Caroll Lee Of Provenance Meals: “Eat better”

Caroll is an avid cook, mother of two, Board Certified Health Counselor, and the Founder and CEO of Provenance Meals. Her passion in life is to feed people real food — food that is raised, grown and prepared in traditional ways that are good for your health and good for the planet. Caroll practices holistic nutrition, understanding that a healthy diet must be combined with other sources of nourishment — loving relationships, enjoyable physical activity, meaningful work and spiritual connectedness — to reach true health and happiness.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in northern Virginia, the daughter of Korean immigrants. I had a lovely suburban childhood, playing outside with neighborhood kids, eating delicious home cooked Korean meals, and doing my best at school. I inhabited two worlds, navigating between my Korean heritage and my American upbringing. Enjoying the foods from many different cultures has always been a big part of my life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I was pregnant with my first child, I became acutely aware that the food I was putting in my body was forming the building blocks of my new baby, and I embarked on a mission to educate myself on the healthiest foods for my body. Having always cherished the traditional meals of my culture, and opening my eyes to the ways in which the majority of food in America was grown and processed in unhealthy ways, I became inspired to help others eat well to live well.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The person who’s been with me through it all has been my husband. Early on in our relationship, we made up the word “potentium” — a combination of potential plus momentum — to describe our budding relationship and the future path we would follow. That same concept has driven me forward through multiple challenges in my life and businesses. It’s a core belief that I keep coming back to, a belief in my potential and my ability to move forward towards positive change. He always reminds me to celebrate the successes while solving problems and keeping things in perspective.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I opened my first organic food business in 2006. My farm to table market sold “meal kits” and was carrying new food products that have gone on to become major consumer brands. Ours were probably some of the first organic meal kits — locally-sourced vegetables and meat or fish with additional ingredients and recipes to finish the meals at home. Even though that business didn’t succeed and I felt that I made many mistakes, I look back now and realize that I was part of a growing movement of artisanal prepared foods, and that my instincts were spot on. That experience has helped me learn to trust my gut when it comes to the market and the opportunity, and has led me to success as a mission-driven entrepreneur.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Everything you want is on the other side of fear.” If I’m intimidated by someone, afraid to try something new, or hesitant to embark on a business opportunity, I really try to break down why I’m responding with negativity. It usually boils down to fear, insecurity, or listening to a possibly false belief I hold within. I actively try to re-program those doubts and insecurities with meditation and giving myself time to let things surface and release. It’s helped me move forward in both my personal and professional life and made me more willing to embrace change. If we can move past the roadblocks that we’ve faced, or that we’ve even put up ourselves, then we can experience life more fully.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Our most exciting project right now is the launch of our service in Los Angeles in September! Even in a city known for being healthy, beautiful, and fit, it’s difficult to source convenient and delicious prepared meals for delivery. We’re ready to fill that gap in the market, while continuing to provide the same for our clients in New York.

We’re also expanding our lineup of functional foods and products that ship nationwide. Our goal is to provide meals, drinks, and supplements that will make it easy for people all across the country to transform their health through the power of food as medicine

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I am forever an optimist. A problem is just a puzzle that I like to put my brain to solving. I have had my fair share of hard times, personally and professionally, and I’m fortunate to have a support system so that I’ve never felt alone in facing them. Finally, I’m a bit of a rebel. If you tell me I can’t do something, I’ll do it just to prove you wrong. I think that is part of my drive in disrupting Big Food and providing a healthier alternative for busy modern professionals.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Aptly named ‘The City That Never Sleeps,’ New York is filled with busy professionals always on the go, with never enough time to honor their rest or recovery. As a former health coach living in Brooklyn, I constantly worked with clients to prevent and alleviate the feelings of burnout. It is a prominent symptom of the city’s hectic culture, and for the many years I worked as a health coach, I curated programs to help my clients feel and look their best. Now, as the founder and CEO of the organic meal delivery service Provenance Meals, I work to help these same individuals with ready-to-eat nutrient-dense meals that restore energy levels, maintain a balanced mood, reduce stress, and save time.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a state of physical, emotional, and spiritual depletion that leaves you feeling like you are running on empty. Sometimes we are so exhausted, we don’t even have the energy to want to instill change because it is just adding more pressure to the professional and personal workload. The most common symptoms I find in my clients experiencing burnout, and even myself, are depression/anxiety, always tired regardless of the amount of sleep, and brain fog.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I often say the thing about good health is that you don’t know what it feels like until you have it. Sometimes our symptoms are so constant in our lives that we begin to accept them as normal. But I believe we should be able to naturally maintain strong energy levels throughout the day without relying on multiple cups of coffee. Instead of the constant cloud of brain fog, we want to wake up feeling rested, clear headed, and ready to take on the day.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Normalizing burnout is a dated way to acknowledge mental health. When we are tired and unmotivated, we inherently don’t perform better on any scale — in our relationships or at the office. If burnout isn’t treated, it can manifest in more harmful ways like depression, chronic fatigue, spiraling stress, and more. Eventually, these are going to hinder not only our health, but our overall quality of life. If this past year has taught us anything, it is that normalizing the conversation about mental health and advocating for a work-life balance is essential to our health and productivity.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Imbalances in the body are often the culprit. Foundational health issues, irritants in the diet, not enough sleep or healthy movement, and not prioritizing one’s own self care can all lead to feelings of exhaustion and overwhelm. In addition, the almost constant presence of technology and screens in modern life can add even more stress to our daily existence and make it difficult to turn off.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. Eat better.

