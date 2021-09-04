Taylor Reilly: “Ditch the caffeine and alcohol”

Ditch the caffeine and alcohol: These are common crutches that may feel like they are helping to energize us, or helping us to “unwind” when in reality they are contributing to stress and burn out in a major way. It can be challenging to let these go, but believe me, once you do you will be able to face the day with more energy, achieve greater focus, and have more peace of mind than you ever did with the coffee and wine.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Taylor Reilly.

Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Greenroots Living, a boutique wellness consultancy that helps ultra-successful professionals to combat burnout and body breakdown by teaching them to master their nutrition in a way that is simple, sustainable and delicious, and optimize their lifestyle habits to feel and perform at their absolute best. For the last 12 years, Greenroots Living has supported its clientele on luxury wellness retreats around the world and through online transformational intensives, all customized to address their unique needs and goals- so they achieve vibrant health and thrive as the fearless leaders they are. Connect with her and the Greenroots team here: www.GreenrootsLiving.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for inviting me to be a part of this important series, it’s a true honor.

Sure, I’d love to share! I grew up in New York in a family where food was THE culture. My earliest memories were in the kitchen on Long Island where my Great Grandmother Rose (first generation from Italy) and my Grandmother Marie used to roll out fresh pasta with a broomstick, and pick herbs and vegetables from the garden for each meal- everything was fresh, everything was made with love. Family dinner was an event- with as many as 20 of us stretching the table from the dining room to the living room as each course was served over several hours of laughter and long stories, and of course, eating. It’s where everything happened and it has always been a huge part of my identity.

After graduating college, I followed my roots back to the kitchen and enrolled in cooking school in Manhattan at the French Culinary Institute. I was in my element- learning and exploring how to create delicious flavors and textures- beautiful meals that delight and bring people together.

My Grand Diploma in Culinary Arts led me to work for a number of high profile, Michelin-starred chefs in NYC- where my education really advanced. After many years learning from the greats and honing my skills, I decided I was ready for a new adventure and to run my own kitchen.

I accepted a position as Executive Chef on a 210’ luxury superyacht and set sail around the world!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’m very blessed that my Mother has always been my biggest cheerleader. She taught me the value of hard work and tenacity- and that there is always a way for people who are passionate about and committed to their goals. While she and my family definitely inspired and encouraged me to pursue my professional cooking career, it was my experience as an Executive Chef on superyachts that led me to my true mission- helping ambitious professionals learn how to prioritize themselves, uplevel their lifestyles, and master their nutrition to best support their bodies so they can thrive as powerful leaders.

While I was on yachts, I was cooking for some of the most recognizable movie stars, directors, musicians, CEOs, politicians, and sports figures from around the world. A clientele with the highest of expectations- exactly what they want, exactly when they want it, and all delivered at a 5-star level. I traveled to over 40 countries, completed three trans-Atlantic crossings, and catered major onboard events at the Cannes Film Festival, the Monaco Grand Prix- and countless other parties and celebrations. And I LOVED every moment of it.

However, I was working an average of 80–90+ hours a week, often for weeks on end without a day off. My health really started to slip. My brain was foggy and I was having trouble concentrating. I was combatting my tanking energy levels with bottomless espressos. I was deep in the throws of burn out- exhausted in every sense of the word, overwhelmed and anxious all the time. I started snapping at my team and withdrawing from my friends and family. The weight started creeping on- slowing me down and causing me pain. My hair was falling out and my body was breaking down. Shingles, walking pneumonia- I knew I had to do something quickly before I developed a serious diagnosis. That’s when I took a sabbatical to find a sustainable and healthy way to live, so I could actually enjoy my career AND my life.

I spent time learning from inspirational teachers at the Sivananda Ashram in New York to uplevel my mindset. I learned incredible tools to tune in and listen to my body, calm my mind, and discover the deeper belief systems I had developed that were subconsciously driving my behavioral patterns- and how to effectively shift them to reach my goals in a health-supportive way.

I dove deep into exploring “food as medicine” and completed advanced courses of study in nutritional science with some of the top leaders in the field at Cornell University. I learned the proven benefits of eating a whole food plant-based diet to support the body’s stress response and elevate mood, improve cognition, stamina and focus- and how it helps the body heal from and prevent many prevalent chronic diseases.

I finally learned how to resolve my burnout and health problems at the root level, and my health IMMEDIATELY changed for the better.

I had cultivated new, healthy lifestyle habits and said goodbye to pushing past my breaking point into metal, emotional and physical exhaustion.

I was enjoying incredibly delicious meals, knowing that with each bite I was supporting my body’s natural ability to heal and strengthen itself.

I regained my energy, the weight fell off and has stayed off, and achieved heightened levels of mental clarity and focus — I feel great in my body and my mind. My mood is balanced, I sleep well- I just feel like the best possible version of myself every day.

