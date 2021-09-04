Janice Litvin: “Fill your Day with “sparkle” to Find Your Happy”

There can be many little sparkle moments that make you feel better, like laughing or talking to a good friend. Others include doing a random act of kindness, volunteering, putting on calming music, or giving your partner a random hug. It only takes a moment to infuse your day with sparkle moments.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Janice Litvin, award-winning Wellness Speaker & Author, is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. She does this through keynote speeches, workshops, and accountability groups. Her best-selling book, Banish Burnout Toolkit teaches those teams how to change their reactions to stress form the inside out. The result: lasting behavior change.

Janice can be found at: https://www.JaniceLitvin.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Houston in a Jewish home in which both parents were originally from the East Coast. My father was a meat packer, and my mother stayed at home for many years, volunteering for synagogue events and fundraisers, until she went back to school at age 50 to become an accountant and revenue agent for the IRS.

I loved taking ballet lessons my entire childhood and dreamt of becoming a professional dancer.

One thing I learned along the way as an adult is that if I don’t identify and reach for my own dreams, no one is going to give them to me.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My mother was a very strong and independent person who encouraged me to be self-sufficient. To that end, she encouraged me to get a technical degree because “a woman with a technical degree would never have trouble getting a good job.” That was true. I got a degree in mathematics from UT Austin and became a computer programmer after a 3-day interview trip during the spring break of my senior year. I had a dream of leaving Texas and San Francisco seemed so exciting.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve mostly made my own opportunities and choices, but did have some help along the way. Ironically when I quit my “fabulous” (my parents’ term) job at Bank of America to become a starving artist, my mother passively was my biggest supporter. My father was bemoaning, “What’s a nice Jewish girl doing becoming a dancer? You owe it to me to live a normal life.” My mother was saying, “Do you need help reviewing your dance contracts?”

Another source of support came from the best boss of my corporate career. Frank was my tech support boss at Computer Sciences Corporation where I supported software timesharing clients. Whenever I had a problem, Frank asked what I thought the solution was. No matter what response I gave, Frank would always say, “That sounds great. Don’t forget X.” X might have been the more important part of the solution, but he always made me feel like I could solve my own problems. In this way he groomed me to become a strong, independent, creative problem-solver no matter what endeavor I was working on. In addition, Frank gave me the opportunity to become the software trainer for the San Francisco branch. Indirectly that opportunity led to my becoming a professional speaker, starting with that technical training at CSC.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

After the recession of 2008, I had to figure out something new to pursue. I had been a technology recruiter in Silicon Valley for 20+ years and was ready for a change. Wanting to get back in shape, I went to the gym and the same week I reached my goal weight, I became a Zumba Fitness instructor, getting trained by Zumba Fitness creator, Beto Perez. With a 50-year old body & and 35-year old mind, I accepted a rigorous schedule of 7 Zumba classes a week between Monday and Thursday. That first week, when I had to teach 3 classes in one day, I had to really use all my mental toughness of mind over matter to teach that 3rd class. That lasted 6 weeks until I could cut one. Now I look back and laugh.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Don’t ever be dependent on another human being for your livelihood,” said my mother when I was preparing to fly the coop to San Francisco. My mother taught me to be fiercely independent when it came to my career and my life, to take responsibility for my choices so that I could be happy in the way I chose to live. In that way I had the nerve to try new things and live the life I envisioned for myself, to not follow others’ desires or expectations of me, but rather to follow my dreams and my goals.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One of the most exciting projects I am currently working on is expanding my Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success workshop from one hour to six hours. The reason this is so exciting to me is that through games, role play, and improv we will be able to take a deep dive into how to banish burnout, using all six tools from my book, Banish Burnout Toolkit. This format will help people to anchor their learning and thoroughly take them on their journey of detangling their emotional tangles to banish their burnout once and for all.

Another project I am excited about is helping executives in the energy industry to banish burnout for themselves and their teams. This is a unique situation in that the energy industry has a lot of unique challenges from various sides, the climate movement, green energy movement’s push to reduce the use of fossil fuel, environmental problems such as droughts, fires, and storms, not to mention Covid-19. How do you help executives through all these stressors which plague both the employees and the organization as a whole? By giving them the tools they need to guide their teams through these turbulent waters.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence. My father always role modeled never giving up. He had his successes and challenges with his meat packing business. And his mantra was “never give up hope.” Emotional intelligence. My mother taught me long ago how to read people through their faces and their body language. This began on a trip to New York City with my mother and sister when I was 10. As you know you see all types of people in Manhattan especially at night. We would go out walking after sundown. I have used this innate sense about people throughout my business life. This tells me a lot about people and their attitudes. Awareness of my market for what is the new lasting trend. For example, when I was researching the world of health and fitness I found workplace wellness. From reading and observing, I could tell that it was a growing trend that would create lots of opportunity for training and coaching in the areas of stress and burnout. I was uniquely positioned to help with my background and experience including changing my own stress habits.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

