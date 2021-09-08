Stephen Quaderer of ThotExperiment: “Make change”

Make change — Working with a collective, we have an opportunity to envision and create a better world. This is the truly joyful part of our work! To create spaces for people to live their true selves. To help remove obstacles from the path of our fellow humans who seek only to live, grow, and love as we ourselves do. To envision what the world will look like when it is inclusive, representative, and equitable — and to take concrete steps to make it so!

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Stephen Quaderer.

Stephen is the CEO of ThotExperiment LLC, and Founder of its first platform, Headero: the app for people who love oral pleasure. He has spent more than 8 years in the technology space: as Founding Partner of Catapult Associates, helping tech companies achieve their vision; as COO and CFO of Stride Consulting, a software development consultancy that seeks to create good in the world by consulting with clients that foster social equity, steward the environment, and treat people humanely; and as a VP at AppNexus, where he helped lead the company’s 1.6bn dollars sale to AT&T. Prior to his experience in technology, he worked in Goldman Sachs’ Firmwide Strategy Group for over 6 years. He earned a B.S. in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. ThotExperiment is headquartered in New York City, where Stephen resides with his partner.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Of course! I grew up in Floral Park, on Long Island. I was the youngest of four children to two loving, caring parents. My family was “symmetrical”: two girls, two boys; two straight, two queer. My parents instilled that we needed to care for each other — and that has continued to resonate with me as I’ve grown. I rely on my siblings for support, and hope I manage to provide support in turn!

As a child, my family went through some difficult times financially. My father chose to stay in New York when his company re-headquartered to Texas. He was left unemployed and fell into a depressed state for several years. My family made ends meet with my mother’s salary as a teacher. Ultimately my father overcame his depression, found new work, and I was fortunate to have my parent’s help paying for college.

In middle school, I realized that I had same-sex attraction, and that that was different and somehow considered “shameful”. I fairly quickly rejected this notion of shame but stayed in the closet until graduating from university. In the interim, I found an escape in NYC — the one place in the world where I felt free to be me.

After graduation, I made my way directly to NYC, where I’ve been living for the past 15 years, working first in financial services, then in software development and technology.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

There isn’t a particular quote, but one practice I try to live by is to approach each problem or opportunity I face from the positive. I believe this approach opens up possibilities that I would otherwise not see.

As an example — when we were considering our first ThotExperiment platform, we intentionally framed our desired outcome from a positive perspective. We sought to create a hookup app that was truly “for” everyone — all genders and sexualities. This didn’t exist in market, and rather than focus on “why not”, we focused on “what could” make this work.

This led us to focus our app’s purpose on a specific type of pleasure, rather than a type of person or demographic (the normative framing in the hookup app space). Our conclusion was Headero — the first hookup app for everyone, for one thing: people who love oral pleasure.

Obviously, we had (and have) to do much more to live up to purpose of being “for everyone” with Headero — from research, to design, to user feedback, to community empowerment — but that framing was essential to establish this new paradigm in the hookup app space.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

I believe that we have avoided a true reckoning with the systems of oppression that pervade our country and have done so since the country’s founding. This has hindered our ability to realize the United States’ ultimate potential — to be a country of liberty and justice for all.

However, I see much that is positive in this “boiling point”. Younger generations in particular are demanding we reckon with and dismantle these systems of oppression. In large part by rejecting these systems in their own lives and value systems.

I believe that this will lead to positive change — and I hope that the generations currently in power (mine included), will hear this cry from those who will inherit the earth from us, and take up this duty to come to terms with our society and make the world a better place for us all.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I was part of the group that founded AppNexus’ LGBTQ+ employee resource group, OutNexus. It was really a delight to be part of the group at formation and to watch it grow and have an impact on AppNexus’ company decisions and on its employees. While I have many fond memories (including our annual Pride charity drag competitions), what stands out most to me is how OutNexus began engaging deeply with other employee resource groups at AppNexus.