I customized the tools I learned to fit the needs (and schedules) of busy professionals and started sharing these strategies with the high-achieving clientele we hosted onboard- they all saw tremendous transformations in their health and happiness too.

I knew that helping people in this way was my mission in life, and I’ve dedicated my career to supporting as many people as I can by teaching them how to improve their health by shifting how they eat, and cultivating sustainable habits to prioritize their wellbeing.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I am so thankful to have the support of my wonderful husband Mike. We met and worked together on the yachts, day in and day out with a grueling schedule, and he is the epitome of strength and perseverance- he’s also funny as hell. On the most challenging days, he always reminds me who I am, makes me laugh and helps me stay focused on my goals.

When my health really started to slip, he wholeheartedly encouraged me to take time off to prioritize myself and my healing- and was my biggest cheerleader when I decided to launch Greenroots Living. We’ve built a beautiful family and life together, I feel truly blessed to have him as my partner.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of the most recent funny mistakes- err, learning opportunities, I’ve had happened while hosting some of my online clients in a Zoom meeting. At one point, I suddenly realized I couldn’t hear or communicate with them- turns out that my computer found and connected to my Bose headphones that were in the living room. Before I could fix it- my 4 year old daughter snatched the headphones, popped them on and started belting out Shake it Off at the top of her lungs all to the delight of my clients- who were roaring with laughter. What’s the takeaway lesson here? Life happens! Roll with it, laugh at it, and learn from it- and maybe keep your headphones safely tucked away in your desk 😉

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.” — Anais Nin

I’ve held this quote from Anais Nin close to my heart for over a decade now. When we keep faith and cultivate courage to keep moving forward to pursue our dreams — magic always happens and opportunities we never even could have imagined become available to us!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Most recently I have put together all the strategies I’ve developed from working one-on-one with ambitious professionals struggling with pre-diabetes and Type-2 diabetes over the years and launched an online transformational program to be able to reach and support more people.

This intensive program is designed to teach these clients to nourish themselves in a way that is not only simple, sustainable and delicious- but proven to reverse their insulin resistance so they can overcome their diagnosis, lose the weight for good, and get their health, energy, and confidence back!

It’s been so rewarding to help these individuals who more often than not have arrived at this serious diagnosis after years of burn out and putting themselves and their health on the backburner. They are hardworking people who strive to do their best by their families and in their careers and for years they have normalized the fatigue, weight gain, mood swings, brain fog, sleep troubles- you name it. Just like I did. Then suddenly, they wake up one day with this frightening diagnosis and have no idea what to do…

It’s been an honor to guide them back to themselves and teach them how to prioritize and cultivate healthier habits so they can thrive again. Once we uncover and eliminate the blocks that have been keeping them stuck so they can easily make the necessary lifestyle shifts they need to heal, they drop their A1c back down into non-diabetic range, reach their ideal body weight, and feel and look amazing. They get their energy back, and the focus, clarity and stamina they need to excel at work and in their contributions in their communities. They are able to jump back into activities they love and enjoy their friends and families in a whole new way. The ripple effect is always amazing to witness- it’s such a privilege to get to do this work!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Having courage, tenacity, and a good sense of humor have been most instrumental in helping me succeed in my life. Being courageous in claiming and going after what I really want in life, having the tenacity to stay the course even when it’s difficult, and the ability to laugh, find joy and not take myself too seriously has enabled me to discover the gold in every situation.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Having endured years in a state of chronic stress and burnout- and suffering major physical and emotional repercussions from it, I know first hand how easily driven individuals can slip into this place.

As a Board Certified Nutritionist, trained yoga teacher and graduate of the Transformational Coaching Academy- I am able to provide the ultimate strategy and support for my clients to reverse the effects of burnout and chronic stress at the root level so they can thrive with a healthy body, peaceful mind and maximize their happiness for a wildly successful life.

Very driven individuals have unique needs that require a personalized strategy for their success- but even more so, what they often need the most support in is getting into action and implementing this strategy with consistency. As I mentioned earlier, I’ve noticed a pattern over the years that these clients with chronic stress and burnout, and related dis-eases, have a habit of putting themselves low on their list of priorities. They often have an idea of what they “should” be changing, and yet they can’t seem to fully commit to themselves. That’s why an integral part of our work together focuses on uncovering what’s been driving their behavior and upleveling their mindset so they are able to easily adopt new habits to care for themselves that become second nature.