First of all, I wrote the book, Banish Burnout Toolkit. Before I wrote the book, I was delivering keynotes and workshops about burnout, based on my research into cognitive behavior therapy, which teaches that anyone can change their behavior and based on my own experience changing my own behavior. Furthermore, I was a recruiter for 20+ years and learned all about what drives human behavior. And finally when I first decided to focus on wellness, I went back to school to study exercise science, which included a concentration in psychology.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

In 2019 the World Health Organization declared burnout to be an illness, defined as “an occupational syndrome caused by chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout would be a situation, specifically a workplace where the work is well-distributed, and workers have control over their work, are not overloaded with work and are supported by management. Their managers are emotionally intelligent and know their team well enough to know when there is a problem and catch it before it causes aberrant behavior. These bosses would ensure their teams were not overworking and actually encourage them to quit at quitting time, like my manager, Frank did for me when I was a software consultant and trainer in a busy sales branch at Computer Sciences Corporation.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Interestingly, I grew up in that grin and bear it type of environment because my mother’s parents escaped the Cossacks and that life-threatening story informed our entire upbringing. My grandfather was very tough and made my mother tough as a result. There were expectations of perfection and hard work. If there was something we didn’t think we could do, we were encouraged to soldier on and go for it anyway in general.

The reasons that burnout can have long term implications is that a burned-out work environment can cause devastating effects on the workforce to the point of having to go out on disability. What does that do to the organization? It causes deflated morale and huge losses of productivity, which impacts the customer experience and the bottom line.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

As I’ve been alluding to, the main causes of burnout are overwork, not enough control over our work and lack of support from managers, as defined by Gallup. I would take it a step further and say that most people come to work with residual unresolved emotional tangles from childhood or from a former boss. These tangles impact their thoughts and behavior at work. On top of all of that, most managers are promoted for technical skills, not emotional intelligence.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”.

Here are five actions you can take if you are experiencing work burnout:

The first tool in my Banish Burnout Toolkit is to perform a Stress Audit. The Stress Audit is a written exercise best done with pen and paper to get the most benefit from it. It helps you understand what your stress reaction patterns are physically, emotionally, verbally, and more. While you are writing the Amygdala, the fear center of the brain is dumping. When you go back and re-read what you have written the Pre-frontal cortex or rational, analytical part of the brain is engaged. That is the beginning of behavior change, awareness. The second tool is to understand how to reality spin typical stress reactions: over-reaction and over-generalization. For example, if your boss texts you and says, “meet me in my Zoom room first thing in the morning,” what is your initial thought? Mine was always, “oh no, what have I done this time?” That stemmed from a previous boss who had nothing but bad news when he called me into his office. In reality the thought could be reality spun to something positive like, “I wonder what my boss wants to talk about. She is usually very supportive. Maybe she wants to talk about the new project she was discussing last week.” Third, combat stressful shoulds. Do you ever catch yourself saying, “I should do this,” or “I should do that?” Some typical shoulds include, “I should lose weight,” “I should save more money,” or “I should exercise more.” A “should” statement indicates an expectation you have of yourself that you are not yet accomplishing. The expectation is that you need to be different in some way, better than you currently are. Instead of “should” try using a “preference” statement. For example, rather than, “I should get more sleep,” try saying to yourself, “I would prefer it if I could get more sleep. Tonight I am going to go to bed at 10:00, and I am going to begin my bedtime routine at 9:45.” This way you are setting a clear, specific achievable goal. Fourth, get outside. One of the fastest ways to turn your mood around is to simply go outside. I realize that some climates have extreme temperatures. However five minutes outside can do the trick. Did you know that as soon as the sun hits your skin vitamin D is activated? Known as the Sunshine Vitamin, Vitamin D causes a number of physiological responses in the mind and body. In terms of stress, light improves the communication between various parts of the brain to help you handle emotions. Furthermore, studies have shown that the more time you spend outdoors, the more serotonin you get and the happier you feel. And you also get a boost of endorphins, the feel-good hormone. The next time you feel down, just walk outside and breathe for 10 minutes. You will notice a difference. As we come upon fall the weather can be perfect for getting outside. Sometimes I sit on my back deck with my laptop and work out there. At other times, I sit out there to read and our family often has our meals out there. It feels very relaxing and can help to combat the stress of intense work. While we are still working remotely, I love the idea of working outside. And finally get a triple benefit by going for a walk with a friend. You hit three positive happiness chemical sources: getting outside, talking to a friend, and moving more. Fifth, fill your Day with “sparkle” to Find Your Happy. Sparkle moments, a term I penned, are little moments throughout your day in which you can stop to feel happy about something you have accomplished or to acknowledge a positive action you have taken. When you take a moment to celebrate the little joyful moments throughout the day, you will be happier. Unless you are afflicted with clinical depression, happiness is a choice. One important way to find your happy midday is to acknowledge an accomplishment. The brain really loves completions and rewards you with dopamine, a happiness chemical. Stop and acknowledge these moments and pat yourself on the back. There can be many little sparkle moments that make you feel better, like laughing or talking to a good friend. Others include doing a random act of kindness, volunteering, putting on calming music, or giving your partner a random hug. It only takes a moment to infuse your day with sparkle moments.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Concerned friends, colleagues or life partners can help burned out friends with self-care. Self-care can take on a variety of forms. It can take on the simple physical forms of getting enough sleep, sunshine, and healthy nutrition.

