Jamie Lea of Toastyy: “Do your research first, get second opinions and trust your gut”

As part of my series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jamie Lea of Toastyy.

Jamie Lea is a leading force in the CBD and Cannabis industry as a woman of color and CEO of Toastyy, a CBD wellness brand for women.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Before Covid, I really wanted to get out of corporate america. It was a great experience, but I wanted something of my own, something I am passionate about and wanted to start making my own money to support my family and the lifestyle I have always wanted. Once Covid hit, I was laid off and I immediately started tightening my business plan and making my way back to the West Coast to pursue my passions in cannabis.

I have been a cannabis user for many years now and found a really close bond in the plant. It helped me in college while playing sports and recovering from injuries to working full time, modeling, and influencing. Cannabis has so many benefits so I was inspired to create Toastyy. All Toastyy products are carefully curated. CBD is a huge bonus in each product but it is important to me to make products that are great for daily usage to enhance your day to day mood, vibes, energy, and relaxation.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest lesson that I learned from starting Toastyy is to get second opinions and trust your gut!! When it comes to finding the perfect manufacturer, packaging, marketing team, etc. It is crucial to do your research, ask questions, reach out to current customers for pros/cons, etc.! This will save you so much time on the back end.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made while creating Toastyy is waiting almost 90 days for approval for a business bank account just to get rejected. It really taught me to not put all of my eggs in one basket. It would have been a much smoother experience and process if I had submitted 3–4 bank applications at once rather than wait and wait. You live & you learn!!

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, Currently working to extend the Toastyy product offering to create a few clean skin and beauty products. I am excited to be able to work so closely with product development to create products that I truly use and stand by.

These products will help people in many forms and fashions. Collagen, retinol, hyperpigmentation, skin lifting and tightening and most importantly, eco friendly!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Yes absolutely! I am so grateful and blessed to have an incredible mentor and leader in my corner. We met a few years back while I was living in NYC and working in corporate America. I was so inspired by his work ethic, passions, history and overall how he came into his own business. It truly inspired me and led me to take next steps on my dream.

I started pitching him on different brand ideas I wanted to seek out. It is great to have someone believe in you and to also challenge you to dig deeper. I appreciate that he isn’t a “Yes Friend”… meaning he doesn’t just say yes to everything because he’s my friend. But instead he asked those tough + challenging questions that made me go back to the drawing board to dig deeper into my passions and why.

He is a leader, mentor, close friend and blessing in disguise. Thank you for continuing to believe in me!

This industry is young, dynamic and creative. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

All industries are ever changing and evolving. I do my best to stay flexible and pivot whenever something new comes about. Social media plays a huge role in innovative marketing. From Tiktok, Facebook to Instagram, it allows my team and I to get creative in ways that support the brand and way that a lot of our audience connects with. Being in the CBD and cannabis space you of course have to be so careful with how you market and advertise, so my marketing team and I try to use video, comments, dms, etc to really connect with our customers to give them the ultimately Toastyy experience. If they have a question about CBD, the brand, products, you name it… we take time to respond to each and every question. I think this is key! It’s not an automated response or a robot, you are speaking to an actual Toastyy team member and that to me speaks volumes!

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Cannabis industry? Can you share 3 things that most concern you?

The cannabis industry to slowly evolving and becoming more and more widely accepted

Plant based medicine is becoming more of a hot/common topic. Which is causing people to learn more about plant based medicine and its amazing and healthy benefits.

More African Americans and people of color are getting into the Cannabis space as owners, growers, marketing, etc. Seeing that the industry is 80% dominated by white males it’s exciting to see African Americans branch out into the space.

Its concerning to see and know that so many black and brown people are still locked up for majiuana related crimes

It’s concerning that tobacco + alcohol is legal, yet, cannabis is slow to be recreationally decriminalized across the USA

That the industry is dominated by 80% white males while black and brown people are still wrongfully serving time for a plant that is now legal in certain states.

It concerns me that it is 10x harder for black and brown people get certain cannabis licenses compared to white

Big tobacco and affluent white men entering the cannabis space building brands with no passion/purpose and stealing ideas of black creators

Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

Obtaining a business bank account will be tough and time consuming. By entering the industry, overall, all business aspects will be 2x harder.

Be patient with your process and journey. It’s a jog not a sprint. Secure a great cannabis attorney for all legal affairs and matters. People will still look at you as a ‘drug dealer’ from time to time. Simply educate and keep it pushing! Find a mentor that you can use as a sounding board or to simply help guide you. Do your research first, get second opinions and trust your gut. Remember that accolades can be bought rather than earned.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

I am blessed to have a great team to work with. As a part of any team, I think it’s best to find out what each employee is good at… find out what is their strong suit and allow them to own that. By being a part of a team, you cannot do everything yourself, so find out the strengths and weaknesses so that we can all thrive together!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would influence everyone to use Toastyy products! They are healthy, clean, natural and they make you feel great!!! When you feel good, you look good and that’ll put everyone in the best moos to tackle any mission or obstacle.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Toastyy is on all social media platforms and can be found @gettingtoastyy!! Be sure to like, follow and/or subscribe to stay up to date on all things Toastyy!

Toastyy products can be bought at www.gettingtoastyy.com.

