Tzvia Bader of TrialJectory: “Don’t be afraid to be different”

As part of our series about the women leading the Artificial Intelligence industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tzvia Bader.

Tzvia Bader, CEO and Co-Founder of TrialJectory is a savvy and experienced entrepreneur, with decades of experience in business development, product marketing and strategy. Prior to co-founding TrialJectory, Tzvia headed the global business unit at Amdocs where she was responsible for building a new product growth strategy, as well as for global sales and marketing. Tzvia was the founder and CEO of KIDDOapp, an iOS and Android-based family scheduling technological solution, and Vocativ, a start-up aiming at identifying fake news in social media using advanced analytics. Tzvia has held different business development and marketing positions in several tech companies, both B2B and B2C. She holds a Msc degree from the University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share with us the ‘backstory” of how you decided to pursue this career path in AI?

I was a geek from the day that I was born and, from a young age, technology was something that always piqued my interest. As the AI industry evolved, I became fascinated with the ability to take huge data sets and turn them into something with a meaningful impact.

More than anything, I was attracted to the potential of AI supporting the healthcare industry. After realizing that identifying and matching patients to the right treatment was an issue plaguing oncologists and their patients, I committed to transforming the world of cancer care through AI to help patients gain access to better healthcare.

What lessons can others learn from your story?

A lesson that people can learn from my story is that life is hard. Unfortunately, life isn’t a fairytale; you go through hardships. What is important to remember is that hardships do not determine the outcome of our life. We need to fight and own our journeys to overcome those hardships and live a better life.

Technology is also a vehicle that should be used for good to overcome these life obstacles. Knowing the problem that you want to solve and tackling it with technology can help to create real-world solutions.

Can you tell our readers about the most interesting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I am focused on continuing to build out TrialJectory’s platform that will support patients in their treatment decision-making. In just five minutes, patients can input their data and identify treatments that are applicable to their diagnosis. As we continue to expand, we’re concentrating on connecting patients with doctors and other patients with similar profiles to help create a larger sense of community and a greater database of knowledge.

We are also working on a project to help more patients gain access to genetic testing. Genetic testing is really important, because the more that we know about patients’ genetic material, the more easily we can determine what drugs can be best used in treatment.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been very grateful for Avital Gaziel, TrialJectory’s Co-Founder and Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. When I was introduced to Avital, she was a cancer researcher at New York University. She eventually helped me to scale the TrialJectory platform to help thousands of cancer patients, and I am eternally grateful for that.

What are the five things that most excite you about the AI industry? Why?

Put simply, AI is making the world a better place.

The healthcare industry in particular can leverage AI to make health systems better for patients. Right now, this technology is allowing our team at TrialJectory to provide equal access to clinical trials without limiting access based on race, geographic location, gender or other factors to ensure that all patients receive the level of care that they deserve.

Our AI platform eliminates the inefficiencies of patient recruitment, utilizing real patient data to match people with applicable trials. This results in reduced costs and, in turn, revolutionizes the world of clinical trials. Patients are then able to feel empowered to own their cancer treatment journey and make educated decisions for themselves.

What are the five things that concern you about the AI industry? Why?

AI is a buzzword. Many people do not truly understand the technology and, as a result, refer to everything as AI. If the term is mislabeled, it begins to create misconceptions of what the technology can actually solve.

Of course, AI can expedite processes and reduce stressors, but what I think many people are missing is that some things need to be done by humans. A machine cannot replace human interaction and the emotional intelligence that’s required in many jobs, which is a major misinterpretation that many people have.

Another major concern of mine is that, in AI, data sets are extremely important to build good solutions. For example, in the health industry, if a data set lacks diversity from the beginning, any model that’s based on this will inherently lack diversity and have the potential to create more gaps in accessibility for people.

As you know, there is an ongoing debate between prominent scientists (personified as a debate between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg) about whether advanced AI has the future potential to pose a danger to humanity. What is your position on this?

This is all a matter of clear understanding. Many people are unaware of the actual capabilities of AI. Though there are some things that AI can do better than humans, there are many things that it cannot replace, as well, such as human interaction and the emotional intelligence of a person. We need to frame AI in the right context for people, because while it may take certain tasks away from humans, it’s not posing a greater risk to us.

What can be done to prevent such concerns from materializing? And what can be done to assure the public that there is nothing to be concerned about?

Do a better job. If the industry is more honest about the capabilities and limitations of AI and puts measures in place to make sure that there are industry standards for this technology, the public will be more trusting of AI and understand that it isn’t here to pose a risk to humanity.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

Since TrialJectory was founded in 2018, over 35,000 patients of all genders, ages and backgrounds have been helped by TrialJectory to understand their treatment options with clinical trials and approved drugs. Hundreds of new patients are joining TrialJectory on a weekly basis.

As you know, there are not that many women in your industry. Can you share three things that you would you advise to other women in the AI space to thrive?

Don’t be intimidated. If you come into a room and it’s filled with men, think about how you’re being an advocate of change. We have a tendency to not take seats at the table, but we should — and we deserve them. Don’t be afraid to be different. Diversity allows us to bring a different perspective to the world and the issues around us. A fresh set of eyes can really change how we approach and tackle problems. You are not alone. There may not be as many of us, but women keep joining the industry, so don’t be afraid. We need to be louder. We need our voices to be heard.

Can you advise what is needed to engage more women in the AI industry?

The industry needs to encourage it. We must give women more room to be present and insist that they be represented in boardrooms and have fair representation everywhere else. More women should have the space to join and lead the field as innovators, and I look forward to a time where this becomes reality.

What is your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that had relevance to your own life?

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” — T. Edison

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am starting a movement to provide patients with the opportunity to own their cancer care journey. I want to make certain that patients are brought to the forefront of all conversations as decision-makers and democratize access to the best care by giving patients digestible information that they can use to make educated decisions about their treatment.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

