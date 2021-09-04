Dr. Anneke Schmidt Of Skill & Care: “Keep Breathing”

Keep Breathing. A common physical symptom of stress is that we hold our breath without noticing it, e.g., when working on something we experience as stressful or overwhelming in our lives. Research has shown that stress and anxiety interrupt the breathing process at the point where we’ve just exhaled and would normally, automatically, inhale again. The connection between the two movements is broken and so we tend to “forget” to breathe in again — a bit like holding your breath underwater, which increases stress and anxiety. We, therefore, need to focus on the breathing process and re-learn how to take deep, slow and, calming breaths throughout the day.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anneke Schmidt.

Dr. Anneke Schmidt is a researcher, writer, and the founder of Skill & Care, a blog and educational platform for personal growth and self-care. Her main areas of expertise are Humanities, Social Sciences, and Education, with a particular focus on the personal development niche as well as the study of religions and worldviews. At Skill & Care, she provides informational content, resources, and courses for personal development, self-care, and inspiration.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up as a quiet, introverted child who easily felt overwhelmed by too much outside stimuli and contact. I loved reading, doing creative work, and meeting with close friends (ideally one or two at a time), and I detested parties and other social gatherings where there would be more than a handful of people. As a child, I didn’t really know it yet, but my introverted heart needed alone time and quite a bit of gentle care to recharge its batteries.

As time went by, my problems with mental and emotional overload became even more apparent — although I still did not realize the actual cause of these problems. Like so many others with similar sensory problems, I started to develop physical symptoms of stress which manifested themselves mainly in headaches, nausea, sensory issues, muscle pains, and chronic fatigue. I believe it was in my early twenties that I first saw a doctor for this. But many years (and a multitude of medical specialists later), all I got was a rather uncertain fibromyalgia diagnosis which, to be honest, I never found very helpful.

What made things even more intense for me were my strong academic ambitions and the high expectations I placed on myself as I progressed through several stages of higher education. What started as a mild case of perfectionism soon became rigid self-discipline and academic driven-ness that pushed me further down the burnout spiral. For financial reasons, I had to study part-time, through distance-learning programs, while working full-time as a private teacher and life coach for most of my adult life. That way it took me more than twelve years to complete a B.A. in Philosophy and Religious Studies, an M.A. in Religious Studies, a Teaching Certificate, and finally, also a Ph.D. in Education.

It wasn’t until I finished my doctoral research which focused on moral and spiritual development in schools that I couldn’t ignore my truth anymore: I needed to break out of the constant-stress-response cycle and do some serious soul searching, asking myself: What is it that I want to do in this life, personally and professionally? What kind of a work/life balance do I envision for myself? How can I transform my theoretical educational research into more practical work that helps people to grow emotionally/spiritually and to develop a self-care routine that can contribute to stress relief, mindful living, and relaxation?

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

There are so many great sources of inspiration, but if I had to name just one, I would probably choose the wonderful social scientist and author (or “researcher-storyteller” as she once labeled herself), Dr. Brené Brown.

Dr. Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston who studies the destructive power of shame and the constructive power of vulnerability. She’s also a published author, capable of making her academic research accessible to a wide readership by incorporating elements of storytelling, personal experience, honesty, and humor into her books most of which have become bestsellers over the past few years.

Her ability to bridge the gulf between academic research and popular non-fiction in such a graceful way was one of the first things that inspired me to envision a career that combines educational research with more accessible forms of writing in my area of expertise, personal development. Today, I would say this was the first step in a long decision-making process that allowed me to take the risk of leaving traditional academia behind and pursue a career as a more broadly focused freelance writer and educator.

Another aspect of Dr. Brown’s work that is particularly meaningful to me is her view on authenticity and its connection to vulnerability, which she defines as “uncertainty, risk, and emotional exposure”. Rather than seeing vulnerability as a sign of weakness, she argues, we should think of our most vulnerable moments in life as times of great courage. Vulnerable times are times in which we dare to put ourselves out there and be our true selves, knowing that it will probably make us feel very uncomfortable.

My blog, Skill & Care, reflects this positive perspective on vulnerability as a prerequisite for authentic living. One of its main goals is to help people become more skillful and joyful in their daily lives by showing how they can find purpose, value, and meaning in everyday activities without sacrificing personal authenticity.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Sadly, a close friend of mine has recently been told by her doctors that she suffers from a progressive and incurable illness that reduces her life expectancy significantly. She has spent her life doing what she loved — working as a university professor and researcher in several fields that she’s been extremely passionate about.

