, and I feel strongly that relationships are so important for success. I think I’m a fairly empathetic person and I’ve found this to be a really important trait when establishing and maintaining strong business relationships. Whether it’s the team of employees you hire, partners that support you with manufacturing, marketing, and operations, a critical element of a successful business is having the ability to play well with others and work to find win-win outcomes.

For example, when negotiating with a vendor over price, I found it’s really important to put yourself in their shoes and work really hard to not allow the relationship to start with confrontation which can naturally happen in a negotiation. You want to get a fair price, but you also want to make sure that your partner doesn’t feel like they’ve been taken advantage of. Otherwise, you could ‘win’ in the short term, but your partner may not feel like they’ve been treated fairly. The desired outcome is creating long-term partnerships where both parties succeed together as one cohesive team. This way, when a problem arises, the team comes together to solve it rather than pointing fingers about who’s to blame.

2) Resourcefulness

The startup environment is full of new challenges and problems to solve and I think having the ability to attack these problems with critical problem-solving skills and a resourceful mindset is crucial for success. For example, I was the co-founder and CTO at my last company, so I was really focused on product development, intellectual property, and manufacturing, but I wasn’t as involved in marketing and sales. So, I was really in my sweet spot when we were designing, developing, and manufacturing Goodtimer, but when it came to bringing the product to market, finding customers, and actually getting them to buy, I was out of my element. It was a challenge and an opportunity for me to learn and grow. I did a lot of research and learned about PPC advertising, email marketing, content marketing, and SEO and dove in headfirst to learn the fundamentals and start implementing our go-to-market plan. When I got overwhelmed, I reached out to experts and asked a lot of questions to learn as much as I could. It’s overwhelming when you’re learning something new, but if you embrace an attitude of resourcefulness, you might be surprised by how quickly you can learn to implement solutions and start seeing results.

3) Positivity

This one is probably not too surprising having based my company on the principle of positive reinforcement, and I haven’t met too many entrepreneurs that weren’t optimistic about the potential success of their business. I think optimism and a positive mindset are absolutely essential traits for a startup founder. Building something from nothing is incredibly difficult and you have to believe in yourself if you’re going to overcome the challenges that you will inevitably face along the way. For example, parenting is an incredibly personal and touchy subject. It’s such an important role for parents and for many, their role as a parent is a defining characteristic of who they are. So, it may be no surprise that when we first introduced Goodtimer, although the majority of the feedback we received was positive, there was a vocal minority of ‘haters’ that had strong opinions about our product. I think maintaining a positive attitude and brushing off the haters is important to success.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I’m not sure who said it first, but I’ve occasionally heard the phrase “If you’re not growing, you’re dying” and I think in the right context this phrase has merit. However, at my last company, there was a period early on when we had been growing really fast and had such great success that we embraced a growth mindset so much that it actually contributed to some serious growing pains. For example, in order to reach our sales target for the next period, we thought we needed to develop more products and therefore hire new employees to develop those products and there was such a strong push for growth that we didn’t take the time to implement robust processes to validate that there was a demand for the products we were creating. As a result, we spent a lot of time and resources on some products that ultimately underperformed. In hindsight, we were asking ourselves if we could launch this product by the fourth quarter, instead of asking ourselves if we should.

At Plus Up, we know it’s important to grow but our company objectives balance growth with ensuring that we’re developing world-class products that exceed our customer’s expectations in every category and we’ve established robust processes for product development, customer validation, and quality assurance to ensure each product is a commercial success. Now that this foundation has been put in place, our product roadmap is set up for success when we launch future products in 2022 and 2023.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The original design for Goodtimer was actually far more complex than the product sold today. We invested a considerable amount in developing the design and creating functional prototypes that were the centerpiece of a Kickstarter campaign we launched in the fall of 2018. We spent the better part of a year developing the prototypes and the marketing collateral for the campaign and the Kickstarter was intended to validate market demand for the product and raise additional funding needed to finalize the design, open tooling, and manufacture the first production Goodtimers.

Long story short, although we reached our public funding goal, the campaign didn’t raise enough money to actually bring Goodtimer to market, and on the eve of the campaign deadline, I made the decision to cancel the campaign to ensure that our backer’s credit cards would not be charged. We knew we hadn’t secured the funding needed to finalize Goodtimer and we weren’t certain that we could deliver on our promise of shipping them Goodtimers so I was not going to take their money.

It was a tough time for our company. We’d spent so much time and resources to launch Goodtimer to the world and we fell short of our fundraising goal. However, I firmly believe that failures should be viewed as learning experiences, so we reached out to our backers and got some valuable feedback that gave us renewed confidence and direction on where to go next. In hindsight, although the Kickstarter campaign wasn’t a huge success it did lay the foundation for the Goodtimer we know today that is helping thousands of families achieve a more peaceful home.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

For me, I think the drive to continue when things get tough comes from my passion and my belief in the positive impact our company has had for families of young children. When I think back to building the first Goodtimer prototypes in my basement and watching my own children respond to the idea and how such a simple product helped solve a very real and personal problem in our household, I knew we were on to something. Later we built on that idea and tested Goodtimer prototypes with other families of young children and I was blown away by their feedback. We gave them the prototypes to test for a few weeks and when the trial was over and we asked to get the prototypes back, they said “now what are we supposed to do?” It was a great moment, and I knew that we had to continue. Even today, the best part of my day is receiving a product review or social media message from a parent sharing how Goodtimer has impacted their lives. That’s why we do it and that’s what gives me the motivation to continue.

