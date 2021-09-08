Josef Tětek: “Hold your own keys”

Hold your own keys. Holding coins with a custodian (like an exchange) means you have no control over what happens with your property. If you use exchanges, withdraw your coins as soon as possible. Get yourself a Trezor and sleep soundly.

Josef is a long-time bitcoiner with a background in Austrian economics and political philosophy. Josef founded the Czech and Slovak Ludwig von Mises Institute in 2010 and is the author of two books: Bitcoin: Separation of Money and State, and Enemies of State, Friends of Liberty (published in Czech). Josef believes that Bitcoin is the next step in mankind’s monetary evolution. His passion for Bitcoin education led him to SatoshiLabs, where he is currently helping mass adoption of Bitcoin as a brand ambassador for Trezor — the world’s first hardware wallet.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a little about your backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in the 90s Czech Republic, which was a very vibrant and optimistic time and place. The Czechs finally had their freedom after 40 years of socialism and a nazi occupation just before that. I became attracted to economics and political philosophy early on.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My “eye opener” was probably Milton Friedman’s Free to Choose, which introduced me to an economic way of thinking. Shortly after that book, I found the Austrian school of economics, which I consider quite useful for orienting oneself in today’s world. It helps us with understanding the current monetary policy and Bitcoin’s role as a next step in monetary evolution.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

Probably the blocksize wars of 2017, when Bitcoin confirmed its status as neutral money that doesn’t succumb to any pressure in regards to changes in the core protocol. Since that moment, I firmly believed that Bitcoin is here to stay and its impact on the world has barely begun.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My biggest mistake was divesting into altcoins. I made a big paper profit on one particular altcoin, but didn’t sell in time. Then it went down about 99%. I also burned myself in The DAO and some other Ethereum-based projects. The lesson learned was to focus on Bitcoin.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

If I’d have to mention one, it would be Giacomo Zucco. I used to consider him a crazy toxic bitcoin maximalist a few years back, but later I recognized that what he puts out there is simply an unvarnished truth. Similar goes for Hodlonaut, Pierre Rochard, Francis Pouliot, Gigi and many others.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

What I’m mostly focusing on now is educating people about why Bitcoin matters and why everyone should hold their own keys in a Trezor hardware wallet and care for their privacy. I believe the governments will increase pressure on sovereign bitcoin holdings in the future, so people should take self-posession and privacy seriously.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The first would be Lightning Network, a payment layer on top of Bitcoin that allows users sending bitcoin worldwide with almost zero fees and with instant settlement. It’s amazing to see Bitcoin scaling its transaction capability in this manner.

The second would be the recognition of Bitcoin from institutions and governments. Microstrategy brought the idea of bitcoin as a treasury reserve a year ago, and has stuck to it ever since with great success. El Salvador recognized bitcoin as a legal tender. In both cases, further institutions and countries will follow.

The third would be the fallout of the mining ban in China. A great test of Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of adversity. Bitcoin mining is becoming more decentralized, which is a welcome development.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

The first would be widespread KYC/AML policies. Tying one’s identity to a Bitcoin address isn’t a good idea — user data always leaks and criminals are looking for such data to target bitcoiners with phishing, extortion or even physical attacks. The best practice is to stay clear of services requiring customer identification and look for peer-to-peer alternatives such as Bisq or use Bitcoin ATMs.

The second would be the practice of leaving bitcoin on an exchange or with another custodian. It’s just a question of time before such services are hacked. Users should always hold their own keys, preferably in a hardware wallet such as Trezor.

The third one would be governmental attempts to kill the industry. We can see these both in the US and Europe. Even though such attempts will fail in the long run due to Bitcoin’s decentralized nature, it will slow down adoption and harm future economic development. I believe countries with favourable legal environment will benefit greatly in the coming years, as Bitcoin becomes globally important.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

The first myth is that bitcoin mining is harmful for environment. It’s actually the other way around: bitcoin mining provides great incentives to better utilize existing and stranded energy resources. I have addressed these concerns before in a feature blog post.

The second myth is that Bitcoin cannot scale its transaction capability. Bitcoin’s Lightning Network is doing precisely that, without compromising on user privacy or self-sovereignty.

The third myth is that Bitcoin is some kind of short term fad. It’s here to stay and the sooner people accept this simple truth the better. Bitcoin is simply mankind’s monetary evolution — we are now in the process of adopting truly neutral money that isn’t controlled by any ruling class. If you want to learn more, check out this article called Bitcoin Obsoletes All Other Money.

How do you think cryptocurrency has the potential to help society in the future?

Adopting bitcoin as money will have profound consequences. Some of these are: diminished severity of the business cycle, increased orientation toward savings vs. consumption, less dependence on debt, a reliable global savings vehicle (instead of highly inflationary national currencies).

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge?

Yes, it’s one of the myths addressed above. It’s simply not true: Bitcoin is a great incentive to make our grids more reliable and efficient. Beside my blogpost linked above, Nic Carter covers this topic in his articles.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns? Recently, more people have been scrutinizing cryptocurrency’s impact on illegal activity. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why cryptocurrency, more than fiat currency, is seen as an attractive choice for criminals?

That’s another misconception. Per Chainalysis’ report, the share of illicit transactions was

0.34% in 2020, and most of those were scams. Transactions done via Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies are highly traceable, so it doesn’t make much sense for criminals to, for example, launder money this way. Criminals stick to what works best, which means using cash and leveraging corruption within existing financial institutions.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

Putting things into perspective and conducting unbiased research.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) Hold your own keys. Holding coins with a custodian (like an exchange) means you have no control over what happens with your property. If you use exchanges, withdraw your coins as soon as possible. Get yourself a Trezor and sleep soundly.

2) Care for your privacy. Ideally, use methods where you don’t have to share you sensitive personal information. Such information will leak sooner or later and can be used against you in various ways. NoKYC only is a good site for initial research.

3) Do your own research, regarding both Bitcoin and altcoins. Read books and articles (I recommend Bitcoin Magazine), listen to high quality podcasts (my favorites are Stephan Livera, Tales from the Crypt, On the Brink, Bitcoin Takeover, Bitcoin Audible).

4) Focus on the signal, ignore the noise. There are around 10,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. An absolute majority is garbage and/or a scam. You will drown if you try to follow everything. For me, the signal to follow is Bitcoin. For you, it might be something else — refer to point number 3 to arrive at your conclusion.

5) Get familiar with the Lightning Network. This is the true future of payments, without any marketing hype. Lightning network allows instant, near-costless Bitcoin transactions. Try it out via wallets like Phoenix, Zap, Bluewallet or Wallet of Satoshi.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

That would probably be the idea that they could become a successful day trader, even though they have never traded stocks or derivatives before. Steer clear of any day trading, it will save you a lot of money and stress. I’ve found the best approach for most people is to simply understand bitcoin as a savings technology. Just save a portion of your monthly income in bitcoin and don’t stress about short term price moves. It will pay off greatly in the long run.

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

It’s probably obvious at this point that it’s Bitcoin. Because Bitcoin is truly decentralized and doesn’t have any premine, its monetary policy is absolutely predictable and immutable. Bitcoin is the neutral money the world needs.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Everybody should stack sats (slang for gradually saving in bitcoin). It’s probably the single best financial decision you can do.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I like to meet true bitcoiners. If I ever got to meet guys like Jack Mallers (Strike), Lewis Parker (Unchained Capital), or Stephan Livera (podcaster), that would be awesome.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success and good health!