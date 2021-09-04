Dr. Lynn Anderson: “Get 15 minutes of direct sunlight every day”

Get 15 minutes of direct sunlight every day. This causes your body to produce Vitamin D which among other things is good for lifting your mood. Further sunshine cleanses the aura, or energy shield that surrounds your body. This energy gets fed to the body and the body radiates it back. That’s why after absorbing sunlight we all feel more relaxed, balanced and happier.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy during Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lynn Anderson.

Doctor Lynn is a naturopath, yoga therapist, fitness professional, karma master, published author, international speaker and video producer with over 30 years’ experience in the field of natural health and fitness. She has been featured in Redbook, Reader’s Digest, Huffington Post, Shape, SELF and various other national publications, TV networks and Podcasts. She is the author and producer of; Discover the Powerful Secret of karma.; How to Prosper with a Purpose; Doctor Lynn’s Anti-Aging Workouts; Burnout — it happens to all of us; Sex Matters, and other health and fitness courses.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood back story?

I grew up on a small island off the coast of Maine. At one time there was only one telephone on the island and to see a doctor took over an hour’s ride over rough roads and across a causeway. So many people on the island, including my grandmother, used what was known as folk medicine for minor things like infections, flues and colds. My grandmother taught me how to use herbs and plants, as well as how to make medicinal tinctures, tonics and wines for healing. Everyone had a root cellar with bottles of healing potions. I took it all in stride until I found myself deplete, exhausted and burnt-out as a young single mother struggling to put myself through school while working and raising two children. My collapse (burnout) led me to seek out alternative and natural methods for healing myself and this led to me becoming a naturopath and yoga therapist. Physician heal thyself — Hippocrates

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

A failed business, a failed relationship and a need to heal inspired me to pursue my career in health and fitness. Failure to me was not fatal. It simply meant I needed to readjust my energy, get up and move forward. I believe every failure is an opportunity. I love this lyric from the song Happy People, “happy people don’t fail -they learn.”

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband. When I met him, I was struggling to establish my practice, pay off student loans and help my children get through school. He wrote an email to me and it said,” if there is a reason for us to have met, I believe it is so I can bring more financial security into your life and you can bring more spirituality into mine.”

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The biggest mistake I made was listening to that voice of self-doubt and fear that played inside my head. When I began to study Naturopathy, herbology and aromatherapy, these were considered quackery by the main stream. What’s funny is how mainstream it has all become today. Life is a circle.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am a Karma Master; meaning I have been studying, practicing, writing about and teaching karma yoga for over 30 years. In addition, I will be launching a new class; How to Prosper with a Purpose — an ancient and not well-known path of yoga that if followed will bring propriety to your life every day. I practice this ancient yoga path as well. This is an accumulation of my life’s work. I have taught Karma Yoga to hundreds of people and now I am taking it online so that I can share it with many more. Everyone wants to find purpose and meaning — those are the questions that drive humans forward.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Compassion, tenacity and honesty. To truly help other people you need to feel what they are feeling. All humans share the same feelings and emotions. Compassion requires the ability to feel and understand human nature. I educated myself as a single mother while working and running a house. I was young and tenacious. I didn’t think I could not do it. I just thought if I stayed to course, I would eventually get where I wanted to go and I did. Honesty was a surprise for me. I was raised with the belief that if you worked hard and are honest you will get ahead and succeed. When I first stepped out into the business world, I met a lot of dishonesty and saw a lot of those people getting ahead. It confused me. Then I saw many of them lose everything they had gained. The universe has a perfect accounting system. Life becomes what life does. Growing up I never quite fit in within my small tribe. As such I was often ridiculed. I vowed that I would always show compassion for anyone who was struggling, be tenacious and never give up, and always be honest.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority on the topic of finding joy?