A business is full of challenges and problems. Things don’t always go as planned, but you have to maintain your focus on the big picture of what you’re trying to accomplish for your customers.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills, and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

This is something I still struggle with. I naturally tend to focus more on the problems than celebrating the successes. I have to remind myself that it’s important to take a minute to acknowledge the wins and when there are failures, try hard not to focus on the outcome, but what decision or process caused the outcome and learn to correct it so it doesn’t happen in the future. If a failure costs money, and you perceive that cost as an investment in a lesson learned, it’s an easier pill to swallow. For example, we had a problem with a relatively minor printing error that occurred with our first or second batch of the Goodtimer children’s book and when we asked the vendor to correct it, they asked us to pay for the reprint. We pointed out that the production unit didn’t match the approved golden sample, but they still didn’t want to take responsibility for it. At the time, it was really frustrating, but in hindsight the amount of money involved was relatively small and the problem brought to light was that this manufacturer wasn’t a good fit as a long-term partner. Fast forward, we are now working with new manufacturing partners which share our commitment to quality.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

That’s a tough question because I’ve never raised capital to fund a startup before. I bootstrapped all of my businesses so I would tend to provide guidance on how an idea for a business can be validated in a lean, bootstrap startup environment. Then, if the idea requires more capital to validate, I would reach out to my network to connect the young founder with folks that can help them raise capital.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Core Values are Key

I think it’s incredibly important for startup founders to establish their core values as early as possible and let these values serve as the foundation for nearly every facet of the business. Your values lay the groundwork for your company’s mission, vision and objectives and should guide how you make key decisions and communicate internally and with your customers. As I mentioned earlier in the interview, relationships are incredibly important in business and when the core values of the individuals that make up a company are aligned with what the company is trying to achieve, amazing things can happen. Unfortunately, the opposite is also true. I’ve seen first hand that when the core values of a key individual in the organization don’t align with the company’s values, especially a C-Suite executive, it can result in an incredible disruption to the company’s culture and in turn the company’s performance. This is why when hiring employees, or even engaging with consultants, it’s important that you work hard to ensure that your team is aligned.

2. Create the vision and say thank you.

Technically, I guess this could be two things you need to create a successful startup, but my former Executive Coach Vicky Cotter taught me that being a good leader essentially boils down to two things: 1) Create the vision and 2) Say “thank you”. Seems pretty simple right? As the founder, one important part of the job is to create a vision for your company and I think it’s really important to have a clear picture of what you’re trying to achieve before you can create a path to success. Furthermore, I think startup founders should have an aspirational vision for future success with the goal of having a product or service that is an order of magnitude greater than your competition. If your vision is to make a slightly better widget, then it’s going to be much more difficult for you to carve out a share of the market, have a truly ‘unique’ value proposition, and ultimately grow your business. For example, in the case of Goodtimer, we knew parents were using chore charts and timeouts and we set out to create a solution that was 10x more effective than these solutions. After we launched Goodtimer in December of 2019, we started gathering net promoter score feedback from our customers and to date, Goodtimer has an NPS of 56 when compared to industry leaders Apple (47) and Microsoft (45).

Saying “thank you” may seem simple but showing appreciation is so important to building strong relationships, which as I mentioned before are critical to success in business. Whether it’s a member of the team, a consultant, or a manufacturing partner, it’s so important to demonstrate that you acknowledge that your company’s success is the result of the contributions of so many others and if you take the time to recognize their contributions they’ll be that much more motivated and invested in your success.

3. Data-Based Decision Making

I think it’s important for a company to embrace a culture of data-based decision-making and encourage employees at all levels to challenge assumptions. We’ve all heard the old saying about what happens when you “assume”, and in a startup environment when things are moving fast it’s easy to “go with your gut” because it might not feel like you have enough time to stop and collect the data. Although experience informs our gut, if a company implements processes that require that critical decisions be based on data, rather than feeling, you’re more likely to make solid decisions that reduce risk and waste and ultimately save you time and money in the long run. For example, when it comes to Goodtimer product development, it might be easy for a designer to make decisions about how the product functions based on his or her experience as a parent, but every parenting journey is different. Since we embrace a data-based product development approach, we weren’t surprised to learn that some of the assumptions we made when designing Goodtimer were incorrect once we had the chance to test early prototypes with a large sample size of real families. However, since we embrace a process of thoroughly testing our assumptions by gathering data, we made time to validate the assumptions that were correct and pivot from the ones that needed refinement, ultimately resulting in a better product experience.