When she called me a few years ago to share the devastating news with me, she gave me some life-changing advice — it was the kind of advice where you can sense in the actual moment in which you receive it that it will have a great impact on your life. It came to me at a crucial time when I was just in the process of deciding what professional path to choose after completing my doctorate.

What she said to me was this:

Listen carefully, Honey. You are in a much more difficult situation than a lot of other people because you have such a wide range of things that you’re tremendously talented at. You could be a researcher or teacher, a writer or musician, a life coach or business consultant, an artist or web developer, etc. But don’t confuse talent with passion. Don’t just do something because you are good at it. Choose the career path that reflects the person you are and/or you want to become in the future.

This meant the world to me. It helped me to let go of a professional identity I had constructed for myself and worked towards for more than a decade (academia) and opened my heart to a new and exciting way of living — as a freelance writer and educator.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

One of the biggest mistakes I’ve made in my career so far is not wanting to make mistakes. Perfectionism can be a real hindrance to success because it prevents us from learning from our weaknesses and creates a self-imposed barrier to new learning and the willingness to experience life fully.

The main takeaway for me from this experience was that it’s important to have the courage to fail and admit to ourselves and others when we do so. I’ve learned that in order to grow and make positive changes in our lives, we need to be willing to step out of our comfort zones and try new things, even if it means making mistakes and having to accept that we didn’t do as well as we hoped we would.

This is also essential when it comes to burnout prevention. Trying to be perfect all the time creates immense pressure in us which causes our nervous system to trigger a chronic stress response. When our nervous system is in a constant state of fight-or-flight, we’re less likely to be able to handle even small instances of stress, which can result in burnout and negatively impacts our well-being.

I think to avoid this, we need to set ourselves challenging but realistic goals and embrace the mistakes we make along the way as necessary steps towards new opportunities for growth, insight, and learning.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Of course, that would be a Brené Brown quote! It’s from her book, Braving the Wilderness — The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone:

True belonging is the spiritual practice of believing in and belonging to yourself so deeply that you can share your most authentic self with the world and find sacredness in both being a part of something and standing alone in the wilderness. True belonging doesn’t require you to change who you are; it requires you to be who you are.

This is how I understand this quote: we typically conceive of personal development as improving ourselves or becoming a better person to fit in and belong to the world in a deeper, more meaningful way. However, this focus on self-evaluation, along with the drive to improve ourselves, can be detrimental to our mental health.

Personal growth is not about changing who you are, but about finding the confidence and practical support to be your most authentic self so that you may share that true self with the world to which you already belong — more than you could possibly realize. I think that’s one of the most important things we can learn in life. “Personal development” is not about working hard to become a better version of ourselves; it’s about (re-)discovering and embracing who we have always been — our most authentic selves. That’s why I really don’t like the term “self-improvement”. Don’t try to improve yourself… Be yourself!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently in the process of developing educational content, resources, and courses for personal development and self-care. The most recent course I’ve created is a self-paced online program called, 30 Days of Simple Self-Care — Managing Stress.

This program approaches the science, psychology, and spirituality of stress through self-care practices, habit design, applied meditation, creative writing, and self-reflection to help people who feel stressed and exhausted develop a personalized self-care routine for emotional regulation, spiritual exploration, relaxation, and anxiety and stress management.

The goal of this course is to help people reduce their stress levels and prevent (or stop) burnout from happening, regardless of whether the stress they’re experiencing is work-related or caused by personal problems or both. It has been designed in such a way that it encourages those who take the course to handle stressful situations through gentle self-love so that they may build resilience and lead a happier, more fulfilling, and stress-reduced life.

But please don’t get me wrong. I wouldn’t claim that it’s a miracle cure for burnout. If you’re in the middle of a burnout episode, you need specialist medical and/or psychological support. What the course hopes to do instead is to provide some extra support that you can access from anywhere and at any time you like to focus on and manage your stress in a more positive, self-caring way.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Well, first of all, I have been struggling with posttraumatic stress and occasional burnout symptoms throughout my life. So, I’ve got some direct personal experience with this. As a result, I have tried different remedies, therapeutic methods, and lifestyle changes. I know all too well how frustrating it can be when nothing seems to help. I still wouldn’t say that I have found a definite solution to burnout — not for myself and much less so for others. But I think I can say that I’ve developed a deep understanding of some of the processes involved in stress, anxiety, and depression.