I have had the good fortune to have traveled most of the world. Every time I return to the US, I figuratively kiss its ground. Privileges and opportunities sometimes leave us lacking appreciation. We take for granted what is inconceivable in another country. I have seen extreme poverty and extreme wealth. Neither make you happy. Happiness is really embedded in appreciation. For example, we all get up and turn on the water and take a drink, bathe or whatever and never think about it not being there. I was in a village in Africa where there was one well where the women walked for miles with jugs on their heads to get fresh water for their families. They were so appreciative of the well that had been given to them by a charitable organization. Americans would complain if for one day they didn’t have running water. Appreciate the little things and enjoy the moments.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Well first the trite saying, “happiness is found within.” This is so easy to say and so hard to understand. Yes, happiness is found within, but you need to know how to find it. First, it’s partly about your diet. There are certain vitamins and minerals that stimulate neurochemicals from your digestive system that create the “feel good” neurochemicals such as dopamine and serotonin. These are created from within, so, first let’s say happiness can be found within your gut. Now the mind needs to come into play. We can think happy thought and for a moment feel happiness. Those thoughts may be warm and inviting, but are fleeting. True happiness is the ability to feel happy even when there is nothing outside of you to be happy about. I may not be happy about something in my life, but I am a happy person. Why? Because I appreciate what comes into my life and accept what I don’t have while having the ability to reach out and create. Happiness is contentment with things just as they are, for everything in your life is simply an opportunity to learn, know and master life. That’s Karma.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

People confuse temporary moments of contentment for true contentment. We get happy when we get something, or achieve a goal. But that happiness is fleeting. We then go looking for the next thing that will make us happy. Stop looking for happiness and you will realize you already have it. There’s an ancient fable about a mule deer. Mule deer love the scent of musk. Once upon a time one little deer was born with a patch on his forehead embedded with the scent of musk. He ran here and there in search of the musk not realizing the scent was on his forehead. Happiness is like that, we run here and there looking for it not realizing we already have it.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples? Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Five things

Look around at your life and focus on appreciation If something is not beautiful to you, and meaningful — let it go Eat a healthy diet — happiness is also in your gut — you are what you eat Exercise every day even if it is a walk. Exercise is proven to improve our moods and support our health. What could make you happier than a healthy body, mind and soul? Get 15 minutes of direct sunlight every day. This causes your body to produce Vitamin D which among other things is good for lifting your mood. Further sunshine cleanses the aura, or energy shield that surrounds your body. This energy gets fed to the body and the body radiates it back. That’s why after absorbing sunlight we all feel more relaxed, balanced and happier.

Of course, reach out with kindness and offer to help. If the depression is deep and long lasting seek out professional help. Encourage them to eat healthy, exercise and use the natural sciences like sunlight, herbs, aromatherapy, meditation and yoga.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

The Nobel Obligation Movement

In Yoga there is something called “the noblesse obligation.” For those who have the good karma to acquire more things than are needed without excessive effort, they should funnel back into noble, humanitarian and spiritual causes. You must always be willing to pay your debts. That is part of our noble obligation. We owe a debt of gratitude to our parents, family, friends and culture. They have helped to make us who we are. So, I would begin The Noble Obligation Movement which means to do something small each day so as to leave the world better off than how we found it. Sometimes we think we need to do really big things to make a difference. Small things like helping a friend, or recycling can make a big difference.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oprah, because she is someone who would understand and could help to spread The Noble Obligation Movement. I’ve always admired her journey. She is very instrumental in doing things that make a big impact. Sitting one on one with her we could discuss how to engage everyone in doing small things every day to make life more joyful and happy. In turbulent times the need for joy and happiness gets magnified. However, there will always be turbulent times. The world is not going to change. There will always be good and evil. That’s the nature of life. We can’t save the world, but we can make it a better place one small noble obligation at a time. Imagine if everyone every day did one small thing to make the world better?! We’d have a Noble Obligation Movement!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Lynn Anderson N.D., Ph.D., C-IAYT, YA, ACE, SPIN

http://www.doctorlynn.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!