Ajee’ Wilson of Thorne: “Another is deep breathing to find balance, and the last is meditation to calm me down and feel more relaxed”

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ajee’ Wilson.

Ajee’ Wilson currently holds the US record for the 800m event and took home gold in the 2020 USA Track & Field Championships. From a young age, Ajee’ has seen great success in track and field winning gold medals in the 800 meters at the 2011 & 2012 World Youth Championships in Athletics. Since 2017 she has taken gold medals in the 600m, 800m, and 1000m events at the USA Indoor & Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Although born in New Jersey, Ajee’ currently lives in and runs with Juventus Track Club in Philadelphia. Ajee’ is speaking on behalf of Thorne’s “Better Health” campaign.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Neptune, New Jersey, to a pretty big family. My dad’s one of 15, my mom is one of five. So, it’s a super big, super close-knit family. And sport was at the foundation for all of our lives. My mom and dad were multi-sport athletes, they both ran track. When I was around 9 or 10 is when I started sports.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I think that my family was my inspiration to make goals for myself in the sport. My younger sister got me into running, she started at first and I followed her lead. My older and I trained together and competed together, so I feel like she was always somebody to compete with. I contribute my competitive spirit and grit by always trying to best her growing up. But she was well beyond my league.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mom has always been my biggest cheerleader, especially when I was younger, she was the biggest firestarter with fueling my interest in track. It is difficult and as a kid having to miss out on certain events, like prom, senior trips, because of track or training. My mom always made sure that I was happy and loving what I was doing. Finding that balance between regular life and track is a skill that has led to like my success as I’ve gotten older.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’m notorious for forgetting essential items for a race day. When I was younger, it was usually like a spike, a t-shirt or shorts. But even as a pro, I’ve had moments where I’m like “Man, I need my agent to run back to the hotel because I left my jersey or my shorts.” I don’t know how, but in preparing essential items sometimes it’s like slip my mind.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Commit to whatever your goals, dreams or aspirations are, to go hard at them. Along the way, just be patient and mindful that when we see people at the top of their game sports career, we see the finished product. We don’t see the years of hard work. Keeping that in mind, that your process and growth is going to be a part of your big moment that people may not always see — that is important for any athlete up and coming.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Well, I don’t read much as an adult but the first book I thought of was the Bible. I feel like I grew up in a very spiritual family and as I’ve gone through sport, relying on my faith has been one of the things that have helped me with low and high points. It helps me to stay grounded and mindful of the more important things in life.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite quotes is “consistency is key” because I feel like that’s a quote that applies to training, life or whatever it is that you’re working at — be consistent. In my opinion, the quality of work that you put out should also be exceptional. I also loved my high school yearbook quote, it’s from a song by Usher, he says, “On the road to the riches, don’t forget to stop and take pictures, cause life isn’t about where you’re going, but it’s what you learn along the way.” And I think that’s just a reminder to don’t forget the little moments. Don’t forget to make sure that you’re happy and present, like along the way.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m super excited to partner with Thorne, and their “Better Health” campaign. One of the things that I love about this company is that its focus is on health. It’s not just geared towards elite athletes, people going for gold in Olympic events, but it’s also for the average health advocate, the average person that wants to be healthier. I love that their mission is all about helping people achieve better health and they make it easy for everyone to do so.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

It’s important to create good habits because it’s the small habits that end up leading to the big moments over time. I think it’s the same thing when it comes to your health, something you do today might not make that big of a difference, but if you do that thing, every day for the next 10 years, you can see the effects.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Some successful habits I’ve implemented have been in recovery, making sure that the demands that I’m asking of my body, I’m also helping it recover from and grow stronger. These post-practice habits include recovery drinks, like the Amino Complex, and taking my everyday basic nutrients. It’s really making sure that my base is healthy and then filling in the blanks with deficiencies that I know that I have.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Creating good habits and stopping bad habits are both important. It might take some time to break this habit, and form a new one, but I think being consistent and realistic with yourself is key. Having reasonable goals makes creating new habits easier for yourself.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

In terms of wellness, I’d say my good habits are eating a balanced diet, making sure I’m hydrated and making sure that any deficiencies that I have are being met. Every three months, I get bloodwork done just to check my levels.

I think with performance, it’s important mentally and physically. So mentally, it’s making sure that I’m managing nerves, mentally preparing to be confident, and in the end execute.

Physically, it’s that I’m focusing on recovery. It’s making sure that after I’ve performed that I’m refueling and giving my body the tools and nutrients that it needs to regroup and rebuild.

And in terms of focus, it’s having a goal or a vision, but also remember that you need balance to be focused, which sometimes sounds counterintuitive, but being able to toggle between hyperfocus, and having a balanced life, I think is important to being well

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

For me, it’s periodically check in with myself, usually every three to six months. Thorne has at-home tests that you can use to check in on yourself as well, and they are convenient. It’s really just staying up to date because you can’t combat something that you don’t know about. Checking in on yourself and being informed on what you can do to be better be healthier is probably the best practice you can have to combat that aspect of wellness.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

One is making plans and having a schedule. I think half of the battle is like finding time to do things, so it’s as simple as setting an alarm on my phone to remind me that if the day isn’t over, and I haven’t done what I needed to do, I need to get it done at this point. Sometimes it’s just having a reminder to like to be accountable is helpful and sticking to habits.

Another one is constantly re-evaluating what you’re doing, making sure that it still applies and it’s still working for you.

And lastly would be having support and having a team of people to help you when you need is super important to achieving any goals.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

It all related back to be self-aware and dedicated, and that really just comes from continued practice and dedication.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

One major one is visualization, essentially mapping out what it is that you’re striving for. Another is deep breathing to find balance, and the last is meditation to calm me down and feel more relaxed.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Mainly it’s just slowing down and reminding yourself to take the steps and take the time to encourage mental clarity and focus

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

For me, it’s enjoying the moments, enjoying what you’re doing in the moment versus doing something and being worried about how it’s going to turn out. I think being present and being in the moment is how you can achieve that.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I know this is a movement, but I feel like I preach to my friends, my family, my teammates all the time. It’s to do what’s best for you, whether that’s creating or seeking out the opportunities that will make life the most fulfilling, and that is going to make you the happiest. I feel like sometimes we can get caught up in patterns of what we think we’re supposed to be doing and what other people think we’re supposed to be doing. We, we don’t prioritize our own happiness and enjoyment. I feel like a lot of people would be better off and happier if they took that time to check in with themselves. That’s my movement.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d definitely have breakfast with Beyoncé!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram: @ajeelenee

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.