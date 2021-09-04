Justin Allen Hammonds: “Meditate”

Meditate. Back Away For A Minute. Re-Envision The Situation As You Would Want It To Be. Focus on One Project. Celebrate Small Wins.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Justin A. Hammonds. Justin is a Joe Vitale certified LOA practitioner & accredited life coach who helps marketers grow spiritually and get leads daily. He can be reached at: http://moneylovesschool.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My childhood backstory is actually a little weird. I grew up middle class, mom, dad together made about 7,000 dollars a month. I grew up with toys, PlayStation, but I missed something powerful. I didn’t really have true companionship.

My mom and dad worked many hours, so I spent most of the time with babysitters, and I watched as my mom was ridiculed and looked down at her corporate job. It inspired me to start a business later.

My mom & I didn’t really get along, and this “dad” I found out my senior year in High School was really my step dad, and my real “dad”, I’ve only seen him once in my entire life, and he wanted to give me 50 dollars to make up for 17 years.

It wasn’t until my mom died that I began to have a really strong relationship with God. Jesus inspires me to run my business because I see being a leader in the business world as my Christ-like duty to make something of myself in this world. I wrote my book Scientific Faith Techniques giving a shout out to my Mom, because when she got sick and passed this plane (she passed in 2008 I was only 20yrs old), she became my best friend. I actually have her name tattooed on my arm.

Although I am estranged from the rest of my family now, I do still get inspired by my little sister who is smart as a whip. I also think Edmund Loh is a powerful business leader, and his marketing funnels inspire me.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Most of my mentors are from afar. Neville Goddard, Joseph Murphy, & Abdullah all helped me with their lectures and stories, but as far as one person who gave me the most help, is a humble man in Grove Hill named Franklin Lett. He’s my next door neighbor and good friend. I’ll tell you the story.

When I was just starting my business, and getting my feet wet Franklin used to listen to my plans. He wouldn’t take them to be boring and saw the BIG dreams as realistic. My family cut me off from them because of this reason, well Franklin, although he’s just a normal guy would tell me, “Go for it” “Yeah man you can do it”, because he knew my background of having schizophrenia and not being able to do any other kind of work.

I remember I was down to my last 40 dollars that I had to spend on a bill, and he bought me some food and personal items and never asked for anything. I’ve been through tough times, but Franklin always kept positive during those times.

Just having a positive person to fellowship with up close, beats all the perfect mentors I never got to see, but books, tapes, courses, without those I wouldn’t know how to do the things I do today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The entire story of my success is so funny. Technically I’m doing exactly what I planned way back in 2008, but the round about way I’ve arrived at success is what makes it funny.

I started out really heavy with Google Adwords and business opportunities, and ended up still promoting affiliate marketing, but I have mastered marketing as to where my marketing budget is peanuts.

The whole “I’m so broke I can’t buy anything,” situation actually led to the discovery of how I market so cheaply and the backbone of my marketing agency.

When I started my home biz in 2008 I had a big 6 figure year to depend on, but by 2010 I was in poverty, and struggling to regain my business after losing it all.

The biggest take away is don’t look at problems to stop you, but instead get creative and you’ll find there’s a way around it. Kinda, how Franklin covered so many loose ends for me in lean years.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“You do not have to get something for nothing, but can give to every man more than you take from him”

This is from Wallace D. Wattles Science of Getting Rich: https://blackmesamarketing.com/science-of-getting-rich-wallace-wattles.html

This has always been the bedrock of how I built a successful business online. I always look to see how can I add value to the lives of my prospects and not just take money from them.

Henry Harrison Brown has a saying that goes with this, “Don’t say I want your dollars you repel business, say he wants my offer and I’m honored to serve him, and you draw business.

That Science of Getting Rich quote resonates with me so much because without understanding the full science of getting rich, I would’ve not made it out of poverty.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My entire MoneyLovesSchool.com project. The custom blog, my course Dream Life Pro, my software WP Fast Funnel Builder & My book Scientific Faith Techniques. I am working on those projects right now on moneylovesschool.com. Now, I truly believe I have products that can help people become millionaires. I’ve already played a great role in the success of one millionaire Marquel Russell.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Vision

2. Patience

3. Courage

I’ll share an example. Vision is the most important. Without vision the people perish. You must see in your mind’s eye a scene that implies you have reached your goal, then fall asleep in this assumption night after night as if it were real. This is scientific praying.

Secondly, patience. Most business mistakes come from rushed plans for profits. Always, ALWAYS remember if a person doesn’t have the money today, they will most likely have it in a month, so stay on top of marketing to your leads. Keep following up & hold strong to the vision even when things seem to not be going the way you plan currently. You have to deny your current reality and only believe in your assumed subjective reality.