Processed foods, refined sugar, caffeine, and food intolerances can take a huge toll on our energy levels and add stress to the whole system. It’s difficult to beat burnout when your everyday diet is promoting it. I started Provenance Meals to make it easy to experience a nutrient-dense diet that is free of inflammatory foods like gluten, dairy, and sugar. I believe the fastest way to get from Point A to Point B in your wellness journey is through the foods you eat 3 times a day, 7 days a week. Starting with a diet of organic vegetables, clean proteins, healthy fats, and gut-healing ingredients makes a huge difference in speeding recovery.

2. Move your body

When I’m feeling burned out, I like to switch up my environment, get away from technology, and let my body guide me in what it needs. Often that’s as simple as a tall glass of water, a walk in the fresh air, or some light stretching. If I have more time and energy, exercise has a wonderful anti-stress effect. I focus on restorative routines, not punishing workouts.

3. Practice presence

I believe that our minds and bodies carry a lot of wisdom. But it can be difficult to access that inherent knowledge when we are constantly moving, working, and stressing. I recommend taking “breathing breaks” to focus on the breath for a few minutes at a time throughout the day. I find that in this simple practice, I get a quick mental reset and my body tells me what it wants — be it a quick rest, a healthy meal, some movement, or stillness.

4. Schedule time for self care.

Finding the time for self care when you’re burned out can feel like another item on the to-do list. I recommend blocking out time on the calendar to do things that you truly enjoy. What do you enjoy that doesn’t feel like a task, but a treat?

5. Create a sleep routine

Rest is essential. A consistent bedtime and wakeup time maintains my body clock in a natural rhythm and helps prevent insomnia or night awakenings. On most nights I put my phone in airplane mode at 10pm, keep the lights dim, and just relax. It takes time for my brain to unwind before sleep, so I try to maintain this routine as well as possible.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

I believe that joy is the best healer. How can you help create joy in a loved one’s life?

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

If a workforce is always skating on the edge of burnout, they’re not going to be productive. Preventing burnout by encouraging health is ultimately going to be good for employees as well as the bottom line. I like to practice the following at Provenance Meals

Encourage employees to regularly use their paid time off to rest and recharge.

Provide healthy breakfasts and lunches. A well stocked office pantry and/or healthy meal delivery service like Provenance provides the nutrients employees need to perform well.

Check in regularly with employees on what their career goals are and help them achieve them.

Improve company culture. Understand that work is a big part of an individual’s life and just like life, it should be satisfying, fulfilling, purpose-filled, and appropriately social.

Let people be in charge of their own time. Don’t micromanage.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

When we feel good, we perform better, and as a result, the company does too. You don’t want a machine operating at 60–70%, so why would you be okay with your team functioning at that level? Consider the well-being of your employee as an investment into the general success of your company. When everyone is working their best and knows they are being respected, magic starts to happen.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

It is so easy with social media nowadays to get caught up with what is working for other people. Health is not one-size-fits-all, and we all have our own personal ways to heal and prevent burnout. Focus more on your intuition and what your body is telling you, rather than trying to mimic someone else’s journey.

There are also many programs out there that are incredibly restrictive and unrealistic to typical lifestyle behaviors. Almost every time these will leave you only more frustrated than you were originally, sending you back to your old habits grudgingly.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The real food revolution has already started and my work is to make it bigger and more mainstream. Once you have that foundation for good health, you have the energy and motivation to continue down that path. Most people don’t know how amazing their body is supposed to feel.

People are waking up to the effects of ultra processed foods in their diet and connecting the dots between what they eat and how they feel. My goal is to keep providing an alternative to the Standard American Diet (or SAD as it is appropriately acronym-ed), and educate and encourage people to commit to eating clean for a few days, a week, a month, so they can experience firsthand how they can live better. My mission is to help people become the most incredible version of themselves, one delicious bite at a time.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to share a farm to table lunch with Alice Waters to revel in the pure flavors of the dishes, discuss the politics of the food industry, and take action to further our shared mission for growing and producing real food.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Find us online www.provenancemeals.com or on Instagram @provenancemeals.

