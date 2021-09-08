Scott Heninger of Carnomaly: “The final way to improve the industry is simply by education both business and consumers to the benefits and practical uses for the tech that will only improve or simply their lives or business”

What can be done to improve and reform the cryptocurrency industry is by bringing real world solutions to the market. It’s not about the abstract help it could bring, but rather introducing practical applications that your average consumer can utilize. Another thing that can be done is by bridging the gap between the brick-and-mortar companies and the cryptocurrency industry. Rather than pitting them against each other, highlighting the way in which they can work together will be a boom to the market. The final way to improve the industry is simply by education both business and consumers to the benefits and practical uses for the tech that will only improve or simply their lives or business.

As part of my series about the “5 Things That Can Be Done To Improve and Reform The Cryptocurrency Industry” I had the pleasure of interviewing Scott Heninger, Founder and CEO of Carnomaly.

Scott spent more than 18 years in the retail automotive world working with numerous top tier manufacturers including Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Lexus, and Hyundai. He has a wealth of experience and success within the auto industry and is now using his passion to bring new ideas and needed solutions to the industry using the latest blockchain and crypto technology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

In my early twenties, I got into the car business selling vehicles and within three years of hard work and determination I worked my way into upper management. I went on to spend almost twenty years in the industry running dealerships, building teams, coming up with new solutions and new ways to sell cars until the crypto and blockchain industries drew my attention.

Can you tell us the story of how you got first involved in blockchain and the cryptocurrency industry?

I first got involved in the industry after recognizing a need and my own ability to help bridge the gap between the automotive industry and the crypto/blockchain industries. Especially as the crypto space was growing it became increasingly intriguing to me. So, I saw a significant chance to bring new first to market solutions to the automotive, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industries in order to make it better for both consumers and dealers.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Luckily for me there has been too many people to even count when it comes to those whom I am grateful towards for helping me along the way. When trying to be an entrepreneur and start up a business you are only as good as the people you surround yourself with. Everyone from my wife, my CFO, down to our advisors and random people who have been willing to reach out and help have made all the difference along my journey.

Can you share a story of a time when things went south for you? What kept you going and helped you to overcome those times?

As will be quite understandable to most people right now, but Covid-19 was a struggle for the company initially as we were getting ready to launch on a cryptocurrency exchange and we were focusing on building around the hype of the project thinking it would be enough. Then the pandemic happened, and we shifted gears focusing more on development to get the solutions more buttoned up. So, we took that step back and it ended up being the best decision we ever made because when we were ready to move forward, we were already ahead with a clearer picture of the path we wanted to go down. In other words, Covid-19 ended up a blessing for us as it made us slow down and look at what needed to be done. It may have started out as a negative thing but it ended up being a gift in disguise in the end.

In your experience, what are the top strategies that blockchain companies should consider to have a stronger competitive edge?

The best strategy for the blockchain industry is quite simple. Look at what you’re doing and look at how blockchain is going to integrate with the solution you are trying to build. Don’t just use blockchain as a way to boost the company’s visibility or something to try and add to your company’s solutions because it is popular. Focus on if it is truly needed for what you are trying to accomplish making sure there is a real use case for it.

What are the 3 things that most excite you about the blockchain industry in general? Why?

What most excites me about the blockchain industry is that it’s a fresh and new industry with a ton of potential. It’s also innovative and the cutting edge of the future. Which we want to be a part of. The industry also allows for an easier globalization for solutions. It breaks down borders that are currently standing in the way of innovation in many industries and areas.

What are the 3 things that worry you about the blockchain industry? Why?

What worries me about the cryptocurrency industry more than anything with the blockchain industry is the potential for misrepresentation as there are bad actors using it the wrong way to gain short term wins for themselves rather than provide solutions for real world problems that consumers face. I would also highlight the lack of full understanding of the industry for the average consumer. These two things align to create an opportunity for some to take advantage of those who see the potential but don’t fully grasp the nuances and possible pitfalls.

Can you please share “5 Things That Can Be Done To Improve and Reform The Cryptocurrency Industry”? If you can please share a story or example for each.

What can be done to improve and reform the cryptocurrency industry is by bringing real world solutions to the market. It’s not about the abstract help it could bring, but rather introducing practical applications that your average consumer can utilize. Another thing that can be done is by bridging the gap between the brick-and-mortar companies and the cryptocurrency industry. Rather than pitting them against each other, highlighting the way in which they can work together will be a boom to the market. The final way to improve the industry is simply by education both business and consumers to the benefits and practical uses for the tech that will only improve or simply their lives or business.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

The goal of Carnomaly is to bring the ease of use to the automotive and cryptocurrency industries. As we grow and avenues open up even more to us, we are looking for ways in which we can give back and get involved in philanthropy to use our successes to help those around us achieve theirs.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The life lesson quote I live by is “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” As an entrepreneur that has to be a part of your strategy. I could have stayed in the dealership all those years ago, but would have missed out on being a part of an industry on the cusp of being a part of everyday life for businesses and consumers.

Thank you so much for this. This was very enlightening!