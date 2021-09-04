Karen Robinson Of ‘Heal Thrive Dream’: “Please don’t wait to ask for help”

Please don’t wait to ask for help. Let your supervisor, co-workers, friends, and family know how you are feeling. Consult with a therapist. Document all their responses and develop a plan that makes sense to you and your situation.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karen Lynn Robinson.

Karen Lynn Robinson, MSW, ACSW, LCSW is a service driven social worker, therapist, and transformation coach. She is the Founder and CEO of both Heal Thrive Dream and Heal Thrive Dream Ecommerce Empire. Heal Thrive Dream is a Mother Daughter Company specializing in trauma healing & recovery. Healingtraumaboutique.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine in the 70s. I lived both in Maine and in New Brunswick, Canada during my childhood as my family is both Canadian and American. I grew up in a dysfunctional home and ran away in 9th grade. My aunt and uncle became my guardians. I studied and worked hard to attend the University of Maine in Orono where I earned both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. I am both a trauma survivor and a trauma recovery expert. I believe having both perspectives have provided me with insights into maladaptive and healthy coping strategies. Our maladaptive coping skills can often lead to burnout.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

There are many people who inspired me over the years. There was also one not so kind social worker who was rude and insulting to me after I ran away from home. I knew then (for sure) that I wanted a career in helping others instead of causing them more harm. I feel incredibly blessed by the people who came into my life and provided direction, showed me kindness, or were simply selfless and compassionate people. I was a peer counselor in high school and our advisor, Mr. Jack Foster, would provide weekly feedback in our journal entries. I lingered over his affirming words! My cousin Suzanne asked me what I wanted to study, and I told her I was thinking of sociology as I wanted to be a helping professional. She then advised me to study social work as it is more aligned with the work I wanted to do. She herself is also a social worker. Her guidance put me on the right path early! I was also inspired by the many women in my life. My mom is a trauma survivor, and I witnessed her suffering over the years. I had two grandmothers who I adored and many strong aunts who are selfless, generous, and kind.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mother’s sister, Aunt Diane took me in after I ran away and her guidance in all aspects of my life have kept me going when I’m tired, stressed, and even when I’m burned out. She consistently checks in on me to ask about sleep, my crazy work hours, and self-care. I learned how to be determined from her. No matter what happens, she quickly bounces back. I don’t bounce back as quickly as she does, but I do reflect on her example when I’m feeling overwhelmed. I learned how to push through it from her. She also loves to joke around and make people laugh. She is the funniest person I know, and I like to think I have pieces of her sense of humor too. How lucky am I to have her?

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

After a six-month separation from my first husband, I started dating again and took my boyfriend to a work holiday party. The following Monday, my employer asked me what my ex thought about me having a boyfriend. I responded, “He is more concerned about me dancing wildly on tables.” He was speechless and walked away. Lessons learned, do not take boyfriends to work events until a divorce is final AND supervisors, don’t ask your employees questions during a challenging time unless you are fully prepared for colorful responses. I still think my inappropriate response is funny.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.” Etienne de Grellet QUAKER MISSIONARY

This has been my favorite quote ever since I first selected it for my high school yearbook during my senior year. I simply think it is a beautiful statement and wonder what the world would be like if we all practiced human kindness in our daily journey. This quote resonates with me as there are many people who can talk about being a good person, but I’m more inspired by those who demonstrate their kindness. Mother Teresa walked the path of kindness and service. I also enjoy the quote being written by a Quaker Missionary because of the impactful work the Quakers did to help with the civil rights movement with the underground railroad despite the risks. I want to be a person who doesn’t just talk about doing the right things when it comes to treating others equitably. I want to be a person who not only walks the talk but inspires others to do so as well.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have recently launched both a podcast and YouTube channel for Heal Thrive Dream. It is exciting to me as it allows my voice to have a larger impact in our community. I also get to interview both professionals and survivors to hear and learn more about their journeys of healing. I am building a membership platform for trauma survivors to have a safe community to learn, connect, engage, and serve others in. Lastly, I have been a part of several book projects, including, “Get Past Your Sh*t”, “Celebrating 365 Days of Gratitude, “‘’ Celebrating the Little Things in Life,” and “Celebrating our Personal Heroes” is releasing in a couple of weeks.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. My love of learning or personal development. I am a lifelong student and enjoy critical thinking, taking classes, reading, writing, and debating (just not with my spouse, lol.) Being a lifelong student has served me well as I can draw on what I learn and use the information or skills to help another. Education is powerful and something no one can take away from us once we get that degree, skill, or certificate in hand.

2. I am genuine and what you see is what you get. I can be charming, but I much rather be real, raw, and authentic. My character development in this area has been eye opening. I was talented in getting others to share their stories of pain but used to be tight lipped about my own. Sure, I would offer up small tidbits here and there, but mostly incomplete out of a sense of protecting others, to avoid judgment and maybe to even avoid my own discomfort. When I decided to launch my company, I didn’t like my own hypocrisy and spilled the beans. Freedom never looked so good.