And at a professional level, I have established quite a bit of expertise in this area as well. I see myself mainly as a researcher-educator who specializes in moral and spiritual development. As such, I’ve explored the link between stress prevention and self-care and used my insights to create experienced-based resources for relaxation and stress relief.

I don’t know if this makes me an “authority” about the topic of burnout, but it has certainly helped me to become very sensitive to how stress and burnout affect people of all ages and walks of life.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I am sure there are countless science-based definitions out there for what burnout is and might mean to different people in different situations and contexts, but I would like to give an answer to this question that’s based on personal intuition.

Burnout, for me, is a state of mind triggered by mental, emotional, spiritual, and/or physical exhaustion, caused in turn by chronic stress. It is a sense of being drained and depleted by the burden of work and life to such start slowing down Therefore, self-care extent that you gradually lose the capacity (and sometimes the will) to engage in even the most basic necessities of life such as your work, family life, or social events.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

That’s a great question. To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever thought about what the opposite of burnout might be. I’m sure there are many ways to look at this question and answers will differ greatly from person to person.

I guess my initial response would be: the opposite of experiencing burnout is to feel simultaneously relaxed and energized in life to handle your personal and professional challenges with ease and grace. So, in a way, the opposite of burnout is a feeling of general well-being linked to the capacity to find a healthy balance between allowing and releasing tension in yourself.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

The negative effects of long-term stress and burnout, both on individuals and society at large, are huge and beyond question.

Research has shown that burnout is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases (including heart attacks, heart failure, hypertension, and stroke), diabetes, chronic pain, cancer, suicide, and certain types of dementia. So from a health perspective, there is no doubt that burnout can have a devastating impact on people’s lives.

But constant stress is also bad for the economy. It has been linked to a decline in productivity and performance at work thus creating a loss of so called “human capital” at a national and global level. Unsurprisingly, burnout is also associated with an increase in the cost of mental health treatment. So, it is evident that we are paying a high price for allowing burnout to be such a widely accepted (and often, ignored) phenomenon.

But the worst effect, in my opinion, is the loss of human creative potential that burnout generates. Just think of the myriad world-changing ideas and inventions that happy, healthy people could share with the world if they were not too exhausted to pursue personal interests.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

I honestly doubt that it is possible to identify common burnout triggers because burnout is linked to constant stress and stress is such a personal thing. One person’s stressor is another person’s passion, so naturally, our approach to stress management should be individualistic, too. What causes us to feel stress also depends on context and time. What stresses us out in a particular situation on one day, may not pose any problem for us at all in a different context and moment in time.

From a systemic point of view, however, it’s worth looking into common causes of burnout, especially when we’re talking about work burnout here. I would say work burnout is caused by a general sense of work overload and resulting emotional/physical overwhelm, a feeling of powerlessness to change the stressful situation, and sometimes a sense of meaninglessness in the work we do.

But maybe these three factors need some unpacking:

Work overload. Work overload can be caused for different reasons. For example, we may be given (or take on) professional tasks that don’t match our ability, which can lead to feelings of inadequacy and failure. Or the timeframe in which projects need to be finished doesn’t match the scope of the work, causing us to feel immense time pressure that triggers a stress response. Or sometimes we may be required, for financial reasons perhaps, to manage multiple priorities (or jobs) that are simply too much to handle for one person all at the same time.

Powerlessness. This is best described as a (perceived) lack of control causing us to feel like we lack the autonomy to change stressful situations we find ourselves in. For example, hierarchical professional structures may prevent us from having a say in decisions that impact the way we work. This can leave us feeling powerless as we see ourselves at the bottom of the hierarchy but responsible for the success/failure of a project.

Meaninglessness. One problem to consider here could be called a “mismatch of values”. If the company you work for represents ideals and values that contradict your own in significant ways, your motivation to work hard for the company’s success is likely to decrease — especially if you discover these contrasting values later in your work-life or realize that the company’s position on certain ethical issues has changed since you’ve started working there. This can cause stress and depression in some as it contributes to feeling out of sync with your work environment.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Yes, I’d love to share my five tips for how to manage stress if you’re experiencing work burnout. As mentioned above, I believe the key to stress relief and hence, also to burnout prevention and treatment, lies in simple self-care practices that can be easily done at home, e.g., in the morning or just before bedtime.