In can also take on other forms such as mental self-care. One activity I suggest is starting each day with morning pages, as described by Julia Cameron in her book, The Artist’s Way. Cameron suggests committing to writing only three pages. Usually you write more, but committing to only three takes the pressure off. Also you often don’t know what is bothering you deep down until you start writing. Often we discover that what is really bothering us stems from something in the past, either from childhood or a previous job, as I mentioned earlier.

Finally, help a burned-out person to set and maintain healthy boundaries. Do this by helping them have the space to say no when they cannot do something, like interacting with people who stress them out or expecting favors of them while they are healing. Drop all expectations of them. Something that may sound fun to you may not be fun for them. For example, some people like driving in nature, while others don’t like being in the car.

Exercise is one of the best drivers of mental health. So I would recommend becoming their fitness buddy which can start with simple walks around the block and build up to fun aerobics such as Zumba Fitness or strength training set to music, such as Body Pump. Yoga is also a wonderful form of movement for someone who is burned out. I would recommend a restorative yoga program which can be found online. Some people do not like doing fitness programs online so offer to do it with them even if you hate Yoga, or encourage them to invite a good friend to do it with them.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can eliminate burnout from the environment in the first place.

They can drop unreasonable deadlines.

They can listen to their employees.

Know their employees by spending time with them talking about non-work related part of their life. Without employees there is no company.

Most important, teach managers not to sweep mental health problems under the carpet. These problems are exhibited by aberrant behavior. Educate managers that when they see something, say something. Take the team member aside and show true concern and then offer resources.

Finally, Ariana Huffington calls a certain breed of smart people brilliant jerks. It is not okay to yell at employees. While that sounds so simple and obvious, it happens. I’ve had at least two friends who had screaming bosses. Part of emotional intelligence is being aware of yourself and your impact on your employees, the tone of your voice and the content of your words. Give employees a way to communicate about unreasonable bosses simply and easily without having to go through a complicated process with human resources.

Several years ago Google did this by asking employees to rate their managers at review time. If one manager received several poor ratings, they took that person off the team and sent them back to management training.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Most important is combatting stigma against burnout. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), “stigma is the greatest barrier to treating mental illness.”

Did you know that one in four adults experiences mental illness or addiction in a given year, but less than one in three of those seeks treatment?

Employees report that they do not want to be labelled as “mentally ill.” Under HIPAA (Healthy Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) providers are not allowed to reveal the individual identify of anyone who uses an EAP (Employee Assistance Program).

Surprisingly many employees are not even aware that their company offers an EAP, and many have never heard of an EAP. So since they don’t bother to log into their wellness portal it is key to drive the messaging to them in every way available, employee newsletters, physical signage, and slack or email messaging.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

They simply take time off. While taking time off is a critical part of healing, what about preventing the recurrence of burnout when they do return to work?

As I’ve been saying throughout this interview, the organization has a huge part to play in causing burnout, but the workers also have to learn how to take care of themselves. Besides the obvious, sleep, sunshine, nutrition, and exercise, one crucial piece is learning to set boundaries at work. How?

By letting the boss know when they are beginning to feel extreme stress. By letting a boss know that they cannot be expected to be glued to their email on the weekends and by communicating to the boss when they are on overload and cannot take on one more project without changing something about their workload.

One day after a workshop at a tech company in SF, I asked an employee why he wasn’t taking advantage of noontime fitness classes happening in the gym downstairs. His response floored me. “We have an unwritten rule here that we don’t leave our desks at lunchtime except to pick up our meal.” This archaic expectation is a throwback to the days before labor laws when the eight-hour workday first went into effect. We should not be moving backwards in the treatment of employees, especially right now when worker shortages are at an all-time high. More importantly, it’s not the right way to treat people.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would start the Banish Burnout movement in which people learned not only to take care of themselves but also of everyone around them. I would teach people how to listen and communicate with empathy and I would teach people how to be emotionally intelligent. Most managers are promoted for technical skills, but the World Economic Forum has declared that emotional intelligence is what will be most important in the future.

The Banish Burnout movement would include a moment of empathy or gratitude at the beginning of every meeting. It would include teaching leaders that without employees they would have no company, so it is of the utmost importance to treat employees with respect in terms of culture and policies. I’m aware of companies who expect long hours when they are successful enough to hire enough people to get the work done. That is not acceptable.

Finally, perhaps the most important part of the Banish Burnout movement would be to teach managers how to care for their teams individually and as a whole. Create a moment in meetings where kudos are given for something someone did to help another person.

In short, treat your employees as you would treat your family, with care and respect.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 😊

Arianna Huffington. She has started a Thrive movement and I would like to talk with her about how to make my movement a global reality.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can find me at www.JaniceLitvin.com and on my social channels:

www.Linkedin.com/in/JaniceLitvin (my primary place online)

Facebook.com/WorkplaceWellnessSpeaker

Twitter.com/JLitvin

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!