Thirdly, courage. In business when you can make a decision on your own you create division in a market, and this means now you draw your market closer to you or further away. This is a good thing because lukewarm marketers are broke. Speak your truth, live by your ideas, and have faith that God is working it out on your behalf. You will imagine a new solution and this could be your best idea.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Schizophrenia, Family Turmoil, Mania, & Poverty. I’ve seen the effects of these things when you’re burned out. I know how to beat burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I define a “burnout” as a moment where your mental health is maxed out, you’re stressed beyond belief, and you lose interest in things you once loved.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is simply you enjoy what you are doing, you have major energy, and you feel fulfilled., so fulfillment.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

When you’re grinning and bearing it with burnout you are leaving a message to society to treat you this way. Also it teaches people that it’s right to suffer burnout. The biggest threat with burnout is apathy, where you lose interest, where you sit on a sofa all day instead of pushing forward because you feel like you aren’t worthy, you feel victimized. Burnout can have a very negative long term effect because you’ll try less and less each time you start a new project. It will get to a point where you will completely give up on it all. I’ve attempted suicide 4 times, so I remember that feeling. Burnout led to a lot of it. It took me reprogramming my entire thinking to be able to bounce back.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

I believe the answer to this is three fold. Doing too much, impatience, and loss. Usually you’re trying to do 70 projects at once, and when your results are less than you want you start to feel burnout, then as you lose great idea after idea, great business after business, you begin to really suffer the effects of burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

When it comes to getting your mojo back after facing burnout, then the main thing to focus on is focus itself. Stop spreading yourself so thin, and seeing little itty bitty results with too many things. Focus on what you’re great again, and follow this five step formula.

1. Meditate

2. Back Away For A Minute

3. Re-Envision The Situation As You Would Want It To Be

4. Focus on One Project

5. Celebrate Small Wins

I remember my third time being homeless, and I was having tough schizophrenic hallucinations. I was further along than burnout with work I had my back against the wall. Well for 16 minutes I’d set a timer and focus on my breathing. This allowed me to regain control of my life. I came up with the idea that is the Money Love School today.

Back away for a minute, I remember being put out of my family home. I had to realize that my life wasn’t going the way I wanted it. Not only was I burned out, I couldn’t finish building my business & I just lost connection to my family because of schizophrenia. I reset my mind, I backed away from business, I couldn’t finish anyway, then while being locked up in a mental institution I came up with the idea for my funnel that brings in 100 dollars — 1,000 dollars any given day.

Re-Envisioning the situation is the correct way, I had a struggling affiliate marketing business, I was burned out because for some one reason I couldn’t get traffic. Ok, now I know that reason I didn’t have any money lol. Well I just kept asking myself, what does it feel like to have the business I want. What would I do on a day where I had all the traffic I needed? Next piece by piece things came to me. There were 3 courses that finally got me to understand how to get SEO traffic, and when it started working I realized it seemed like all of this would have happened anyway because that’s how envisioning works. When that scene plays out, the events that led up to it seem like they would have happened anyway. I simply painted pictures in my mind over and over of me being successful.

Focus on one project. I have to bring up the cause of the Money love School “All I Need Is One” — All I Need is One is based on the first thing I heard when I became schizophrenic and I take it as God talking. We provide housing and home materials to the mentally impaired and those in rural areas, the reason I brought this up is because for a while I fought that voice I heard for a very long time, thinking, “I can’t have just one offer”, but what I found out is when I focused on one offer it erased burnout, then it created multiple streams of income based from that one offer and I built a stronger business.

Celebrate the small wins, I do this daily. When I write an article I smoke a cigarette. When I finish my SEO for the day I eat a snack. I figured out how to positively reinforce results by rewarding myself and celebrating my small wins. All those small wins led up to the business I have today.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

It’s only one thing an entrepreneur needs from friends and partners, and that is support. If your friend, colleague, or partner is facing burnout then try to support that person’s dream (regardless of how big, looney, or small they are) as long as their dream is positive, hearing from someone else that they are going to make it will help them reverse burnout.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

More recognition. Reward & edify your employees. If they are doing great work please shout them out in the next meeting. You want to have a team culture of, “If I produce I Will Be Recognized”.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I think if we all talk more openly of our mental health struggles with group programs more employees would feel supported

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake is not backing away from the situation for a while. Meditate, and re-envision the situation then the law of the universe must manifest those thoughts

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

To just inspire more people to think about fulfilling the needs of others. This would allow them to do reward based crowdfunding and affiliate marketing. I see an economy where all opinions are valued and those recommendations pay each person for things they already love.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Edmond Loh — His story sounds almost exactly like mine. I wanna be just like the guy and I’m on my way.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

http://moneylovesschool.com

