Sonia Layne-Gartside: “Stop trying to be perfect”

Sonia Layne-Gartside is a dynamic and results-oriented certified DEI Consultant and Strategist, Master Trainer™, and Change Manager. She works with leaders to improve the performance of people and the systems they work in. Sonia has been collaborating with corporations in multiple industries for the past 10 years, helping leaders to champion the behaviors that create a more equitable, inclusive, and diverse culture. She specializes in helping organizations determine the metrics that clearly define, prioritize, and measure the impact of DEI initiatives. She is also an International Speaker and author of the book Workplace Anxiety: How to Refuel and Re-Engage.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Well, the first thing you notice about me is that I have an accent. I grew up in the Caribbean in the lovely island of Barbados. I’ve been nurtured and educated outside of America, work for global organizations and operate in several countries. I also travel a lot personally and for extended periods. That has laid the foundation of recognizing that you’ve got to be able to view the world and the people you meet through multiple lenses. It helps you to understand people and figure out how to build relationships.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

It would have to be ‘Letters From Black America, edited by Pamela Newkirk. This book is a treasure, and it has touched and moved me. It opened my eyes even more to the richness, wisdom, and bravery of all those who went before us. It’s a collection of over 200 hundred letters written by African Americans over the course of three centuries. During slavery, children were sold away from their parents and husbands torn from their wives. Many slaves tried in vain to retain bonds with family members dispersed across the country, but their efforts were undermined by their legally mandated illiteracy. The legacy of slavery, followed by a century of legal segregation and discrimination still affects African-Americans’ education today. But these letters show that throughout history, families still found a way to prevail over the worst adversity to connect with each other. These letters show the strength and viability of the Black family.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Your silence will not protect you” by Audre Lorde. I’m always guided by this in my work when I’m trying to ensure people feel psychologically safe in the organization to speak their truth in a respectful way. Whether you’re Black, white, disabled, female, gay or straight, whoever you are, it’s the only way to find blind spots and address any barriers that make people feel as if they don’t belong. Unhealthy silence inhibits our ability to be creative and innovative. This quote emphasizes how important it is for us to create environments where people can speak up. Audre wrote those words over 50 years ago, but they are, painfully, still relevant today. “What are the words you do not yet have? What do you need to say? What are the tyrannies you swallow day by day and attempt to make your own, until you will sicken and die of them, still in silence?” Too many of us go into organizations and our zone of brilliance dies in silence.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership at its core is simply establishing direction and influencing others to follow that direction, bring their best efforts and work together to achieve results. What defines a leader is his/her preoccupation with the future — where are we going and why are we going there.

It’s Martin Luther King — I have a dream, then he proceeds to paint a picture for you. But it goes beyond just painting the picture — e.g., if I say that our goal for the year is to increase the diversity of our executive team by 30%, I then have to rally the team behind this goal. That means creating a shared understanding of what that looks like in action: how will we know when we have diversity? Then ensuring that everyone understands their individual role in accomplishing this shared vision. Leadership means that while working to achieve this goal, I’m creating an environment where people feel valued, safe to fail and learn (failure is seen as a valuable part of the growth process), and I’m recognizing and celebrating their successes and contributions.

We need leaders at all levels in our organizations and communities today, and your power relies more and more on your persuasive and influencing skills and less on the authority of any position you may hold.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I wrote an entire book about it. 😊 Everything I do is related to getting people to be more effective and ensure the systems they work in allow them to thrive. So, you will not be surprised to know that I deal with many stressed leaders, and part of my work is helping them produce their best under pressure and removing their stressors.

For me personally, I know that burnout is destructive, so I prioritize my energy and health in stressful times. The more stressful the period, the more I ruthlessly prioritize it — I work out, eat well, and sleep as much as possible. Anything that is not the project and self-care takes a back seat. And it’s because I understand that resilience is about how you recharge and not how much you can endure. I work hard, rest and recover, and then work hard again. So, I am mentally, physically, and emotionally prepared to deal with stressful work situations. GRIT (guts, resilience, initiative, tenacity) is not just about slogging through a project, answering just one more email, or toughing it out at work. It’s about building the critical infrastructure to take care of myself. So, I create spaces where I can rest and refuel to be able to amplify my emotional intelligence and pull from a reservoir of patience to give my best.

