Scott Cocking of Deltec: “Knowledge ”

Scott is a marketing professional with over 25 years of experience across a wide range of disciplines and industries. With both agency-side experience at agencies such as JWT (now Wunderman Thompson), DDB and Grey on accounts like ExxonMobil, P&G and Novartis, as well as client side working for both multinationals such as Merck and non-profits like Middle Collegiate Church, he has brought all that experience to craft truly integrated marketing campaigns in both the B2B, B2B2C and B2C spaces.

He has spoken at events in the United States, Brazil and Costa Rica; and has been interviewed in publications spanning from China to the Netherlands.

As the marketing director at Deltec Homes, he is charged with creating international awareness and leadership for Deltec Homes that matches its product excellence. That includes ensuring that its marketing works in a completely integrated way that seamlessly blends brand value with performance marketing. Scott is a recent transplant to Asheville, NC, from the New York City area and is enjoying his mountain surroundings with his husband, three dogs and a cat.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in many different places, moving every few years. From Michigan to Montana to Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, I lived in a lot of different places but all with a similar worldview — small town USA. Moving to Switzerland in high school for a year as an AFS exchange student was an eye-opening experience. It was a great program that had a great orientation. As part of their training, they really instilled in me the concept of unfamiliar things not being wrong, but different. I have held that lesson with me through my adult life.

It was there that I was able to really discover so many things about myself living with a new family in a new location. Luckily, my host family and I shared so many things in common and it was an amazing year of exploring the Alps hiking and skiing, new cuisines, new family traditions and attending high school 6 days a week (including 8 am Saturday classes) with some very dedicated and focused classmates — who thought I was a crazy American.

That didn’t extend to my sexuality, however. It was not until I had taken my first job in San Francisco when I was 22 that I felt safe to “come out” and start to understand myself what I was as a gay man.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am a voracious reader and there are many books that have had a significant impact on me. Growing up, books were my “window onto the world.” But one book that I vividly remember reading as a kid was Swiss Family Robinson.

I marveled at not just the natural beauty described but how the family existed within it. It was both an adventure book filled with challenges to overcome and a book about family and togetherness in a strange place.

There were many life lessons embedded in a story that was both magical and exotic. To this day, I still think back to that book when I am traveling in some remote or exotic place and the lessons it provided.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I am not a person big into quotes. But probably the most impactful word for me is “why?” I am an intensely curious person and understanding not just the what but the why something is the way it is drives me. It helps get beyond the obvious and often uncovers some deeper insight that is much more valuable and useful. In fact, asking “why” multiple times can often get to the root of issue or situation. It is often thought of the five whys approach popular in different management systems. Importantly, though, is that you really apply critical thinking to what you uncover to really understand not just the problem or issue but how to solve it.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

We often talk of leadership as a managerial style. Ranging from authoritative to the laissez-faire style, it is defined by how a leader interacts with his or her team. But for leadership as an action, my definition of (good) leadership is the ability to successfully forge ahead in uncertain and unpredictable environments by instilling confidence and a steady path forward during these times.

I think the most recent COVID times is a great example. For us at Deltec Homes, we were entering uncharted territories like everyone else with the additional memories of the 2008 housing crash still in our corporate memory. As a family-owned panelized prefab builder, it would have been easy to pull back and retract to protect our core assets. Instead, under the leadership of my boss, Steve Linton, we were able to quickly come together, create a core leadership team to handle the evolving situation and develop a methodical plan to address the different aspects of what could have been a devastating blow to us. As an essential business, we had to both protect our employees while serving our customers. Each were equally important.

Instead of retracting, we planned forward. That allowed me, as the company’s marketing director, to lean-in and expand my marketing to leverage what turned out to be a historically strong year for us. Through one of the most challenging and risky times to have hit the world in a century, we have emerged as a stronger, closer, and more successful company. That is leadership.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I am a visualizer. Before a big meeting, I try to walk through and visualize what it will be like. How will it look, what will you look like presenting, what might their reactions be? What are the holes or gaps that might happen and how will you respond?

By the time you go into the meeting, it should be like it has already happened.

The other thing that I think is critical is that you stop before the meeting and spend a few moments being calm and make the transition to that meeting. Oftentimes, our mental state follows our physical state — we can physically be in the next meeting while still mentally processing the last meeting. Putting a few minutes of calm between them helps transition mentally before making the physical transition to the next meeting.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

At some level I think we are at the tipping point which might be good because that is when real change can happen. And it should.

As to how we got to this point, I think cell phone cameras and social media have simply captured what has existed for far too long. At some point, the story we have told ourselves that we are a diverse, accepting country that provides opportunity for all of us has been exploded by those contradictory acts we see spread across social media. Even though the situations are not new, suddenly everyone sees what minority groups have known through their collective experiences for ages. It has become impossible to ignore.

And the number of instances by different individuals and organizations across different locations and geographies no longer allow us to collectively believe that these are exceptions to the rule. The mosaic of movements from the #MeToo to BLM to others expose that there is a more systemic issue at play.

On the flip side, others see that as a conspiracy or misinformation vs. information. So, each story has two separate and contradictory versions. It becomes a perception issue or even a Rorschach test. So, rather than uniting us in a common truth, it has instead polarized us and created discord. It used to be the more information, the better informed we became. Now, it is simply dividing us.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I have participated in Employee Resource Groups, run our local LGBTQ Pride efforts and other things. I also think I live them out in my daily interactions with my coworkers and customers.

But the thing that I am most proud about is my efforts regarding cultural intelligence — or the ability to work successfully cross-culturally. As we have realized the importance of interpersonal management, or EQ, there is a resulting need to understand how to apply that across the diverse cultures, nationalities, and backgrounds of people with whom many of us work or interact with today. Thus, cultural intelligence (CQ) becomes an important extension of EQ. It fits within the multiple intelligences model of IQ, EQ and CQ.