This happened organically, and unfortunately, because of a tragic event tied to racism and gun violence in the United States. This event shocked all of us to our core, and we recognized that we needed to stand together in support of each other. We had this collective realization that these problems were too big for any one group — even in an enterprise as small as the ~2,000 people at AppNexus — and we came together in care for each other. We recognized, in this way, that despite the fact that we were nominally formed for different purposes we shared the same struggles and the same core purpose — to care for one another and dismantle the systems of oppression that hold us all back.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

There are so many reasons that it is essential to have a diverse executive team (and indeed, a diverse organization, top to bottom). Rather than list them all out, I think I would choose to emphasize the importance of that having diverse perspectives, voices and actions has in defining and achieving your vision, purpose and mission.

For a purpose-driven company like ThotExperiment, that seeks to go beyond the profit-driven motives of traditional corporate entities and create positive change in the world — having a diverse executive team (and diverse stakeholders) is truly essential. The positive change we seek to make is directly related to dismantling systems of oppression — and it’s necessary for people and communities that are impacted by those systems to be part of that process. Without the input of a diverse team, our core understanding of our purpose — our starting point and core reason for being — would be deficient.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

As I think about creating an inclusive, representative, and equitable society, I think about the impediments to that outcome: the overlapping systems of oppression present in our society — and what we can do individually and collectively to change and dismantle them. My “five steps” to overcome these systems of oppression are:

1 . Name them — First, address these systems of oppression by name: white supremacy, misogyny, heteronormativity, sexual inequity, compulsory gender binarism — to list a few. It’s necessary for us to name these systems of oppression directly, as that is the first step to seeing them in their vast size and scope. To fail to do so all but ensures that the steps we take towards building an inclusive society will fall short of our goal.

These systems are pervasive, and manifest in countless and overlapping ways. They shape our laws, our schools, our economy, our criminal justice system and our policies around healthcare, taxation, and immigration — again, to list a few examples. These systems are not a legacy of a prior era. They are in action as we speak, continuing to influence and shape our society every day until they are remedied — that is to say, until they are dismantled.

As an example, while it is important to denounce the recent rise in attacks against the AAPI community, we have a duty to name the system of oppression underlying these attacks — white supremacy — so that we may address the root cause head on. This system was perpetuated by the elements in the media and political establishment that scapegoated the Asian community. Viewed through this lens, the rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community is anything but “random” and can begin to be dismantled by holding those who have perpetrated this scapegoating accountable for their actions.

2. Know them — Second, seek to deeply understand these systems of oppression. A cursory or clinical understanding is not enough to truly know them. To gain this knowledge, we must listen to marginalized communities who live with the results of these systems, and to advocates that have dedicated themselves to dismantling them.

But we also need to sit with this knowledge, even (or especially) when it makes us as individuals feel uncomfortable. Given the pervasiveness of these systems, we are each almost inevitably implicated in furthering them, just by going about our day to day lives and careers. This truth is uncomfortable, but necessary to face if we are going to take the actions needed to dismantle these systems of oppression.

Further, we must seek to understand how these systems have oppressed us, ourselves. In what ways have we hidden or attempted to change our true selves to “live down” to these systems — or simply to survive in their presence? In this way, living in our truth can be a radical act of anti-oppression. Of course, we must acknowledge that acting as our true selves is a privilege that some cannot exercise for threat of harm or violence.

In my own life, I have “lived down” to the system of heteronormativity, as a survival mechanism, particularly in the work world. At the time, I did a cursory accounting of the cost this had on me personally, but what was lost on me was that I was perpetuating a pattern that would impact generations of young queer people who would face these same problems. Coming to that realization many years ago, I made a point to speak my truth as a gay person, to create a new pattern and help create a path that others may follow (and doubtless overtake me and lead!).

3. Speak out — Speak of these systems of oppression openly and courageously — and resist the compulsion to self-censor when discussing them. This is hard. There are strong societal inhibitions associated with discussing these topics, and frequently, adverse consequences for doing so. But hard as it is, doing so is necessary — these systems will continue to perpetuate through inertia if we do not speak out against them.