I’ve spent over 12 years gaining mastery of the science behind nutrition and creating sustainable lifestyle change, so my clients can simply show up and reap the benefits.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I would describe burnout as physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion — which often happens slowly over time, and eventually culminates in feelings of hopelessness, resentment, and even apathy, leading to body breakdown and disease.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is feeling fulfilled, vibrant and energetic. It’s peace of mind, joy in life- emotional and physical health, strength and resilience. It’s living in an intentional and empowering way.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

I have personally experienced how burnout can turn a top performer into someone who is sick, tired, and no longer able to consistently produce at a high level- and I’ve seen it in countless clients I’ve supported over the years.

As time wears on, and people “grin and bear it” they leave themselves open to disease- mental, physical and emotional breakdowns- sometimes impossible to fully recover from. Research shows burnout can cause or increase depression, anxiety, irritability, chronic fatigue and feelings of anger- and also increases the likelihood of developing obesity, Type-2 diabetes, heart disease- and death before the age of 45.

We need to put an end to the “soldier on” mentality and start supporting people in prioritizing their wellbeing first and foremost- only then can they show up powerfully and make a meaningful impact in our society.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

First and foremost, it’s the habitualized behavior of putting our needs on the back burner. When we focus on externals instead of tuning in to what we really want and need. Poor diet, lack of exercise, inconsistent sleep, poor stress management- are all big contributing factors to burnout. The crutches we lean on like excessive caffeine, sleeping pills, protein bars and supergreen powders instead of meals, numbing with alcohol or zoning out into the television at the end of a stressful day- all make it worse!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

As I discussed above- I fully believe that each individual suffering needs a personalized approach that is going to take into account their unique needs, health concerns, and goals. With that said, in addition to making the lifestyle changes I’ve outlined below- it is imperative to do the inner work to uncover and eliminate all the subconscious limiting beliefs and self-sabotaging patterns that have been keeping them stuck. It’s in doing this essential “behind the scenes” work that sustainable, permanent changes can occur.

5 Things I Recommend To Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout

Start listening to your body’s cues and give it what it needs

Too often we get wrapped up in the day and ignore our basic needs for energizing foods, getting enough water, allowing ourselves a break to let our brain and body rest- we push push push, and the more we ignore our bodies- the louder they start to yell, and soon big red flags are waving all over the place. Start noticing what your body is asking for throughout the day, and give it what it needs so it can support you.

Ditch the caffeine and alcohol

These are common crutches that may feel like they are helping to energize us, or helping us to “unwind” when in reality they are contributing to stress and burn out in a major way. It can be challenging to let these go, but believe me, once you do you will be able to face the day with more energy, achieve greater focus, and have more peace of mind than you ever did with the coffee and wine.

Eat a whole food, plant-based diet

What you eat is really data for your body. It informs your cellular function, how your body systems operate, and to what degree your body can heal and support you. Feed it garbage and you feel like garbage. Reach for the foods that you already intuitively know is the best fuel — fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. Science shows us that nourishing ourselves in this way helps the body to function at its peak- so you can feel your absolute best.

Calm your physiology

Help your body transition from a sympathetic, high stress- fight or flight state, by encouraging a parasympathetic response to experience rest and relaxation- so your body can repair and heal itself. Deep breathing, guided muscle relaxation, yoga nidra- there are so many ways to help calm your physiology- find a technique that you like best and practice it daily with consistency.

Create and stick to a sleep schedule

When your circadian rhythm is disrupted- with excess caffeine, stress, alcohol, sleeping pills, staring at screens all day, stressful late nights at the office- your body’s ability to reach the deep levels of restorative sleep it needs in order to function properly is severely impaired. We all know the importance of sleep and yet so many people still try to get by with just a few fitful hours each night. Schedule your sleep the same way you schedule your meetings. Make it non-negotiable. Pick an 8 hour window and stick to it, every day- even on the weekends, and get your body back into a healthy rhythm.

Now onto equally, or maybe even more important strategy- get out a pen and play along below. Completing this brief exercise will give you some insights into why you may have had trouble sticking to some of the above recommended actions in the past. I can promise what you uncover is going to be very interesting and help you to move forward and resolve your burn out and other health concerns with greater ease.

Give yourself the gift of 10–15 minutes in quiet to reflect and complete this honestly and whole-heartedly.

Write down a limiting belief that you’ve been holding on to that has been causing you to sit in pain or remain in inaction- a belief that’s been holding you back from doing something you really want to do.” List ALL the stories that you tell yourself to justify this belief. List out all the evidence you’ve been collecting in your mind that are justifying this limiting belief. Describe the payoffs of having these negative thoughts- how do they make you feel? How are they affecting your mental, emotional or physical health. How are they disempowering you? Now go back and ask yourself- are all of these negative stories even true? Explain how they could be untrue- list the alternatives to the story that could be possible? Explore how you would feel, who you would be, and how you would show up for yourself without these negative stories you’ve been collecting. Would you be happier? Healthier? More empowered in general? Decide and declare on paper and out loud to yourself if you want to move forward and feel empowered and positive- or if you’d rather stick to your negative, disempowering stories. Now that you’ve decided, list 2–3 new thoughts you will need to take on to move forward.

