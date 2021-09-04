Milan Cunningham of Rayze Consulting: “As you learn more about yourself and how you respond to stress, acknowledge that it is okay to burn out occasionally”

Finally, as you learn more about yourself and how you respond to stress, acknowledge that it is okay to burn out occasionally. For example, feeling that you have over-exhausted may be a morale booster for some to show how hard they have been working but do not under any circumstances abuse that.

Milan Cunningham is the Head of Culture at Rayze Consulting and an established high school senior based in the greater Atlanta area. His main professional passion is servant leadership and with that, he aims to display that in all that he accomplishes. He also loves tech, new music, Reddit, and Netflix.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born at Fort Belvoir which is located in Fairfax County, Virginia. My father is a retired United States Navy lieutenant hence I was born on an Army base. My family and I moved to Georgia when I was two months old and I have resided here since. In total, I have five older brothers and I am the youngest. Growing up and even as I still mature, it is a great experience that I am truly blessed to call my life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I did not have to think about this question too much to my surprise! My parents inspired me to pursue my career at such an early age without any doubt. Like I mentioned in my childhood backstory, my father retired as a Naval lieutenant after serving twenty years. After that, he retired again as a high school NJROTC instructor. He currently is a professor for the Corporate University at the FDIC. Along with being the mother of six children, my mother also is a realtor and certified Christian life coach. With my parents coming from different backgrounds and having different careers, they have unknowingly instilled in me a drive to find my path and to see what works for me. They have supported me with everything that I have set my heart’s desire on. It blesses me daily when I think about it.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I know I keep talking about my mother but she has impacted me. When I was younger, I used to do modeling and acting. Let me tell you, she took me everywhere I needed to go to help my vision come to pass. What she taught me is that she has always been in my corner grooming me to become the person that I am today and will continue to be and for that, I am forever grateful.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I would have to say the funniest/most interesting mistake that I’ve made is scheduling a couple of dozen emails and realizing that they did not send under my company email. It was funny after the fact because those emails were pretty important and did not get sent out so everyone was a bit lost! Lesson learned to send them right away!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite quote would have to be “It takes all different kinds of people to make the world go round.” That quote has been passed down from my mom to me and some of you may have even heard it yourselves. It resonates with me deeply because no matter how weird or dissimilar you find somebody, they need to be valued and appreciated because they are a key to the big door we call community.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most interesting project that I’m working on is helping the company I work for, Rayze Consulting, continue to grow and develop into a game-changer for Gen Z marketing. We recently just acquired our first Fortune 500 client and it has been a great experience to be able to provide valuable input and solutions in the corporate world. I believe what this project does is inspires other Gen Zers to pursue their goals and ambitions without fear of not being taken seriously. It is amazing to see others on the battlefield right beside me fighting for what they want!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first trait that was really instrumental to where I am right now is being a servant leader. Being selfless in all that you do really goes a long way. A story that I associate with that is, this past summer, my team and I opened up consulting internships and one of the individuals I was interviewing had a family emergency. It seems simple but the interview phase had already passed and it was really difficult to try to schedule again. With being an official company, the common idea is to say, “Try again next year.”, but that just did not sit right with me. I made an exception and was able to have a successful interview where they ended up joining the team as a wonderful intern! Another trait is foresight. Having the foresight to have the end in sight in what you do is a wonderful thing to utilize! It has helped me because I am able to examine what I want this situation to look like and mold it to what it needs to be. An example of that is, over quarantine, I decided to take advantage of doing dual enrollment classes to have the end goal of graduating college early. With some hard work and long midnight hours, I will be entering college as a sophomore next year! The final trait is creativity. Now, I know not everybody is born creative or “artsy” but it just takes a new perspective on how to look at things to claim that title. I utilize this trait often and it really showed me how much I needed it when I was faced with an internal company problem. With that problem, I could not at all just take the easy way out but had to develop a creative solution that would please all parties.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I burn out frequently. And those who know me well know that I do. Throughout my middle and high school years, I have had to take days off school every couple of months or so because I am just tired. Mentally, school is exhausting! And even from the viewpoint that I have now as an HR executive, I completely understand why people disengage themselves from their work.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I describe “burnout” as a point where you are mentally and physically exhausted to the point of disassociation with the thing that is causing you to feel that way. It is a natural human response to become ‘disinterested’ in whatever is causing you to ” burn out.”