Use our voices to elevate others who are speaking out about these systems — particularly those who are themselves marginalized and oppressed. Erasure, from public and private spaces, is one of the more nefarious outcomes of these systems of oppression. This form of disempowerment further perpetuates the system of oppression — and requires those of us who have a voice to use it.

This is particularly important for those of us with a position of authority, or with a platform that enables us to reach a wider audience. We have a particular duty to speak up about systems of oppression, to support marginalized people, and to create new spaces that allow for others to speak and live their truth.

We must be courageous and use the platforms that we have, all of us, to further the purpose of dismantling systems of oppression. We must do this because to do otherwise is to accept a furthering of oppression — to others and to ourselves.

As an example — right now, queer and trans people are de facto suppressed by the mainstream social media platforms that dominate public discussion. Topics that are essential for these communities to speak to, including sexual equity, misogyny, gender binarism, and frank discussion of instances of their oppression are all too often suppressed by algorithms that denote these topics as being “unsafe” for public consumption. Influential members of these communities must constantly self-censor or risk being de-platformed.

4. Call people in — Call people in to join the cause of anti-oppression (and join with others who are making that call themselves). These systems are so vast that no single person can hope to change them ourselves. Forming a collective, that cares for each other, and cares for all “others”, can reshape the world in a way that is inclusive, representative, and equitable.

This also means we must engage in a dialogue with those who don’t yet understand systems of oppression — to help them see how these systems impact them and make the world worse for everyone. To find people where they are so that we can help them see where we are, and why we care.

Dialogue of this sort is hard work, oftentimes representing true emotional labor. It can be difficult, damaging, or impossible for a marginalized person to engage in a dialogue about their marginalization, particularly with someone who is not marginalized in that way. This is where there is power in having a collective — I can use my privilege to engage in that dialogue, and I can trust in others to speak on “my” behalf in situations where I am not able to do so adequately, or at all.

As a white cisgender person, it is my duty to use my voice to lift up others who don’t share the rights and privileges that society grants me, and not others — with the goal of dismantling that inequity.

5. Make change — Working with a collective, we have an opportunity to envision and create a better world. This is the truly joyful part of our work! To create spaces for people to live their true selves. To help remove obstacles from the path of our fellow humans who seek only to live, grow, and love as we ourselves do. To envision what the world will look like when it is inclusive, representative, and equitable — and to take concrete steps to make it so!

The path that this will take can be radically different for each of us. There are many pathways to achieving the goal of liberating the human spirit. But so long as that is the goal — these many efforts are complimentary, and collectively can indeed take us to a future grounded in compassion, in equity and in love.

My own path has been to launch a company, ThotExperiment, that seeks to liberate people from arbitrary and harmful restrictions by creating sex positive, inclusive and joyful platforms for sexual exploration and experimentation. We have a particular emphasis on undoing systems of misogyny, compulsory gender binarism, heteronormativity, and sexual inequity.

Our first platform, Headero, is the only hookup app for everyone, for one thing: people who love oral pleasure. Headero was designed from inception for people of all gender identities and sexualities. Headero allows for fluidity in gender identity selection and allows people to connect with whoever they’re down with, at any time, regardless of their sexuality. With Headero, we seek to create a community grounded in inclusivity, sex positivity, and enthusiastic consent — and have given the community tools to enable that outcome. Designed with intention, Headero is meant to be joyful space for sexual exploration and experimentation.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I have great hope for what America can become if we make the choice to become it. I think that the promise of America — a place of freedom from oppression — while far from realized in our history, is indeed a possibility. And that possibility is immensely powerful. I join my voice and my work with those who are seeking to make that possibility a reality.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

As a pansexual person who identifies as gay, I would have to choose Lil Nas X. He is flying high in the face of multiple systems of oppression, and doing so with clear joy. He is remaking the world in an honest and open way. ❤ you Lil Nas!

How can our readers follow you online?

I haven’t been very vocal to date on public social media — but you can find me on @scquaderer on Twitter or find Headero on all platforms @headeroapp

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!