I wish I could do this with you- my clients find it so much richer when we are able to talk through it together as they think on this- but I trust that if you’ve been honest with yourself here you’ve had at least one “ah-ha” that will help shift you into action. Now take that spark and nurture it! And feel free to reach out to my team and I if you are ready for more personalized support here. We offer complimentary Breakthrough Sessions via our website to help you unlock where you’ve been stuck so you can finally move forward!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

I think that the easiest, most effective way to help someone struggling, is to simply start a candid conversation with them from a place of caring and concern.

People who are living in a state of chronic stress often feel they have to just grin and bear it, and start to normalize their pain. Don’t assume you know what they are going through or what they need, but let them know that it’s okay to not be okay, and that you are there for them.

It’s usually such a relief to someone who’s experiencing burnout and suffering in silence to feel seen and acknowledged- and that opens a door to finding solutions.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

It’s important for employers to cultivate a culture that prioritizes the mental, emotional, and physical health of its employees. I’ve consulted with several companies here in South Florida to create health supportive menus for cafeterias and make nourishing foods available in lounges; as well as to organize free resources for their staff, such as stress management classes, mindfulness and breathwork seminars, company wide fun-runs, yoga classes, or spin-a-thons- there are so many wonderful ways to create an environment that supports the wellbeing of employees.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I think keeping this important topic at the forefront of conversation amongst managers and their teams. The numbers show us that when employees are supported in this way, they are more productive, take fewer sick days, and overall have greater company loyalty. It’s a win-win.

This conversation can start right during the hiring process, letting new employees know that mental wellness is deeply valued, how it is cultivated within the company and what resources are available to them both in office and through the insurance plan provided.

Training management to know how to best set expectations for their teams in a way that takes their mental health into consideration in addition to the company’s goals- and how to recognize signs of people who are struggling to meet these expectations in a healthy way. Inviting anyone who is experiencing challenges to come forward without judgement to find cooperative solutions.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the biggest missteps in trying to resolve the symptoms of burnout is to attempt a radical change overnight . Which isn’t to say that that isn’t necessary in some circumstances, but more often than not, that introduces even more stress into your life and makes it harder to reach your goals.

These big wild changes are often made because someone is really suffering and wants to see results YESTERDAY! The issue here is, when we attempt to overhaul our lifestyle habits without changing our underlying behavioral patterns, we end up right back where we started- and sometimes even worse off.

I see this all the time with people who want to lose weight for example. They are experiencing burnout and their bodies are living in a state of chronic stress, which has been contributing to weight gain that they aren’t comfortable with, so they decide they are going to try some extreme juice fast or completely cut all carbs.

And what happens nearly every time is, they are able to adhere to the strict “rules” of this new protocol for a little while, maybe even long enough to see a small change… but then as soon as it hits the fan at work or at home, they become metally exhausted and frustrated and find themselves right back into a pint of icecream with a pizza delivery on the way.

And it’s not their fault- we condition these responses to stress over years, even decades, so to expect to change them overnight is unrealistic. However, people then blame and shame themselves when they “fail” with these attempts. What’s wrong with me? Why can’t I just stick with this? I know what I “should” do- why can’t I just do it? Adding emotional insult to physical injury- keeping people stuck and feeling awful in their minds and bodies.

In working with my high achieving clients, we instead focus on uncovering and addressing the root cause of their burnout and stress that is manifesting in the unwanted weight gain in this example. We realize that in these times of stress, they are defaulting to old operating systems in their brain that equate cookies and chips to comfort, relief, and calm.

With this data, we are able to create intelligent, intentional micro-habits that, when implemented over time, work to rewire their brain with second nature behavioral patterns that bring them to their outcome with ease. Perhaps replacing chips and cookies for comfort with some simple deep breathing techniques that release the stress in their body and bring them to the calm and relief they were really after- without all the hollow calories. We are then we are also in a place to be able help them lose the weight for good without the extreme protocols that are seriously impossible to follow!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would encourage people to treat themselves with loving kindness and compassion. Too often I see my clients, and so many people in my life, struggle to give themselves the same kind of grace they readily extend to others.

I believe our outer world is a reflection of our inner world and if we each took time to nurture and care for ourselves, we would be able to show up more powerfully to support each other- inspiring more heart-driven solutions and creating richer communities.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Wow, I would be so over the moon to meet Dr. Michael Gregor and enjoy a delicious whole food plant-based breakfast or lunch with him. I love his mission- how he strives to make nutritional science accessible to people and easy to understand so they can be empowered to heal their bodies and prevent and reverse disease.