Just before a high-stakes meeting, I remind myself of the quote from the tennis player Billie Jean King — “pressure is a privilege,” it’s a privilege to have this pressure. Then I try to take nothing personally and always think win-win. How can everyone at the table win? It reduces stress significantly when you’re not fixed on the one perfect outcome (fixated hope). Instead, you’re focused on getting the best for everyone.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

What’s the saying — If we don’t learn from our history, we are doomed to repeat it? Where we are right now is the result of our inability to find a shared way to acknowledge, address and repair the systemic harm caused by our past. That’s very broad, so allow me to narrow it. I want to draw attention to two critical skills we struggle with as a nation but desperately need.

The first is that we lack the empathic skills needed to see the world through multiple lenses. We walk through the world seeing it only from our point of view, and we don’t often see that people have vastly different experiences in the same space. It’s like we literally have blinders on.

The George Floyd tragedy is a perfect example of this. For some people, it was a completely new and shocking event. For so many others, this is the norm that they see weekly, and they are shocked that it was invisible to so many. This was the catalyst for so many companies to look at DEI in their organizations, and the question is — why did you not see it before? Of course, the answer is that if it didn’t impact you directly, it was invisible to you. It’s why we need to see the world, not just through our lens or point of view. We need to know how others are experiencing and seeing it. It removes the blind spots that damage us all.

The second is that we don’t have the cultural competence needed to navigate these different experiences. Too many of us fight the understanding that two people can be right in their differing views of the same situation. Just because you see it differently doesn’t make my view invalid, and vice versa. The person sitting next to you in a board room is having a completely different experience, and you don’t even realize it. It does not invalidate your experience. Both of you are having authentic experiences. You can be highly privileged in a system AND still must work extremely hard to get where you are. Seeing the world without blinders (through multiple lenses) just asks you to consider: if you had to work so hard with all this privilege, what does it mean for someone who has more roadblocks placed in their way?

Understand that for some people, “defund the police” means eliminating the police force. For others, it means funding the community, seeing where you can direct resources in the community to the areas where it desperately needs it, e.g., mental health, community building, and not having the police be first responders to these issues. It’s about creating room and space to help each other see and understand each other to create win-win solutions.

We are here because we lack the systemic processes and funding to develop these skills. It calls for us to navigate uncertainty and push through our fear. People seek certainty in these times so that they can feel safe. And our politicians, clergy, news media, and companies in trying to provide that certainty are more invested in being right than helping us come together. The result is the reinforcement of those blinders that lead to broader divisions.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I’m going to focus on my corporate work and not the community volunteer work. Getting people to that cultural competency level is something I work on in organizations every day. Right now, I’m going through that process with several organizations, and we’re at different stages. But the key point I let them know is that when you form your DEI committees, it’s essential to have a consultant come in and guide that committee. Too many organizations ask for volunteers and then set them the task of increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion with little support, resources, or guidance.

So, I start with the most critical component to a successful DEI initiative — leadership commitment. Right now, I’m engaged in discussions with leaders to help them to understand that a DEI initiative must help every single employee to thrive. To make that kind of transformative effort requires that the CEO and the leadership team prioritize and fully support integrating DEI into their culture. It’s not a bolted-on activity. Which means they must show up and participate. It’s a requirement.

Every other component — selecting the DEI metrics that affect business outcomes, training, upgrading of internal processes and systems, all are affected by leadership commitment.

I also have a lot of discussions and give a lot of guidance around metrics. It’s vital that we utilize metrics that clearly define, prioritize, and measure the impact of initiatives. You don’t want to go by guesswork when you are implementing DEI initiatives. That’s how you break the business. It often means we go slower than people want to, but it’s sustainable. You cannot fix a problem until you know where the root of the problem lies.

Right now, two of the organizations I’m working with are dealing with the fact that there has never been much movement on DEI in their industries. But that is not stopping them. They are getting out there and looking to set the standard. And that’s what companies should be doing. If your industry doesn’t have a good track record, then it’s time for you to pick up a ball, get in the game, and lead the way. It’s never too late.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Because you won’t get much creativity, innovation, or effective problem solving if everyone looks and thinks the same, just look at nature, where biodiversity is a key indicator of the health of an ecosystem. Ecosystems with low diversity struggle to survive. It’s the same in organizations and communities. As a consultant, I go into organizations, and people will tell you they’ve been struggling with the same problem for years. This is the 12th time they are trying to solve the problem. Everyone is conditioned to look at the problem through the same lens. You hear leaders constantly refer to diversity of thought, but you see very little of it.