The self-care program I have developed for this purpose consists of the following five important steps: accept, breathe, slow down, relax and, care. But let me explain what each of these verbs stands for in this case!

1. Accepting What Is. This is about recognizing the struggle with stress. Embracing a new beginning does not mean forcing a change in us for which we may not be ready. The first step towards stress relief through self-care is, therefore, to concentrate mainly on accepting what is — allowing ourselves to feel how stressed we are and doing so without judgment while at the same time trying to be open for a change in our lives, whichever form it may take.

Self-Care Tip. Work with a positive affirmation such as: “Today, I accept what I cannot change and embrace my frustration with loving comfort and care.” Set a phone notification to go off a few times a day with the affirmation written on it.

2. Keep Breathing. A common physical symptom of stress is that we hold our breath without noticing it, e.g., when working on something we experience as stressful or overwhelming in our lives. Research has shown that stress and anxiety interrupt the breathing process at the point where we’ve just exhaled and would normally, automatically, inhale again. The connection between the two movements is broken and so we tend to “forget” to breathe in again — a bit like holding your breath underwater, which increases stress and anxiety. We, therefore, need to focus on the breathing process and re-learn how to take deep, slow and, calming breaths throughout the day.

Self-Care Tip. Do a mindfulness meditation such as the alternative-nostril breathing technique which activates your parasympathetic nervous system and leads to feelings of peace, balance, and tranquility. For this, take the thumb and pointer finger of your right hand and use it to plug your right nostril. Deeply inhale through your left nostril. Now slowly exhale. Hold the breath. Then, switch, taking your pointer finger to your left nostril and releasing your thumb from your right nostril. Inhale deeply through your right nostril and slowly exhale. (Repeat these steps for 3 rounds.)

3. Slowing Down. The next step in our self-care-based stress management is pacing ourselves to calm down. In stressful situations, when we are extra busy, we tend to work as fast as we can (e.g., by multitasking), just to get things done. Perhaps, we believe that we will have more quality time for ourselves once all the daily tasks are completed. But the to-do list is endless, and so we never get to the point where we can finally take deep breaths and relax. Self-care practices that help us to start slowing down are a good reminder to take a break when we need it.

Self-Care Tip. Practice slow eating. Set the intention to eat one meal a day slowly and without distractions. Chew your food slowly and notice the flavors in each bite. Try to remain in the present moment without letting your mind wander to the past or future. Pay attention to how it feels to eat without distractions, and don’t label any of your thoughts or feelings as good or bad.

4. Relaxing Body & Mind. This step is about paying attention to our body and mind and finding relaxation in this self-awareness. For this, we can use the meditational body-scan technique whose purpose is to help us tune in to our bodies — to reconnect to our physical selves — and to notice any sensations we’re feeling without judgment. Doing such a meditation can help us to focus on different parts of the body at a time and encourage us to stay present in this bodily feeling by calming racing thoughts and distracting emotions.

Self-Care Tip. Take a relaxing bubble bath. Use nourishing bath oils, organic bath bombs, and other products that feel good on your skin. You might light some candles, turn off the lights, and listen to soothing music or read a book. (Or, in case you hate baths or don’t have a tub: take a slow shower. As you stand under the water, close your eyes and imagine that the water is washing away any negative energy from your being.)

5. Offering Comfort & Care. And the fifth and final step is about offering comfort and care to ourselves. Some of us have a tendency to be hard on ourselves when we feel stressed. Instead of showing and giving love to ourselves, we try to solve the “problem” by working even harder or more efficiently. We try to control the situation by focusing on the practical aspects of stress, rather than our inner perception and attitude to ourselves. This step, therefore, offers space to practice self-care. Rather than judging ourselves for being “weak”, unable to cope with stressful situations, we can learn to give comfort, understanding, and self-love to ourselves.

Self-Care Tip. Create something special for yourself today. This could truly be anything: your favorite meal, a painting, a craft project, or even a vision board or photo collage. Whatever you choose to create, let this be just for you. Remember that you are worthy of the same time, care, and attention that you willingly give to others.

The reason why these five steps are so useful, in my opinion, is that they neither try to eliminate stress itself nor our response to it, entirely. We all need a healthy dose of stress to feel excited, self-motivated, and to some healthy extent, driven to create, grow and move forward in life. As mentioned earlier, the key question is just: where is the line? What level of stress is still acceptable to me as an individual, and at what point does stress become a real problem?