In a previous role, I worked closely with Dr. Livermore of the CQ center to understand that within the context of youth. Much academic work had been done with adults but not students. We developed a youth assessment as part of our work. While it was immensely fulfilling to further develop this concept at the intellectual and academic level, the most gratifying moment was when I presented the importance of cultural diversity and the CQ concept to a student group. Two biracial students came up to me after and thanked me for giving them a structured way to think about themselves and their backgrounds as a benefit rather than as something to hide.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

I think there are many reasons, but I think a key benefit is having a much broader and multi-dimensional way to lead the strategy of the company. Our leadership is developed based on the experiences and situations we have had. We know what to do based on what we have learned from our experience very well. But we have a finite number of situations that we draw on to make decisions. When everyone in a leadership role is drawing off the same situations and experiences, that can leave a gap or lead to missed opportunities.

Another key thing is that representation really does matter. Seeing someone in a leadership role who is from a different background really is inspiring for those coming up in the organization from different backgrounds to know that it is possible for someone like them to lead a company. When I worked at Merck, having Ken Fraser as our CEO was so inspiring for a lot of people. Once people see that someone like them can accomplish something, it gives them a cue that they can do it themselves. Think about sports. No one could run a 4-minute mile until someone could in 1954. Then suddenly, multiple people could run a 4-minute mile. Now it is standard. Knowing something could be possible, makes it possible.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

I have a network of friends with radically different perspectives on this. Each of them would tackle this question in many ways ranging from a theological to a pedagogical approach, and from a sociological to an activist perspective. Many of them have spent a lifetime on this issue and spoken and written extensively about it. I do not think I could do justice on this question like they could. But I do think we can speak about this issue from the perspective of what businesses or companies can do to help move towards a more inclusive, representative, and equitable society.

I think the structure that makes the CQ Center’s approach to CQ work so well could be adapted and applied at the organizational level as well as the individual one.

1. Drive — this is the organizational appetite to actively address the opportunity. And I specifically am saying opportunity vs. issue because it is critical that the organization positions it as something positive and constructive to move towards. Look back to the way that minorities have contributed to key moments in history. The Navajo Code Talkers, or the African American female coders at NASA, the United States Colored Troops, or the Jewish scientists who were key contributors to the Manhattan project. Celebrate this multicultural history and create your own future building on the benefits of diversity. How do the different groups contribute toward success in your organization and how could you get even more benefits from having a more inclusive, representative, and equitable organization?

2. Knowledge — this is the information and data that helps form how to strategically drive your future towards a more inclusive and diverse organization. Where are you now? What are the critical things important to the different audiences? What would they like to see in their organization? What do they need to be successful? When I was at Merck, I participated in a fellowship with 29 other people who worked with a variety of non-profit for three months. I was based in Tanzania with teammates from different divisions from Switzerland and Australia. We each brought in very different experience that complemented each other and allowed us to be successful in a completely different industry in a very extreme environment in a way that we could not have done individually. We were then able to bring back our collective experience and thinking back to our respective areas within Merck.

3. Strategy — how do you apply this knowledge to make the organization better? What are the key things to do and focus on that make the biggest impact? Does it create customer value? Does it make your organization more effective? Does any potential short-term disruption create a longer-term benefit? This is where a formalized or structured approach is critical. Groups like employee resource groups and other formalized plans become necessary. This is where companies can often go wrong. Things like putting up a rainbow flag or changing your logo in June are good statements but you need to have a more compressive approach towards LGBTQ rights. You cannot execute your way into a strategy.

4. Action — What are the specific items that you build into your organization to make it more inclusive and equitable? And importantly, how do you balance any specific group needs with the entire organization so there is a net benefit to the entire organization? What is important here is to consider not just what you do, but what you don’t do. This may get me in trouble with some, but if taking a strong public stand on a polarizing issue would bring down your company, then perhaps you forgo that — but importantly, that means you should still work on the issue internally and incrementally. The most important thing is that the action plan follows your strategy.

5. Repeat — While not part of the formal CQ structure, it is worthwhile to note that this is a process and not a goal. As you go through this, you should be constantly monitoring, improving, and adapting what you do. I also want to call out that this should be constructive. Sometimes we get so excited to make it better, that we can be punitive to those who don’t instantly “get it.” Everyone has a role to play and even those who seem the most resistant may have valid reasons and should be addressed with the same respect and given the same level of input as anyone else. The goal is to move your entire company forward — not a part of it.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I believe to think of it as an issue to be resolved is a gross oversimplification of it. There are just too many layers and complexities to it. Am I optimistic in general? Maybe. Do I think that we need to address these issues to move forward and give us the chance for a better society? Absolutely.

As a gay white male, I am astounded at the incredibly rapid progress people like me have made. I now live a life that I would have never thought possible as a kid. Part of that incredibly fast progress was because straight white people in power had a personal connection to people like me when we came out, and that personal connection and love won out over discrimination of groups. So, there is hope.

At the same time, I think we must be careful that we do not mistake assimilation with integration. The end goal is to have a rich mosaic of different cultures vs. a bunch of different groups making up a monoculture that acts like each other. I hope that other groups can achieve the same level of acceptance that I have achieved while being able to maintain the uniqueness of their groups and culture so that we do end up with a richer, more diverse, and interesting culture. It makes for a better world.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

My list is long. But one person I would love to meet is Amanda Gorman. So much of what we are discussing today was encapsulated in her poetry during the inauguration. She literally brought me to tears with the power of her words and the conviction of her recitation. The level of surgical exactness describing the damage that exists juxtaposed against the redemptive hope that we should have completely moved me — mentally and physically.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcocking/

https://www.deltechomes.com/blog/