I think it’s important to highlight here that diversity comes in many forms. We focus on gender and race for a reason, but it comes in physical abilities, age, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, gender expression, national origin, and much more. Diversity benefits everyone. It asks us to retain our uniqueness and, in so doing, leads to the erosion of blind spots that can be destructive economically, legally, and morally.

A diverse team also ensures that you will have a diverse organization. A leader cannot build an inclusive organization that values diversity alone. They need to develop a diverse team that will help them to do it. So, a diverse executive team is one indicator that you can trust that company when they tell you that they believe in diversity and inclusion. The absence of diversity in an executive team means you will need to take more time to figure out if their DEI policy is active truth or simply performative.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

It requires us to ensure that we are actively trying to make the world around us a little better. And if we all are engaged in little daily actions, then collectively, we will move the world. Here are the five steps:

A shared belief that everyone needs to benefit in this society. We are not taking from one to give to another. We are building a bigger table that can seat more people. I set the scene for this. I go into organizations and work with leaders and their DEI committees. I first ask for more representation from everyone, not just marginalized voices, but representation from every group they have. This process will benefit everyone, yes, even those whom we perceive to be benefitting currently. We are removing barriers for some, but the vision here is to ensure that everyone is thriving. That will look different to different people, and we need to respond to that. The goal here is not to take away anyone’s privilege but extend it to everyone. Demand accountability from our leaders in the political, education, business, nonprofit, religious, and media spheres. There is a lack of transparency, trust, and accountability, and quite a lot of damage is being done as a result. For example, that means that when you see a headline that is racist and discriminatory, you write and let the newspaper know that it is not acceptable. Pay attention to the media you are consuming and the ways it’s unconsciously influencing your views. Don’t read or support media that is not consciously addressing the inequity in their newsrooms. Another example is if a leader has agreed to support a DEI initiative, you follow up and let them know that you are interested in the initiative’s outcomes. DEI work is about outcomes, not how much work and action steps you are taking. Did you increase diversity in your executive team? Do you have pay equity for the same role? Or it can be as simple as looking at the DEI record of a company before you patronize or work there. Make DEI an everyday part of your life by figuring out what role you can play. What’s your zone of excellence? Utilize it every day. For example, my role is to educate, train, and give people the words to discuss this issue in a productive way. How can you help? Do you want to volunteer to address community crises, be out on the frontlines demonstrating to raise awareness, help build organizations that hold leaders accountable, be an active shareholder influencing where the company spends money, or donate money to under-resourced classrooms? Or maybe you want to just focus on analyzing the systems in place in your work, home, and social life and remove anything that places barriers to opportunity. Collectively, we can all make a difference. Stop trying to be perfect. DEI is messy and imperfect. We’re dealing with people, emotions, and multiple points of view. You will make mistakes. You will offend someone. That’s not important. Your focus should be on what do you do after you have offended someone. Do you have the humility to listen and understand? We must all learn how to be accountable and apologize without centering ourselves even when we have good intentions. We must learn to rebuild trust and strengthen relationships in the process. Too many of us avoid these issues because we want to be right. We don’t want to offend anyone or make a mistake. This creates a breeding ground for silence leading to inequity and exclusion. Make friends with people outside of your bubble. Get out of your comfort zone and listen and learn about other people. Go volunteer on the board of a grassroots organization shop at a different supermarket in another part of your town. It also means that we have to spend less time assigning blame and guilt. For many people, their eyes have opened, and they are now seeing this issue that has plagued society for the very first time, and they feel guilty about it. Once you’ve been awakened, get over any guilt, pick up the ball and get into the game. You are not responsible for the privilege you were born into. But you are responsible for working together with others to dismantle it and put something better in its place.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

Well, the issue will be resolved, but only if we prioritize recognizing and addressing it. If we want this issue to be resolved in a non-destructive way, then we must do something about it now. We must all learn the skills needed to move us forward in an empathetic and effective way. I’m hopeful. It’s why I’m out here in the trenches working every day on these issues.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

It would be two people: Safiya Umoja Noble (who wrote the book, Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism) and Meghan Markle. The former has explored, and the latter has experienced one of the powerful forces trying to pull us apart. They are both actively, intentionally, and explicitly trying to counter it and make the world a better place. I would have breakfast/lunch with both to chat about what we can do individually and collectively to create a better world.