So, what we need to learn to prevent work burnout from happening and to take over our lives is to be present in the moment and to become self-aware enough to realize when our personal “stress boundaries” are crossed. With the right self-care tools at hand, we may then begin to trust ourselves that we now have the capacity to live and work through the burnout phase in small manageable steps: accept, breathe, slow down, relax, and, care.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Let me start answering this question by saying what I believe concerned friends, colleagues, and family members should not do to help someone they are worried about: they should not approach the person and share their thoughts on the topic without asking for permission first. And most importantly, they should never give unsolicited advice!

What they should do to help the person they are worried about is a much harder question to answer and frankly, I am not sure I can. If I were in the situation, I would probably do just one thing: I would ask the person who seems to be dealing with burnout problems if they were comfortable speaking about this issue with me. If they said yes, I would offer them a safe space to speak about their feelings with me. I would try to listen actively and with empathy. And if at the end of the conversation, they refrained from seeking advice from me, I would add only one more thing: “Please let me know if there is anything I can do for you to help you feel better in this situation.”

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

There are many things employers can do to help their staff alleviate burnout symptoms such as reducing workload, setting realistic deadlines, modeling stress-reducing behavior, and encouraging time-off, but one thing that’s rarely mentioned in the context of burnout prevention is the link between successful leadership and emotional intelligence and empathy, in particular.

Studies have shown that leaders who manage staff most constructively are empathic, strong communicators who are able to collaborate when resolving conflict or dealing with problems. Self-aware leaders who understand how their emotions and behaviors affect other people are much more likely to be empathic and able to understand their employees’ needs. This empathy fosters motivation and creates an environment where staff members feel safe to express their struggles and concerns — not only amongst their colleagues but also to the management.

Creating such an atmosphere of mutual trust and appreciation, I believe, should be the number one priority for employers to prevent burnout from happening.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest raising awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

To learn to be empathic towards one another and value other people for who they are, we first need to develop a sense of what it means to care for ourselves in appropriate ways, i.e., in ways that nourish our soul and relax our mind and body.

However, the best time and place to learn how to practice self-care, I believe, is not in the workplace, but elementary school, if not kindergarten. The best strategy to support the mental well-being of employees is to teach them, ideally much earlier in life, how to establish a personalized self-care routine. For me, the greatest achievement in the long-term battle against burnout would therefore be to introduce Self-Care as a mandatory subject in schools.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I can only speak of my own experience here as I would not want to judge how well or how poorly other people are handling burnout. But one mistake I’ve certainly made in my own stress management in the past is to approach it with the relentless urge to improve myself and control my stress response, believing all the while that that will make me feel less burned out and exhausted.

Unsurprisingly, that strategy didn’t work. Trying to control your own stress response by being even harder on yourself is skipping the most important step in the stress relief process: accepting what is. Even though beating burnout involves embracing a new beginning and positive change in your life, this change cannot happen on the basis of denial. To manage stress more carefully, we first need to know what we’re dealing with, and that’s simply impossible if we can’t accept the effects it has on us in the first place.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

That’s easy as I’ve already answered this question: make Self-Care an integral part of the school curriculum.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh, this is difficult but for many reasons, most of which are completely unrelated to burnout prevention, I would love to meet stand-up comedian and actor, Tig Notaro. From what I’ve heard on her equally profound and humorous non-advice podcast, “Don’t Ask Tig”, she too has been grappling with questions of mental and emotional overload in the past months, especially as we seem to be entering a new phase — or new normal? — in this global pandemic.

One anecdote she’s recently shared with her listeners is that she decided to get a new telephone number during the lockdown as a means to reset her communication habits. To limit her phone contact to a small number of people, she apparently sent her new details only to the first twenty people in her list of recent contacts — in other words, only the last twenty people with whom she’s communicated via text or call on the old phone.

If I’ve understood this correctly, the purpose of this experiment was to give herself time and space to re-evaluate the extent, frequency, and method of communication she maintains on her phone, resting assured that important people who might not have made the cut will find ways to contact her via email or social media.

Since I sometimes struggle as well with the constant availability that phones provide (if handled as limitlessly as I handle mine most of the time) I would love to hear how the experiment evolved, especially now that she’s spoken about the rationale behind her decision on air.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow my work on my blog and educational platform, Skill & Care, and LinkedIn.