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I would describe the opposite of “burnout” as utter and complete satisfaction. Throughout people’s educational endeavors and professional careers, there will always be work for them to complete. But, there is a difference in the way you manage your workload and take the necessary steps to make sure that your health is not being taken advantage of.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

This is not realistic at all for most individuals. While there are some special cases of people who just keep working and working until they literally give out, a lot of working individuals have to make time for themselves. Burnout can have long-term impacts on everything around us because once we cross the line of losing interest in whatever we pursue, this is when our society declines. Not just of a certain country’s society but even internationally. What we have to keep in mind is that there are real people on the frontlines of whatever industry we are facing, and if they do not look out for themselves, who will? And I don’t say that selfishly but it is a common reality. Dealing with our diffidence now can help to keep us in able shape to keep working productively.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Self-awareness and dishonesty. When you lack the self-awareness to notice what is going on with you and once you do realize, you cannot be honest with yourself that you just need a break. You are human and it is okay to be vulnerable.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

If a person is feeling burned out, let them understand what they are feeling. Just take a little bit of time to breathe. Two minutes timeout, that is what I like to call it! One can reverse it by doing things they enjoy and letting those around them know. Getting one’s “mojo back” can be difficult, I am struggling with this myself right now actually. If you are in this situation, I would let your team know that “It may take a few days for me to get back to normal but bear with me, please!” To simply put it, there are five things you can do to re-adjust yourself. The first thing you can do is take some time for yourself. That does not necessarily include taking time off work or school but just seclude yourself for a little bit. An example of that is to listen to your favorite album or podcast for thirty minutes. The second thing you can do is declutter your life. You can do this by figuring out what has been a bit messy and organizing it. The third thing you can do is rest. Remember rest is different than taking time for yourself. Rest is key, and I have learned that sleeping off my worries helps me tremendously. The fourth thing you can do is have a talk with your family, friends, and colleagues. By doing this, you will be able to communicate to them what you are experiencing and this will enable them to see the signs before you may even realize them yourself. Finally, as you learn more about yourself and how you respond to stress, acknowledge that it is okay to burn out occasionally. For example, feeling that you have over-exhausted may be a morale booster for some to show how hard they have been working but do not under any circumstances abuse that.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Be there for them however that looks. Often, we those around us, “Let me know if you need anything!”. We have to mean it but it does not look the same for everybody. Some may need someone to go out to brunch with or some people just need a text message asking, “How are you doing?”. Let us make ourselves available to help them get back on track!

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Giving them paid-off is a great idea to utilize. It may not be ideal for all companies but those who have able resources will be able to pull it off. A lot of individuals are scared to take off because they need that day’s worth of money to be able to survive.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

This strategy cannot always be that realistic but it is a great starting point. Once our CEOs, headmasters, principals, and managers realize that they are not perfect and have weaknesses too, they will be able to see the hazy domino effect that burnout produces. If I were truly to bring change in this area with other companies, I would be sure to put forth initiatives that make it known that we care about your physical and mental wellbeing. With that, I would introduce work-from-home sessions, spa treatments that would be given out through giveaways, an on-site therapist or counselor that can help them in whatever aspects they need, and the list goes on! We just need to be creative!

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake I have seen is, you have to realize that not all activities to reverse burnout work for you. You cannot base your de-stress on what you have seen work for others. You have to experience and seek what grounds you. You can avoid this by listing out on a sheet of paper what makes you feel alive and what makes you feel mediocre. Narrow it down to an activity that does not take too much effort to do and enjoy it!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to inspire a movement for others to inspire themselves. It sounds simple but it would be a really in-depth plan. A lot of organizations want to inspire their patrons but what if we let them do it themselves by giving them the resources to find what they would be awesome in!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This question stumped me profoundly. There are so many inspirational leaders that I look up to who have an impact in the United States and internationally. Doing some deep thinking, I chose Tyler Perry. Mr. Perry’s work has impacted the way I see things. I appreciate and value his heart for people and it is what I strive to accomplish when I can do so. It would be amazing to sit down and have some lunch at Tyler Perry Studios!