4. Listen to your customers and embrace critical feedback

This seems obvious, but you might be surprised by how easy it is to disconnect from your customers and lose sight of what’s important to them, which should ultimately be your business’ purpose. I think it’s absolutely critical that startup founders not only listen to their customers, but go out of their way to talk with as many customers as they can. Secondary research, like gathering demographic data, is important but there’s no replacement for sitting down and talking with your customers. For example, before we even had our first prototypes for Goodtimer, we reached out to hundreds of parents asking about their experiences. We asked about their problems, what solutions were they using, how effective they were and how do they feel about them? These interviews gave us incredible insights which fed directly into our design and development process. Then once we had prototypes and had real families testing them, we really tried to dive in and learn about their experience. Positive feedback is always nice to hear, but the real gems came from customer complaints. “I think it could be better if…” is the phrase we’re looking for because it points to the critical areas for improvement that make a good product, great! This is where embracing critical feedback is crucial. In my experience, some creative professionals can be sensitive about receiving feedback, but if you embrace a culture that encourages and even celebrates criticism because it ultimately provides a path to improvement, then great things can happen.

5. Embrace the Lean Approach

I imagine many of your readers are familiar with Eric Reis’ lean startup approach and I really feel this philosophy is a critical element for success in the consumer product industry especially when you’re inventing something new. With Goodtimer, we set out to create a fun, interactive, and effective solution for parents that works nearly autonomously to encourage their children to form healthy habits using the principles of positive parenting. However, since there was nothing on the market like Goodtimer, we had to penetrate through the fog of uncertainty to ensure our solution really would work. Early on, we embraced the idea of a minimum viable product and quickly created simple prototypes that we could test, learn, and iterate from. We kept what worked, and improved on what didn’t in a way that was faster and way more cost-effective than a traditional product development process. Actually, the Goodtimer that is on the market today is still to an extent, an MVP version of the ultimate vision for what Goodtimer can be in the future. But that’s okay. We plan to continue to gather feedback from our customers and continuously improve our products.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think it’s easy for founders to get locked into their vision for their company even when the market is indicating it’s time to pivot. In the consumer product space this is really important because once you develop a successful product, it’s only a matter of time before your competitors are going to copy it and or undercut you on price. I mentioned before that it’s the job of the founder to create a vision for the company, but it’s also important to revisit this vision from time to time, challenge old assumptions, and pivot when necessary to account for changes in the market. As mentioned above, if you foster a culture of data-based decision making, continue to talk to your customers and really listen to their needs, and embrace a lean startup culture that continuously iterates on your products and services you have a chance of staying ahead of the ever-changing landscape of your business.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

You could add Strive for Balance to the list of the five most important things above, and it really is so important. I can tell you firsthand that it’s easy for your business to become an obsession. In fact, I would go as far as to say that although it’s probably not healthy to be “obsessed” with your business, there’s probably a pretty high correlation between founder obsession and startup success. For me, I’ve found that over time you get really invested in the business, not just financially, but if it’s something you’re passionate about you tend to spend a lot of time and mental energy thinking about it. I think that type of mental and emotional investment is natural and important to your company’s success but the key, which my wife will tell you I still haven’t quite mastered yet, is to recognize that you are not your business and it’s important to brush off the failures and take time to celebrate the wins. She often reminds me that launching a successful business is a marathon, not a sprint, and it’s important to maintain a steady pace that ultimately leads to a healthy balance and hopefully avoids burnout.

Speaking of balance, I’ve found it’s really important to strive for balance in your personal and professional life. I often think about my individual roles as husband, father, friend, and founder, and I listed them in that order on purpose based on their priority to me. Although I’m constantly working to find balance, I think the key to success for me is to create a schedule. For example, I block my calendar before 10 am and after 4 pm so that I don’t take any business-related meetings early in the morning and or late in the afternoon, which I try hard to dedicate to family time. Also, my wife and I try to schedule date nights and I make it a priority to volunteer to coach my boys’ lacrosse teams and take time to meet my hockey buddies on the weekends for a game of pick-up. I even block down my lunch hour attempting to stop and take a break to eat and go for a walk to clear my head. It all may sound good, but it’s still a work in progress and I admit I’m lucky if I make a lunchtime hike happen 2 days a week.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Better Together through Positive Parenting — In one way or another, most parents struggle with challenging behaviors and although there are a ton of great positive parenting resources out there, there are few effective products that help families incorporate positive parenting methods into their routine. It’s our mission to help parents achieve a more peaceful home and connected family, by providing fun and effective positive parenting solutions that encourage kids to form healthy habits that last in a way that brings the whole family closer together.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’ve always been a big fan of Jimmy Fallon and I think it would be so fun to have breakfast or lunch with him and learn about his experiences as a father and how he balances his busy schedule and roles as husband and father.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Subscribe to our newsletter at www.gogoodtimer.com and/or follow us on social media @gogoodtimer

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!