3. Being determined is my third character trait of success. I would appreciate it if I could do things the right way the first time, but I often miss the mark. I either self-sabotage, get imposter syndrome, or wrestle with both fears of success and/or failure. However, once I am truly determined to overcome or succeed, I can make it happen. I believe I am more than capable, my spirit and intuition have all the answers already, and I simply need to listen more to my inner wisdom. An example of this is when I decided to be a social worker, I became a social worker. I overcame hurdles in my path and met my goal.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I know what burnout looks like, feels like, and smells like from my 23 years of clinical experience. I know it from working in the trenches and from counseling others who have completely decompensated from burnout. I also know the coping skills that can prevent burnout and the way back to normalcy after a client has a period of burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Going beyond the dictionary’s definition of what burnout is, I equate it to being nonfunctioning. Not quite at the brain-dead level, but it sure does feel that way mentally. When you are at the point of feeling both physically and emotionally exhausted, you can’t concentrate, sleep, or communicate effectively. Simple things like taking a shower or driving to work feel incredibly taxing. It is that feeling of dread on Sunday night right before the new work week starts and you would rather poke your eyes with pencils than go to work the next day.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is feeling refreshed. It is that satisfied feeling you experience after a good night’s rest, intimate moments, and a gourmet meal. It is when you can breathe clean air deeply and have a pep in your step. Instead of dreading the new work week, you welcome it with open arms as you feel supported and have a collaborative team that is not perfect but works towards a mutual purpose for the greater good.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

When work is a little stressful or disappointing then yes express your thoughts and feelings to someone and then move on. However, if the stressors are chronic, abusive, or toxic, pressing forward is not the answer and can truly create detriments to your health, mental health, and overall wellbeing. Accidents are more likely to happen, conflicts resulting in violence, wishing, or being preoccupied with illness or breaking a limb to get a few days off from work. The worst possible result of burnout are suicide attempts and completions.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

We burn out for a variety of factors but feeling overwhelmed, irritable, exhausted, and hopeless tend to be the main culprits. We can feel these emotions when our workload is either too high or too difficult, or even too boring. Lack of genuine support from leadership at work or peers, lack of meaning or purpose in our work activities, and when co-workers or supervisors ridicule, abuse, or exhibit toxic behaviors in the workplace. Harassment, gas lighting, and being marginalized or oppressed are also some examples.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

My 5 Top Recommendations of What you Should do When Experiencing Work Burnout.

1. Please don’t wait to ask for help. Let your supervisor, co-workers, friends, and family know how you are feeling. Consult with a therapist. Document all their responses and develop a plan that makes sense to you and your situation.

2.Work on sleep hygiene. Sleep is critical in treating burnout. Have a cool room with blackout curtains with no light sources (those annoying red dots) in your sleep chambers. Don’t eat a heavy meal or drink alcohol in the evening. Consider essential oils and stay away from electronics a couple of hours before bed. Listen to soft music or spa sounds and practice mindfulness or meditation.

3.Brain dump in your journal or write about all your stressors, triggers, thoughts, feelings, behaviors etc. Encourage yourself to go deeper as solutions often percolate to the surface with this technique.

4.Go back to the basics with clean eating, movement, and a full physical with lab work. Sometimes an unknown infection could be causing you to feel even more poorly.

5. Take leave from work to focus on restoration for your mental, physical, and spiritual health by starting the plan you developed in my first recommendation. If you are able, go to your favorite place and use your five senses to be in the moment and to clear your head.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Social supports are crucial and foundational for our wellbeing. We are born to be in relationships with others and thus we are our best selves and others are their best selves when we look out for each other. Offer your listening, non-judgmental ear for them to vent about their stressors. Ask them if they need help with finding resources such as a therapist or coach. Complete an errand for them such as the post office, groceries, or pick up their dry cleaning. Take their kiddos for an afternoon or for an evening. Encourage them to take a walk or go to yoga with you. Send a “thinking of you” card to uplift them and to demonstrate your support.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout? These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Make it okay for employees to take leave at the initial signs of burnout or high stress. Encourage employees to take care of themselves after a death, disaster, divorce, surgery, or any other major setback. Being clear that you value your employees’ health, mental health, and wellbeing and doing your part to create a workplace that is a healthy, supportive environment where people want to work. A supported employee is more loyal and more productive in their workplace.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

This won’t get a popular response but one of the biggest mistakes is traveling to visit family and calling it a vacation. Too many families have dysfunction or toxic behaviors making vacations distressing instead of refreshing. Many clients come back with more burnout instead of feeling better. Another mistake is to come home from work and take your stress out on your partner and/or children. It is important to have a post work routine in place to clear your mind before interacting with your loved ones each evening. Ask for help. Maybe your partner can sit with you while you troubleshoot possible options and next steps in your career.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My dream movement is to have all women and children with trauma histories come together for community service initiatives to end global human slavey once and for all. While working on this endeavor, global participants in our membership will receive virtual group coaching with a different theme each month. Each month, members would receive coaching, take a course, journal prompts for writing exercises and affirmations based on the theme of the month. Trauma impacts every area of a survivor’s life and thus opportunities for self-education, coaching, and transformative growth are endless. Healing trauma has exponential impact for both survivors and communities.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Brené Brown because she is bad-a** and I love her work on vulnerability and shame. Her research and writing are super powerful. Please read her work.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My main website is healthrivedream.com but I can also be found on social media.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!